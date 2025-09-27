Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
3 Altcoins Poised to Outperform Bitcoin in the 2025 Bull Market
The post 3 Altcoins Poised to Outperform Bitcoin in the 2025 Bull Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin continues to dominate headlines, but sharp-eyed investors know that bull markets are rarely defined by Bitcoin alone. As the next major crypto cycle takes shape, analysts are already pointing to altcoins that could deliver bigger percentage gains than the market leader. Bitcoin provides the foundation and liquidity, yet smaller assets with strong fundamentals or unique narratives often outperform once momentum shifts down the risk curve. For 2025, Solana, XRP, and Cardano are emerging as three of the most compelling candidates. Each has built resilience through downturns and is now showing renewed growth, attracting both institutional flows and retail speculation. At the same time, early-stage tokens like MAGACOIN FINANCE are beginning to attract attention, offering investors the chance to diversify into projects that carry explosive upside while larger assets lead the way. Solana’s speed advantage Solana has earned a reputation as the blockchain capable of handling near-instantaneous transactions with minimal fees. That performance edge has helped it become the backbone for decentralized finance projects, NFT platforms, and tokenized applications. Over the past week, Solana has recorded more than $127 million in institutional inflows, according to industry reports, showing that larger players are buying into its long-term potential. The network’s total value locked has also been climbing steadily, reinforcing the idea that real economic activity is being built on its chain. Traders see Solana’s current price levels as a springboard for further growth. Technical analysis places heavy resistance around the $180 to $184 range, with a breakout above that level potentially opening the door to $220 and even $250. As capital rotation flows toward high-performing altcoins, Solana’s combination of scalability, adoption, and institutional interest makes it a strong candidate to outpace Bitcoin’s percentage gains in the next bull cycle. XRP’s regulatory clarity XRP brings a different set of strengths. After years…
BULL
$0.001892
+3.05%
COM
$0.010502
+0.57%
MAJOR
$0.12182
-1.01%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:41
Distribuire
Fashion Brands Bet On Celebrity Campaigns This Fall
The post Fashion Brands Bet On Celebrity Campaigns This Fall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Free People’s fall campaign features British singer-songwriter and actress Suki Waterhouse Free People Fashion retailers are investing heavily in celebrity partnerships for fall 2025 campaigns, with brands ranging from mass market to luxury, deploying star power to cut through an increasingly crowded marketplace. It makes sense, as some data shows that celebrity endorsements on average generate a 4% increase in sales. Free People is one such brand leaning into this approach with the launch of its fall collection, featuring British singer-songwriter and actress Suki Waterhouse at the center of a comprehensive campaign. The collaboration coincides with Waterhouse’s international tour and represents a strategic evolution for the brand, which previously incorporated celebrity culture indirectly through collaborations like its 2023 Prime Video partnership for “Daisy Jones & The Six,” in which Waterhouse starred. The current campaign extends across multiple touchpoints, from social media to TV advertising, marking Free People Collection’s first major foray into the latter medium. The brand shot the campaign at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, featuring Waterhouse performing to her own track “On This Love” and following her creative process from backstage to stage. Dakota Fanning for Madewell Madewell Contemporary denim retailer Madewell opted for a different celebrity strategy, partnering with actress Dakota Fanning for a limited-edition capsule that emphasized co-creation over pure endorsement and campaign imagery. The collaboration produced two foundational pieces: a mid-rise straight-leg jean that retails for $178 and a crewneck tee ranging from $65 to $75, both featuring custom details explicitly developed for the partnership. Different still is Everlane’s approach, which marked a strategic shift for the brand with its first celebrity-fronted campaign with jazz-pop artist Laufey. Laufey for Everlane Everlane The brand’s “Laufey in Everland” campaign represents a departure from Everlane’s traditionally celebrity-free marketing approach, though the company has reported positive early results. The fall…
COM
$0.010502
+0.57%
FREE
$0.00010716
+1.39%
PEOPLE
$0.01632
-0.48%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:39
Distribuire
Trump demands Microsoft fire Lisa Monaco
The post Trump demands Microsoft fire Lisa Monaco appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump has called for Microsoft to fire Lisa Monaco, the company’s President of Global Affairs. He labeled Monaco an “enemy of U.S. national security,” citing her previous roles in the Obama and Biden administrations, including her most recent position as Deputy Attorney General. Trump strongly objected to Monaco’s access to sensitive information, especially in light of Microsoft’s many contracts with multiple U.S. government agencies. He raised the potential that her position at the company might threaten national security. Trump said prior federal law enforcement and her new corporate role posed potential conflicts of interest in connection with classified or sensitive government information, which Monaco was charged with securing, he argued. The demand that she be fired comes during increased political scrutiny on former government officials taking senior roles at private tech firms with government connections. Trump’s comments were announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, which has thousands of followers and will further raise his demand. Trump accuses Monaco of misconduct In his post, Trump made serious accusations about Lisa Monaco, suggesting her conduct in former government posts led to removing her security clearances. He also claimed that Monaco had been kept from federal properties, measures he described as a response to “unjust acts.” Trump also accused Monaco of using an “autopen”, a mechanical device capable of duplicating a signature, to forge President Biden’s name on official government papers. He portrayed this charge as part of what he said was a larger pattern of malfeasance, arguing that her conduct in the past creates fear around trust and federal protocols, and questioning whether such conduct indicates her trustworthiness. Trump has accused Monaco’s corporate appointment of being a national security risk, claiming that her purported history of misconduct should disqualify her for access to sensitive government information. There has been…
