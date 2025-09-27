2025-09-29 Monday

Aster Reimburses Users After XPL Perp Glitch

BNB Chain derivatives decentralized exchange (DEX) Aster completed reimbursements to traders hurt by a glitch in its Plasma (XPL) perpetual market that briefly drove prices above market levels.  According to Abhishek Pawa, the CEO of Web3 agency AP Collective, the issue stemmed from a misconfigured index hard-coded at $1. With the mark price cap lifted before the fix, XPL futures on Aster spiked to nearly $4 while other venues remained $1.30.  The sudden Friday price discrepancy triggered unexpected liquidations and abnormal fee charges, causing losses to users. However, the platform moved quickly, assuring its users that all funds were safe and promising to compensate them for any losses.  Just hours later, the DEX said the reimbursements for the incident had been fully distributed to their accounts. Shortly after, Aster deployed another round of compensation, including trading and liquidation fees.  Source: Abhishek Pawa Aster sends perps trading to a daily record of $100 billion volume Meanwhile, Aster has sustained its rapid growth this week, driving overall perpetual DEX volumes to $104 billion on Friday, marking a fourth straight day of record daily highs.  DefiLlama showed that Aster recorded $46 billion in volume on Friday, dwarfing its competitors Lighter and Hyperliquid, which both had strong performances of nearly $19 billion and $17 billion, respectively.  Perpetual DEXs daily trading volume. Source: DefiLlama Aster's volume surge started on Wednesday, surpassing its strongest competitor, Hyperliquid, with a trading volume of nearly $25 billion. At the time of writing, CoinGlass showed that Aster's open interest was at $1.15 billion.   While Aster's metrics kept going up, community members voiced concerns over potential risks for traders.  One community member expressed skepticism over the trading volume on Aster, bringing up airdrop incentives for using the platform. Another user urged traders to cash out on their trades, saying that it's…
Stani Kulechov’s $2.38 Million Token Transfer

Massive Aave Founder ENA Sale: Stani Kulechov's $2.38 Million Token Transfer
Stellantis, GM back firm building magnets without China’s rare-earth elements

Stellantis and General Motors alongside other companies are lending their support to a U.S. startup that is attempting to build a large-scale factories producing magnets. The tech companies are aligning to push back on China's rare earth market dominance and its risks for industries reliant on magnets.  A U.S. startup backed by Stellantis, General Motors, and other global manufacturers is attempting to build a large-scale factory that does not rely on rare-earth elements. If successful, the venture could reduce U.S. dependence on China's supply of critical minerals.  Fighting the rare earth dependence  Niron Magnetics, the company leading the initiative, has developed a new magnet technology using iron nitride. The innovation is the result of decades of research by the company's co-founder, Jian-Ping Wang, a professor at the University of Minnesota.  Niron claims that the compound is cheaper, easier to source and also 18% more potent than conventional rare-earth magnets. The company has begun work on a 1,500-tonne-per-year facility in Sartell, Minnesota, which it says will be capable of meeting around 3% of U.S. domestic magnet demand when operational in early 2027. Global demand for magnets is projected to surpass supply by some 55,000 tonnes by 2030.  "Permanent magnets are in every device that powers the modern world," Mark Champine, who heads Stellantis' North America technical center, said. "Niron is meeting an urgent demand." Beijing dominates the rare earths market  Magnets are indispensable in modern technologies, embedded in everything from smartphones and wind turbines to electric vehicles, medical devices, and military hardware. Until now, most high-performance magnets have relied on rare-earth elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, and terbium. These minerals are geologically scarce, difficult to refine, and largely controlled by China. Beijing dominates every stage of the rare-earth supply chain, from mining to processing to magnet production. This market dominance has…
Harry Kane Becomes Fastest Player To Reach 100 Goals In Top 5 Leagues

