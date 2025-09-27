2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Taiwan seeks to increase tech presence in India

Taiwan seeks to increase tech presence in India

The post Taiwan seeks to increase tech presence in India appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taiwan plans to boost its chip and gadget sales to India by twice the current amount within five to seven years, taking advantage of India’s growing phone business with America. The move comes as India ships more phones to the United States, with sales jumping almost 40% compared to last year. In the first five months of the budget year starting in April, India sent $8.43 billion worth of phones to America, mostly Apple iPhones. These Indian phone exports don’t face the higher taxes that other goods do when entering the U.S. market. James C. F. Huang, who leads Taiwan’s main trade group and used to serve as the island’s foreign minister, spoke about the growing business ties between the two places. He made these comments during the Taiwan Expo trade show on Thursday. “Electronic industries are driving the growth of trade between our two countries,” Huang said. “I believe in the next five to seven years, the trade and investment which we have in India can double.” According to Taiwan government officials, Taiwan’s big companies have already invested about $5 billion in Indian factories. Last year, Powerchip Semiconductor teamed up with Tata Electronics for an $11 billion project to build India’s first computer chip factory powered by smart computer technology. The factory in Gujarat state received support from a $10 billion government program meant to encourage such projects. This year, Foxconn, which makes products for Apple, announced it would spend $1.5 billion on its Indian operations. The company is moving more of its work out of China to avoid trade taxes. Huang said he doesn’t worry that higher U.S. taxes on Indian goods will hurt Taiwanese companies doing business there. “I don’t think it’s going to affect Taiwan-India trade relations or investment relations,” he said. He pointed to India’s…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.58%
Boost
BOOST$0.1166+12.68%
Movement
MOVE$0.1062-0.46%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:35
Distribuire
Solana News: $245M Loss, Market Turns Against Top Treasury Firm

Solana News: $245M Loss, Market Turns Against Top Treasury Firm

The post Solana News: $245M Loss, Market Turns Against Top Treasury Firm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forward Industries has recorded a massive loss of $245 million on its Solana crypto investment in a latest news update. The firm recently bought over 6.8 million SOL at $232 each. With Solana trading near $194 this week, the strategy to build a major Solana treasury comes under pressure as prices fall and futures activity surges. Solana News: Forward Industries’ Big Bet Turns Risky Forward Industries has seen its large Solana investment lose value quickly. The company bought 6,822,000 SOL at an average of $232 per coin earlier this week. The deal cost about $1.58 billion with a plan to build what its leaders called the world’s largest Solana treasury company. In Solana news today, SOL price is close to $194. This means the value of the firm’s holdings has dropped by about $245 million. The sharp fall has raised questions about the company’s strategy. It also shows how fast conditions can change in the digital asset market. Over the past week, Solana’s price has fallen more than 18%. Among the top-20 cryptocurrencies, this is one of the steepest drops. Forward Industries Down on Solana Bet | Source: Lookonchain The decline has been linked to heavy activity in the futures market. Open interest, which measures outstanding futures contracts, has reached 71.8 million SOL. This equals about $14.5 billion. Analysts say the rise in open interest shows that traders are taking bigger positions. Funding rates have moved back into positive territory, showing that most traders are betting on the price to rise. However, because the market is still under pressure, this may set up the risk of a long squeeze. A long squeeze happens when a price drop forces many traders to close positions, pushing the price even lower. In further solana news, technical charts also suggest more risk. SOL price…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.58%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002238+1.68%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:32
Distribuire
Unleashing Billions In A Revolutionary Tech Investment Wave

Unleashing Billions In A Revolutionary Tech Investment Wave

The post Unleashing Billions In A Revolutionary Tech Investment Wave appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Data Centers: Unleashing Billions In A Revolutionary Tech Investment Wave Skip to content Home AI News AI Data Centers: Unleashing Billions in a Revolutionary Tech Investment Wave Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-data-centers-boom/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1184+0.08%
Boom
BOOM$0.008477+8.80%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:16
Distribuire
Spotify Tightens AI Policy And Trims Catalog

