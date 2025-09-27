2025-09-29 Monday

The End Continues’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

The End Continues’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

The post The End Continues’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” partial poster featuring Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest). Bleecker Street Rob Reiner’s rock mockumentary Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. The sequel to the 1984 comedy classic This is Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues opened in theaters on Sept. 12. The official summary for the film reads, “Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins (McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Guest), and Derek Smalls (Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. ForbesRob Reiner On Getting The Band Back Together For ‘Spinal Tap II’By Tim Lammers “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality — and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ‘n’ roll.” Rated R, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is expected to arrive on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to When to Stream. Although the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream did not note whether the release date was announced or confirmed by its studio, Bleecker Street, and it is subject to change. ForbesWhen Is DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers When Spinal Tap II: The End Continues arrives on PVOD, it will be…
Portland Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson Suffers Hamstring Tear

Portland Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson Suffers Hamstring Tear

The post Portland Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson Suffers Hamstring Tear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PORTLAND, OREGON – JANUARY 16: Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after a basket during the first half against the LA Clippers at Moda Center on January 16, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has suffered a torn hamstring the team announced earlier today. This injury was suffered during a team workout and is expected to sideline him between 4-8 weeks. With training camp mere days away, this is a brutal blow to the Trail Blazers, and a huge hindrance on Henderson going into his third season. Henderson was expected to finally put everything together this season, after a pretty mundane start to his career. Last season, specifically in the second half of the season, Henderson began to show growth as a scorer, and he began to look more comfortable on the court overall as well. Now with this injury potentially sidelining him until a few weeks into November, it puts a pause on his development. With Portland bringing Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard back this offseason, Henderson would finally have some real veteran leadership ahead of him. Lillard is going to be out for the entire season with injury but his presence in the locker room and on the sideline could help Henderson as he looks to take the next step in his career. This injury could also have lasting effects on Henderson this season, as hamstring injuries are known to linger. He could return to the court and still have to play cautiously in fear of aggravating his injury all over again. This news…
How CANCER Inspired the Crypto Community to Come Together

How CANCER Inspired the Crypto Community to Come Together

The post How CANCER Inspired the Crypto Community to Come Together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A cancer patient recently gained huge support from the crypto community after a scammer stole $32,000 from his treatment fund. He raised more than enough to pay for healthcare, and has since begun donating the surplus cash. In today’s dark climate of increasing scams and political instability, incidents like this remind us of crypto’s lighter side. For one rare moment, the community came together to rectify a great injustice. Crypto Fighting Cancer Sponsored Earlier this week, Steam removed a game, “Block Blasters,” after community sleuths warned that it contained crypto-stealing malware. The game had been active for months, but it took a massive burst of public outcry to get it removed. The full story, however, is less well-known. It involves one cancer patient, a dangerous scam, and the crypto community coming together. 🚨 The $CANCER Hacker Has a Face 🚨 Not a phantom. Not a shadow. An Argentine living in Miami — visa problems, Steam-based malware, and a trail of stolen wallets. This is the story of how he pulled off one of the darkest scams in crypto history 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/uN2B0oI03v — Simba (@Simba_crpt) September 22, 2025 26-year-old Twitch streamer rastalandTV is a stage 4 cancer patient who turned to crypto to raise funds for treatment. He launched a CANCER meme coin on Pump.fun, and promoted it on his streams. This token gained a moderate amount of traction, raising around $32,000 from the community. Sponsored Soon, however, a particularly jarring scam took place. A hacker gave this user an on-stream donation, requesting that he play Block Blasters, claiming that it was a little-known indie favorite. In actuality, this game quickly drained all of RastalandTV’s crypto wallets, consuming the creator fees earned from his CANCER token. This shocking incident led the community to rally on behalf of this streamer’s fight against…
Malaysia seeks US tariff relief as trump unveils new import duties

Malaysia seeks US tariff relief as trump unveils new import duties

Malaysia is pushing the United States to drop tariffs on several key products as President Trump rolled out another wave of import taxes that could shake up global trade once again. A Malaysian trade ministry official told reporters Friday that the country wants zero tariffs on furniture, car parts, and airplane components it ships to […]
T-REX — active in the project with an eye on the drop

T-REX — active in the project with an eye on the drop

T-REX is a blockchain that simplifies user interaction with Web3 by integrating with Web2 platforms. At the time of writing, the project is running the T-REX Persona System campaign, where users can complete quests and earn badges. The team has raised $17 million in funding from Framework Ventures, Hypersphere Ventures, SNZ Holding, and other investors. […] Сообщение T-REX — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Crypto Price Prediction Today 26 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano

Crypto Price Prediction Today 26 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano

