2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Pepeto Hits $6.8M in Presale Amid Ether’s Price Moves

Pepeto Hits $6.8M in Presale Amid Ether’s Price Moves

The post Pepeto Hits $6.8M in Presale Amid Ether’s Price Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Ethereum-based memecoin project Pepeto has raised a whopping $6.8 million in its presale. Combining memecoin culture with infrastructural utility, the project has garnered significant attention that most memecoin projects lack. As Ethereum, the top altcoin, falters, traders have explored options such as low-cap, new but promising projects, and Pepeto has fit this description, making it a popular choice in the Ethereum ecosystem. Ethereum experienced a significant pullback recently, resulting in the liquidation of more than $1.8 billion in crypto positions, including $210 million linked to ETH. After the asset failed to surpass the $4,500 resistance level on September 23, more liquidations followed. As a result, Ethereum dropped below $4,100, while daily trading volumes increased by 18% to $41.6 billion, indicating heightened short-term activity. Advertisement &nbsp The Grayscale Ethereum Trust also saw $196.6 million in outflows on September 24, as traders engaged in profit-taking after ETH’s 63% 90-day advance. Demo Exchange Launch  As of 25 September, Pepeto has raised over $6.8 million following the release of a zero-fee demo exchange developed to support meme projects expected to launch in 2025.  The team demonstrated the platform’s functionality, which has been responsible for Pepeto’s growth rather than reliance solely on branding. This has succeeded in distinguishing Pepeto from the broader crypto meme coin sector. The project has also proven to be highly secure, with a successful audit by SolidProof and Coinsult.  The price of the token is currently $0.000000155, with each stage introducing incremental increases. Pepeto also promises participants access to staking rewards of 225% APY, as an…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.82%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001531-1.09%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001166+8.56%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 13:45
Distribuire
Ripple News: Cyber Hornet Files S&P 500 + XRP Hybrid ETF

Ripple News: Cyber Hornet Files S&P 500 + XRP Hybrid ETF

The post Ripple News: Cyber Hornet Files S&P 500 + XRP Hybrid ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Ripple News: Cyber Hornet Files S&P 500 + XRP Hybrid ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cyber Hornet has filed prospectuses for three new ETFs that combine traditional equities with cryptocurrency. Each fund will hold 75% in the S&P 500® and 25% in a specific cryptocurrency. The ETFs are: Cyber Hornet S&P 500® and Ethereum 75/25 Strategy ETF (Ticker: EEE) Cyber Hornet S&P 500® and Solana 75/25 Strategy ETF (Ticker: SSS) Cyber Hornet S&P 500® and XRP 75/25 Strategy ETF (Ticker: XXX) These ETFs are part of the One Fund Trust and were submitted as 485APOS amendments. This allows them to be added to an existing structure, which may speed SEC review. Each fund will rebalance monthly. CYBER HORNET just filed for an S&P + XRP ETF with the ticker $XXX Eth and Solna + SPX too pic.twitter.com/8wFe9X5gUL — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 26, 2025 What Makes These ETFs Different XRP Inclusion – XRP appears in a U.S. ETF tied directly to the S&P 500 for the first time. Hybrid Design – The ETFs combine blue-chip equities with direct crypto exposure. Amendment Filing – Using an existing trust could allow a smoother path to approval. Timeline and SEC Decisions For Other ETFs The SEC has roughly 75 days to respond unless the process is accelerated. October will be an important month, with multiple XRP ETF decisions scheduled: Grayscale on October 18, 21Shares on October 19, Bitwise on October 20, CoinShares and Canary Capital on October 23, and WisdomTree on October 24. The SEC may issue a combined decision for some or all of these filings. Market Implications Approval could open the market to institutional investors, including pension funds and hedge funds. This may shift XRP and other cryptos from a mainly retail market to one with broader…
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.501-0.70%
XRP
XRP$2.8515+2.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.82%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 13:35
Distribuire
LYS Labs Expands Data Capabilities and Gears up to Introduce a New Trading Product on Solana

LYS Labs Expands Data Capabilities and Gears up to Introduce a New Trading Product on Solana

The post LYS Labs Expands Data Capabilities and Gears up to Introduce a New Trading Product on Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. LYS Labs, a Web3 infrastructure company building the operating system that powers automated global finance on Solana, is moving to become the operating system for automated global finance, according to an official announcement today. Following the announcement, the company revealed it has achieved a series of significant milestones, signaling its rapid growth and adoption.  With these milestones, LYS Labs aims to expand its data capabilities and introduce a new trading product on Solana, LYS Flash, designed to optimize transaction execution. Amid several milestones, the company had recently launched its seed round, which saw participation from Alchemy Ventures, Auros Global, and Frachtis, among others. LYS Labs also expanded its ecosystem through integrations with QuickNode and joined the Chainlink Build on Solana Program. The company has also launched new developer-facing initiatives that are already driving significant traction. Advertisement &nbsp Notably, phase 1 of LYS Development has been completed, with its ultra-low latency, structured Solana data now available to the public. Additionally, its aggregated data is in testnet with a few selected partners. Nonetheless, LYS Labs announced it will release a new product that complements its stack, aimed at Solana traders for phase 2.  The company understands that execution on Solana can be complex, as every DEX has its own contract quirks, associated token account logic, and fee structures. However, LYS is looking to counter this complexity with its Flash smart relay engine, which will enable machines to get from signal to settlement in under 36 milliseconds. Phase 1 saw LYS Labs integrate with QuickNode…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.82%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001531-1.09%
SEED
SEED$0.001143+5.93%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 13:28
Distribuire
RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025: Key Highlights and Innovations

RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025: Key Highlights and Innovations

The post RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025: Key Highlights and Innovations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 26, 2025 05:35 Explore the latest developments from RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025, including AI advancements, immersive exhibits, and hardware upgrades in rendering technology. In recent weeks, the creative and tech worlds have been abuzz with updates from RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025, marking significant advancements in rendering technology and digital art. These events have showcased innovations and collaborations that are setting new standards for creators globally, according to Render Network. RenderCon 2026: A Future-Focused Gathering Scheduled to return on April 16th and 17th, 2026, RenderCon is poised to bring together creators from various fields, including art, technology, and media. The event promises to continue its legacy of fostering innovation and collaboration among visionaries. BlenderCon 2025: Unveiling New Tools During BlenderCon 2025, Render Network’s founder Jules Urbach introduced the beta launch of OTOY.ai, a platform offering over 700 AI models optimized for consumer GPUs. This development aims to make high-scale computing more accessible, enabling artists and researchers to leverage cutting-edge AI models on decentralized networks. Immersive Experiences: SUBMERGE at Artechouse NYC SUBMERGE: Beyond the Render has transformed Artechouse NYC into an 18K immersive art experience, open until December 14th. This exhibition, powered by Render Network, features works from 16 digital artists, creating unique worlds that merge storytelling, technology, and scale. Motion Plus Design in Seoul On September 27th, Seoul will host Motion Plus Design, a gathering of the world’s leading motion graphic artists. This event promises insights into how top designers are pushing the boundaries of motion graphics. Render Network’s Technological Advancements The Render Network has announced hardware upgrades, including support for NVIDIA 50-Series Blackwell GPUs and a new 32GB VRAM option for Tier 2 jobs. These enhancements aim to boost rendering performance, especially for complex projects requiring high…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.118-0.16%
LiveArt
ART$0.01009-5.25%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 13:16
Distribuire
Pi Network News: Founders Reaffirm Utility as Price Drops 50%

Pi Network News: Founders Reaffirm Utility as Price Drops 50%

At a Seoul meetup, co-founders Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan described Pi as a network that blends cryptocurrency, social engagement, […] The post Pi Network News: Founders Reaffirm Utility as Price Drops 50% appeared first on Coindoo.
Pi Network
PI$0.26608+0.35%
Distribuire
Coindoo2025/09/27 13:05
Distribuire
Bitcoin Cash Surges: Will BCH Break $603 Resistance or Fall Below $539?

Bitcoin Cash Surges: Will BCH Break $603 Resistance or Fall Below $539?

