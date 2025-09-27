2025-09-29 Monday

Eric Trump’s “Buy the Dip” Call Draws Mixed Market Reactions

Eric Trump's "Buy the Dip" Call Draws Mixed Market Reactions

The post Eric Trump’s “Buy the Dip” Call Draws Mixed Market Reactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Eric Trump’s crypto buying advice amid significant ChainCatcher event. Reactions span highly impacted asset prices and trading volumes. Potential influence on ETH and crypto asset trends. Eric Trump urges investors to ‘buy the dip’ amid market uncertainties, repeating past advocacy for Ethereum amidst upcoming ChainCatcher’s ‘Crypto 2025’ conference slated for April 2025. Trump’s advice follows previous Ethereum dips and precedes significant events where market leaders plan strategic discussions predicting shifts in liquidity and regulatory innovations. Eric Trump’s “Buy the Dip” Advice Sparks Debate Eric Trump has reiterated his advice to “Buy the dip!” This follows previous suggestions to increase holdings during market drops. His February recommendation saw Ethereum decline by 40% over the following months, raising questions about the reliability of such advice. ChainCatcher’s announcement of the “Crypto 2025” conference aims to address strategic industry adaptations, supported by partnerships with blockchain innovation organizations like Solana. The cryptocurrency market’s immediate reaction includes fluctuations in ETH and XPL values, seen as direct responses to these developments. While Trump’s stance draws mixed responses, industry events like ChainCatcher’s conference indicate a broader strategic push for new market directions. “ChainCatcher and RootData will co-host the ‘Crypto 2025’ conference in April 2025 to address blockchain industry challenges and market evolution.” – RootData News Community reactions remain divided, with many remaining cautious of Trump’s calls, given past performance outcomes. Meanwhile, some market analysts focus on the larger implications of ChainCatcher’s event for institutional investors and regulatory frameworks. Market Trends and Expert Insights on Crypto 2025 Did you know? Eric Trump’s frequent dip-buying advice has historically preceded substantial market movements, such as the 40% drop in Ethereum months post his February 2025 statement. Ethereum (ETH) currently stands at $4,013.97 with a market cap nearing $484.50 billion, marking a 1.58% rise in the past 24 hours while…
How A Private School Village Raised $4 Million And Brought LA’s Diverse Students Together

How A Private School Village Raised $4 Million And Brought LA's Diverse Students Together

The post How A Private School Village Raised $4 Million And Brought LA’s Diverse Students Together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisa Johnson, and her husband Andre Johnson, with their two children – the inspiration to start Private School Village (PSV) Courtesy: The Johnson Family Last weekend, over 3000 parents and students who attend private schools across Los Angeles, gathered at Exposition Park to celebrate the ‘Back to School’ season. The annual event was organized by Private School Village (PSV), a non-profit community established to address the cultural gaps that schools often overlook by pooling resources, providing programming, and building networks of support, visibility, and representation. However, what makes this event unique is that it’s explicitly and intentionally designed to empower Black and brown families—encompassing students and parents alike—who are enrolled in a private school. According to the most recent federal data 4.7 million (K-12) students are enrolled in private schools versus the estimated 49.2 million students enrolled in public schools. Of those in private school, only 6% are Black, less than half of the demographic percentage of Black Americans (14.4%). For PSV’s founder and executive director, Lisa Johnson, the low representation underscored the need for a curated community to provide a support system. For Lisa, “It takes a village to raise a child” was not simply a well-known African proverb; its a phrase that would become her guiding principle, sparking her passion and the opportunity to build one. Some of the Private School Village community Courtesy: Private School Village From A Park Playdate To Movement In the heart of Los Angeles, behind manicured hedges and historic gates, sit some of the country’s most elite private schools. From Harvard-Westlake to Sierra Canyon and beyond, there are currently 255 private schools tasked with educating nearly 47,000 students annually. For many parents, their child’s acceptance into a private school may be the golden ticket to future opportunities. Still, for some students, entrance comes…
Tron Network Achieves Phenomenal 334 Million Account Milestone

Tron Network Achieves Phenomenal 334 Million Account Milestone

The post Tron Network Achieves Phenomenal 334 Million Account Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron Network Achieves Phenomenal 334 Million Account Milestone Skip to content Home Crypto News Tron Network Achieves Phenomenal 334 Million Account Milestone Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tron-network-account-milestone-2/
Tezos (XTZ) Ecosystem Evolves Amidst Etherlink’s Surge in Q2 2025

