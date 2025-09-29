US SEC Withdraws All Delay Notices for Solana, XRP, Other Crypto ETFs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is withdrawing all delay notices for Solana, XRP, HBAR, and other crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This comes following the latest general listing standards for crypto ETFs approved by the regulator this month. US SEC Drops Delay Notices for Solana, XRP, and Other Crypto ETFs The final deadlines for the US SEC to approve multiple ETFs tracking spot prices of crypto assets, including Solana (SOL), XRP, Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), and Cardano (ADA), are due in October. Also, the crypto market awaits a decision to permit staking on spot Ethereum ETFs. The commission is now withdrawing all notices of a longer review period ahead of its final deadline, indicating progress in ETFs approval. Delay notices are dropped for Solana ETFs by Bitwise, VanEck, Fidelity, Canary, 21Shares, and Invesco Galaxy. In addition, notices were withdrawn for XRP ETFs by Bitwise, Franklin, WisdomTree, Canary, CoinShares, and 21Shares. Also, Canary HBAR ETF, CoinShares Litecoin ETF, Canary Litecoin ETF, and 21Shares Polkadot delay notices were taken down. Withdrawals of Delay Notices for XRP ETFs. Source: US SEC This comes following the approval of the Generic Listing Standards for crypto ETFs two weeks ago, which takes effect on October 1. Notably, the Canary spot Litecoin ETF will list on Nasdaq, with trading set to begin in the next few days. Fast Tracking Staking on Ethereum ETFs The SEC has also withdrawn notices of designating longer periods for approving staking on Ethereum ETFs. Delay notices were dropped for BlackRock's iShares, Fidelity, Franklin, VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, and Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETFs. Withdrawals of Delay Notices for Staking Ethereum ETFs. Source: US SEC Nasdaq, CBOE BZX Exchange, and NYSE Arca have filed to amend their earlier Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in compliance with the general listing standards. Notably, the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF under…