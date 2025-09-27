Who Will Run the CFTC and What Does It Mean for Crypto?

The post Who Will Run the CFTC and What Does It Mean for Crypto? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Almost a year into the second term of US President Donald Trump, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) still doesn’t have a permanent head. Former CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz was Trump’s top choice for the role. A confirmation vote was expected by the end of July but was stalled at the request of the White House. Reportedly, the Winklevoss brothers didn’t want Quintenz as chair because he wouldn’t sufficiently protect the cryptocurrency industry. So, who will it be? In recent weeks, several different names have appeared as possible candidates, including former commissioners and policy experts. The White House has not confirmed its choice, but some names have been floated by insiders. The crypto industry is playing close attention — especially since the market infrastructure bill making its way through Congress would give the CFTC significant regulatory oversight. Michael Selig Source: PLI In a Sept. 19 report citing White House insiders, Bloomberg reported that Michael Selig was under consideration to head the CFTC. Current role: Selig is chief counsel to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force. Past experience: Selig was a partner at law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, where he worked in its crypto and digital assets practice. He was also counsel at Perkins Coie and an associate at Reed Smith. Thoughts on crypto: Immediately following Trump’s election, Selig said that the next head of the SEC must take a “do no harm” approach to crypto. He also called for an end to “regulation by enforcement” by the SEC. Tyler Williams Source: TRM Labs White House sources speaking to Bloomberg also tipped Tyler Williams as a candidate under consideration to lead the CFTC. Current role: Williams is currently a counselor to the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, advising on digital assets and blockchain technology policy. Past experience: Williams…