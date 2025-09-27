2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Seattle Mariners Shutting Down ROOT Sports Northwest

Seattle Mariners Shutting Down ROOT Sports Northwest

The post Seattle Mariners Shutting Down ROOT Sports Northwest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ROOT Sports Northwest is shutting down after the 2025 MLB regular season, laying off people like Root Sports reporter Angie Mentink. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images ROOT Sports Northwest, the regional sports network owned by the Seattle Mariners, is being shut down. The news comes as the team plays its last three home games against the Dodgers, starting tonight. The last game ROOT Sports Northwest will air will be on Sunday. The shuttering of ROOT Sports NW has not come as a complete surprise. They did not renew with the Portland Trail Blazers, and the RSN bubble, once highly lucrative for all the clubs, has seen subscribers flee to streaming services. The RSN has been working collectively with Major League Baseball in a hybrid state. Next season, the Mariners will fall under the umbrella of the league that includes five other clubs: the Twins, Guardians, Padres, Rockies, and Diamondbacks. According to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, Mariners owner John Stanton made the announcement as part of a staff meeting on Monday. According to Divish, more than 25 people will be let go from ROOT Sports NW as of November 3rd. The Mariners are in the midst of a successful season, making the playoffs for the first time since 2022, and winning the AL West for the first time since 2001. Much as the five other clubs under MLB’s umbrella, where the league negotiated carriage deals and provide production, the Mariners will be on network television and streaming in 2026. No details have emerged on who those carriers may be, but the league has actually been able to increase distribution with the clubs they have picked up. At the time, MLB negotiated deals with DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Cox (now Yurview, and Spectrum, for the Padres. In most all…
The Root Network
ROOT$0.001796+3.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010501+0.70%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0163-0.54%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:36
Distribuire
Integrating Computer Vision with Generative AI for Enhanced Video Analytics

Integrating Computer Vision with Generative AI for Enhanced Video Analytics

The post Integrating Computer Vision with Generative AI for Enhanced Video Analytics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Sep 26, 2025 00:44 NVIDIA’s latest VSS Blueprint integrates generative AI and reasoning models, enhancing video analytics and understanding across various industries with innovative features. In a significant advancement for video analytics, NVIDIA has unveiled the latest iteration of its Video Search and Summarization (VSS) Blueprint. This release, VSS 2.4, integrates generative AI and advanced reasoning models to transform how video content is analyzed and understood. The enhancements promise to deliver richer insights and more actionable data across various industries, according to NVIDIA. Advancements in Video Understanding The integration of NVIDIA’s Cosmos Reason, a state-of-the-art reasoning Vision Language Model (VLM), marks a pivotal development in the VSS Blueprint. With a 7-billion-parameter model, Cosmos Reason enables AI agents to interpret and act on physical environments by leveraging prior knowledge and common sense, enhancing the understanding of video content significantly. This integration allows for efficient video processing and provides deeper insights into scenes, thereby supporting applications in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, retail, and transportation. Enhanced Q&A Capabilities The new features in VSS 2.4 also improve question-and-answer functionalities through the use of knowledge graphs and cross-camera support. This is achieved by breaking down video streams into manageable chunks, generating captions using VLMs, and constructing knowledge graphs that summarize the most critical details. The use of Large Language Models (LLMs) to traverse these graphs provides a robust mechanism for answering complex queries across multiple video streams, enhancing the accuracy and contextual understanding of the data. Generative AI at the Edge One of the standout features of VSS 2.4 is its capability to deploy generative AI at the edge through the Event Reviewer tool. This tool allows for low-latency processing by reviewing only key moments flagged by computer vision pipelines, effectively reducing computational costs.…
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1181-0.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010501+0.70%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:31
Distribuire
Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash, But Technicals Show What’s Next

Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash, But Technicals Show What’s Next

The post Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash, But Technicals Show What’s Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash, But Technicals Show What’s Next | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-ethereum-prices-crash/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010501+0.70%
Sign
SIGN$0.06827-8.07%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0004301-2.95%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:25
Distribuire
Peter Schiff Says Ethereum Is Officially In A Bear Market After Price Falls Under $4,000 ⋆ ZyCrypto

Peter Schiff Says Ethereum Is Officially In A Bear Market After Price Falls Under $4,000 ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Peter Schiff Says Ethereum Is Officially In A Bear Market After Price Falls Under $4,000 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff has branded Ethereum (ETH) as stuck in a bear market, warning investors not to expect a quick rebound. ETH price has tanked below $4,000 for the first time in over a month as the broader cryptocurrency market roils under a sharp selloff. ETH Faces Major Downward Pressure, Says Peter Schiff In an X post, Peter Schiff has pointed to Ethereum’s recent price slump as evidence of a long-term decline for the second-largest cryptocurrency. According to Schiff, Ethereum is now in an “official bear market,” erasing the gains recorded in Q2 2025 following a torrid correction. The Ethereum price slumped to an intraday low of $3,829 from a high of $4,136, representing a near 6% decline over the last day. On the seven-day charts, Ethereum’s price performance is even grimmer, with the largest altcoin losing 15.55% despite surging trading volumes. Peter Schiff noted that the decline comes amid heavy ETH adoption by corporate treasuries in recent weeks. Despite the streak of purchases, Schiff pointed out that Ethereum has shed 20% from its August peak, predicting that Bitcoin is in line to face a bear market. “Ethereum just tanked below $4,000. Despite all the Ethereum Treasury company buying, the number 2 crypto is now in an official bear market, down 20% from its August record high,” said Schiff. Advertisement &nbsp At press time, Ethereum’s daily trading volumes are up by 115%, raking in an impressive 70 billion. While a spike in trading volumes is often the precursor for price rallies, Ethereum’s technicals are painting a grim picture, with end-of-year projections faltering following recent price performances. Barely a week ago, predictions of ETH price surging to five digits flooded the space, leaning on incoming innovation, positive macroeconomic sentiments, and rising ETF inflows. However, recent…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010501+0.70%
Ethereum
ETH$4,109.69+2.67%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001533-0.96%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:22
Distribuire
Bitcoin’s 2025 cycle dip mirrors 2017

Bitcoin’s 2025 cycle dip mirrors 2017

The post Bitcoin’s 2025 cycle dip mirrors 2017 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s spot price movement throughout the third quarter of 2025 and its recent dip align closely with the cycle structure seen in 2017. Throughout the summer, Bitcoin oscillated in a consolidation range between $100,000 and $115,000, forming a technical base at $107,000 while market momentum mirrored the 2017 correction and subsequent rally. Bitcoin has held above major support with spot action repeatedly retesting levels mapped by historical cycles. Alternative cycle analyses point to a projected upside scenario into Q4, with cycle correlations exceeding 90% as price enters the latter stages of historic market structure repeats. 2025 landscape materially differs from 2017 However, market context in 2025 diverges materially from 2017, given institutional inflows through spot ETFs, public company treasuries, and regulatory adjustments following global banking and macroeconomic shifts. Exchange flow volume, ETF net flows, and dollar liquidity collectively shape cycle inflection, diverging from prior cycles dominated by retail orderbooks. As cycle overlays suggest, Bitcoin’s path toward the projected $200,000 price channel is contingent on maintaining technical support and catalyzing fresh capital inflow. From a technical perspective, weekly MACD and daily RSI trends reflect a neutral to mildly constructive technical posture. The consolidation under $115,000 maps to previous market troughs, while waning RSI and modest MACD crossovers indicate a shift in speculative positioning as open interest flattened through mid-September. Churn increased as volatility reset, but the market retained its structure, with price bouncing off the $107,000 threshold multiple times. Surge potential remains attached to breaking above the $115,000 resistance, as technical modeling aligns with multi-cycle fractal overlays from 2015-2017 and 2021-2025. Bull market comparisons (Source: DecenTrader) Still, unlike 2017, institutional dynamics and global monetary policy developments shape the market structure as Q4 approaches. Macro-tracking sources note that persistent dollar strength, changing US Federal Reserve policy, and global demand for duration assets remain…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010501+0.70%
Major
MAJOR$0.12166-1.11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05369-4.78%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:17
Distribuire
Circle plans on-chain refund protocol for Arc blockchain

Circle plans on-chain refund protocol for Arc blockchain

The post Circle plans on-chain refund protocol for Arc blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Circle plans to launch an on-chain refund protocol for its Arc blockchain to address fraud and compliance issues in stablecoin transactions. The Refund Protocol will use escrow and arbiter-resolved refunds to let treasury teams and banks manage disputes fully on-chain. Circle plans to introduce an on-chain refund protocol for its Arc blockchain to address fraud and compliance issues in stablecoin transactions. The Refund Protocol will hold disputed payments in escrow and enable arbiter-resolved refunds, providing a mechanism for treasury teams and banks to manage transaction disputes directly on-chain. Arc was introduced in August 2025 as an enterprise-grade Layer-1 blockchain designed for stablecoin-powered payments, foreign exchange, and capital markets. The network emphasizes regulatory compliance while enabling instant USDC settlements for financial institutions. In early September 2025, Circle partnered with Fireblocks to integrate Arc with the Fireblocks Network and Circle Payments Network. The collaboration aims to accelerate USDC adoption among banks through compliance-first dispute resolution tools. The refund mechanism addresses growing institutional demand for on-chain payment infrastructure that matches traditional banking fraud protections. Treasury teams have increasingly adopted stablecoin infrastructure for payroll and settlement operations, creating a need for dispute resolution capabilities. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/circle-on-chain-refund-protocol-arc-blockchain/
ARC
ARC$0.002851+1.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010501+0.70%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4095-1.20%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:05
Distribuire
2025-2026 NBA Preview: Central Division

2025-2026 NBA Preview: Central Division

The post 2025-2026 NBA Preview: Central Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 13: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of a game at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025-2026 NBA season is less than a month away, so let’s get into some division previews. Today, it’s the Central Division. Chicago Bulls They kept Josh Giddey around at $100 million over four years, but never solved their most urgent problem: Where the heck is this team going? Once again, the Bulls enter a new season as the most unserious, and least ambitious, team in the NBA, deciding yet again that the middle is a fine place to be in, which has frustrated their fan base for over half a decade. For an organization that seems intent on trying to win between 39 and 42 games, you have to wonder what this means for Coby White, who will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. Will he wish to flee from this uninspiring situation? If so, the Bulls have no way to retain him. Cleveland Cavaliers After a disappointing exit in the playoffs last season, the Cavs rightfully stayed together, not panicking, and will run it back in hopes of making a title push in 2026. They did lose Ty Jerome, but solved that problem by flipping seldom-used forward Isaac Okoro to the Bulls for Lonzo Ball, and just recently they strengthened their front-line by signing Thomas Bryant. This Cavs team is dangerous, deep, extremely talented, and can even bank on further development by Evan Mobley to…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010501+0.70%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.6599+4.05%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:00
Distribuire
Plenty Of Tough Questions Loom Whenever The Most Mets Season Ever Ends

Plenty Of Tough Questions Loom Whenever The Most Mets Season Ever Ends

The post Plenty Of Tough Questions Loom Whenever The Most Mets Season Ever Ends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets meets with his team on the mound after a pitching change during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on September 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Heather Khalifa/Getty Images) Getty Images Forget looking at the 64th season of Mets baseball as the most Mets season of all-time. This WEEK is the most Mets week of all-time. On Sunday the Mets finally completely blew their seemingly insurmountable lead for a playoff spot with a loss to the Nationals in which Jacob Young made two catches of the year in a four-inning span. On Monday, incredibly, nothing happened, because the Mets were off along with everyone else in the NL wild card race. On Tuesday, the Mets fell behind the Cubs by five runs before mounting their biggest comeback win in two years — a victory that vaulted them back into the last wild card thanks to the Reds losing to the Pirates. Yes. The Reds and Pirates are once again playing a giant role in a frantic stumble/sprint (sturint?) towards the postseason by the Mets. On Wednesday, the vibes from Tuesday evaporated when Jonah Tong was chased after giving up five runs while recording just six outs in a lopsided loss to the Cubs. Yet the Mets remained in the third wild card spot because the Reds and Diamondbacks (the latter of whom moved within a game of the Mets on Tuesday and possess the tiebreaker, like the Reds) both somehow managed to lose 11-inning games at home. The odds of that have to be longer than any parlay you’re going to see on a pregame show tonight. On Thursday, the Mets rode an early power outburst and 5…
Loom Network
LOOM$0.001167-3.87%
Everscale
EVER$0.01681+1.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010501+0.70%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 08:51
Distribuire
Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Shows Signs Of Weakening, What Does This Mean?

Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Shows Signs Of Weakening, What Does This Mean?

The post Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Shows Signs Of Weakening, What Does This Mean? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Shows Signs Of Weakening, What Does This Mean? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-accumulation-weakens/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010501+0.70%
Sign
SIGN$0.06827-8.07%
Wink
LIKE$0.007392-3.23%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 08:49
Distribuire
Top Crypto Coins Right Now

Top Crypto Coins Right Now

The post Top Crypto Coins Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imagine trading crypto, stocks, and commodities all in one app and getting paid daily just for holding your tokens. That’s the promise of BlockchainFX ($BFX), one of the top crypto coins right now, already raising more than $8.2M in presale momentum. Elsewhere in the market, Remittix is gaining traction with its focus on international transfers, while other meme and utility projects continue to fuel speculative buzz. Still, none seem to be matching the excitement around BlockchainFX’s mix of rewards, daily payouts, and real-world spending. This article will cover the developments and updates of BlockchainFX ($BFX) and Remittix. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Multi-Asset Super App for Global Traders BlockchainFX is creating a next-gen crypto trading super app where users can seamlessly trade more than 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, ETFs, bonds, and commodities. This eliminates the need to juggle multiple platforms and wallets. The project is built with user rewards at its core. Up to 70% of all trading fees are redistributed to token holders daily in both BFX and USDT. Add to this a BFX Visa Card that allows holders to spend rewards and balances anywhere Visa is accepted, and BlockchainFX becomes more than just another presale token, it’s a practical financial tool. These features place BlockchainFX among the top crypto to buy in 2025, with real utility far beyond speculative hype. BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale: Price, Supply, and Investment Scenario BlockchainFX ($BFX) is built on Ethereum with a total supply of 3.5 billion tokens. The tokenomics include burning unsold tokens and locking liquidity at launch, ensuring long-term confidence. The listing price is set at $0.05, while the current presale price remains at $0.025. New Bonus Code OCT35 – Get 35% Extra Tokens (Sep 26 – Oct 3, 6pm UTC) From September 26th until October 3rd, you can supercharge your purchases. Use…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-7.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010501+0.70%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 08:04
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase