Ethereum Price Prediction: Next Stop $20K? Possible Says Analyst

The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Next Stop $20K? Possible Says Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Ethereum news, exchange balances fell to their lowest point in nine years, now sitting at just 14.8 million ETH. The decline comes as digital asset treasury (DAT) firms and exchange-traded funds continue to step up their accumulation, steadily pulling coins away from trading platforms. At the same time, market sentiment is heating up. One crypto expert is now pointing to the possibility of a dramatic move higher. He projected that Ethereum could surge from its press time level of $3,955.46 to as much as $20,000, a potential fivefold rally. $20,000 Ethereum Price Prediction According to crypto analyst Cantonese Cat, Ethereum is once again approaching a pivotal stage in its long-term market cycle. The analysis shared their Ethereum price prediction on X highlighting how each major rally in ETH has historically been followed by a deep correction that settled into what he calls a “cycle liquidity zone.” These zones have consistently acted as accumulation ranges before Ethereum launched into its next explosive advance. This time, the structure looks no different. Ethereum is pressing against the upper boundary of the current liquidity zone, supported by a steady rising trendline that has been intact for years. The confluence of ascending support and horizontal resistance is a classic setup that often precedes a breakout. If ETH manages to push beyond this zone, the move could signal the beginning of its next expansion phase. Based on historical patterns, such a breakout carries the potential to propel prices well past prior highs, with long-term targets extending deep into five figures. What makes this outlook even more compelling is the alignment between technicals and fundamentals. In more Ethereum news, exchange balances are at a nine-year low, while institutional demand through funds and treasuries continues to grow. Together, these dynamics suggest that Ethereum may be on…
Fidelity, Grayscale, and other institutions submitted S-1 amendments for spot Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on September 27th that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, tweeted that a series of S-1 amendments for spot Ethereum ETFs were submitted today, including from Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary. These amendments include collateralization (a good sign for spot Ethereum ETFs). These amendments are expected to be approved within the next two weeks.
Couple face $6.8 million penalty over fraudulent crypto platform

The post Couple face $6.8 million penalty over fraudulent crypto platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Tennessee court ordered a couple to pay over $6.8 million for running a fake crypto pool. The scheme promised profits under the guidance of a person called “Coach Wendy,” whose identity is still unknown. The couple lured investors through real estate connections Michael and Amanda Griffis were real estate agents from Clarksville. They operated a pool called “Blessings of God Thru Crypto” between 2021 and 2023. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said the couple raised more than $6.5 million from around 145 investors. The couple first came under investigation in July 2023, when the CFTC filed a case against them. On Thursday, a US court in Tennessee entered a consent order that resolves the enforcement action. The order requires the fraudsters to pay $5.5 million in restitution to victims. They must also pay a civil monetary penalty of $1.35 million. This makes the total penalty equivalent to $6.8 million. The order further imposes lifetime bans on the couple from commodity trading and CFTC registration. According to court findings, the Griffises used their real estate connections to attract investors. They told clients and acquaintances that funds would be traded in crypto futures through the Apex Trading Platform. They said trades would be supervised by an individual called “Coach Wendy.” The trading commission clarified that Apex was not a legitimate trading platform. It was modeled on an overseas exchange that had no local registration in America. Investigators said they have not been able to find the true identity of “Coach Wendy.” More than $4 million from the scheme was sent overseas after being deposited into the fake website. The couple used the rest of the money to pay personal debts and for shopping. The CFTC said around $855,000 was paid to the investors. Those payments were structured in a Ponzi-like…
Bitcoin ATM Fraud to be Solved Through Market Structure: US Senator ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Bitcoin ATM Fraud to be Solved Through Market Structure: US Senator ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming has raised concerns about the growing incidents of Bitcoin ATM fraud. She tweeted her response to a new report from The Cowboy Daily’s X handle that showed a worrying increase in crypto ATM fraud in her state. Over 50 such incidents were reported in Cheyenne alone, the capital of Lummis’s state, totaling around $645,000. Overall, the FBI reports that there were over 11,000 incidents of fraud nationwide in 2024. Market Structure Bill The US Senate Banking Committee has jurisdiction over ATM operations in the country and is currently deliberating on a new market structure bill to address concerns related to cryptocurrency. Members of the group are expected to vote on the new bill by the end of this month, with Senator Lummis’s full backing. She tweeted: “This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and @SenGillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023. This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure.” Advertisement &nbsp Crypto Brings Opposing Sides Together The senator mentioned in her tweet is Kirsten Gillibrand, a democrat from New York. It is interesting to see how the crypto issue is bringing together two politically contrasting places, with Gillibrand’s New York being a densely populated liberal stronghold, while Lummis’s deeply conservative state is the least populated. While crypto adoption is growing steadily in the country and crypto-related debit cards are becoming increasingly popular, the US Capitol has yet to pass consumer protection laws regarding crypto ATMs and kiosks. However, there were some attempts to address this issue. In February, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin introduced the Crypto ATM Fraud Prevention Act. Still, his efforts failed to advance as the US Banking Committee…
Can Meme Coins Like Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Still Rally? What To Expect

