Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever felt like you missed the last crypto rocket and left a mountain of gains on the table? The crypto world moves fast, and meme coins are no exception. Snek and Bonk have been making waves lately, showing surges in trading volume and attracting attention from traders eager to catch the next big swing. Bonk, for example, is trading at $0.000019 with a market cap of $1.48 billion, signaling a clear uptick in investor interest. Snek is holding steady at $0.003582 with a trading volume increase of 53.6% in the past day alone, showing renewed momentum after a slight dip. This year, the spotlight is on the new contender MoonBull, which combines meme culture with smart tokenomics. The presale for MoonBull is live now, offering one of the most exciting opportunities in Q4 for investors aiming for significant upside. The benefits of joining the MoonBull presale are hard to ignore. Unlike typical meme coins that rely solely on hype, MoonBull introduces a staged presale system that creates scarcity while rewarding early participants. Investors entering at Stage 1 can secure tokens at just $0.000025, potentially seeing a 24,540% return if the listing price hits $0.00616. The presale is first-come, first-served, emphasizing urgency and giving a clear advantage to early supporters. MoonBull’s structure also includes staking, reflections, and burns that create an ecosystem designed for long-term growth and financial sustainability. MoonBull: Best Crypto to Buy Now Q4 and Presale Opportunities MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum-based meme token that stands out by combining cultural hype with structured tokenomics designed to reward loyal holders. While most meme coins depend purely on trends, MoonBull introduces mechanisms such as auto-liquidity, reflections, and supply burns that reinforce value with every transaction. The presale is live now, and it’s staged across 23 rounds, ensuring gradual price growth and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:34
Major Asset Managers Submit Solana ETF Applications

Major Asset Managers Submit Solana ETF Applications

The post Major Asset Managers Submit Solana ETF Applications appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Major institutions submitted Solana ETF amendments after SEC demands on staking terms. Speculation on expedited approval grows. Potential positive impact for Ethereum ETFs. Leading asset managers, including Fidelity and Franklin Templeton, amended S-1 filings for spot Solana ETFs, potentially paving the way for approval following SEC review requests. This could boost market liquidity and staking dynamics, signaling positive impacts on Solana and possibly Ethereum ETFs, affecting institutional investment flows significantly. Solana ETF Stakes: Revisions Spark Approval Speculation A noteworthy submission of S-1 amendments for spot Solana (SOL) ETFs occurred, involving Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, CoinShares, and Bitwise. These actions are based on SEC feedback focused on in-kind redemptions and staking solution mechanics. This development could signify an expedited process for Solana ETFs approval. Such actions are anticipated to open opportunities for Ethereum ETF products. Institutional asset managers control vast assets, amplifying the market expectation about the launch of staking-inclusive ETFs. Nate Geraci, ETF Store President, highlighted on X that amendments for Solana were filed and that an approval decision might arrive shortly. James Seyffart, Bloomberg analyst, pointed to positive exchanges between the issuers and regulators. Solana’s Path Forward: Price Metrics and Market Outlook Did you know? The February launch of SOL futures on CME mirrored procedures from previous BTC and ETH ETF launches, reinforcing expectations for upcoming Solana products. According to CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) has a price of $204.27 with a market cap of 111,022,141,071.00 and a market dominance of 2.94%. The 24-hour trading volume stands at 10,006,084,706.00, showing a 3.84% increase within the day, but a notable 14.81% decline over the week. The current circulating supply is 543,511,304, with no max supply. This data was last updated on September 27, 2025, at 01:25 UTC. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:25 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:29
Saliba Contract Renewal Is Arsenal’s Best Piece Of Business In 2025

Saliba Contract Renewal Is Arsenal’s Best Piece Of Business In 2025

The post Saliba Contract Renewal Is Arsenal’s Best Piece Of Business In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BURSLEM, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: William Saliba of Arsenal looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Port Vale and Arsenal at Vale Park on September 24, 2025 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington – AMA/Getty Images) Getty Images The fear was that William Saliba had started to receive the same whispers from Real Madrid that Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba were subject to before joining the Spanish giants as free agents. That fear, however, was eased as it broke Arsenal has convinced Saliba to sign a contract extension. It was reported by The Athletic and others on Thursday that Saliba has agreed a new long-term deal to stay at Arsenal until 2030 despite interest from Real Madrid. The 24-year-old is widely seen as one of the best central defenders in the world and the Gunners can continue to build around him. CARTAGENA, SPAIN – JULY 11: (L-R) Gabriel and William Saliba of Arsenal during a training session at La Manga Club on July 11, 2025 in Cartagena, Spain. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal’s recent success has been built on a solid defensive foundation. Indeed, the Gunners conceded the fewest goals of any team in the Premier League last season with Gabriel Magalhaes and Saliba forging the strongest centre back partnership over the last three campaigns together. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has assembled a group of talented players with their best years still ahead of them and Saliba very much falls into this category. This is why Real Madrid reportedly wanted the French international. The Spanish giants saw Saliba as their next great defensive rock. He would have slotted straight into their first team. Saliba’s decision to remain at the Emirates Stadium says something…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:27
0G Foundation: Airdrops have been distributed to testnet node operators

0G Foundation: Airdrops have been distributed to testnet node operators

PANews reported on September 27th that the 0G Foundation tweeted that it had conducted an airdrop for testnet node operators. The airdrop was sent directly to the wallets of the recipients on the 0G mainnet.
PANews2025/09/27 09:20
Crucial Rise To 70 Signals Potential Market Shift

Crucial Rise To 70 Signals Potential Market Shift

The post Crucial Rise To 70 Signals Potential Market Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index: Crucial Rise To 70 Signals Potential Market Shift Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season Index: Crucial Rise to 70 Signals Potential Market Shift Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-index-rise-3/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:11
From Phones to Fortune: BlockDAG’s X1 App Hits 3M Daily Miners While XLM Stalls and LINK Holds

From Phones to Fortune: BlockDAG’s X1 App Hits 3M Daily Miners While XLM Stalls and LINK Holds

Stellar (XLM) has been holding steady at support but still struggles to push past strong resistance zones. Chainlink (LINK), meanwhile, […] The post From Phones to Fortune: BlockDAG’s X1 App Hits 3M Daily Miners While XLM Stalls and LINK Holds appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/27 09:00
Liquidity Wave Extends The Crypto Bull Run Into 2026, Predicts Raoul Pal

Liquidity Wave Extends The Crypto Bull Run Into 2026, Predicts Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal believes the crypto cycle is not nearing a peak but entering a longer, more powerful expansion that can run well into 2026, driven by a global liquidity uptrend tied to government debt dynamics. In a special Sept. 25 “Everything Code” masterclass with Global Macro Investor (GMI) head of macro research Julien Bittel, the Real Vision co-founder laid out a tightly interlocked framework connecting demographics, debt, liquidity and the business cycle to asset returns—arguing that crypto and tech remain the only asset classes structurally capable of outpacing what he calls the hidden debasement of fiat. Everything Code: Liquidity Is Crypto’s Master Switch “The biggest macro variable of all time,” Pal said, “is that global governments and central banks are increasing liquidity to manage debt at 8% a year.” He separated that ongoing debasement from measured inflation, warning investors to think in hurdle rates, not headlines: “You’ve got an 11% hurdle rate on any investment that you have. If your investments are not hitting 11% you are getting poorer.” Pal and Bittel’s “Everything Code” starts with trend GDP as the sum of population growth, productivity and debt growth. With working-age populations declining and productivity subdued, public debt has filled the gap—structurally lifting debt-to-GDP and hard-wiring the need for liquidity. “Demographics are destiny,” Pal said, pointing to a falling labor-force participation rate that, in GMI’s work, mirrors the inexorable rise in government debt as a share of GDP. The bridge between the two, they argue, is the liquidity toolkit—balance sheets, the Treasury General Account (TGA), reverse repos and banking-system channels—deployed in cycles to finance interest costs that the economy cannot organically bear. “If trend growth is ~2% and rates are 4%, that gap has to be monetized,” Pal said. “It’s a story as old as the hills.” Related Reading: All-Time Highs For Gold, S&P500; Crypto Stands Alone In The Red – What’s The Root Cause? Bittel then mapped what he called the “dominoes.” GMI’s Financial Conditions Index—an econometric blend of commodities, the dollar and rates—leads total liquidity by roughly three months; total liquidity leads the ISM manufacturing index by about six months; and the ISM, in turn, sets the tone for earnings, cyclicals and crypto beta. “Our job is to live in the future,” Bittel said. “Financial conditions lead the ISM by nine months. Liquidity leads by six. That sequence is what risk markets actually trade.” In that sequence, crypto is not an outlier but a high-beta macro asset. “Bitcoin is the ISM,” Bittel said, noting that the same diffusion-index dynamics that govern small-cap equities, cyclicals, crude and emerging markets also map onto BTC and ETH. As the cycle accelerates from sub-50 ISM toward the high-50s, risk appetite migrates down the curve: first from BTC into ETH, then into large alternative L1s and, only later, into smaller caps—coinciding with falling BTC dominance. Pal cautioned investors who expect “instant altseason” that they are fighting the phasing of the real economy: “It always goes into the next safest asset first… only when the ISM is really pushing higher and dominance is falling hard do you get the rest.” Part of the recent “sideways chop,” they argued, reflected a sharp TGA rebuild—an exogenous liquidity drain that disproportionately impacts the far end of the risk curve. Bittel highlighted that the $500 billion rate of change since mid-July effectively removed fuel that otherwise would have buoyed crypto prices, while stressing that the drain is nearing an inflection. He also flagged DeMark timing signals pointing to a reversal in the TGA’s contribution to net liquidity. “That should now reverse and work lower into year-end, which then will drive our liquidity composites higher,” he said, adding that the People’s Bank of China’s balance sheet at all-time highs has partially offset US drags. Against that backdrop, the pair contend that the forthcoming 12 months are critical. “We’ve got $9 trillion of debt to roll over the next 12 months,” Pal said. “This is the 12 months where maximum money printing comes.” Their base case has policy rates moving lower into a still-subdued but improving cycle, with central banks focused on lagging mandates—unemployment and core services inflation—while early-cycle inflation breadth remains contained. Bittel underscored the sequencing inside inflation itself: commodities first, then goods, with shelter disinflation mechanically lagging, giving central banks cover to cut even as growth accelerates. The implication for portfolio construction, Pal argued, is radical. “Diversification is dead. The best thing is hyper-concentration,” he said, framing the choice not as a taste for volatility but as arithmetic survival against debasement. In GMI’s long-horizon tables, most traditional assets underperform the combined debasement-plus-inflation hurdle, while the Nasdaq earns excess returns over liquidity and Bitcoin dwarfs both. “What is the point of owning any other asset?” Pal asked rhetorically. “This is the super-massive black hole of assets, which is why we personally are all-in on crypto… It’s the greatest macro trade of all time.” Related Reading: Crypto Bloodbath Shakes Market—But Is The Real Storm Still To Come? Bittel overlaid Bitcoin’s log-regression channel—what Pal called the “network adoption rails”—on the ISM to illustrate how time and cycle amplitude interact. Because adoption drifts price targets higher through time, longer cycles mechanically point to higher potential outcomes. He showed illustrative channel levels tied to hypothetical ISM prints to explain the mechanism, from mid-$200Ks if the ISM rises into the low-50s to materially higher if the cycle extends toward the low-60s. The numbers were not presented as forecasts but as a map for how cycle strength translates into range-bound fair value bands. Macro Liquidity Extends The Crypto Bull Run Critically, Pal and Bittel argued the current cycle differs from 2020–2021, when both liquidity and the ISM peaked in March 2021, truncating the run. Today, they say, liquidity is re-accelerating into the debt-refinancing window and the ISM is still below 50 with forward indicators pointing up, setting up a 2017-style Q4 impulse with seasonal tailwinds—and, unlike 2017, a higher probability that strength spills into 2026 because the refinancing cycle itself has lengthened. “It is extremely unlikely that it tops this year,” Pal said. “The ISM just isn’t there, and global liquidity isn’t either.” The framework also locates crypto within a broader secular S-curve. Pal contrasted fiat debasement, which lifts asset prices, with GDP-anchored earnings and wages, which lag—explaining why traditional valuation optics look stretched and why owning long-duration, network-effect assets becomes existential. He placed crypto’s user growth at roughly double the internet’s at a comparable stage and argued that tokens uniquely allow investors to own the infrastructure layer of the next web. On total addressable value, he applied the same log-trend framing to the entire digital asset market, sketching a path from roughly $4 trillion today toward a potential $100 trillion by the early 2030s if the space tracks its “fair value” adoption channel, with Bitcoin ultimately occupying a role analogous to gold inside a much larger digital asset stack. Pal closed with operational advice consistent with a longer, liquidity-driven expansion: maintain exposure to proven, large-cap crypto networks, avoid leverage that forces capitulation during routine 20–30% drawdowns, and match time horizon to the macro clock rather than headlines. “We’re four percent of the way there,” he said. “Your job is to not mess this up.” At press time, the total crypto market cap stood at $3.67 trillion. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/27 09:00
BlackRock Exec Pressed On XRP ETF: His Answer Raises More Questions

BlackRock Exec Pressed On XRP ETF: His Answer Raises More Questions

BlackRock’s global head of digital assets, Robbie Mitchnick, was pressed on the prospect of a spot XRP exchange-traded fund during an interview with Nate Geraci on the “Crypto Prime” podcast. Will BlackRock Launch A Spot XRP ETF? While he offered no product reveal, he did spell out precisely how BlackRock is thinking about what could […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 09:00
APAC Leads Global Crypto Adoption with Diverse Strategies

APAC Leads Global Crypto Adoption with Diverse Strategies

The post APAC Leads Global Crypto Adoption with Diverse Strategies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Sep 26, 2025 00:09 The Asia-Pacific region is at the forefront of global cryptocurrency adoption, showcasing diverse approaches from India to Japan. Discover the unique factors driving APAC’s crypto growth. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is rapidly becoming a global leader in cryptocurrency adoption, with countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea taking distinct approaches to integrate digital currencies into their economies, according to a report by Chainalysis. The report highlights how unique regulatory, cultural, and economic factors are driving this growth across the region. Significant Growth in APAC’s Crypto Markets Between July 2022 and June 2025, APAC showed a substantial increase in on-chain cryptocurrency activity. Monthly on-chain transaction values soared from approximately $81 billion in July 2022 to a peak of $244 billion in December 2024. This growth was particularly pronounced in late 2023 and early 2024, as the region’s cryptocurrency markets rebounded, and again in Q4 2024, following the U.S. presidential election. As of mid-2025, the on-chain value remained robust at over $185 billion per month, positioning APAC as a key global player in the crypto industry, often trailing only Europe in terms of transaction volumes and occasionally surpassing North America. India and Japan: Driving Adoption with Distinct Strategies India leads the region with a formidable $338 billion in crypto activity. The country’s crypto adoption is fueled by grassroots initiatives and the needs of a vast diaspora for remittances. Additionally, young adults are increasingly engaging in crypto trading as a side income, supported by fintech innovations such as UPI and eRupi. Meanwhile, Japan has experienced the most rapid growth among APAC’s top crypto markets, with on-chain value increasing by 120% over the last year. This surge is attributed to recent regulatory changes, including reforms that recognize crypto as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 08:55
Ethereum Spot ETFs Receive S-1 Amendment Filings from Major Firms

Ethereum Spot ETFs Receive S-1 Amendment Filings from Major Firms

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ethereum-spot-etfs-s1-amendments/
Coinstats2025/09/27 08:29
