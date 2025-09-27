Plenty Of Tough Questions Loom Whenever The Most Mets Season Ever Ends

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets meets with his team on the mound after a pitching change during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on September 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Heather Khalifa/Getty Images) Getty Images Forget looking at the 64th season of Mets baseball as the most Mets season of all-time. This WEEK is the most Mets week of all-time. On Sunday the Mets finally completely blew their seemingly insurmountable lead for a playoff spot with a loss to the Nationals in which Jacob Young made two catches of the year in a four-inning span. On Monday, incredibly, nothing happened, because the Mets were off along with everyone else in the NL wild card race. On Tuesday, the Mets fell behind the Cubs by five runs before mounting their biggest comeback win in two years — a victory that vaulted them back into the last wild card thanks to the Reds losing to the Pirates. Yes. The Reds and Pirates are once again playing a giant role in a frantic stumble/sprint (sturint?) towards the postseason by the Mets. On Wednesday, the vibes from Tuesday evaporated when Jonah Tong was chased after giving up five runs while recording just six outs in a lopsided loss to the Cubs. Yet the Mets remained in the third wild card spot because the Reds and Diamondbacks (the latter of whom moved within a game of the Mets on Tuesday and possess the tiebreaker, like the Reds) both somehow managed to lose 11-inning games at home. The odds of that have to be longer than any parlay you're going to see on a pregame show tonight. On Thursday, the Mets rode an early power outburst and 5…