Crypto price prediction today has reviewed XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano following a 2% daily market decline to $3.849T, noting ETF applications, technicals near oversold levels, and scenarios for potential rebounds while also mentioning ongoing interest in presale tokens.
Pepe Price Prediction: Fibonacci, Daily Support, and Whale Buys Align – 100% Breakout Coming Next

Pepe Price Prediction: Fibonacci, Daily Support, and Whale Buys Align – 100% Breakout Coming Next

Smart money is buying the dips as Pepe navigates a key confluence zone – PEPE price prediction now eyes a 2x move as breakout nears.
Bitcoin Rises as Analysts Predict 2025 Trends

Bitcoin Rises as Analysts Predict 2025 Trends

Bitcoin‘s recent decline was halted with a slight upward trend following the release of PCE data, showing a more pronounced recovery among various altcoins. Weekend trading volumes remain subdued, leaving the market in a state of uncertainty.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Rises as Analysts Predict 2025 Trends
Day traders pull $7 billion from high-risk leveraged ETFs in September, the biggest outflow since 2019

Day traders pull $7 billion from high-risk leveraged ETFs in September, the biggest outflow since 2019

Stock markets remain near record highs and economic numbers keep beating expectations, but a closer look reveals traders are starting to step away from the riskiest bets that drove much of this year’s gains. Day traders who fueled rallies in everything from tech stocks to cryptocurrency are now pulling money out of the most speculative investments. This shift comes even as the Federal Reserve continues supporting markets and major indexes hover close to recent peaks. The clearest sign of this change shows up in leveraged exchange-traded funds, which use borrowed money to amplify daily stock moves by two or three times. These products, popular with individual investors seeking quick profits, have lost about $7 billion in September. According to Bloomberg Intelligence this is the biggest outflow since records began in 2019. The retreat doesn’t signal widespread panic. Instead, traders appear to be cashing in profits and preparing for possible bumps ahead after months of rewards for taking big risks. Chip fund loses $2.3 billion despite 31% gain Take the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares fund, known by its ticker SOXL. Despite gaining 31% this month, investors pulled more than $2.3 billion from the fund. Similarly, TSLL, which triples exposure to Tesla stock moves, faces its largest monthly outflow ever with $1.5 billion already withdrawn, even as Tesla shares have been climbing. This careful approach may reflect concerns about upcoming events. A possible government shutdown could delay economic reports and shake investor confidence. Many see the pullback as healthy, given that stock and bond markets have reached levels rarely seen except during the most excited periods of the past twenty years. What stands out is who’s moving first. Individual investors – often called “dumb money” by Wall Street professionals for supposedly making poor timing decisions – have actually been ahead of the curve this year. Their steady buying during the first six months helped drive a rally that many professional investors initially doubted. When markets fell in April due to tariff worries, retail traders were among the first to jump back into risky investments. For the week, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, marking its first decline in a month. The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 also posted its first down week since late August, falling 0.5%. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF slipped for a second straight week. Crypto crash wipes out $300 billion As Cryptopolitan reported, cryptocurrency markets added to the cautious mood this week. Digital assets lost roughly $300 billion in value as leveraged positions unwound, forcing sales that pushed Bitcoin and Ether sharply lower in one of the most volatile stretches since the summer. Though prices recovered by Friday, the magnitude of the decline and doubts about business interest could pressure individual investors who had accumulated substantial profits this year. Whether driven by gut feeling or exhaustion, the retreat may signal a broader rethinking of risk. But in markets this elevated, even small mistakes or poorly timed exits can prove costly. No signs point to a major downturn yet, but conditions appear more delicate than before. Money is flowing into safer investments – cash-like funds, gold, and volatility products – at the fastest pace in months. Together, these movements suggest markets are quietly adjusting, with speculative betting retreating even as core investments hold steady. Investment firms are making adjustments, too. Lido Advisors, which manages $30 billion, has added protective strategies like selling covered calls for income and buying put spreads as insurance against losses. This lets them stay invested while managing risk during uncertain times. “We’re teetering on that fine line, when does bad data become bad for the markets?” said Nils Dillon, the firm’s director of portfolio strategy and alternative investments. “And that’s the predicament that the market is finding itself in, particularly this week.” KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast
Trump pushes chip makers to match US production with imports or face tariffs up to 100%

Trump pushes chip makers to match US production with imports or face tariffs up to 100%

The United States wants semiconductor companies to produce the same number of chips in America as they buy from overseas suppliers, or they will have to pay big tariffs on foreign purchases. President Donald Trump keeps pushing harder to get chip makers to build their factories in the U.S. He told companies they can skip […]