On Friday, Harry Kane became the fastest player in the top 5 league era to reach 100 goals across all competitions for a new club. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images) Getty Images Harry Kane has set yet another record since joining Bayern Munich. On Friday, the Englishman scored a brace in front of 75,000 fans at a sold-out Allianz Arena as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 4-0 to become the fastest player playing in a top-five league to score 100 goals across all competitions. "It's crazy for me," Kane said. "It's an honour to reach 100 goals for this great club. That also reflects on my teammates and the coaching staff, who are helping me. It's great to reach it this quickly. Hopefully, to another 100 goals." Kane made it 2-0 in the 45th minute before completing his milestone from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. That goal marked his 18th penalty scored in the Bundesliga. The Englishman has never missed, naturally, another record. The other two goals were scored by Jonathan Tah (22') and Konrad Laimer (87'). The result means that Bayern Munich continues to lead the Bundesliga standings. The Rekordmeister has now won its first five games, scoring 22 goals and just conceding three times. Kane has been a significant contributor to that success. The England captain has gone from record to record since joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023. Although, as pointed out by Transfermarkt, there might be players who have reached 100 goals faster in the pre-modern era, no player has reached 100 goals faster in the top five league era than Kane. Scoring 100 goals in 104 games across all competitions means Kane broke a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid and equaled by Erling Haaland for Man City. Harry Kane…
Amazon sees leadership change in artificial general intelligence division

Amazon's artificial general intelligence (AGI) division is getting a big leadership shakeup. Karthik Ramakrishnan, a Vice President who has been at the company for 13 years, is leaving the organization.  The retail and cloud leader confirmed his exit after Reuters inquired, but the company has not said whether Ramakrishnan will take a new job elsewhere. Ramakrishnan is departing at a point when the company is beefing up its efforts around advanced AI technology to jockey with major competitors in the field, such as OpenAI and Google. One of the few public figures leading Amazon's high-profile AGI projects, Ramakrishnan had a significant influence on defining the company's approach to creating machines as intelligent as humans. His departure is part of a wave of reshuffling in Amazon's AI and technology ranks that could indicate shifts in how the company handles artificial intelligence and product development. People familiar with the company's internal process suggest the move could complicate initiatives like Alexa development, internal AI tools, and partnerships with outside AI startups such as Anthropic. The timing of this leadership change is driven by Amazon's need to keep pace in an increasingly competitive AI space, analysts say. The company has spent a lot of time and money on AI R&D, hoping to secure its place at the leading edge of next-generation technology while still providing customers with timely products and services. Ramakrishnan drives the development of Alexa and AGI tools Karthik Ramakrishnan was a big name for Amazon in its artificial general intelligence campaign. In a 13-year Amazon career, he worked on projects that have helped make the company one of the most influential players in advanced AI. Ramakrishnan played a significant role in building the first version of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, establishing much of the software and systems underlying the service. His…
XLM Faces Resistance, LINK Steady, BlockDAG Surpasses 3M Miners

Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 04:00 See how BlockDAG's 3M X1 app miners boost adoption, while Stellar (XLM) stalls near resistance and Chainlink (LINK) trades in a tight zone. Stellar (XLM) has been holding steady at support but still struggles to push past strong resistance zones. Chainlink (LINK), meanwhile, continues securing new partnerships and already protects more than $100B locked on-chain. Yet despite these wins, LINK also slows near major barriers. The question many ask is simple: why wait on coins that need flawless conditions just to move a little higher, when one project is already proving itself with real adoption numbers? That project is BlockDAG (BDAG). Its X1 mobile miner app now counts over 3 million daily users worldwide. These are not passive sign-ups; they are people already mining coins straight from their phones. Unlike Pi Network's hype or Helium's patchy adoption model, these miners connect to a coin with fixed launch dates and confirmed exchange listings. This is why many already view BDAG as the crypto with most potential for 2025 and beyond. BlockDAG Records 3M Active Miners on the X1 App The BlockDAG X1 app has become the centerpiece of its global growth. More than 3 million people are currently mining through their phones, giving the project a real economy that stands apart from a typical presale list. This scale is unmatched among newer projects. Other attempts showed interest but fell short. Pi Network grabbed attention with mobile mining, and Helium built buzz with wireless nodes. Yet neither gave a clear bridge to liquidity. BlockDAG solves this issue. Every mining credit on the X1 app links directly to BDAG coins, which already have confirmed launch dates and exchange listings in place. That means the time spent mining connects to coins with actual market value waiting ahead.…
Aave Founder Stani Kulechov Sells $2.38M Ethena Tokens

