Bitcoin’s 2025 cycle dip mirrors 2017
Bitcoin's spot price movement throughout the third quarter of 2025 and its recent dip align closely with the cycle structure seen in 2017. Throughout the summer, Bitcoin oscillated in a consolidation range between $100,000 and $115,000, forming a technical base at $107,000 while market momentum mirrored the 2017 correction and subsequent rally. Bitcoin has held above major support with spot action repeatedly retesting levels mapped by historical cycles. Alternative cycle analyses point to a projected upside scenario into Q4, with cycle correlations exceeding 90% as price enters the latter stages of historic market structure repeats. 2025 landscape materially differs from 2017 However, market context in 2025 diverges materially from 2017, given institutional inflows through spot ETFs, public company treasuries, and regulatory adjustments following global banking and macroeconomic shifts. Exchange flow volume, ETF net flows, and dollar liquidity collectively shape cycle inflection, diverging from prior cycles dominated by retail orderbooks. As cycle overlays suggest, Bitcoin's path toward the projected $200,000 price channel is contingent on maintaining technical support and catalyzing fresh capital inflow. From a technical perspective, weekly MACD and daily RSI trends reflect a neutral to mildly constructive technical posture. The consolidation under $115,000 maps to previous market troughs, while waning RSI and modest MACD crossovers indicate a shift in speculative positioning as open interest flattened through mid-September. Churn increased as volatility reset, but the market retained its structure, with price bouncing off the $107,000 threshold multiple times. Surge potential remains attached to breaking above the $115,000 resistance, as technical modeling aligns with multi-cycle fractal overlays from 2015-2017 and 2021-2025. Bull market comparisons (Source: DecenTrader) Still, unlike 2017, institutional dynamics and global monetary policy developments shape the market structure as Q4 approaches. Macro-tracking sources note that persistent dollar strength, changing US Federal Reserve policy, and global demand for duration assets remain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:17