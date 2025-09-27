2025-09-29 Monday

Nate Geraci: Multiple Firms File Spot Solana ETF Updates

Nate Geraci: Multiple Firms File Spot Solana ETF Updates

The post Nate Geraci: Multiple Firms File Spot Solana ETF Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Nate Geraci: Multiple Firms File Spot Solana ETF Updates appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Leading asset managers including Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary have filed new amendments for spot Solana ETFs that include staking rewards. Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, predicts SEC approval could come within the next two weeks, following the positive reception of earlier Solana staking ETFs. This development represents a major milestone, giving investors the opportunity to earn staking income alongside potential price appreciation. The upcoming weeks could be a pivotal moment for crypto ETF markets. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/nate-geraci-multiple-firms-file-spot-solana-etf-updates/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:38
Tony Hawk’s Famous “900” Skateboard Fetches Over $1M At Auction

Tony Hawk’s Famous “900” Skateboard Fetches Over $1M At Auction

The post Tony Hawk’s Famous “900” Skateboard Fetches Over $1M At Auction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk participates in a skateboarding demonstration to promote his new radio show, “Tony Hawk’s Demolition Radio” on Sirius Satellite Radio’s Faction Channel at Chelsea Piers July 16, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Getty Images Tony Hawk’s “900” skateboard from the 1999 X Games sold for more than $1 million, at an event organized by Julien’s Auctions earlier this week, an amount that the host called “record-breaking.” The skateboarding legend’s original Birdhouse Falcon 2 skateboard sold for $1.15 million on Wednesday. In June 1999, at ESPN’s X Games V, Hawk landed a “900” aerial trick, or 900-degree spin, an aerial trick involving two-and-a-half mid-air revolutions on a skateboard before landing safely. Widely revered as the first and most skilled pioneer of modern vertical skateboarding, Tony Hawk cemented his place in the annals of sports history with that 1999 skateboarding trick, as well as many others, which include the Ollie 540, the Kickflip 540, and the Varial 720. Julien’s Auctions weighed in on the success of the event, and of Hawk’s outside largesse in skateboarding and extreme sports. “The success of this auction is a direct reflection of Tony Hawk’s influence—not just on skateboarding, but on global sports culture,” said Kody Frederick, Julien’s Auctions’ director of marketing. Frederick went on to say that Hawk’s famous skateboard isn’t just any old sports. memorabilia. “It was legacy. Tony brought authenticity, access, and storytelling to the table. That’s exactly what today’s collectors value most.” Frederick added: “Because this was Tony’s first-ever sale, and because he curated it so personally, collectors responded with an unprecedented level of excitement and trust.” Hawk, 57, was in attendance at the auction. The buyer’s identity was reportedly not disclosed. Other items from his personal collection were also up for auction. The sale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:37
Speak So They Lean In: The Feedback People Want to Hear

Speak So They Lean In: The Feedback People Want to Hear

The post Speak So They Lean In: The Feedback People Want to Hear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Feedback is a strange currency. Given well, it buys trust, momentum, and better work. Given poorly, it buys silence and defensiveness. The difference is rarely about raw honesty — it is about design. When the message is shaped for the listener’s brain, the door stays open and the conversation moves. Think of signal, not noise. Context, timing, and the path of delivery are as crucial as the words. Review teams even borrow metaphors from networking — clarity improves when the path is clean and the identity is clear, much like traffic shaped through ISP proxy services to reach the right destination without distortion. Feedback benefits from the same discipline: send the right packet, at the right moment, to the right person. Why People Choose to Listen? Attention is a decision. People listen when they feel safe, respected, and likely to gain something useful. That means feedback should reduce uncertainty, not inflate it. It should name the behavior, not the person. It should point toward the next step the listener can actually take. The voice — steady, specific, patient — carries as much weight as the words. Before You Speak: A Practical Checklist Lead with the “Why Now” — Anchor the moment. Explain why this feedback matters today — a deadline, a pattern, a customer impact — so the listener sees relevance, not random critique. Name the Behavior, Not the Identity — Describe observable actions and effects. “Two deadlines slipped and the handoff stalled design” lands better than “You’re unreliable.” Shrink the Ask — Replace vague ideals with one concrete change. “Ship a draft by noon” beats “Be more proactive.” Use Receipts, Not Drama — Bring examples, timestamps, or user quotes. Evidence lowers the temperature and invites problem-solving. Co-Design the Fix — Offer a first step, then ask for a better…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:34
Cardano Repeats Pattern That Once Triggered 1500% ADA Price Boom as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Prepares for 34x Upside