Tezos (XTZ) Ecosystem Evolves Amidst Etherlink's Surge in Q2 2025

The post Tezos (XTZ) Ecosystem Evolves Amidst Etherlink’s Surge in Q2 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 26, 2025 01:05 Tezos is undergoing significant transformation in Q2 2025, with Etherlink leading a shift in activity and ecosystem momentum, according to Messari’s latest report. Tezos (XTZ) is witnessing a transformative phase in its ecosystem, driven by the rapid expansion of Etherlink, a Layer 2 solution, according to Messari’s Q2 2025 State of Tezos report. The report highlights pivotal changes as Tezos navigates a shift in activity from its Layer 1 base to the burgeoning Etherlink environment. Etherlink’s Dominance in Q2 Etherlink has emerged as a key player, with Messari reporting over 20.5 million transactions in Q2, marking a 474% increase from Q1. This surge has positioned Etherlink as a central hub for network fees and smart contract deployments, which rose dramatically from 806 in Q1 to more than 203,000 in Q2. This growth reflects a strategic shift towards leveraging Etherlink for faster execution and lower costs, aligning with Tezos’ scaling ambitions. Layer 1 Developments Despite Etherlink’s rise, Tezos’ Layer 1 is not being sidelined. The Rio upgrade has been instrumental in reducing cycle times and enhancing validator participation through improved incentives. These upgrades are crucial for the Tezos X vision, serving as a secure settlement layer while rollups like Etherlink handle execution. Notably, L1 DeFi activity grew by 46% in XTZ terms, indicating that the base layer continues to diversify and grow. Broader Ecosystem Momentum The ecosystem’s momentum is evident as L1 transactions and contract calls increased by 63% quarter-over-quarter, reaching nearly 4 million. This growth underscores that while Etherlink accelerates development, the base chain maintains robust activity. Validator participation trends also reflect this, with a new staker role increasing inclusivity and active stake growing by nearly 10% despite a slight dip in the number of public…
Actress Avoids Jail After Embezzling Millions for Crypto Investments

Actress Avoids Jail After Embezzling Millions for Crypto Investments

The popular South Korean star was accused of diverting billions of won from her own talent agency two years ago, […] The post Actress Avoids Jail After Embezzling Millions for Crypto Investments appeared first on Coindoo.
What To Know About CTE–The Brain Disease Diagnosed In The Midtown Gunman

What To Know About CTE–The Brain Disease Diagnosed In The Midtown Gunman

The post What To Know About CTE–The Brain Disease Diagnosed In The Midtown Gunman appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shane Tamura, the gunman who opened fire at NFL headquarters in Manhattan in July and killed four people, was diagnosed posthumously with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease linked to repeated head trauma. Recent brain scans of NFL hall of famer Joe DeLamielleure, who was diagnosed with CTE, the brain injury that is affecting so many former football players. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT) Tribune News Service via Getty Images Key Facts The New York City medical examiner confirmed Tamura’s brain tissue shows evidence of low-stage CTE, a brain disease that damages parts of the brain that control judgement, impulse regulation, and aggression — and has been linked in recent years to physical injuries including those sustained by football players. Tamura died by suicide after fatally shooting an NYPD officer, a security guard, a Blackstone executive, and a Rudin Management employee; an NFL staffer was injured. A former high school football player, Tamura left a note accusing the NFL of hiding the dangers of brain trauma and asked that his brain be studied, suspecting he had CTE, according to the NYT. Scientists link CTE to changes in the frontal lobe and amygdala, areas tied to judgement and impulse control. In 2016, NFL executive Jeff Miller publicly acknowledged for the first time that football-related head trauma is linked to CTE, making the admission during a congressional committee roundtable and later reaffirming it in an official statement. Since then the NFL has been subject to scrutiny and in response the league has worked to enhance player safety by upgrading helmet designs and adopting stricter testing standards. What Is Cte? Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head trauma, most often seen in contact sports and military service. It is driven by brain changes such as atrophy and tau…
SoftBank and Ark in Talks for Tether Funding

SoftBank and Ark in Talks for Tether Funding

The post SoftBank and Ark in Talks for Tether Funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SoftBank and Ark Investment Management initiate funding talks with Tether, eyeing $500 billion valuation. Tether’s valuation could rival top private companies globally. Potential increase in USDT’s credibility and market presence. SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary discussions with Tether Holdings SA regarding a significant funding round, potentially valuing Tether at $500 billion as of September 27, 2025. This funding could elevate Tether’s market position, enhance institutional legitimacy, and impact the stablecoin landscape significantly, affecting cryptocurrencies like USDT, ETH, and BTC. Institutional Investors Eye Tether’s $500 Billion Valuation Bloomberg has reported that SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary discussions with Tether Holdings SA for a significant financing initiative. If materialized, this could become Tether’s most substantial funding round, envisioning a valuation of $500 billion. The proposed investment is anticipated to reshape Tether’s market standing, enhancing its competitive edge. USDT’s market capital position could be strengthened, influencing the broader stablecoin market dynamics and deployment in digital finance. Market analysts observe a cautious yet optimistic stance, awaiting further announcements. Katherine Doherty from Bloomberg noted the implications for wider investor interest, indicating that such movements could bolster USDT’s role in both DeFi and institutional finance. Katherine Doherty, Finance Reporter, Bloomberg, “SoftBank and Kathy Wood’s Ark are among potential investors in this major funding round…it signals to the marketplace just what investors like Kathy Wood are thinking about a firm like Tether moving forward.” Tether’s Strategic Expansion: Implications for USDT and DeFi Did you know? This potential funding round could position Tether among the most valuable private companies, comparable to its main competitor Circle’s valuation in relation to its USDC adoption. According to CoinMarketCap, the current price of Tether’s USDT remains stable at $1.00, sustaining a market cap of $174.27 billion and accounting for 4.62% of the…
Bitcoin Slips Below $110,000, But Optimists Are Eyeing A Meteoric Rally In October ⋆ ZyCrypto

Bitcoin Slips Below $110,000, But Optimists Are Eyeing A Meteoric Rally In October ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Bitcoin Slips Below $110,000, But Optimists Are Eyeing A Meteoric Rally In October ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Bitcoin (BTC) has taken a massive hit, with prices tumbling to lows of $109K, wiping out gains recorded in September. Despite the jarring decline, several market participants are mulling the prospects of a major recovery in October, a historically favourable month for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin Price Falters In Sharp Decline According to CoinMarketCap data, the Bitcoin price has fallen by nearly 5% in the last 24 hours, trading below the $110K mark. At press time, BTC is valued at $109,607 as the asset’s market capitalization threatens to fall below $2 trillion for the first time in months. Bitcoin reached an intraday low of $108,000 from a daily peak of $113,722. Despite the price decline, daily trading volumes have climbed by 42% over the last day to settle at $70 billion. Several reasons account for the steep decline in Bitcoin price, with fresh macroeconomic pressure from the US stoking fear among traders. Firstly, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on highly valued stocks may have spooked traders while the DXY (dollar index) bounced by +0.15% to pressure Bitcoin’s dollar-denominated value. Traders have now shifted their gaze to the incoming US PCE data for macroeconomic clarity. On the derivatives side, over $1.12B in crypto positions were wiped out in under 24 hours, with Bitcoin bearing the brunt of the liquidations.  Advertisement &nbsp Across the board, cryptocurrency prices are in the red, with Ethereum tumbling below $4,000 while XRP and SOL have shed over 6% of their values in under 24 hours. Currently, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $3.75 trillion, with average crypto RSI readings indicating oversold conditions. Uptober Poised To Offer Price Surge For BTC Despite the price decline, several traders have their eyes focused on October for Bitcoin to recoup…
ECB Unveils Results From Digital Euro Trials, Plans Second Testing Round

ECB Unveils Results From Digital Euro Trials, Plans Second Testing Round

The post ECB Unveils Results From Digital Euro Trials, Plans Second Testing Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank’s digital euro trials revealed some breakthroughs in payment innovation, with broad support fueling ambitious 2026 plans to expand access, efficiency, and inclusion. ECB Pushes Forward With Next Phase of Digital Euro Testing The European Central Bank (ECB) has unveiled the results of its digital euro innovation platform and outlined plans for […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ecb-unveils-results-from-digital-euro-trials-plans-second-testing-round/
Massive Aave Founder ENA Sale: Stani Kulechov’s $2.38 Million Token Transfer

Massive Aave Founder ENA Sale: Stani Kulechov's $2.38 Million Token Transfer

BitcoinWorld Massive Aave Founder ENA Sale: Stani Kulechov’s $2.38 Million Token Transfer The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with news that Stani Kulechov, the visionary founder behind the popular crypto lending protocol Aave (AAVE), may have executed a substantial Aave founder ENA sale. Reports suggest Kulechov transferred 4 million ENA tokens, valued at approximately $2.38 million, to Galaxy Digital. This significant transaction, first highlighted by AmberCN, stems from tokens claimed from a vesting wallet, sparking considerable discussion across the digital asset community. What’s Behind This Aave Founder ENA Sale? According to the report, Stani Kulechov, a known investor in Ethena (ENA), claimed a substantial amount of ENA tokens from a vesting wallet. Following this claim, the tokens were reportedly transferred to Galaxy Digital. This move represents a notable transaction by a prominent figure in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Understanding the context is key. Kulechov’s involvement with Ethena as an investor suggests a belief in the project’s potential. However, large token transfers by founders often draw scrutiny and raise questions about market sentiment and future project direction. Understanding Ethena (ENA) and Vesting Schedules Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol that offers a crypto-native, yield-bearing stablecoin called USDe. It aims to provide a stable, scalable digital asset solution, independent of traditional banking systems. ENA is Ethena’s governance token, playing a crucial role in the protocol’s decentralized decision-making. Vesting schedules are common in the crypto industry. They are designed to prevent founders and early investors from dumping large amounts of tokens onto the market immediately after launch. Tokens are released gradually over time, aligning the interests of the team with the long-term success of the project. The recent Aave founder ENA sale highlights the eventual unlocking and potential distribution of these vested assets. What Does This Aave Founder ENA Sale Mean for the Market? A transaction of this magnitude by a well-known figure like Stani Kulechov can have several implications. Firstly, it draws attention to ENA and Ethena, potentially increasing trading volume and public discourse around the project. Secondly, large sales, especially by insiders, can sometimes lead to market speculation about the asset’s short-term price action. It’s important for investors to consider that such transfers are often part of a founder’s financial planning or portfolio diversification strategies. They don’t necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the project, but rather a liquidity event from a vested asset. However, market participants will undoubtedly be watching ENA’s performance closely. Navigating Transparency in Crypto Transactions The transparency inherent in blockchain technology allows for the tracking of such transactions. While the specific reasons behind Kulechov’s transfer are not publicly detailed, the ability for platforms like AmberCN to report on them underscores the open nature of the crypto ledger. This transparency is a double-edged sword: it offers accountability but also opens the door for intense market reaction to insider movements. The crypto community often debates the balance between privacy and transparency, especially concerning the actions of influential figures. The reported Aave founder ENA sale by Stani Kulechov is a significant event that highlights the dynamic nature of the crypto market. It underscores the financial activities of prominent figures within the space and the mechanisms of token vesting and distribution. While the implications are still unfolding, it serves as a reminder for investors to stay informed about market movements and the actions of key stakeholders. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Stani Kulechov? A: Stani Kulechov is the founder of Aave, a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. Q2: What is ENA? A: ENA is the governance token for Ethena, a synthetic dollar protocol that provides USDe, a crypto-native, yield-bearing stablecoin. Q3: What does ‘vesting wallet’ mean? A: A vesting wallet holds tokens that are gradually released to founders, team members, or early investors over a predetermined period, rather than all at once. This mechanism encourages long-term commitment to the project. Q4: Is this Aave founder ENA sale a bearish signal for ENA? A: Not necessarily. While large sales can create short-term price pressure, they can also be part of a founder’s personal financial management or portfolio diversification strategy. Investors should consider the broader market context and Ethena’s fundamentals. Q5: How does this transaction affect Aave? A: This transaction primarily involves ENA tokens, not AAVE tokens. While Stani Kulechov is the founder of Aave, this specific sale does not directly impact Aave’s protocol operations or its native AAVE token. Q6: Where can I track such crypto transactions? A: Many blockchain explorers (like Etherscan) allow you to track public wallet addresses. Additionally, crypto analytics firms and news outlets often report on significant on-chain movements. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay updated on the latest developments in the crypto space by following us on social media. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Aave ecosystem developments. This post Massive Aave Founder ENA Sale: Stani Kulechov’s $2.38 Million Token Transfer first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