The rise of meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the most-talked-about narratives in crypto history. However, as the broader market matures, analysts question whether meme coins can ever experience the type of explosive growth seen during the 2017 or 2021 bull cycles.  Is The Meme Coin Boom Over?  Well-known […]
The Mobility Advantage: Why Bitcoin’s Portability Makes It Superior To Traditional Gold

Bitcoin and Gold as stores of value often boil down to a single, critical distinction in the digital era of mobility. This portability transforms BTC from just a digital gold narrative into a living, breathing monetary network that gold can never match. According to mhar_leeck’s perspective on X, the true evolution of BTC lies in its capacity as a platform for innovation, to move, evolve, and even teach. Unlike gold, which stays locked away, this narrative confines the asset to a passive role. The Build on Bitcoin (BOB) layer 2 solution is presented as the crucial technology that enables this shift.  Build On Bitcoin Powering The Narrative Furthermore, by creating a new, more expressive layer on top of BTC, BOB turns the theory of a programmable BTC into a practical reality. This combination is often referred to as a hybrid L2, which allows builders to transition from simply reading about decentralized finance (DeFi) to experimenting, testing, and creating in real-time.  Related Reading: Bitcoin Poised To Rival Gold In Central Bank Vaults By 2030: Deutsche Bank The unlocking of BTC’s liquidity extends beyond its use in high-throughput applications. It is about unlocking a space for true innovation, where every project sparks, and momentum keeps building. Mhar_leeck noted that the most exciting next chapter for BTC is not about simply holding the asset, but about actively building on it. Crypto Sinan has also stated that he has been in BOB for a while now, and the ride has been nothing short of exciting. The promise of BTC actually working across DeFi with one click highlights the focus on user experience, and no wrapped tokens or shady bridges that introduce new trust assumptions. However, by bridging the liquidity of both BTC security and ETH-grade flexibility, BOB opens the door to a wide range of yield-generating opportunities. As a result of allowing native BTC moves to earn multichain yield without the risks of opaque wrapping solutions, and a growing community that feels like it is building the future in real-time. “If you still think BTC is only a static store of value, maybe BOB is the place where you will finally see the digital gold become productive gold.” Crypto Sinan mentioned. The Biggest Profit-Take In Bitcoin History Bitcoin continues to experience bearish action, impacting investors’ sentiment. Niels, the co-founder of Tedlabsio, has revealed that Bitcoin’s Long-Term Holders (LTHs) are cashing in a historic amount of coins than ever before.  Related Reading: Bitcoin Is Not Done Yet Despite Price Crash To $112,000, Here’s Why In this cycle, BTC Long-Term Holders have realized a record amount of profit, totaling an enormous 3.4 million BTC, larger than the profit realized in any previous bull run. However, in past cycles, sell pressure has barely dented the price structure, which signifies that despite seasoned investors taking record profits, the underlying demand is absorbing it all. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
How Russia Uses Crypto For Foreign Election Interference