Cardano Repeats Pattern That Once Triggered 1500% ADA Price Boom as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Prepares for 34x Upside

The post Cardano Repeats Pattern That Once Triggered 1500% ADA Price Boom as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Prepares for 34x Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto has always had a way of surprising us. Patterns come back, charts rhyme with the past, and suddenly an old story feels new again. Cardano (ADA) is repeating a setup that triggered a 1500% boom. At the same time, a fresh contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is gathering speed in its presale, where analysts believe a 34x return is possible. For investors watching the market closely, the comparison is hard to ignore. Cardano (ADA) at $0.93 and the Pattern That Changed Everything As of this writing, Cardano trades at $0.93, according to CoinMarketCap. The price has been climbing steadily in an upward channel, staying strong around $0.88 while pushing up against $0.95. It may look quiet on the surface, but in the past, moves like this have often been the calm before a big breakout. In 2020 and 2021, ADA went through long consolidation periods before breaking out of its Bollinger Bands. Once that happened, momentum picked up, a golden cross formed as the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day, and whales began accumulating.  In less than a year, the token went from cents to over $3, marking one of the most dramatic rallies in the last cycle. That run measured gains of around 1500%, and the technical foundation looks eerily similar today. The Technical Setup ADA’s Bollinger Bands are tightening again today, which usually signals a big move ahead. The 50-day average indicates strength, and on-chain data suggests that larger holders are gradually increasing their purchases. Analysts are cautious because resistance at $1 remains strong, but the ingredients are there for a repeat. Whether ADA can match its past 1500% move is uncertain, but even a fraction of that would be significant for long-term holders. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Nears Completion While ADA repeats an old story, Little…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:30
Here’s How They Compare to Holding Spot

Here’s How They Compare to Holding Spot

The post Here’s How They Compare to Holding Spot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto asset prices retraced this week, but the spot market is faring better than most digital asset treasury companies, which have lost over 90% of their value in some cases due to market saturation and investor concerns over the sustainability of the digital asset treasury business model. Strategy, the largest Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, is down about 45% from its all-time high of $543 per share during intraday trading in November. Comparatively, BTC is up about 10% since hitting a high of over $99,000 over the same month. Additionally, BTC has printed successive new highs since December, hitting an all-time high of over $123,000 in August, whereas Strategy has failed to reach a new all-time high in 2024 or even recapture its previous all-time high during the same time period. Bitcoin’s price action, shown in candles, compared to Strategy’s price action, shown as a magenta line. Source: TradingView BTC treasury company Metaplanet tells a similar story; shares of Metaplanet have declined by about 78% since the all-time high of $16 in May. Metaplanet shares are swapping hands at about $3.55 at the time of this writing. Bitcoin’s price has declined by about 2% since May’s high of over $111,000. Analysts from global bank Standard Chartered said that the collapse in the multiple on net asset value (mNAV), a metric tracking the enterprise value of a company in relation to its underlying assets, is contracting due to the increase in crypto treasury companies. “We see market saturation as the main driver of recent mNAV compression,” Standard Chartered analysts wrote. There are currently 140 public companies that have adopted a crypto treasury strategy, according to CoinGecko. Investors and traders took positions in crypto treasury plays, hoping that the treasury companies would outperform their underlying crypto assets.  However, the negative price performance of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:29
Global Banking Network SWIFT Explores Blockchain With New Partnership

Global Banking Network SWIFT Explores Blockchain With New Partnership

The post Global Banking Network SWIFT Explores Blockchain With New Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 27 September 2025 | 09:05 The global banking cooperative SWIFT is taking fresh steps into the blockchain world, testing how its network could interact directly with distributed ledgers. According to industry reports, the organization has begun experimenting with onchain messaging and is exploring the design of a settlement token for interbank use. For decades, SWIFT has functioned as the communication layer for banks, transmitting instructions but leaving the actual movement of money to separate systems. Its latest pilot reimagines that role, looking at how blockchain can merge messaging and settlement into a single framework. This shift could shorten transaction times, reduce reliance on intermediaries, and align with growing demand for tokenized finance. Why Linea Was Chosen At the center of the trial is Linea, a Layer 2 blockchain built on Ethereum. Unlike Ethereum’s main chain, which can be slow and expensive during times of heavy use, Linea employs zk-rollup technology to compress transactions and settle them more efficiently. That makes it attractive for high-volume banking activity, where scalability and low cost are critical. Linea also runs its own ecosystem token and supports rewards for stakers who bring Ethereum liquidity onto the network. For SWIFT, working with a platform like Linea offers a balance: compatibility with Ethereum’s vast infrastructure while tapping into a faster, more streamlined environment. Expanding Beyond Payments What makes this initiative more than just another blockchain experiment is the focus on enriched messaging. Traditional blockchain transfers are usually limited to moving tokens from one address to another. SWIFT is testing whether additional instructions — compliance data, settlement conditions, even regulatory checks — can be embedded directly into onchain activity. If successful, this would allow banks to carry not only value but also the contextual information needed to finalize and audit transactions. It’s a vision of blockchain as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:13
Boosting Model Training with CUDA-X: An In-Depth Look at GPU Acceleration

Boosting Model Training with CUDA-X: An In-Depth Look at GPU Acceleration

The post Boosting Model Training with CUDA-X: An In-Depth Look at GPU Acceleration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 26, 2025 06:23 Explore how CUDA-X Data Science accelerates model training using GPU-optimized libraries, enhancing performance and efficiency in manufacturing data science. CUDA-X Data Science has emerged as a pivotal tool for accelerating model training in the realm of manufacturing and operations. By leveraging GPU-optimized libraries, it offers a significant boost in performance and efficiency, according to NVIDIA’s blog. Advantages of Tree-Based Models in Manufacturing In semiconductor manufacturing, data is typically structured and tabular, making tree-based models highly advantageous. These models not only enhance yield but also provide interpretability, which is crucial for diagnostic analytics and process improvement. Unlike neural networks, which excel with unstructured data, tree-based models thrive on structured datasets, providing both accuracy and insight. GPU-Accelerated Training Workflows Tree-based algorithms like XGBoost, LightGBM, and CatBoost dominate in handling tabular data. These models benefit from GPU acceleration, allowing for rapid iteration in hyperparameter tuning. This is particularly vital in manufacturing, where datasets are extensive, often containing thousands of features. XGBoost uses a level-wise growth strategy to balance trees, while LightGBM opts for a leaf-wise approach for speed. CatBoost stands out for its handling of categorical features, preventing target leakage through ordered boosting. Each framework offers unique advantages, catering to different dataset characteristics and performance needs. Finding the Optimal Feature Set A common misstep in model training is assuming more features equate to better performance. Realistically, adding features beyond a certain point can introduce noise rather than benefits. The key is identifying the “sweet spot” where validation loss plateaus. This can be achieved by plotting validation loss against the number of features, refining the model to include only the most impactful features. Inference Speed with the Forest Inference Library While training speed is crucial, inference speed is equally important…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:04
Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Are Capitulating: 60,000 BTC Hits Exchanges At Loss

Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Are Capitulating: 60,000 BTC Hits Exchanges At Loss

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin short-term holders have been transferring large amounts to exchanges at a loss following BTC’s bearish action. Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Are Participating In Loss-Taking In a new post on X, CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn has talked about the reaction to the recent Bitcoin price decline from the short-term holders (STHs). The […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 14:00
Distribuire
XRP Holds $2.70 Support as Analysts Eye $3.20 Rebound, ETF Momentum Builds

XRP Holds $2.70 Support as Analysts Eye $3.20 Rebound, ETF Momentum Builds

XRP is trading close to $2.80 after rebounding from the $2.70 support level. During the last month, the asset traded between a 30-day low of $2.70 and a high of $3.18, which forms a range that traders are closely monitoring.  XRP Defends Support Level Amid Market Volatility According to crypto analyst Ali, XRP must maintain […]
Tronweekly2025/09/27 14:00
Distribuire
Kaspa Price Prediction After Smart Contracts Launch

Kaspa Price Prediction After Smart Contracts Launch

Kaspa’s big moment finally arrived: smart contracts are live via Kasplex Layer-2. This isn’t just a tech box-check. EVM compatibility means Ethereum builders can port apps over with minimal friction, and the stack now includes ZK rollups, KRC-20 support, and native microtransactions. In short, the rails are ready for real usage. The question is whether
Coinstats2025/09/27 13:33
