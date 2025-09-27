2025-09-29 Monday

Gala Games Unveils VEXI V-Pop Stars Workforce Pack

The post Gala Games Unveils VEXI V-Pop Stars Workforce Pack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 26, 2025 01:24 Gala Games introduces the VEXI V-Pop Stars Workforce Pack, featuring ProtoVexi idols and a rare Siphon of Chaos from Mirandus, available at a special price. Gala Games has announced the release of the VEXI V-Pop Stars Workforce Pack, an exciting new addition to the VEXI Villages universe. This special pack, launched on September 25, 2025, features an array of ProtoVexi characters styled as V-Pop idols, accompanied by a Siphon of Chaos (Rare) item from the popular game Mirandus. Details of the V-Pop Stars Pack The VEXI V-Pop Stars Workforce Pack offers players the opportunity to enhance their gaming experience with six ProtoVexi characters, each equipped with unique idol-inspired costumes. These costumes not only bring a fresh aesthetic but also provide stat boosts that can aid players in their quests. The pack includes six random costumes with varying levels of rarity and bonuses, such as the Neon Trainee and Rhythm Ace costumes, which are classified as Uncommon, while the Celestial Icon costume is considered Legendary. Each costume provides benefits like increased Affinity Event Points and inventory size. Exclusive Cross-Game Bonus A notable feature of this release is the inclusion of a Siphon of Chaos (Rare) from Mirandus, marking a significant cross-game collaboration. This item is guaranteed with every purchase, offering players a unique advantage in their Mirandus gameplay. Availability and Pricing The VEXI V-Pop Stars Workforce Pack is available for a limited time, with only 200 packs released. Originally priced at $120, the pack is offered at a special price of $65.99, making it an attractive option for both new and seasoned players of Gala Games. For more information, visit the official Gala Games website. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/gala-games-unveils-vexi-v-pop-stars-workforce-pack
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:40
From Gold Bars to Bitcoin — Deutsche Bank Sees Central Banks Embracing Crypto by 2030 ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post From Gold Bars to Bitcoin — Deutsche Bank Sees Central Banks Embracing Crypto by 2030 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Deutsche Bank predicts that by 2030, central banks might hold Bitcoin alongside gold, signaling its rise as a recognized store of value amid economic uncertainty and shifting monetary landscapes. Gold has long been the central banks’ reserve of choice for stability and inflation hedging. Now, Bitcoin, with its 21 million cap and decentralized ledger, is emerging as ‘digital gold,’ redefining wealth preservation for investors and institutions. Deutsche Bank identifies several key drivers for central banks to adopt Bitcoin, including persistent global inflation, declining trust in fiat, and the growing mainstream role of blockchain. The bank acknowledged, “Bitcoin has often been referred to as ‘Digital Gold’ because both assets provide scarcity and durability benefits, acting as a bulwark against inflation and market volatility.” Interestingly, digital asset investor Dan Tapiero recently predicted that Bitcoin’s price could reach $1 million within the next decade, thanks to the ‘digital gold’ narrative. Advertisement &nbsp On the other hand, corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset is accelerating, outpacing central banks.  Leading crypto pioneers, such as Tesla, MicroStrategy, Square, and Stone Ridge, are joined by unconventional players, including US meat and seafood firm Beck & Bulow, Japan’s hotel service Metaplanet, and global consumer brand DDC Enterprise, demonstrating Bitcoin’s growing mainstream appeal. Therefore, central bank adoption of Bitcoin could legitimize the cryptocurrency and drive wider institutional participation, while prompting a rethink of global monetary policy as digital assets join traditional reserves. Bitcoin Faces Short-Term Capitulation, Signals Potential Next Rally Bitcoin is showing short-term market stress as over 30,000 BTC valued at approximately $3.39B were recently moved to exchanges at a loss, signaling capitulation by holders amid rising uncertainty, according to analyst Emilio Bojan. Source: CryptoQuant Interestingly, short-term holder capitulation isn’t overall bearish because it acts as a market reset. This is because…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:31
MoonBull 100x Meme Coin Presale vs Cheems and Popcat – The Next Big Crypto Move

The post MoonBull 100x Meme Coin Presale vs Cheems and Popcat – The Next Big Crypto Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 05:15 Discover MoonBull’s 100x meme coin presale, plus Cheems and Popcat updates. Why investors see MoonBull as the strongest crypto presale in 2025. What if the next viral coin that flips the script on meme investing is already climbing, while most investors are still refreshing their watchlists? That’s the tension fueling conversations across the cryptocurrency community right now. Every cycle, traders chase the elusive 100x meme coin presale before it takes off like a rocket. It’s not just speculation; it’s meme economics powered by community firepower.  When in doubt, zoom out; the pattern is clear: early believers with diamond hands often ride the biggest waves. Cheems and Popcat are making their own headlines with solid updates that keep their communities buzzing. But right now, the MoonBull presale has the numbers, mechanics, and energy that investors can’t stop watching. Why MoonBull’s 100x Meme Coin Presale Is Capturing the Spotlight MoonBull, having the 100X meme coin presale, is built to mix meme excitement with real token power. The supply is fixed at 73.2 billion tokens, and every part of that supply has a clear purpose. Tokens are spread across presale, staking, referrals, liquidity, community rewards, and the team. What makes it stand out is how carefully it’s managed. Each part is either locked or released slowly over time, so the market isn’t flooded. On top of that, automatic token burns and staking keep the supply shrinking while rewards grow. Less supply and more demand mean stronger chances for long-term value, not just a quick pump. The tech side is just as strong. MoonBull runs on Ethereum, the biggest and most trusted blockchain. Using the ERC-20 standard means it works right away with top wallets, DeFi tools, and exchanges. Security comes from Ethereum’s network of validators and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:18
A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

PANews reported on September 27th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has detected a single address using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, driving its price up over 10% in the past two hours. A new wallet withdrew 71.524 million USDC from an exchange onto the blockchain, then transferred 30 million USDC to Hyperliquid to purchase XPL. In just two hours, 13.6 million USDC was used to purchase 10.87 million XPL at an average price of $1.25. Purchases are still ongoing.
PANews2025/09/27 10:16
UK Finance Works With Quant For Tokenised Sterling Deposits

The post UK Finance Works With Quant For Tokenised Sterling Deposits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK Finance, a trade association representing over 300 financial services firms in the United Kingdom, has launched a joint pilot project for tokenized sterling deposits (GBTD). The trade group began the pilot phase for the tokenized deposits project, which aims to provide a digital representation of traditional British pound commercial bank money, it announced on Friday. The pilot was launched in collaboration with six major banks operating in the UK, including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Nationwide and Santander. UK Finance plans to run the pilot until mid-2026 and aims to explore benefits to customers, businesses and the UK economy, targeting greater control over payments, fraud prevention and more efficient settlement processes. Quant Network to provide infrastructure UK Finance’s GBTD infrastructure will be provided by Quant Network, a UK-headquartered platform specializing in blockchain interoperability. Quant’s involvement builds on its successful delivery of the first phase of the Regulated Liability Network (RLN), a UK-led initiative for shared ledger-based financial market infrastructure, which UK Finance launched in 2024. The RLN project engaged all six banks participating in the GBTD initiative, along with other major financial institutions, including Citi, Mastercard, Standard Chartered, Virgin Money and Visa. Three major use cases Among the use cases, the GBTD project will test three main areas: online marketplace payments, remortgaging processes and wholesale bond settlement. According to Quant founder and CEO Gilbert Verdian, the project goes beyond improving payments and is about enabling new forms of programmable money that will “fundamentally transform how value is moved and managed.” An excerpt from Quant’s GBTD announcement. Source: Quant Network “Our involvement underscores Quant’s leadership in digital finance, as we work alongside the UK’s leading institutions to build the infrastructure powering tomorrow’s economy,” Verdian said. UK FCA to launch crypto regulations in 2026 UK Finance’s tokenized deposits pilot launched…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:16
Little Moves, Giant Shifts: MoonBull’s 100X Meme Coin Presale Pulls The Trigger As Cheems And Popcat Charge Full Steam

What if the next viral coin that flips the script on meme investing is already climbing, while most investors are […] The post Little Moves, Giant Shifts: MoonBull’s 100X Meme Coin Presale Pulls The Trigger As Cheems And Popcat Charge Full Steam appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/27 10:15
4 Best Meme Coins in Virginia – Trending Crypto Projects Investors Can’t Ignore in 2025

Could choosing the right meme coin in 2025 change the financial outlook for crypto investors in Virginia? With new tokens entering the market at record speed, the challenge is identifying which projects carry the potential to become breakout successes. Selecting wisely could mean transforming a small investment into meaningful long-term wealth. This article highlights the […] The post 4 Best Meme Coins in Virginia – Trending Crypto Projects Investors Can’t Ignore in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/27 10:15
Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

Certainly. Here’s the rewritten article with the specified enhancements and structure, including an added introductory paragraph to provide context: — Cryptocurrency markets continue to grapple with a complex mix of macroeconomic signals, regulatory uncertainties, and investor sentiment shifts. Despite anticipation of a post-options expiry rally, Bitcoin has struggled to regain critical levels amid rising traditional [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/27 10:10
SWIFT Tests Linea for On-Chain Messaging

The post SWIFT Tests Linea for On-Chain Messaging appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SWIFT, the global financial messaging network, is working with over a dozen banks to test on-chain messaging using Linea, the Ethereum layer-2 platform developed by ConsenSys. Institutions including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon are participating in the initiative, which is also considered a stablecoin-like settlement token. Sponsored Sponsored SWIFT and Global Banks Begin Linea Blockchain Messaging Trial A source within one bank said the project could mark “a technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry,” though development will take several months before outcomes become clear. SWIFT connects over 11,000 financial institutions, transmitting payment instructions but not funds. Its centralized model depends on intermediaries and legacy rails, which critics argue add complexity and delay. The pilot seeks to determine whether Linea’s zk-rollup architecture—designed for faster, scalable transactions with privacy-focused cryptography—can streamline messaging and settlement while meeting regulatory standards. The initiative follows SWIFT’s broader blockchain efforts. The network recently announced new rules for retail cross-border payments to increase speed and predictability. Global banks plan to trial live digital asset transactions on their infrastructure from 2025. Earlier pilots showed blockchain interoperability, with UBS and Chainlink helping SWIFT complete tokenized asset transfers. The network also explored global digital asset transaction frameworks and considered integration with the XRP Ledger. Linea, which launched its token this year to support a $72 billion decentralized finance ecosystem, positions itself as an enterprise-ready environment for banks seeking compliance and scalability. Sponsored Sponsored In a recent panel discussion, SWIFT executives also addressed the pilot and the broader digital asset shift, and executives stressed that the industry is moving into a new phase. We’re beyond experiments now. The question is how to scale—regardless of whether the instrument is a tokenized deposit, a CBDC, a stablecoin, or a tokenized fund. It comes down to what exactly we’re connecting and where the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:08
Searching For Which Crypto to Invest In? ADA & LINK Heat Up, but BlockDAG Raises $410M Towards 600M Goal!

Q4 brings a decisive phase for leading coins and presales. Cardano (ADA) is pressing under strong resistance, with steady activity […] The post Searching For Which Crypto to Invest In? ADA & LINK Heat Up, but BlockDAG Raises $410M Towards 600M Goal! appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/27 10:00
