Whale Profits 19x on Plasma Token Investment
The post Whale Profits 19x on Plasma Token Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: A whale gains 19x on XPL, impact significant. Whale bought 11.44 million tokens. XPL trading activity notably increased. On September 26, whale @RegbilTrades invested $571,800 in 11.44 million XPL tokens during a public sale, now valued at $11.8 million, citing blockchain data from Lookonchain. The substantial return emphasizes the influence of large-scale investments on cryptocurrency markets, with XPL seeing significant value appreciation, impacting its trading dynamics. Massive Gains: 19x Increase on XPL Whale Investment The whale @RegbilTrades participated in the XPL public sale, purchasing 11.44 million tokens at $0.05 each. This investment has resulted in a notable profit, turning an initial $571,800 into approximately $11.8 million. “A whale participated in the XPL public sale, spending $571,800 to purchase 11.44 million XPL tokens. The unrealized gain has already exceeded $11 million.” – Lookonchain, Monitoring Protocol, source While no official responses from the XPL development team or major market leaders were documented, the community remains watchful of potential regulatory or economic impacts. The transaction has indeed attracted heightened interest in XPL trading. XPL Trading Soars Even as Price Dips by 10.22% Did you know? Historically, whale trades like @RegbilTrades’ 19x profit potentially lead to rapid price shifts, reflecting how substantial individual investments can impact market dynamics. According to CoinMarketCap, Plasma (XPL) is trading at $1.24, with a market cap of $2.24 billion and a 24-hour volume of $4.6 billion (+10.82%). The token’s price fell by 10.22% in the past day but gained 49.45% over seven days. XPL’s trading activity is notably high. Plasma(XPL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:23 UTC on September 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu suggest the financial outcome of this whale purchase could prompt technological and regulatory outlooks for XPL. Increased trading following such substantial investments underscores the volatility and potential regulatory attention the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:37
UK Finance i największe banki uruchamiają cyfrowego funta
The post UK Finance i największe banki uruchamiają cyfrowego funta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK Finance i największe banki uruchamiają cyfrowego funta Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community! This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/uk-finance-i-najwieksze-banki-uruchamiaja-cyfrowego-funta/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:33
WLFI Holders Approve Buyback And Burn After 41% Price Drop
The post WLFI Holders Approve Buyback And Burn After 41% Price Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump family-backed decentralized finance (DeFi) project World Liberty Financial will launch a token buyback and burn program this week after WLFI tokens lost 41% of their value in September. On Friday, World Liberty announced that its team will implement the token buyback and burn mechanism this week. The project said the initiative would be publicly disclosed, promising to share updates on each buyback and burn once they are conducted. Token buybacks and burning mechanisms are usually implemented to absorb selling pressure when prices drop. Buybacks are when companies repurchase their tokens, while burning sends the tokens to an unusable address. The mechanisms essentially lower the amount of tokens circulating in the market. The implementation of a buyback and burn strategy for WLFI tokens follows a steep decline in value in September. According to CoinGecko, WLFI traded at $0.19 on Friday, about 41% lower than its all-time high of $0.33 on Sept. 1. Source: WLFI WLFI buyback and burn follows governance vote The implementation of a token buyback and burning mechanism for its treasury liquidity fees follows a community vote, which passed with 99% approval from holders. With this, the WLFI team will collect the fees generated from its liquidity positions on Ethereum, BNB Chain and Solana, and use the funds to purchase WLFI on the open market. These will then be sent to a burn address and permanently removed from circulation. The WLFI team said in the proposal that the mechanism will directly reduce supply, adding that every trade will remove WLFI from circulation. This implies that the implementation will help stabilize the price as the asset becomes more scarce. The team also said the move aligns with platform growth, as more fees will mean that more WLFI will be burned. Still, the team also clarified that only fees…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:15
Markets show signs of caution as risk-seeking traders pull back