TRUMP
$7.539
+0.30%
COM
$0.010502
+0.57%
U
$0.010217
+0.52%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:30
Distribuire
What Will the Bitcoin Price Be at the End of 2025? 10 Major Companies and Analysts Weigh In
The post What Will the Bitcoin Price Be at the End of 2025? 10 Major Companies and Analysts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With less than 100 days left until the end of 2025, leading figures and institutions in the cryptocurrency world are sharing eye-catching price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC). The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $109,000, which is just 11% below its all-time high. The leading predictions are as follows: Bitwise: $200,000 Standard Chartered: 200 thousand dollars VanEck: $180,000 Matrixport: $160,000 Galaxy Digital: $185,000 Bernstein: $200,000 Anthony Scaramucci: $180,000–$200,000 Peter Brandt: $150,000–$280,000 Arthur Hayes: $250,000 Meanwhile, CoinGecko published its “Bitcoin Dominance in Cryptocurrency Portfolios” report, revealing retail investors’ perspectives on Bitcoin. According to the survey, nearly half of investors consider Bitcoin the most important asset in their portfolios. While 20.4% of respondents built their portfolios almost entirely on BTC, the most common strategy, at 28%, was to prioritize Bitcoin and hold small amounts of altcoins. This suggests that many investors are choosing to hold BTC before later diversifying into riskier altcoins. Conversely, approximately a quarter of investors consider Bitcoin less important. 17.3% of respondents distribute their portfolios equally between BTC and altcoins, while 10.2% allocate most of their funds to altcoins and a small portion to BTC. A more extreme 15.9% view Bitcoin as completely unimportant and invest solely in altcoins. This group believes BTC now has limited growth potential or is keeping its distance from the leading cryptocurrency for various reasons. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/what-will-the-bitcoin-price-be-at-the-end-of-2025-10-major-companies-and-analysts-weigh-in/
MAJOR
$0.12182
-1.01%
COM
$0.010502
+0.57%
BTC
$112,282.36
+2.47%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:22
Distribuire
Liquidity Shock Is Ending, Bitcoin’s Bull Case Remains Alive
The post Liquidity Shock Is Ending, Bitcoin’s Bull Case Remains Alive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 27 September 2025 | 03:05 The sluggish performance of Bitcoin in recent months may have less to do with fading demand and more to do with U.S. government cash management, according to Raoul Pal of Global Macro Investor. Pal points to the Treasury General Account – Washington’s operating fund at the Federal Reserve – as the hidden force that drained liquidity from risk assets through the summer. Since July, the Treasury has issued roughly $500 billion in bonds to refill the account, lifting its balance to around $800 billion. That supply shock, he argues, temporarily sapped energy from markets, with crypto feeling the impact most acutely. The pause came at an awkward time for chart-watchers. Bitcoin has historically tracked shifts in global M2 money supply with a lag of about 12 weeks, a relationship that had even suggested a path toward $200,000 by late 2025. Instead, as M2 expanded, BTC moved sideways, leading some to question whether the model had broken. Pal disagrees. He believes the disruption was temporary and that, with the Treasury now holding enough reserves, the liquidity squeeze will fade by the end of this month. If that plays out, he expects Bitcoin to reconnect with its monetary backdrop and resume the broader uptrend implied by the M2 model. In his view, the summer slump was not the death of the correlation, but proof of how sensitive crypto remains to sudden policy-driven shifts in dollar liquidity. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the…
BULL
$0.001892
+3.05%
COM
$0.010502
+0.57%
MAY
$0.03909
+2.38%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:21
Distribuire
Dutch Bitcoin Rumor Debunked, SEC Crackdown, And 7RCC’s ESG ETF
The post Dutch Bitcoin Rumor Debunked, SEC Crackdown, And 7RCC’s ESG ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors woke up this week to a mixed bag of headlines. A viral claim about the Netherlands forming a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve was quickly debunked, while U.S. regulators turned up the heat on corporate crypto-treasury disclosures. At the same time, a Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF emerged, blending ESG goals with Bitcoin exposure. While institutions and regulators wrestle with policy and oversight, meme-fueled communities aren’t slowing down. BullZilla ($BZIL), now in Stage 4 of its presale, continues to attract retail attention with its Mutation Mechanism and five-figure ROI projections. The contrast couldn’t be clearer: compliance-driven corporate adoption on one side, speculative meme culture on the other. Netherlands Strategic Bitcoin Reserve: Rumor Debunked On September 25, crypto circles buzzed with “news” that Dutch lawmakers planned to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). The post went viral on X (then Twitter) but was marked with a Community Note explaining that it was fake. The mentioned video included Thierry Baudet, an opposition party political figure of the Forum for Democracy with an opposition party gaining only 3 out of 150 seats. Not only did Baudet not represent the voice of law makers, but the parliament had already rejected the concept. The rumor served as a reminder: in crypto, even outdated clips can spark market-wide excitement before facts catch up. SEC and FINRA Target Corporate Treasury Bets Across the Atlantic, U.S. regulators were dealing with more concrete issues. The SEC and FINRA launched inquiries into over 200 firms that announced Bitcoin and crypto-treasury strategies this year. Investigators are probing sharp stock price spikes before disclosures, raising questions of insider trading and selective leaks. This wave of scrutiny, often dubbed the “MicroStrategy Effect,” reflects how companies rushed to emulate MicroStrategy’s 2020 bet on Bitcoin. But the timeline is shifting fast: 2025 H2: Ongoing inquiries. 2026:…
COM
$0.010502
+0.57%
U
$0.010217
+0.52%
MEME
$0.002335
+0.90%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:19
Distribuire
Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Targets $3 Billion To Power Google-Tied Project
The post Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Targets $3 Billion To Power Google-Tied Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Targets $3 Billion To Power Google-Tied Project Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-miner-terawulf-targets-3-billion-to-power-google-tied-project/
COM
$0.010502
+0.57%
SIGN
$0.06822
-8.18%
COOK
$0.011702
-2.32%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:06
Distribuire
The Real Enemy Wrecking Aston Villa’s Season
The post The Real Enemy Wrecking Aston Villa’s Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trai Hume of Sunderland tackles Lucas Digne of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England, on September 20, 2025. (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images As starts to the season go, Aston Villa’s has been about as rotten as it gets. Languishing in 18th position in the table, the club has picked up a mere three points and scored only a solitary goal in the first five games. That strike came in a 1-1 draw with newly promoted Sunderland, who managed to win a point against the Birmingham side despite playing with a man less for an hour and trailing the match. Unai Emery isn’t especially known for being overly sentimental about his players; his blunt style sometimes comes across quite brutal. But even for him, his postgame assessment was harsh. “We were lazy sometimes in defence. For example, when we conceded, we were lazy,” he raged. “I watched the goal we conceded and we were lazy. But all the team — not the centre-back or Cash — we were lazy.” “When we are playing here, we have to fight in the duels and we were not fighting in all duels.” “We are disappointed not because of the result but how (we played), we need to work to recover our identity and the style we want to be. We need to recover some confidence.” Emery is a coach whose success has been built on a clear, rigid structure, so hearing his dismay at the porous nature of his team’s play was concerning. “We were conceding a lot of chances,” he added, “chances starting with their goalkeeper, long balls, second action, throw-in, corner, in our box because we were not dominating control…
REAL
$0.07279
+5.44%
COM
$0.010502
+0.57%
LIGHT
$0.8285
-0.09%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:02
Distribuire
Talking Baseball With Steve Forbes
The post Talking Baseball With Steve Forbes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Talk fortune, foul balls and more MLB with Steve Forbes Last year’s Yankees-Dodgers World Series was the most watched since 2017. Nearly 16 million people in the U.S. tuned in, including one fan in particular, Steve Forbes, our editor-in-chief, two-time presidential candidate and lifelong baseball enthusiast and huge Yankees fan. Join Steve October 27th at 12pm ET as he steps up to the plate in a live Q&A with Senior Editor Jabari Young for an in-depth look at the state and future of America’s favorite pastime. You can also ask questions and cast your vote for who will win the World Series, which we will reveal at the end of the conversation. Join our editor-in-chief as he discusses: His roots as a baseball fan and how it’s changed over the years How recent rules changes have impacted the game, the business and its cultural currency Predictions for who will win this year’s championship What he would do if he were MLB commissioner Register Now Speakers Steve Forbes is Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media. Steve’s newest project is the podcast “What’s Ahead,” where he engages the world’s top newsmakers, politicians and pioneers in business and economics in honest conversations meant to challenge traditional conventions as well as featuring Steve’s signature views on the intersection of society, economic and policy. Steve writes editorials for each issue of Forbes under the heading of “Fact and Comment.” A widely respected economic prognosticator, he is the only writer to have won the highly prestigious Crystal Owl Award four times. The prize was formerly given by U.S. Steel Corporation to the financial journalist whose economic forecasts for the coming year proved most accurate. Jabari Young is a senior writer and editor at Forbes, covering business and editorial lead at ForbesBLK. He joined Forbes in June…
COM
$0.010502
+0.57%
TALK
$0.0415
+14.95%
MORE
$0.07759
+1.69%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:53
Distribuire
Vanguard Eyes Third-Party Crypto ETFs for Brokerage Clients
Vanguard plans to give brokerage clients access to third-party crypto ETFs, responding cautiously to rising investor demand for digital asset exposure. Vanguard is preparing to expand client options. The firm plans to allow access to third-party crypto exchange-traded funds on its brokerage platform. According to Crypto in America, the decision represents a cautious statement into […] The post Vanguard Eyes Third-Party Crypto ETFs for Brokerage Clients appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LIVE
$0.01662
+6.60%
Distribuire
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 07:00
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase