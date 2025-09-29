2025-09-29 Monday

‘Bitcoin Mayor’ Eric Adams Drops NYC Re-Election Race

The post ‘Bitcoin Mayor’ Eric Adams Drops NYC Re-Election Race appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News New York City’s pro-crypto mayor Eric Adams, who backed Bitcoin payroll proposals and positioned NYC as a blockchain innovation hub, announced his withdrawal in an emotional video posted on Sunday, that he is exiting his re-election campaign just weeks before the vote.His decision shocked the entire crypto community, wondering the reason behind his withdrawal.  Why …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 16:29
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ozak AI Price Forecast: Can BTC Reach $150,000 While Ozak AI Surges From $0.012 to $1 at 8,000% ROI?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/29 16:26
Solana (SOL) Price: Fresh ETF Filings Drive Token To New Highs Within Weeks

TLDR Solana (SOL) price rebounded above $210 after major asset managers filed fresh S-1 amendments for spot Solana ETFs Seven companies including Franklin, Fidelity, Grayscale, VanEck, and Bitwise submitted ETF filings with staking provisions Institutional inflows reached $16.2 million in one day through REXShares, showing professional investor confidence Technical analysis shows $230 as critical resistance, [...] The post Solana (SOL) Price: Fresh ETF Filings Drive Token To New Highs Within Weeks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 16:21
TotalEnergies SE ($TTE) Stock: Secures $950M Solar Portfolio Sale, Keeps 50% Ownership

TLDR TotalEnergies sells 50% of North American solar portfolio to KKR for $950M. Deal includes 1.4 GW of solar assets across U.S. markets. Company retains 50% stake, continuing operations and power sales. Part of strategy to boost profitability in Integrated Power business. TTE stock closed at $63.15 on September 26, 2025, up 1.17%. TotalEnergies SE [...] The post TotalEnergies SE ($TTE) Stock: Secures $950M Solar Portfolio Sale, Keeps 50% Ownership appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 16:16
Mitchell Demeter Named CEO of Sonic Labs

The post Mitchell Demeter Named CEO of Sonic Labs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Sonic Labs has appointed Mitchell Demeter as its new CEO to lead global expansion and strengthen institutional partnerships. Demeter will focus on growing the developer ecosystem and increasing Sonic’s presence worldwide, especially in the U.S. He will also step down as CEO of SonicStrategy to become its Executive Chair, continuing to support its growth. Known …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 16:10
Coinbase: Why is the "September Curse" happening again?

Source: Coinbase Compiled by: Golden Finance Coinbase believes that this week's macroeconomic data has weakened market expectations for a sharp interest rate cut, the US dollar has strengthened, and the financial environment has tightened. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)'s third advance estimate raised the annualized growth rate of US GDP in the second quarter to 3.8%, indicating stronger underlying demand than previous data had suggested. Meanwhile, durable goods orders rebounded 2.9% in August (excluding a 0.4% increase in the transportation sector), while core capital goods orders (a key measure of business investment) rose 0.6%. Initial jobless claims fell to 218,000 that week, suggesting a weakening labor market, but not as much as previous data had suggested. Taken together, we believe these data suggest stronger-than-expected economic growth and labor conditions, weakening the case for rapid monetary easing amid persistently high inflation. Markets appear to be pricing in this shift: interest rates edged higher, the US dollar index neared a three-week high, US dollar liquidity tightened slightly, and cryptocurrency prices retreated. From a more global perspective, Coinbase's customized M2 Liquidity Index suggests that liquidity headwinds will emerge starting in November. Our customized Global M2 Liquidity Index (which optimizes money supply growth and leads Bitcoin by 110 days) has begun to inflect downward in November. Given that the index has a correlation of approximately 0.9 with BTC over a one-month to three-year timeframe, we believe the inflection point is likely to foreshadow liquidity headwinds heading into year-end (Figure 1). However, the index also suggests healthy liquidity conditions in October, which could support risk assets in the short term. Figure 1. The M2 liquidity index is expected to begin declining in early November. Beyond macro factors, we believe this week's cryptocurrency liquidations were driven by positioning pressure, which has been building for several weeks and is flashing warning signs. As discussed in a previous article, altcoin open interest dominance is well above the 1.4 threshold, which typically signals large-scale liquidations. Last weekend, the ratio reached 1.7, following which we saw approximately $1.8 billion in forced liquidations of long positions as long positions were liquidated across the market (Figure 2). Even after the unwinding, the ratio remained elevated at 1.6, which we believe highlights the continued need for cautious positioning ahead of upcoming data releases that could impact interest rates and the USD. Figure 2. Altcoin Open Interest Dominance Ratio
PANews2025/09/29 16:00
XRP Prediction: Will Recovery Last At All In Coming Days?

XRP price declined, tested $2.70, and recently recovered some losses. The price still shows bearish signs and could drop again from $3.00. XRP Price Faces Uphill Task In the last technical analysis, we saw a fresh decline in XRP below the $3.00 pivot level. The bears pushed the price below $2.92 and $2.85. Finally, the […] The post XRP Prediction: Will Recovery Last At All In Coming Days? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/29 15:58
Transatlantic Crypto Pact Puts Stablecoins at the Center of Global Finance

The post Transatlantic Crypto Pact Puts Stablecoins at the Center of Global Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have put stablecoins at the center of transatlantic financial cooperation. The meeting, held in London earlier this week, gathered major crypto firms including Coinbase, Ripple, and Circle, alongside banking giants such as Citi and Barclays. The discussions were fast-tracked in response to industry pressure urging the UK government to address digital assets ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit. The alliance seeks to harmonize regulatory regimes and to make the capital markets on the two sides of the Atlantic competitive. In the case of the UK, this is a timely move as concerns arise that additional companies might transfer their listings to the U.S. exchanges, where they are likely to achieve higher valuations. To stay informed about the latest news in the crypto industry, find credible news and information about events in the whole crypto industry here. You can follow all the breaking regulatory changes and market predictions to the latest projects that are defining the new wave of adoption. A coordinated approach is being viewed as a way to prevent market outflows while attracting American investment. Stablecoins, in particular, are seen as a foundation for payments and settlements, and both governments appear determined to establish a unified stance on their oversight. Industry observers note that the U.S. has already taken bold steps under Trump’s administration, signaling strong support for digital assets. By contrast, UK regulators have been slower and more cautious. Without alignment, crypto firms in London could face structural disadvantages against their American competitors. Officials say that harmonizing stablecoin rules could create a level playing field while also setting the stage for broader collaboration in digital securities. As part of the talks, a joint sandbox for blockchain innovation is under consideration. This framework would allow companies to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:56
Eric Trump Urges Crypto Investors to “Buy the Dips” During Market Decline

TLDR Eric Trump posted “Buy the dips!” on X as Bitcoin and Ethereum face selling pressure this week The Trump family has major crypto investments, including a $1.5 billion stake in American Bitcoin mining company Bitcoin is down over 6% to around $109,500 while Ethereum dropped 8% to $4,020 in the past week Market reactions [...] The post Eric Trump Urges Crypto Investors to “Buy the Dips” During Market Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 15:53
Bitcoin Breakout Confirmed: Is $120K Now in Sight?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-breakout-confirmed/
Coinstats2025/09/29 15:36