The post Markets show signs of caution as risk-seeking traders pull back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stock markets remain near record highs and economic numbers keep beating expectations, but a closer look reveals traders are starting to step away from the riskiest bets that drove much of this year’s gains. Day traders who fueled rallies in everything from tech stocks to cryptocurrency are now pulling money out of the most speculative investments. This shift comes even as the Federal Reserve continues supporting markets and major indexes hover close to recent peaks.The clearest sign of this change shows up in leveraged exchange-traded funds, which use borrowed money to amplify daily stock moves by two or three times. These products, popular with individual investors seeking quick profits, have lost about $7 billion in September. According to Bloomberg Intelligence this is the biggest outflow since records began in 2019. The retreat doesn’t signal widespread panic. Instead, traders appear to be cashing in profits and preparing for possible bumps ahead after months of rewards for taking big risks. Chip fund loses $2.3 billion despite 31% gain Take the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares fund, known by its ticker SOXL. Despite gaining 31% this month, investors pulled more than $2.3 billion from the fund. Similarly, TSLL, which triples exposure to Tesla stock moves, faces its largest monthly outflow ever with $1.5 billion already withdrawn, even as Tesla shares have been climbing. This careful approach may reflect concerns about upcoming events. A possible government shutdown could delay economic reports and shake investor confidence. Many see the pullback as healthy, given that stock and bond markets have reached levels rarely seen except during the most excited periods of the past twenty years. What stands out is who’s moving first. Individual investors – often called “dumb money” by Wall Street professionals for supposedly making poor timing decisions – have actually been ahead of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:11
Revolutionary YouTube Music AI Hosts Transform Listening Experience
The post Revolutionary YouTube Music AI Hosts Transform Listening Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary YouTube Music AI Hosts Transform Listening Experience Skip to content Home AI News Revolutionary YouTube Music AI Hosts Transform Listening Experience Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/youtube-music-ai-hosts/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:10
XRP Records Insane 63,500% Liquidation Imbalance, Ethereum and Bitcoin Plunge in $400 Million Bloodbath, 2 Billion Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours — Crypto News Digest
Crypto market today. XRP suffers hefty long liquidations despite minimal price drop. Crypto market suffers $400M liquidation in 24 hours. Dogecoin whales accumulate $480M
XRP
$2.8584
+2.70%
Coinstats
2025/09/27 06:57
Cyber Hornet Seeks SEC Nod for S&P 500 and XRP ETF
The post Cyber Hornet Seeks SEC Nod for S&P 500 and XRP ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyber Hornet has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that combines exposure to the S&P 500 with XRP. The SEC filing also outlines two additional products under the same structure. Cyber Hornet Expands ETF Suite With XRP, Ethereum and Solana Products The SEC filing shows that the Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and XRP 75/25 Strategy ETF will trade under the ticker “XXX” if approved. The ETF aims to replicate the performance of the S&P 500 and the S&P XRP Futures 75/25 Blend Index. This benchmark places 75% of its assets in S&P 500 stocks and 25% in XRP futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. To maintain its exposure, the fund will also invest directly in XRP and may use exchange-traded products tied to the asset. The other two products are focused on Ethereum and Solana. The Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Ethereum 75/25 Strategy ETF will trade under ticker “EEE.” However, the Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Solana 75/25 Strategy ETF will trade under ticker “SSS.” Both funds follow the same design, combining equities with futures contracts for their respective cryptocurrencies. Ethereum exposure will be managed through Ether futures on the CME and direct holdings. In contrast, the Solana exposure will track the S&P Solana Futures Index. This filing comes as Solana investment products are already gaining momentum, with REX-Osprey’s Solana staking ETF recently hitting a new AUM high. The three Cyber Hornet ETFs will carry an annual management fee of 0.95%, with no shareholder transaction fees. Based on SEC estimates, a $10,000 investment would incur about $100 in fees after one year and $312 after three years. The funds will rebalance monthly to maintain the 75/25 allocation. However, Cyber Hornet reserves the option to adjust more often in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 06:48
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
DeepSeek predicts upside for XRP, Pepe, and Cardano as ETF approvals have come into focus. XRP has been linked to case resolution and partnerships, PEPE to social momentum, and ADA to TVL growth and an ETF filing, with each token assessed against recent market conditions.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 06:30
Bitcoin Might Lose $100,000 Level If This Happens
It's been 141 days since Bitcoin last traded below $100,000
Coinstats
2025/09/27 06:15
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $3B Deal Fuels Hype, But Can $107K Hold?
Hype builds on a $3B deal, but Bitcoin price prediction points to $107K as the key level that could define the next big move.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 06:13