Key Points: Stani Kulechov's 4 million ENA transfer to Galaxy Digital. Token sale valued at $2.38 million on September 27. Transfer from Ethena wallet indicates institutional involvement. Stani Kulechov, Aave founder, transferred 4 million ENA tokens (valued at $2.38 million) to Galaxy Digital, an institutional platform, following their unlock from an Ethena-owned wallet six hours ago. This token transfer highlights potential institutional liquidity actions, reflecting common strategies for large-scale investors after token unlocks, which may influence Ethena's market dynamics and investor perceptions. Stani Kulechov Transfers $2.38M ENA to Galaxy Digital Stani Kulechov, founder of Aave and investor in Ethena, has reportedly moved 4 million ENA tokens to digital asset platform Galaxy Digital. The transfer aligns with past patterns of founder or investor token unlocks, which often signal increased liquidity and potential market impacts. This action reflects a movement towards institutional-grade custody or market-making strategies. Galaxy Digital's involvement emphasizes institutional interest in Ethena's ENA tokens. Token transfer from a linked Ethena wallet suggests potential broader market distribution or trading actions. This large sale of ENA tokens shifts former long-term holdings into potentially tradable assets, underlining changes in market dynamics. "Very nice overview of the Aave V4 feature… Interestingly, the Reinvestment Module wasn't part of our original design a couple of years ago when we laid down the protocol architecture. It actually emerged later as an unexpected, but exciting, last-minute addition." – Stani Kulechov, Founder, Aave Amidst ongoing speculation, Stani Kulechov has not formally commented on the transaction. Community speculation on forums and social media persists, though no official response has emerged from Aave or Ethena regarding the institutional significance of this transfer. ENA's Market Response to Institutional Engagement Did you know? Following founder token unlocks, DeFi tokens like UniSwap's UNI often experience price volatility and liquidity changes. The ENA activity signals…
Ethereum Sees 570,000 ETH Buy Yet Faces Market Shakeout

Ethereum faced a major derivatives reset as investors accumulated 570,000 ETH, highlighting leverage dominance over real demand.
Interest rate cuts ignite a cloud mining boom, and ALL4 Mining creates a path for investors to make sustained profits!

The Federal Reserve's increased liquidity has driven new risk appetite, making the ALL4 Mining cloud computing platform the preferred choice for cryptocurrency investors. Against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts releasing liquidity, a rebound in primary market sentiment, and a surge in IPO applications, risk appetite has increased, boosting interest in cryptocurrency-related investments. Leading cloud mining platform ALL4 Mining announced rapid growth in demand for its cloud computing power products among both individual and institutional users. The platform claims that under the right contract and market conditions, some users can earn up to approximately $30,000 per trade or cycle, making it a popular platform for investors seeking "low barriers to entry and predictable cash flow." Platform and Product Overview ALL4 Mining provides standardized mining capabilities through cloud-based computing power hosting, eliminating the costs of purchasing mining machines, site space, and electricity maintenance. Users receive regular allocations of computing power and profit settlements through contracts. The platform is accessible via web and mobile platforms, supports multiple currencies, and allows real-time viewing of profit details. Platform Advantages ⦁ Compliance, Transparency, and Trust Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations and disclose contract information, ensuring the security and transparency of funds. ⦁ No technical requirements, no equipment required. No mining equipment or specialized knowledge required; register and start mining immediately. ⦁ Green Energy, Environmentally Friendly and Efficient All mining farms utilize 100% renewable energy, ensuring stable operation and low carbon emissions. ⦁ Multi-Currency Deposits Accepting major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, and SOL, providing flexibility and convenience. ⦁ Technical Support from Industry Leaders A strategic partnership with Bitmain ensures hardware and technical expertise, creating a secure and reliable mining ecosystem. ⦁ Top-tier Security Utilizing Cloudflare protection, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication, assets are…
T Rex’s 2x BitMine ETF sees $32m on first day, third best of 2025

Key Takeaways T-Rex's 2X BitMine ETF (BMNU) recorded $32 million in trading volume on its first day, making it the third-best ETF launch of 2025. BMNU offers investors 2X leveraged daily exposure to BitMine's stock performance, appealing to those seeking amplified returns tied to cryptocurrency-related firms. T-Rex launched its 2X BitMine ETF (BMNU) today, generating $32 million in first-day trading
