2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
TeraWulf Plans $3B Debt Raise as Google Doubles Down on Crypto Miner's AI Pivot

TeraWulf Plans $3B Debt Raise as Google Doubles Down on Crypto Miner's AI Pivot

Bitcoin mining company targets high-yield or leveraged loan markets as Google backstop grows to $3.2B total
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007572+0.93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1181+0.42%
Distribuire
Blockhead2025/09/29 16:34
Distribuire
ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

Ethena faces selling pressure after $0.61 breakdown. Analysts warn of a possible decline toward $0.52 and $0.50 zones. Ethena (ENA) has lost a key price level that traders have been watching closely. The token broke below the $0.61–$0.62 support band, and analysts now see risk of further downside as bearish signals strengthen across multiple timeframes. […] The post ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Ethena
ENA$0.563-0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01196+1.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00562-6.95%
Distribuire
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 16:30
Distribuire
US SEC Withdraws All Delay Notices for Solana, XRP, Other Crypto ETFs

US SEC Withdraws All Delay Notices for Solana, XRP, Other Crypto ETFs

The post US SEC Withdraws All Delay Notices for Solana, XRP, Other Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is withdrawing all delay notices for Solana, XRP, HBAR, and other crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This comes following the latest general listing standards for crypto ETFs approved by the regulator this month. US SEC Drops Delay Notices for Solana, XRP, and Other Crypto ETFs The final deadlines for the US SEC to approve multiple ETFs tracking spot prices of crypto assets, including Solana (SOL), XRP, Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), and Cardano (ADA), are due in October. Also, the crypto market awaits a decision to permit staking on spot Ethereum ETFs. The commission is now withdrawing all notices of a longer review period ahead of its final deadline, indicating progress in ETFs approval. Delay notices are dropped for Solana ETFs by Bitwise, VanEck, Fidelity, Canary, 21Shares, and Invesco Galaxy. In addition, notices were withdrawn for XRP ETFs by Bitwise, Franklin, WisdomTree, Canary, CoinShares, and 21Shares. Also, Canary HBAR ETF, CoinShares Litecoin ETF, Canary Litecoin ETF, and 21Shares Polkadot delay notices were taken down. Withdrawals of Delay Notices for XRP ETFs. Source: US SEC  This comes following the approval of the Generic Listing Standards for crypto ETFs two weeks ago, which takes effect on October 1. Notably, the Canary spot Litecoin ETF will list on Nasdaq, with trading set to begin in the next few days. Fast Tracking Staking on Ethereum ETFs The SEC has also withdrawn notices of designating longer periods for approving staking on Ethereum ETFs. Delay notices were dropped for BlackRock’s iShares, Fidelity, Franklin, VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, and Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETFs. Withdrawals of Delay Notices for Staking Ethereum ETFs. Source: US SEC  Nasdaq, CBOE BZX Exchange, and NYSE Arca have filed to amend their earlier Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in compliance with the general listing standards. Notably, the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF under…
XRP
XRP$2.8528+2.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010332-1.46%
Union
U$0.010269+1.18%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:29
Distribuire
Swift partners with Chainlink to launch new blockchain-based ledger

Swift partners with Chainlink to launch new blockchain-based ledger

PANews reported on September 29th that Chainlink announced Swift's announcement at the 2025 Sibos conference that it will launch a new blockchain-based ledger, marking a significant milestone for the global financial system and the blockchain industry. This innovation marks Swift's adoption of blockchain and oracle network technologies to modernize the financial system. As the industry-standard oracle platform, Chainlink provides the infrastructure needed for institutions in the Swift ecosystem to connect to blockchain networks and support their tokenization initiatives.
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/29 16:24
Distribuire
From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

The YZi Labs-backed decentralized exchange, Aster, has garnered significant attention from both large and small investors and is now experiencing strong momentum. The post From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees appeared first on Coinspeaker.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493-0.06%
Aster
ASTER$1.8422+7.83%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Distribuire
Coinspeaker2025/09/29 16:14
Distribuire
Web3 metaphysics project SuperFortune launches features for requesting amulets and burning bad luck

Web3 metaphysics project SuperFortune launches features for requesting amulets and burning bad luck

PANews reported on September 29th that the metaphysical project SuperFortune, known as Lianlianyouying, has officially launched the "Request a Talisman" and "Burn Bad Luck" features. These talismans are NFTs and can be purchased directly from the Merit Incense page. These include common talismans for money, health, and love, as well as Web3-specific talismans for beauty and wallet theft protection. Burn Bad Luck allows users to burn their own "zero" MEMEs, thereby burning off their "zero" bad luck and escaping bad luck. Superfortune is the first metaphysical project in Web3 incubated by Manta Network. It combines traditional Chinese metaphysical theories with crypto assets through AI and integrates with Wello's PayFi to provide functions such as personal fortune testing, token fortune testing, past and present life testing, and beating villains.
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000465+5.20%
Luckify
LUCK$0.2622-9.55%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000496--%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/29 16:08
Distribuire
Bitlayer will close the BTR airdrop collection at 18:00 on September 30

Bitlayer will close the BTR airdrop collection at 18:00 on September 30

PANews reported on September 29th that Bitlayer Labs announced that its BTR token airdrop will officially end at 6:00 PM (Beijing Time) on September 30, 2025. Users must claim their BTR tokens before the deadline. Officials cautioned that BTR tokens not claimed within the specified timeframe will not be recovered.
Bitlayer
BTR$0.08211-9.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01196+1.18%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001535-0.13%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/29 16:04
Distribuire
Qatar National Bank utilizes Kinexys for USD payments

Qatar National Bank utilizes Kinexys for USD payments

Qatar National Bank has recently adopted JP Morgan’s Kinexys blockchain technology to process its USD payments, providing faster transactions and around-the-clock services for fiat currency. On Sept. 29., one of the largest financial groups in the Middle East, Qatar National…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07206-3.10%
Distribuire
Crypto.news2025/09/29 15:56
Distribuire
Aspecta Launches ASP Flywheel Program 1.0, ASP Staking to Go Live Soon

Aspecta Launches ASP Flywheel Program 1.0, ASP Staking to Go Live Soon

PANews reported on September 29 that infrastructure company Aspecta announced the launch of ASP Flywheel 1.0. ASP Flywheel includes an ASP points system, ASP<>BuildKey pairing, an ASP pledge mechanism, and joint releases with external partners. The ASP points system rewards ASP holders and stakers. Users can earn points by holding ASP, trading BuildKeys, contributing to the ecosystem, and staking ASP. Points can be used to participate in the early deposit phase of projects where ASP<>BuildKey pairing is enabled, providing access to high-reward BuildKey allocations. Points data may take 24 hours to update. The ASP<>BuildKey pairing utilizes a fair launch mechanism, allowing users to fairly purchase early BuildKeys through deposits, with historical data demonstrating returns of 10x to 100x. Starting in October 2025, this mechanism will be linked to ASP and Aspecta Points, with users required to meet point requirements to participate in different deposit groups. ASP staking will be available soon, allowing stakers to earn more points, share transaction fees, and receive other incentives. Based on last year's data, the expected annualized return on ASP staking is 34%. Earlier news, YZi Labs announced its investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta .
Aspecta
ASP$0.1244+12.57%
1
1$0.006611+3.02%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01655+6.02%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/29 15:52
Distribuire
Middle East banking giant switches to JPMorgan’s blockchain

Middle East banking giant switches to JPMorgan’s blockchain

QNB Group now uses JPMorgan's Kinexys blockchain platform for US dollar payments.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00562-6.95%
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 15:17
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase