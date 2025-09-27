WLFI Launches 100% Fee-Funded Buyback and Burn Program

All fees collected from WLFI's own liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana will be used to purchase WLFI on open markets and send them to a burn address The decision comes after a sharp price decline, since in September alone, WLFI dropped by approximately 41% from its high The team promises to be open by showing every single buyback and burn transaction to the public WLFI, the token for World Liberty Financial (a crypto project backed by the Trump family), has officially approved a plan to buy back its tokens with every dollar fees earned from its liquidity pools. All tokens purchased will be sent to a burn address, permanently removing them from circulation. That means all fees collected from WLFI liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. By committing all of those fees to token buybacks, the team is betting that a shrinking supply will help support price levels in a weak market. Related: WLFI Debuts on Robinhood as Token Burns Shape Price Path Why WLFI Is Turning to Buybacks Now The decision comes after a sharp price decline, since in September alone, WLFI dropped by approximately 41% from its high (about $0.33) to around $0.19. By burning tokens pulled from the open market, it seems that WLFI is attempting to reduce circulating supply, which could help stabilize or support the price if demand remains. Transparency and Oversight Promised The team promises to be open by showing every single buyback and burn transaction to the public. However, it is important to note that the program is funded solely by fees from the protocol's directly controlled liquidity, excluding other sources. While the community voted overwhelmingly in favor of the plan, with over 99% approval, some skeptics wonder if the project will earn enough in fees to make…