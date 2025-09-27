2025-09-29 Monday

SEC to Review Cyber Hornet’s S&P 500 and XRP ETF Proposal

TLDR Cyber Hornet has filed with the SEC to launch an ETF combining S&P 500 exposure with XRP futures and assets. The proposed XRP ETF will allocate 75% to S&P 500 stocks and 25% to XRP futures traded on the CME. The filing also includes two other products focused on Ethereum and Solana, following the [...] The post SEC to Review Cyber Hornet’s S&P 500 and XRP ETF Proposal appeared first on Blockonomi.
Electronic Arts (EA) is in advanced talks to go private in a deal worth approximately $50 billion

Electronic Arts (EA) is in advanced talks to go private in a deal worth approximately $50 billion.
SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

TLDR SWIFT is testing blockchain-based transactions using Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea. The pilot involves major banks including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. SWIFT aims to reduce costs and enhance transparency by combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction. The pilot could challenge Ripple’s cross-border payment model by offering a blockchain-based solution for [...] The post SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple appeared first on Blockonomi.
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Considers Stake in Tether as Company Eyes $500B Valuation

Tether seeks $500B valuation with SoftBank and Ark Invest exploring stakes. Ark Invest has previously backed Circle, a rival stablecoin issuer. Tether plans a U.S.-based stablecoin launch to strengthen its market position. A successful raise could cement stablecoins’ role in global finance. Ark Invest and SoftBank Eye Stake in Tether Ark Invest and SoftBank are [...] The post Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Considers Stake in Tether as Company Eyes $500B Valuation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) To Reach From $0.035 To $2 Within Record Time As Cardano Price Taps $1.20

Cardano (ADA) is finding it hard to break the selling pressure and advance toward the $1.20 mark, as investor attention is slowly shifting towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a fast-rising DeFi project available at a price of only $0.035 that is projected by experts to hit $2 within record time.  Compared to ADA’s gradual rise, MUTM’s […]
5 Best Cryptos to Buy Today: Will BlockchainFX Be the Next 100x Coin?

The crypto industry continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, offering investors a mix of opportunities that range from innovative startups to established giants. With thousands of tokens in circulation, it can be overwhelming to identify the projects with the strongest fundamentals and long-term potential. In 2025, these five projects, BlockchainFX, Aster, Hyperliquid, BNB, and
The Wild Story of a Cancer Patient, Meme Coin, Scammers, And Pump.Fun

A cancer patient recently gained huge support from the crypto community after a scammer stole $32,000 from his treatment fund. He raised more than enough to pay for healthcare, and has since begun donating the surplus cash. In today’s dark climate of increasing scams and political instability, incidents like this remind us of crypto’s lighter side. For one rare moment, the community came together to rectify a great injustice. Crypto Fighting Cancer Earlier this week, Steam removed a game, “Block Blasters,” after community sleuths warned that it contained crypto-stealing malware. The game had been active for months, but it took a massive burst of public outcry to get it removed. The full story, however, is less well-known. It involves one cancer patient, a dangerous scam, and the crypto community coming together. 26-year-old Twitch streamer rastalandTV is a stage 4 cancer patient who turned to crypto to raise funds for treatment. He launched a CANCER meme coin on Pump.fun, and promoted it on his streams. This token gained a moderate amount of traction, raising around $32,000 from the community. Soon, however, a particularly jarring scam took place. A hacker gave this user an on-stream donation, requesting that he play Block Blasters, claiming that it was a little-known indie favorite. In actuality, this game quickly drained all of RastalandTV’s crypto wallets, consuming the creator fees earned from his CANCER token. This shocking incident led the community to rally on behalf of this streamer’s fight against cancer. Sleuths unmasked the perpetrator, a young Argentinian national living in Miami, and managed to compel Steam to remove Block Blasters and other crypto malware games. Generosity All Around Moreover, the crypto community managed to pump CANCER to new heights. Its market cap briefly reached a sum just under $8 million before rastalandTV announced that he had enough resources to continue paying for treatment. Naturally, this led interest to diminish, albeit not completely. CANCER Market Cap. Source: Pump.fun Since making this announcement, this Twitch streamer has begun donating the surplus proceeds to other charitable donations. On top of major contributions to cancer research institutions, rastalandTV has also been using his crypto in a mutual aid campaign, giving assistance to other terminal patients in need. In the last few weeks, the meme coin community has rallied in response to a few particularly appalling news items. The crypto community needs stories like CANCER, too. Even though this episode highlights the ruthless and mercenary nature of today’s scammers, better impulses proved to win in the end. Decentralized finance has a great power to bring people together and create positive change in the world. No matter how dark things may seem in today’s society, we always have the choice to help one another.
Taiwan aims to double chip and gadget sales to India within seven years

Taiwan plans to boost its chip and gadget sales to India by twice the current amount within five to seven years, taking advantage of India’s growing phone business with America. The move comes as India ships more phones to the United States, with sales jumping almost 40% compared to last year. In the first five […]
Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Hashdex’s multi-asset crypto ETF on Sept.25, expanding investor access to Stellar (XLM). Yet the token is down more than 6% from a week ago and now trades near $0.36. Can Hashdex ETF lift the XLM price? Lets analyse. ETF Approval Expands Market Access Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index […] The post Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price? appeared first on CoinChapter.
The Harsh Math of AI: 78% Adoption, 90%+ Disappointment with Generative AI ROI

By 2025, nearly 80% of corporations have adopted AI in at least one business function — but adoption hasn’t guaranteed success. Many projects remain stuck in proof-of-concept loops, infrastructure costs are ballooning, and returns often fail to meet expectations. The first wave of corporate AI has revealed a paradox: hype-driven adoption without clear integration leads to frustration, not transformation. Where AI works, it works because it’s embedded into core workflows with measurable KPIs: Microsoft Copilot as part of Office, Walmart’s supply chain optimization delivering $55M in savings. Where it fails, the reasons are clear — poor data, legacy systems, regulatory constraints, weak change management, and unrealistic ROI horizons. The lesson is sobering but not fatalistic: opting out of AI entirely may be riskier than wrestling with its complexity. Just as firms that ignored the internet or cloud fell behind, companies that stall on AI risk permanent disadvantage. The winners of this cycle won’t necessarily be first movers, but those who align adoption with business discipline, modernize infrastructure, retrain employees, and scale only where value is provable.
