Caixin: The digital RMB blockchain service platform is based on Changan Chain, and the digital asset platform is based on the Shanghai Clearing House.
PANews reported on September 27 that according to Caixin.com, the Digital RMB International Operations Center has officially started operations. According to Caixin, it was learned from industry veterans that the Digital RMB cross-border digital payment platform among the three major business platforms is based on the central bank's digital currency bridge project, the Digital RMB blockchain service platform is based on the independent and controllable blockchain software and hardware technology system "Chang'an Chain", and the digital asset platform is based on the Shanghai Clearing House.
PANews
2025/09/27 13:39
What Is an Automated Market Maker (AMM)?
We are all familiar with the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market, which is renowned for its volatility and unpredictability. Once it was introduced to the world, it garnered significant attention from traders and investors worldwide. Due to its volatile nature, many investors have started using tools to make informed investment decisions. One such tool that investors utilize ... Read more The post What Is an Automated Market Maker (AMM)? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/27 13:33
Massive Crypto Futures Liquidations: ETH Dominates $128M Wipeout
The post Massive Crypto Futures Liquidations: ETH Dominates $128M Wipeout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Crypto Futures Liquidations: ETH Dominates $128M Wipeout Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Crypto Futures Liquidations: ETH Dominates $128M Wipeout Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-futures-liquidations-eth-dominates/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 13:30
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 13:13
Who Will Run the CFTC and What Does It Mean for Crypto?
The post Who Will Run the CFTC and What Does It Mean for Crypto? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Almost a year into the second term of US President Donald Trump, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) still doesn’t have a permanent head. Former CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz was Trump’s top choice for the role. A confirmation vote was expected by the end of July but was stalled at the request of the White House. Reportedly, the Winklevoss brothers didn’t want Quintenz as chair because he wouldn’t sufficiently protect the cryptocurrency industry. So, who will it be? In recent weeks, several different names have appeared as possible candidates, including former commissioners and policy experts. The White House has not confirmed its choice, but some names have been floated by insiders. The crypto industry is playing close attention — especially since the market infrastructure bill making its way through Congress would give the CFTC significant regulatory oversight. Michael Selig Source: PLI In a Sept. 19 report citing White House insiders, Bloomberg reported that Michael Selig was under consideration to head the CFTC. Current role: Selig is chief counsel to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force. Past experience: Selig was a partner at law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, where he worked in its crypto and digital assets practice. He was also counsel at Perkins Coie and an associate at Reed Smith. Thoughts on crypto: Immediately following Trump’s election, Selig said that the next head of the SEC must take a “do no harm” approach to crypto. He also called for an end to “regulation by enforcement” by the SEC. Tyler Williams Source: TRM Labs White House sources speaking to Bloomberg also tipped Tyler Williams as a candidate under consideration to lead the CFTC. Current role: Williams is currently a counselor to the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, advising on digital assets and blockchain technology policy. Past experience: Williams…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 13:04
Celebrity Downfall: South Korean Actress Sentenced For $3-M Crypto Scam
South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum was handed a suspended prison term on Thursday after a court found she took company money and used most of it to buy cryptocurrency. According to the Jeju District Court, the total amount involved was about ₩4.34 billion — roughly $3.1 million — and the case has stirred sharp public […]
M
$2.21044
-4.15%
SCAM
$0.000019
--%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 13:00
SEC, FINRA Probe Crypto Treasury Firms For Unusual Trading
The post SEC, FINRA Probe Crypto Treasury Firms For Unusual Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC, FINRA Probe Crypto Treasury Firms For Unusual Trading Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sec-finra-probe-firms-crypto-treasury-report/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 12:55
Why You Should Go to Devconnect in Buenos Aires
Devconnect 2025 in Buenos Aires is Ethereum’s must-attend “World’s Fair."
Coinstats
2025/09/27 12:54
Zhiyun International Buys Bitcoin at $118K via Hong Kong Regulated Exchange
Zhiyun International’s subsidiary has purchased over one Bitcoin via a regulated Hong Kong trading platform. The acquisition, made entirely with internal company funds, was executed at an average price of $118,000 per BTC. Institutional Confidence in Hong Kong The move underscores growing institutional adoption in Hong Kong’s regulated crypto market. Analysts note that such corporate […]
Coinstats
2025/09/27 12:45
Bitcoin’s Biggest Bull Catalyst? Novogratz Says It’s the Next Fed Chair
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes Bitcoin’s next explosive rally may hinge on who replaces Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in 2026. In a new interview, Novogratz said that if a dovish candidate takes the helm, Bitcoin could surge to $200,000, calling it the “biggest bull catalyst” for crypto markets. Fed Policy and Bitcoin Novogratz […]
Coinstats
2025/09/27 12:13