The post How Russia Uses Crypto For Foreign Election Interference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new report details on-chain data and leaked texts from A7, a firm that specializes in sanctions evasion. Apparently, the company interfered in Moldovan elections to Russia’s benefit. These leaks do not contain a direct smoking gun connecting the Kremlin to A7, but tokens fund polling, activist networks, politicians, and more. It seems impossible that the government has no knowledge or involvement in these activities. Sponsored Sponsored Is Russia Interfering in Moldovan Elections? A7 has become something of a notorious name in the crypto community, launching the ruble-backed stablecoin that became a major vehicle for sanctions evasion. New leaks, however, cast the firm in an even darker light. It may be a major conduit for Russian interference in Eastern European elections. Although Russia’s alleged interference in US elections caused unwarranted hysteria among American liberals, these claims are laser-focused on Moldova and include on-chain evidence. Analysts already warned of organized electoral bribery in Moldova, but A7 is apparently at the center of its own operation. A7’s stablecoin was a staple at Garantex, an exchange shuttered for sanctions violations. The A7A5 token reappeared in later incarnations and unrelated criminal exchanges alike. A7 specialized its business focus towards cross-border sanctions evasion, finding a lucrative niche there. On-chain data shows the group’s operations: Sponsored Sponsored A7 On-Chain Sanctions Evasion. Source: Elliptic From this background, the leap to active election interference was apparently quite small. This data confirms that A7 wallets made direct payments to Moldovan politicians. A Hidden Network Ilan Shor, who was sanctioned by the US for allegedly aiding Russia in Moldovan election interference, surreptitiously sent millions to at least one former elected official in the country. Leaked texts also corroborate this incident. This is only the most jarring individual incident of Russian election activity. Leaked chats and on-chain data show a clear…
Tennessee court hits duo with $6.8M penalty over fake crypto platform

A Tennessee court ordered a couple to pay over $6.8 million for running a fake crypto pool.
Cardano Confirms Death Cross Amid $855 Million Crypto Market Crash, What’s Next?

The post Cardano Confirms Death Cross Amid $855 Million Crypto Market Crash, What’s Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano has created a death cross: the bearish technical pattern — which occurs when a short-term moving average falls below the long term MA — has appeared on the four-hour chart. Cardano fell alongside the rest of the markets at the start of the week, recording a sharp drop in Monday’s session from $0.888 to $0.788. Cardano has broadly declined since a high of $0.937 on Sept. 19, reaching a low of $0.754 on Thursday. ADA/USD 4-Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView In the last 24 hours, more than $855 million have been liquidated across various digital assets, according to CoinGlass data. Longs accounted for the majority of this figure, coming in at $721.54 million, while shorts came in at $133.22 million. Core inflation was little changed in August, according to the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, likely keeping the central bank on pace for interest rate cuts ahead. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.3% for the month, putting the annual headline inflation rate at 2.7%, the Commerce Department reported Friday. In the very short term, resistance will be watched at $0.86 ahead of $0.94, while support is envisaged at $0.735. Ouroboros upgrades to boost Cardano Ouroboros Leios is a major redesign of Cardano’s Ouroboros consensus, designed to achieve significant scalability and throughput, pushing Cardano well beyond its current limits. Input Output plans to roll out Leios in iterations, with Leios Lite as the first major step toward full deployment. Leios Lite is anticipated to bring about a 30-55x increase in throughput for Cardano. Ouroboros Omega is a proposed future version of Cardano’s consensus protocol. It aims to combine the benefits of previous Ouroboros variants with additional features like adaptive security and efficient storage. According to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, “the road to Omega is full of challenges and surprises,…
Citi Raises Stablecoin Market Cap Forecast to $4 Trillion by 2030

TLDR Citi revises stablecoin market cap forecast to $1.9 trillion base, $4 trillion bull case by 2030. Stablecoin market reached $280 billion in September, with annual settlements exceeding $18 trillion. Citi sees stablecoins reshaping the financial system, alongside tokenized deposits. Stablecoins’ growth driven by US GENIUS Act and global interest in issuing national-backed tokens. Citi [...] The post Citi Raises Stablecoin Market Cap Forecast to $4 Trillion by 2030 appeared first on CoinCentral.