Spotify Tightens AI Policy And Trims Catalog

The post Spotify Tightens AI Policy And Trims Catalog appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHINA – 2023/11/03: In this photo illustration, the Swedish music streaming platform Spotify logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an Artificial intelligence (AI) chip and symbol in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Spotify announced on Thursday that it has culled 75 million tracks from its catalog that are “spammy,” as part of an effort to clamp down on the increasing flood of audio tracks submitted to the service that are vehicles for fraud, gaming the royalty system, or “AI slop.” It also announced a list of new policies that prohibit impersonation, spam submissions, and tracks used to generate fraudulent royalties. In this announcement, Spotify has joined Deezer in taking public steps to curb abuses in the huge and growing volume of music tracks submitted to it every day. At the heart of this announcement is the unfathomably large and accelerating volume of music submitted to streaming music services every day. Deezer has estimated that the number is 150,000 – and that 28% of those are purely AI-generated. Music data firm Luminate tracks consumption data on over 200 million music tracks worldwide. In removing 75 million tracks, Spotify has trimmed its catalog by a very significant percentage. This explosion in volume – three orders of magnitude larger than during the CD era of the 1980s-1990s – is something that no one in the music industry has had any incentive to talk about until recently. Instead, it has been in the industry’s collective interest to maintain an image that anyone can record music, submit it to digital services, and with the right combination of talent and hard work, become the next Taylor Swift, Beyonce, or Bad Bunny. But the incentives have been changing. It started with the major record labels,…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1184+0.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.58%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.7613+8.16%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:11
Distribuire
Dexari Announces $1 Million Cash Prize Trading Competition

Dexari Announces $1 Million Cash Prize Trading Competition

The post Dexari Announces $1 Million Cash Prize Trading Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, a month-long trading competition that begins on October 1st, has been announced by Dexari, the first mobile self-custodial trading platform powered by Hyperliquid. Performance is the most important factor because rankings are solely based on return. While providing seasoned traders with a defined field to compete at the top level, the structure is made to be easy for novices. The prize pool starts at a maximum of $1 million, with $100,000 USDC as the initial amount and increasing by $50,000 USDC for every $1 billion in total contest trading volume. 35% of the entire prize fund, which can grow to $350,000 USDC if trading volume increases, will be awarded to the winner. There is no admission charge. During the competition period, qualified traders will receive twice the number of Dexari Points. Hyperliquid Names, Hypio, PiP, Pear Protocol, Otties, Locals Only, Hyperpie, and Racks are among the Hyperliquid ecosystem partners that provide participants with side awards in addition to the primary prize pool win, generating even more chances for success. By installing the Dexari app and creating an account here, traders can participate in the competition. “Dexari is about bringing professional-grade trading features to users through an easy-to-use self-custodial mobile app,” says Chuck Bradford, CEO and Co Founder of Dexari. “With the Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, traders have a clear stage to showcase performance, while affiliates can empower their communities to participate and grow alongside us.” Advertisement &nbsp Launching an Affiliate Program Against the Competition The…
1
1$0.007002+9.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.58%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001535-0.83%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:03
Distribuire
James Comey Indicted For Alleged False Statements—Here’s What He Told Congress

James Comey Indicted For Alleged False Statements—Here’s What He Told Congress

The post James Comey Indicted For Alleged False Statements—Here’s What He Told Congress appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted Thursday on charges of false statements and obstruction, based on comments he made to Congress in 2020—though evidence from other government investigations undercuts the Trump administration’s allegations. Former FBI Director James Comey testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 30, 2020. POOL/AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Comey was indicted on charges of making a false statement to Congress and obstructing a Congressional proceeding, based on an exchange the former FBI director had during his testimony on Sept. 30, 2020. Comey testified at the time that he had not authorized anyone to leak FBI information to the press, telling Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, he stood by earlier testimony he gave in 2017, when Comey answered “no” after being asked if he had “ever authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports about the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation.” The indictment alleges Comey’s testimony was “false” because “he in fact had authorized PERSON 3 to serve as an anonymous source in news reports regarding an FBI investigation concerning PERSON 1.” The indictment’s vague wording makes it unclear exactly what the alleged authorization is that the government has taken issue with, but there are two scenarios that have been raised—though government probes have also undercut both. Republicans have accused Comey of authorizing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to leak information for a 2016 Wall Street Journal article regarding an investigation into the Clinton Foundation, though an inspector general investigation found the “overwhelming weight” of evidence suggested Comey did not authorize the leak. Republicans have also accused Comey of leaking information through his friend and unofficial spokesman Daniel Richman, a law professor, but an investigation also previously found there wasn’t “sufficient evidence” to suggest Richman or…
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.543+0.35%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:02
Distribuire
Elon Musk’s AI Shows 5 Best Strategies

Elon Musk’s AI Shows 5 Best Strategies

The post Elon Musk’s AI Shows 5 Best Strategies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aster’s Season 2 airdrop is almost over, but there’s still time to boost your Rh points before the final snapshot. We turned to Grok — the AI system integrated into X and trained on live posts, on-chain data, and community discussions — to break down what actually works right now. Based on our prompts, Grok identified the five most effective strategies for farming Aster Season 2. These reflect real tactics traders and airdrop hunters are using today, with mechanics verified against Aster’s official documentation wherever possible. Note that this is not financial advice. Airdrop rules may change without notice, and besides, crypto trading always carries an inherent risk. Aster Market context Aster’s Season 2 airdrop doesn’t reward raw trading volume in isolation. The Rh system combines several factors, recalculated weekly, which means consistent participation usually outperforms last-minute bursts. Here’s what actually drives points as of late September 2025: Sponsored Sponsored Volume rules: taker fills earn 2× compared to maker orders. Holding time: keeping positions open adds score, capped at 2× your weekly volume. Native assets: using USDF or asBNB as margin boosts points, also capped at 2× weekly volume. Referrals: you receive 10% from Tier 1 invitees and 5% from Tier 2, but only on their base Rh. Team boost: multipliers scale with your team’s daily Rh, topping out at 1.5× in the current table. Realized PnL: profits and even losses (fees excluded) contribute to your score. Season 2 closes with a snapshot at 23:59 UTC on October 5, 2025, when 4% of the total ASTER supply will be distributed. Building the Aster Airdrop Points Strategy The best approach usually involves a structured routine and a clear risk plan: Strategy 1: Delta-Neutral Hedging for Consistent Points Best for: Users who want to earn points without price risk. What is it:…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009413+1.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1184+0.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.58%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:01
Distribuire
A Way To Create And Manage Synthetic Assets And Financial Contracts

A Way To Create And Manage Synthetic Assets And Financial Contracts

The post A Way To Create And Manage Synthetic Assets And Financial Contracts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a decentralized financial contract platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. Coinidol.com on UMA token. It enables the creation, maintenance, and settlement of financial contracts, particularly for synthetic assets and decentralized derivatives. Decentralized oracle UMA utilizes a decentralized oracle system that relies on an optimistic data verification process to obtain off-chain data and securely feed it into on-chain smart contracts. UMA’s “priceless” financial contracts are designed to be self-enforcing, which means that they do not require frequent price updates from oracles. They are settled based on a predefined formula, reducing the need for external price feeds. Synthetic assets and UMA token The UMA platform uses its native ERC-20 token, also called UMA, to incentivize network participants, including data providers, oracle operators, and developers. The oracle voting mechanism allows token holders to participate in resolving disputes on the price of assets used in the contracts. Moreover, UMA platform allows users to create and trade synthetic assets, which are tokens that represent the value of real-world assets without requiring direct ownership of the underlying assets. This enables exposure to various financial assets without needing to hold them. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/uma-token/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.58%
UMA
UMA$1.1835+0.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01193-0.16%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:57
Distribuire
Pharma stocks drop despite limited impact from new U.S. drug tariffs

Pharma stocks drop despite limited impact from new U.S. drug tariffs

The post Pharma stocks drop despite limited impact from new U.S. drug tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major drug company shares declined Friday after President Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on imported branded medications, though analysts believe most large pharmaceutical firms will escape serious financial damage from these trade policies. Indian drug manufacturers experienced stock price decreases even as industry specialists indicated the tariffs would barely affect their business operations. Share values for Sun Pharmaceutical dropped 2.5% while Divi’s Laboratories fell 3.5% on Friday. The sector benchmark Nifty Pharma Index dropped over 2%. According to Sudarshan Jain, an official at the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, who spoke with CNBC, Indian firms primarily export generic medications to the United States, which means the anticipated impact should be quite limited. Yet investor anxiety seems rooted in a wider pattern of mounting trade disputes rather than immediate operational concerns. Broader trade tensions with India escalate Speaking to CNBC, Ayush Abhijeet, director of investments at White Oak Capital Partners, noted that international market observers interpret these tariffs as another chapter in recent economic pressures on India. The United States first introduced 25% tariffs on India during August, then raised these to 50% while citing India’s Russian oil purchases. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro called Russia’s conflict in Ukraine “Modi’s war.” Trade barriers have most severely affected Indian businesses in textiles, gems and jewelry, plus marine products. However, given that India’s economy depends largely on domestic spending, the overall tariff effects stay constrained. Last week, President Trump introduced a single-payment $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, a policy that may disproportionately impact Indian technology workers. This series of quick policy announcements has heightened investor anxiety, with many concerned about additional escalation from Washington. Gyanendra Tripathi, partner at risk advisory firm BDO Partners, believes these sequential U.S. measures could represent bargaining strategies designed to accelerate trade negotiations with India. At the same…
Union
U$0.010224+0.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.12198-0.88%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:53
Distribuire
XRP Liquid Staking Gains Traction Despite Risk Warnings

XRP Liquid Staking Gains Traction Despite Risk Warnings

The post XRP Liquid Staking Gains Traction Despite Risk Warnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DAI warns XRP investors that 8–10% yield offers pose risks without insurance safeguards. Historical collapses from Madoff to Celsius show dangers of unsustainable high-yield promises. XRP DeFi expands with Flare, Uphold, and Axelar introducing products offering up to 10% returns. Digital Asset Investor, a well-known XRP commentator, has expressed caution over yield in response to recent sales promising between 8% and 10% annual returns on XRP holdings.  In a public statement, he said he would rather give up part of the possible yield in exchange for an insurance policy from an established company that guarantees asset safety. Until such safeguards are available, he confirmed he would keep his XRP secure instead of participating in yield programs. XRP YieldIn some of the current offerings we’ve seen 8-10% yields on XRP. I’ll trade 3-5% of that yield for an insurance policy insuring my XRP against loss with a major insurance company like @LloydsofLondon I’m sitting on the sidelines keeping my XRP safe for now.Chat GPT… pic.twitter.com/kMRmqhDASm — Digital Asset Investor (@digitalassetbuy) September 25, 2025 DAI’s comments come against a backdrop of financial history filled with high-return promises that ended in collapse. Bernie Madoff offered investors 10% to 12% annual returns for decades before his $65 billion fraud was exposed. Similar risks surfaced during the late 1990s dot-com bubble, where expectations of over 20% disappeared with the market crash. In 2006, subprime mortgage products rated as safe produced yields up to 15% but became central to the 2008 financial crisis. More recently, crypto lenders such as Celsius and Anchor lured investors with 12% to 20% returns before collapsing and wiping out billions. Related: ​​What’s Next for XRP: Will It Pump Up to $3.20 or Crash to $2.20? XRP DeFi Ecosystem Gains Momentum While caution is being urged, XRP yield options are expanding. Uphold…
XRP
XRP$2.8568+2.64%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.58%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:52
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase