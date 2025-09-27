LYS Labs Expands Data Capabilities and Gears up to Introduce a New Trading Product on Solana

LYS Labs, a Web3 infrastructure company building the operating system that powers automated global finance on Solana, is moving to become the operating system for automated global finance, according to an official announcement today. Following the announcement, the company revealed it has achieved a series of significant milestones, signaling its rapid growth and adoption. With these milestones, LYS Labs aims to expand its data capabilities and introduce a new trading product on Solana, LYS Flash, designed to optimize transaction execution. Amid several milestones, the company had recently launched its seed round, which saw participation from Alchemy Ventures, Auros Global, and Frachtis, among others. LYS Labs also expanded its ecosystem through integrations with QuickNode and joined the Chainlink Build on Solana Program. The company has also launched new developer-facing initiatives that are already driving significant traction. Notably, phase 1 of LYS Development has been completed, with its ultra-low latency, structured Solana data now available to the public. Additionally, its aggregated data is in testnet with a few selected partners. Nonetheless, LYS Labs announced it will release a new product that complements its stack, aimed at Solana traders for phase 2. The company understands that execution on Solana can be complex, as every DEX has its own contract quirks, associated token account logic, and fee structures. However, LYS is looking to counter this complexity with its Flash smart relay engine, which will enable machines to get from signal to settlement in under 36 milliseconds. Phase 1 saw LYS Labs integrate with QuickNode…