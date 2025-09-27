Bursa MEXC
Traders Warn Of Drop Below $105K Before $125K Surge
The post Traders Warn Of Drop Below $105K Before $125K Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Bitcoin Price Prediction: Traders Warn Of Drop Below $105K Before $125K Surge Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Bitcoin Price Prediction: Traders Warn of Drop Below $105K Before $125K Surge Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-prediction-drop/
COM
$0,010501
+%0,70
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:32
Why Bitcoin’s Portability Makes It Superior To Traditional Gold
The post Why Bitcoin’s Portability Makes It Superior To Traditional Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
WHY
$0,00000002795
-%4,93
COM
$0,010501
+%0,70
ME
$0,621
-%2,54
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:31
U.S. Core PCE Inflation Steady at 2.9% for August 2025
The post U.S. Core PCE Inflation Steady at 2.9% for August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The U.S. core PCE price index for August remained at 2.9%, matching forecasts. Market stability observed as no new interest rate changes are expected. Key crypto assets like BTC and ETH showed muted reactions. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on September 26 that the Core PCE price index remained unchanged at 2.9% in August 2025, matching market expectations. The stable inflation reading suggests no immediate Federal Reserve policy shifts, maintaining predictable monetary conditions favorable to risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. U.S. Inflation and Crypto Market Stability In Focus The core PCE index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, remained at 2.9% in August 2025. This figure closely aligns with market predictions, indicating that inflationary pressures are consistent with previous months. Policymakers and market observers expected no shifts in monetary policy given the matching of expectations. The implications of this include a muted response from financial markets. No significant policy or market shifts occurred, suggesting stability in both traditional and digital asset sectors in the immediate term. This potentially reinforces existing economic strategies without necessitating adjustments to interest rates. On the day of the announcement, market indicators showed minimal volatility, with key figures across financial and crypto sectors maintaining the status quo. Commentary from economic policymakers and industry leaders was notably absent, indicating the expected market response did not prompt significant actions or statements. Bitcoin’s Performance Amid PCE Stability Did you know? When core PCE aligns with forecasts, major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH typically experience stability, similar to when August 2022 saw the same result. As of September 26, 2025, Bitcoin’s price stands at $109,717.67 with a market cap of 2.19 trillion and a market dominance of 57.78%. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume was $58,025,871,478.04, down by 22.95%. Bitcoin’s price change in…
U
$0,010217
+%0,60
CORE
$0,3844
+%0,15
COM
$0,010501
+%0,70
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:29
How Teams Are Turning It Into A Weapon
The post How Teams Are Turning It Into A Weapon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 21: Natrone Brooks #35 of the Atlanta Falcons returns a kickoff during the second half of an NFL 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images) Getty Images It is always good to get a reminder that there are three assets to an NFL team, and Week Three delivered on that reminder. Over the 16 NFL games, there were five blocked field goals, with two of them being returned for touchdowns, and two punt return touchdowns. On the positive side for kickers, there were also 11 field goals scored from 50 or more yards out, with Will Reichard’s 62-yard field goal leading the group. Outside of these highlight-level plays by special teams last Week, the most interesting aspect from this positional unit may be the kickoff unit, and how teams are attempting to weaponize it. Why is this different, and why are teams attempting to do it now? Teams have the NFL rules committee to thank, or curse, for this opportunity. Answering the first question, since we are in year two of the “Dynamic Kickoff Rule”, there is reason to wonder why we are just now seeing things we did not see last year. To briefly go over the details of the rule, the Dynamic Kickoff replaced the traditional kickoff by requiring the ball to land in the landing zone (between the goal line and 20-yard line) to stay in play. The only tweaks to the rule after its first year of implementation were that the touchback spot for a kickoff was moved from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line, and the alignment rules in the receiving team’s “setup zone” were adjusted. Now, a maximum of three receiving-team…
COM
$0,010501
+%0,70
SECOND
$0,0000095
--%
GAME
$35,6599
+%4,05
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:27
Unleash The Future Of AI Agent Deployment
The post Unleash The Future Of AI Agent Deployment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fetch.ai Agentverse: Unleash The Future Of AI Agent Deployment Skip to content Home Crypto News Fetch.ai Agentverse: Unleash the Future of AI Agent Deployment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fetch-ai-agentverse-launch/
FUTURE
$0,12408
+%0,38
AI
$0,1182
-%0,08
COM
$0,010501
+%0,70
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:23
World Liberty Financial Executes Massive 6.92 Million Token Reduction
The post World Liberty Financial Executes Massive 6.92 Million Token Reduction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI Token Burn: World Liberty Financial Executes Massive 6.92 Million Token Reduction Skip to content Home Crypto News WLFI Token Burn: World Liberty Financial Executes Massive 6.92 Million Token Reduction Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wlfi-token-burn-massive-reduction/
LIBERTY
$0,03303
+%7,20
TOKEN
$0,01193
-%0,16
COM
$0,010501
+%0,70
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:07
Liquidity Shock Is Ending, Bitcoin’s Bull Case Remains Alive – Raoul Pal
Pal points to the Treasury General Account – Washington’s operating fund at the Federal Reserve – as the hidden force […] The post Liquidity Shock Is Ending, Bitcoin’s Bull Case Remains Alive – Raoul Pal appeared first on Coindoo.
BULL
$0,001892
+%3,05
PAL
$0,003679
+%18,56
FUND
$0,0169
+%4,32
Coindoo
2025/09/27 08:05
Tennessee Couple Ordered To Pay Almost $7 Million In Crypto Trading Fraud Scheme
A married couple from Tennessee has been ordered to pay a penalty of nearly $7 million for fraud involving a commodity pool, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced on Thursday.Commodity Pool Fraud Costs Couple Millions, CFTC SaysAccording to the September 25 press release, married realtors Michael Griffis and Amanda Griffis convinced 145 people to contribute […] The post Tennessee Couple Ordered To Pay Almost $7 Million In Crypto Trading Fraud Scheme appeared first on Cryptonews.
PEOPLE
$0,01633
-%0,36
Coinstats
2025/09/27 08:00
Altcoins Oversold, Signaling A Potential Reversal
The post Altcoins Oversold, Signaling A Potential Reversal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Analysis: Altcoins Oversold, Signaling A Potential Reversal Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Analysis: Altcoins Oversold, Signaling a Potential Reversal Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoins-oversold-reversal-signal/
COM
$0,010501
+%0,70
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:52
Hester Peirce Shares Future NFT Plans After Her SEC Tenure
TLDR Hester Peirce hints at creating an NFT collection featuring crypto figures. Peirce expressed regret for not influencing her SEC colleagues on crypto policy. The SEC has shifted toward greater regulatory clarity for digital assets. Hester Peirce plans to focus on crypto policy clarity before post-SEC career. Hester Peirce Discusses Future NFT Plans After Serving [...] The post Hester Peirce Shares Future NFT Plans After Her SEC Tenure appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUTURE
$0,12408
+%0,38
NFT
$0,0000004327
-%0,36
NOT
$0,001533
-%0,96
Coincentral
2025/09/27 06:27