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is currently trading at $548.63, recording a minimal gain of 1.18% over the past 24 hours. The volume of trading has fallen, however, at $459.17 million by 8.26%, an indication of tempering activity. BCH has fallen by 8.81% over the past seven days, recording the ongoing failure of the currency to gain […]
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$551.6+2.09%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
1
1$0.007004+9.45%
Distribuire
Tronweekly2025/09/27 13:00
Distribuire
SWIFT Begins Blockchain Messaging Pilot With Linea

SWIFT Begins Blockchain Messaging Pilot With Linea

The post SWIFT Begins Blockchain Messaging Pilot With Linea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SWIFT explores blockchain messaging with Linea platform. Potential stablecoin integration under review by major banks. SWIFT has partnered with Consensys’ Linea, engaging over a dozen global banks in a pilot for blockchain-based interbank messaging, as reported on September 26, 2025. This initiative reflects the growing exploration of digital assets in traditional banking, potentially impacting market dynamics and stablecoin adoption, though no official stablecoin releases have been confirmed yet. SWIFT Underscores Blockchain’s Future in Banking Networks SWIFT, in collaboration with Consensys, engaged more than a dozen major banks, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, to explore Linea’s blockchain capabilities. SWIFT’s Linea pilot aims to transform interbank communications, with stablecoin prospects being considered. Current developments bring shifts in the financial landscape, with potential future integrations enhancing blockchain’s role in banking. Stablecoin applications, although currently under review, represent significant potential. Notable reactions from institutions highlight both excitement and caution. As Grégory Raymond noted on X, major banks’ involvement signifies transformative steps, yet discussions on rapid stablecoin deployment may face skepticism. SWIFT’s Blockchain Trials Align With Rising Ethereum Utility Did you know? The last major trial that SWIFT completed with blockchain technology involved addressing tokenized asset settlements, indicating a trend of cautious experimentation before potential adoption. Ethereum (ETH) saw a recent price of $4,023.29 with its market cap at approximately $485.62 billion, comprising 12.83% of market dominance. As reported by CoinMarketCap, ETH’s trading volume decreased by 29.85% in 24 hours, although its price experienced a 1.87% rise in the same period. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:54 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu’s analysis, the implications of SWIFT’s pilot could encourage financial institutions to adopt blockchain technologies more robustly, potentially accelerating advances in regulatory frameworks surrounding digital assets. Such technological initiatives may prompt pivotal shifts in…
LINEA
LINEA$0.02726-0.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.82%
Major
MAJOR$0.12159-1.08%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 12:59
Distribuire
Reviving HTTP 402: A New Era for Internet Transactions

Reviving HTTP 402: A New Era for Internet Transactions

The post Reviving HTTP 402: A New Era for Internet Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Sep 26, 2025 04:56 HTTP 402 is being reimagined to facilitate digital payments, marking a significant shift in how online transactions are managed, according to Pantera Capital. The HTTP 402 status code, originally reserved for future use, is undergoing a transformation to become a pivotal element in the digital payment landscape. According to Pantera Capital, this move signifies a substantial step towards integrating financial transactions directly into the internet’s architecture. The Evolution of HTTP 402 Initially introduced as part of the HTTP protocol suite, the 402 status code was intended for use as a ‘Payment Required’ response. However, it remained dormant for years, as the internet’s capability to handle financial transactions matured through alternative methods. With the rise of digital currencies and the need for a standardized protocol, HTTP 402 is being revisited to align with modern ecommerce and micropayment systems. Implications for Digital Commerce Reviving the HTTP 402 status code could streamline processes for online merchants, allowing them to efficiently manage transactions without relying on third-party payment processors. This could reduce transaction fees and enhance security by embedding payment functionalities directly into the web infrastructure. The potential for HTTP 402 to support micropayments could also open new revenue streams for content creators and service providers, facilitating pay-per-click or pay-per-view models. Challenges and Considerations Adopting HTTP 402 on a wide scale presents several challenges, including standardization across different platforms and ensuring compatibility with existing systems. Security remains a paramount concern, especially in protecting sensitive financial data from cyber threats. As the internet community explores the reimplementation of this protocol, collaboration between tech companies, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies will be crucial. Looking Forward The modernization of HTTP 402 is part of a broader trend towards embedding financial services within the…
ERA
ERA$0.5263-2.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.82%
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0010831+1.04%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 12:58
Distribuire
Is Trump Family, Mr. Beast Buying ASTER Token? Rumors Gain Strength

Is Trump Family, Mr. Beast Buying ASTER Token? Rumors Gain Strength

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.534+0.25%
Aster
ASTER$1.8144+2.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119+0.25%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/27 12:55
Distribuire
Solana ETF Update: Grayscale, Fidelity, Others Files S-1 With Staking, Approval Expected in Two Weeks

Solana ETF Update: Grayscale, Fidelity, Others Files S-1 With Staking, Approval Expected in Two Weeks

Read the full article at coingape.com.
1
1$0.007004+9.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010503+0.82%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/27 12:43
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase