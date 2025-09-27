The Real Enemy Wrecking Aston Villa’s Season

The post The Real Enemy Wrecking Aston Villa’s Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trai Hume of Sunderland tackles Lucas Digne of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England, on September 20, 2025. (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images As starts to the season go, Aston Villa’s has been about as rotten as it gets. Languishing in 18th position in the table, the club has picked up a mere three points and scored only a solitary goal in the first five games. That strike came in a 1-1 draw with newly promoted Sunderland, who managed to win a point against the Birmingham side despite playing with a man less for an hour and trailing the match. Unai Emery isn’t especially known for being overly sentimental about his players; his blunt style sometimes comes across quite brutal. But even for him, his postgame assessment was harsh. “We were lazy sometimes in defence. For example, when we conceded, we were lazy,” he raged. “I watched the goal we conceded and we were lazy. But all the team — not the centre-back or Cash — we were lazy.” “When we are playing here, we have to fight in the duels and we were not fighting in all duels.” “We are disappointed not because of the result but how (we played), we need to work to recover our identity and the style we want to be. We need to recover some confidence.” Emery is a coach whose success has been built on a clear, rigid structure, so hearing his dismay at the porous nature of his team’s play was concerning. “We were conceding a lot of chances,” he added, “chances starting with their goalkeeper, long balls, second action, throw-in, corner, in our box because we were not dominating control…