AlphaTON Launches TON Treasury With $30 Million Buy

AlphaTON Launches TON Treasury With $30 Million Buy

AlphaTON Capital has closed $71 million in financing and completed its first $30 million TON token acquisition, positioning itself as a leading treasury company focused on the Telegram ecosystem. The firm plans to expand holdings to $100 million while funding staking operations and ecosystem development. AlphaTON Capital Secures $71 Million Financing, Acquires $30 Million in […]
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 13:41
Massive $1.7 Billion Whale Buying Spree Unveiled

Massive $1.7 Billion Whale Buying Spree Unveiled

ETH Accumulation: Massive $1.7 Billion Whale Buying Spree Unveiled
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 13:27
How Louis Vuitton's Beauty Line Was Inspired By 1920s Art Deco Culture

How Louis Vuitton’s Beauty Line Was Inspired By 1920s Art Deco Culture

Louis Vuitton has launched new exhibition Louis Vuitton Art Déco at its LV Dream showcase space in Paris, a stone's throw from the city's Pont Neuf. Playing out over eight themed rooms with upwards of 300 heritage objects and archival materials, the exhibition marks the 100th anniversary of the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts which took place in Paris in 1925. It spotlights the legacy of Gaston-Louis Vuitton, grandson of the Maison's founder and showcases the house's deep connection to the artistic movement. In the early 20th century the Vuitton scion spearheaded partnerships with artists and designers of the day such as Pierre-Émile Legrain, Camille Cless-Brothier and Gaston Le Bourgeois which were showcased at the 1925 exhibition under the banner Éditions d'art. The privilege of a 170 year heritage is having 170 years of culture and storytelling at your disposal through which to ground and legitimise continued evolution. The brush silhouettes in the vintage Louis Vuitton trunk are a nod to New York's geometric skyscrapers. "La Touche de rouge ou Devant la coiffeuse" attributed to Pierre-Émile Legrain, based on an idea by Gaston-Louis Vuitton. Insert published in the Louis Vuitton Catalogue "Du Cadeau ou La Bonne manière pour choisir et offrir un présent, ca. 1922. Take the Maison's recent foray into makeup with La Beauté Louis Vuitton by Pat McGrath, its inaugural cosmetics collection. Communication around the exhibition notes that inspiration can be traced back to its first the toiletry kits and grooming sets such as a Milano lined suitcase, originally displayed in 1925 and now on show once more at LV Dream. The brushes, featuring carved grooves slide in and out on runners ensuring that their bristles don't get crushed. The silhouettes…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 13:12
Founders Reaffirm Utility as Price Drops 50%

Founders Reaffirm Utility as Price Drops 50%

While Pi Coin has shed more than 50% of its value in recent weeks, the team behind the project says the community should focus on what's being built, not the day-to-day chart. At a Seoul meetup, co-founders Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan described Pi as a network that blends cryptocurrency, social engagement, and developer-driven applications. Fan highlighted that more than 60 million people now use Pi's mobile app, 350,000 nodes stand ready for mainnet launch, and over 14 million pioneers have already passed KYC checks. Rather than fixating on price, the pair emphasized new growth drivers. Among them is App Studio, a tool that lets even non-coders design apps inside the Pi ecosystem. Thousands of applications have been created in just a few months. Pi Ventures, a $100 million fund, has also been launched to support outside teams that can extend the platform's reach. Both founders urged patience. Kokkalis recalled Pi's beginnings, when they struggled to sign up even a few dozen users in a shopping mall. That memory, he said, shows why the network's real strength lies in long-term adoption, not speculative hype. Fan added that crypto often rewards quick profit-taking, but true value only emerges from products that solve real problems. The duo also addressed sensitive issues. They reminded attendees that only Pi traded on officially approved exchanges is legitimate, warning of scams tied to unauthorized tokens. On identity verification, Fan explained that Pi's free KYC process remains crucial to ensuring genuine participation across its global user base. Building infrastructure for tens of millions of users, they admitted, is a major technical hurdle. Still, the founders argued that Pi's mix of blockchain, AI integration, and community-driven apps puts it in position to eventually compete with leading decentralized ecosystems. Despite skepticism over unofficial…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 13:06
4 Best Meme Coins in Virginia

4 Best Meme Coins in Virginia

Could choosing the right meme coin in 2025 change the financial outlook for crypto investors in Virginia? With new tokens entering the market at record speed, the challenge is identifying which projects carry the potential to become breakout successes. Selecting wisely could mean transforming a small investment into meaningful long-term wealth. This article highlights the best meme coins in Virginia, beginning with the MoonBull Presale, now live with a groundbreaking model for growth. It also includes established and emerging names such as Dogecoin, AI Companions, and Comedian. Each coin has been selected for its unique blend of cultural momentum, tokenomics, and community influence. MoonBull ($MOBU)  MoonBull ($MOBU), one of the best meme coins in Virginia, is not just another hype-driven meme token. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it blends cultural energy with advanced tokenomics designed to reward investors and create long-term stability. Its ecosystem includes automatic liquidity injections, reflections for holders, and permanent token burns. With every transaction, liquidity is strengthened, holders are rewarded with additional tokens, and a portion of the supply is removed from circulation. These combined mechanics steadily reduce supply, enhance scarcity, and support sustainable growth, making MoonBull more than just a trend; it's a structured investment opportunity. MoonBull also drives organic growth through its innovative referral system. Both referrers and buyers earn 15 percent in tokens, while top community promoters are rewarded monthly with USDC bonuses. With 8.05 billion $MOBU allocated for referrals, the system is transparent, automated, and scalable, encouraging community engagement while distributing rewards fairly. Every transaction in MoonBull redistributes value through a simple yet powerful mechanism. Two percent of the transaction strengthens liquidity pools, two percent is reflected to all holders, and one percent is permanently burned. This continuous cycle rewards investors, enhances scarcity, and contributes to the token's long-term potential. Grab The…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 12:52
Grayscale, Fidelity, Others Files S-1 With Staking, Approval Expected in Two Weeks

Grayscale, Fidelity, Others Files S-1 With Staking, Approval Expected in Two Weeks

Several major issuers, including Grayscale, Fidelity, and Bitwise, have filed new amendments to their Solana ETF applications. The amendment included provisions for staking. An ETF analyst believes approval could come in just two weeks. Fresh S-1 Filings Put Spotlight on Solana ETF A set of amended S-1 filings was submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This included submissions from Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart highlighted this new move by the issuers. Each filing incorporated staking, a feature that would enable ETFs to generate additional yield by utilizing their Solana holdings on-chain. ETF analyst Nate Geraci suggested these filings could be approved within two weeks. This projected timeline comes due to the SEC's increasing efficiency in handling digital asset products. This amendment follows the Solana ETF issuers' previous filing, building on its momentum. Grayscale, Bitwise, and Canary have all made it clear that their trusts will put Solana into specific "staking accounts." Funds can receive rewards from Solana's proof-of-stake mechanism in the form of cash or SOL tokens thanks to this structure. Such rewards, treated as income to the fund, can enhance the net asset value (NAV) and provide additional benefits to shareholders. The model introduces exposure to Solana's price, as well as a potential income stream for investors. The timing of these filings may be linked to new regulatory shifts. Earlier in September, the SEC approved Grayscale's ETH products' move from non-generic listing rules to a more standardized framework. This adjustment means similar products can now trade without repeated, case-by-case approvals. Growing Investor Demand for Solana These fillings follow a surge in institutional demand…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 12:49
Knots Developer Luke Dashjr Plans Hard Fork To 'Save Bitcoin'

Knots Developer Luke Dashjr Plans Hard Fork To ‘Save Bitcoin’

Luke Dahsjr, developer of the Knots Bitcoin full node software, is reportedly considering a hard fork that would allow a quorum to change Bitcoin transaction data deemed illicit. The fork would substitute this data with ZKPs, potentially setting the bases for systemic censorship.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 12:46
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $248 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflow

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $248 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflow

PANews reported on September 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$248 million yesterday (September 26, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a single-day net inflow of US$17.91 million. Currently, ETHE's total historical net outflow has reached US$4.57 billion; followed by 21Shares Ethereum ETF TETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$8.05 million. Currently, ETHE's total historical net outflow has reached US$22.57 million. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$200 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$13.16 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.01 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.12 billion.
PANews 2025/09/27 12:29
Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/institutional-whale-acquires-431000-eth/
Coinstats 2025/09/27 11:28
Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Every investor in the crypto space has felt the sting of hindsight. Ethereum's launch, Solana's meteoric rise, and even Cardano's early days were golden opportunities that slipped past many who were cautious or unaware at the time. Those missed ICOs have become part of crypto folklore, teaching a hard lesson: timing matters, and sometimes the […]
Coinstats 2025/09/27 11:15
