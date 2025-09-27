Bursa MEXC
StanChart, Fujitsu Unveil Next-Gen Quantum Platform
TLDRs: StanChart’s venture arm and Fujitsu launch Project Quanta, advancing quantum computing in finance. The new platform offers development tools, pre-built algorithms, and quantum-inspired applications. Fujitsu brings quantum R&D expertise, SC Ventures provides financial industry insight. Project Quanta aims to transform fraud detection, risk analysis, and derivative pricing. Standard Chartered Bank’s venture arm, SC Ventures, [...] The post StanChart, Fujitsu Unveil Next-Gen Quantum Platform appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 14:44
Xiaomi Tackles EV Demand with Faster YU7 Deliveries
TLDRs: Xiaomi accelerates YU7 EV production after 40,000 deliveries in three months. New YU7 orders now ship in 45–48 weeks, down from 59 weeks. Q2 revenue rises 30.5% to $16.2B, aided by YU7 SUV success. Xiaomi’s integrated ecosystem drives EV and smartphone market gains simultaneously. Xiaomi is taking bold steps to meet soaring demand for [...] The post Xiaomi Tackles EV Demand with Faster YU7 Deliveries appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 14:35
GitHub Mobile Enhances Copilot with Task Management Features
The post GitHub Mobile Enhances Copilot with Task Management Features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 26, 2025 06:53 GitHub Mobile introduces enhanced task management with Copilot, allowing users to start and track coding tasks on the go, offering seamless integration for developers. In a significant update for developers on the move, GitHub has announced the integration of enhanced task management features for its Copilot coding agent within the GitHub Mobile app. This new functionality allows users to delegate tasks to Copilot, enabling seamless work continuity while away from their desktop, according to The GitHub Blog. Initiate Tasks Remotely One of the major enhancements is the ability to start new coding tasks directly from the mobile app. Users can initiate tasks from either the Home or Repository view by simply tapping the ‘+’ button, selecting the repository, and entering a prompt. Copilot then creates a draft pull request, works on it in the background, and notifies the user when it’s ready for review. This feature is particularly advantageous for developers requiring quick task initiation without the need for a desktop. Track Task Progress The update also introduces a centralized view for tracking the status of Copilot coding agent tasks. Accessible from the Home section under My Work, the Agents page provides a comprehensive list of ongoing tasks, allowing developers to monitor progress at a glance. This addition ensures that users remain informed and can efficiently manage their workload from any location. These developments come at a time when mobile productivity is increasingly vital for software developers. By enhancing the GitHub Mobile app with these features, GitHub aims to support developers in maintaining productivity and efficiency, regardless of their physical location. Users are encouraged to join discussions and provide feedback within the GitHub Community, fostering an environment of continuous improvement and collaboration among developers. Image source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 14:23
Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 400 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on September 27th that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 6.1 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.5 billion USDC in the seven days ending September 18th, reducing the circulating supply by approximately 400 million USDC. The total circulating supply of USDC is 73.9 billion, with reserves of approximately $74.1 billion, including approximately $9 billion in cash and $65.1 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
PANews
2025/09/27 14:19
Anti-Bitcoin Investment Giant Vanguard Reportedly Considering Crypto ETF Access For Customers In Dramatic U-Turn ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Anti-Bitcoin Investment Giant Vanguard Reportedly Considering Crypto ETF Access For Customers In Dramatic U-Turn ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Vanguard, the $10 trillion asset manager known in crypto circles for blocking client access to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is reportedly reconsidering its stance on offering its clientele access to such investment vehicles. Vanguard Planning To End Bitcoin ETF Ban According to a Sept. 26 report from Crypto in America, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, Vanguard is now examining ways to satisfy customer demand for digital assets amid the evolving regulatory environment. Notably, Vanguard does not intend to introduce its own products. Instead, the famously anti-Bitcoin investment manager is exploring whether to give clients access to third-party crypto ETFs on its brokerage platform, even as its biggest competitor, BlackRock, launched the wildly successful iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which became the fastest ETF in history to achieve the $80 billion assets under management record. “They’re being very methodical in their approach, understanding the dynamics have been changing since 2024,” the source reportedly stated. Vanguard staunchly indicated that it wouldn’t offer its clients trading access to any of the dozen spot Bitcoin ETFs that went live on US exchanges in January 2024, citing the crypto’s high volatility as bad for generating long-term returns. Advertisement   The company in July last year named Salim Ramji, the pro-crypto ex-BlackRock exec, to take the reins from his predecessor CEO Tim Buckley, leading to speculation of a reversal of the decision to shun BTC ETFs. However, Ramji poured water on the idea that he had any intentions for the asset management giant to change its approach to crypto funds. “Vanguard is looking to end Bitcoin ETF ban (aka bend the knee lol),” Bloomberg Senior’s ETF analyst Eric Balchunas observed on X. “We heard chatter of this too. Smart of them imo. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are hugely popular and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 14:17
Project Takes Decisive Action After Hack
The post Project Takes Decisive Action After Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UXLink Security Upgrade: Project Takes Decisive Action After Hack Skip to content Home Crypto News UXLink Security Upgrade: Project Takes Decisive Action After Hack Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/uxlink-security-upgrade-action/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 14:16
DOGE to the Moon: How Will ETFs Affect DOGE Price?
The post DOGE to the Moon: How Will ETFs Affect DOGE Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DOGE ETF: first results Dogecoin price prediction The Dogecoin ecosystem has witnessed a massive influx of new investors after the first-ever U.S. Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) officially commenced trading last week. The product opened to remarkable demand, recording $6 million in trading volume within its first hour — a figure 140% higher than Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas’ day-one forecast and nearly six times greater than the average volume for new ETFs over an entire session. DOGE ETF: first results The strong debut of the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF has sparked intense discussion across the crypto community and fueled optimism about a significant Dogecoin price rally in the near term. Balchunas had initially projected a modest $2.5 million for the ETF’s entire first trading day, but the product has far surpassed those expectations. This performance places Dogecoin among the most successful crypto-based investment products launched to date, outpacing many earlier ETFs that struggled to surpass $1 million in day-one volume. Momentum around Dogecoin continues to build as the 21Shares spot-based DOGE ETF proposal was recently listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), signaling potential for additional market adoption. Meanwhile, the U.S. SEC is reviewing further Dogecoin ETF applications from Grayscale and Bitwise, with a final decision expected on October 17. The success of the first DOGE ETF has likely improved the odds of approval for these upcoming filings. Dogecoin price prediction Dogecoin’s price responded positively to the news, climbing 5.12% in the first 24 hours to $0.28 and extending a two-day rally to reach an intraday high of $0.285 on September 18. This week, the token was consolidating above its breakout zone, with traders eyeing resistance levels at $0.39 and $0.43-$0.45. However, a fierce correction followed, with DOGE price hotting the floor at $0.22. Source: CoinMarketCap Historically, Dogecoin has shown…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 14:11
Trader Opens $154M XRP Short on Hyperliquid, Faces $1.2M Loss Risk
A trader opened a $154M XRP short on Hyperliquid, already facing steep losses. XRP slipped to $2.70, marking monthly lows before a slight recovery. A high-stakes move has re-emerged on Hyperliquid after a trader known for massive positions opened fresh shorts against Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP. On-chain data shows the wallet “0x9018” returned to the [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/27 14:10
The Explosive Catalyst For A $200,000 Surge
The post The Explosive Catalyst For A $200,000 Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Rally: The Explosive Catalyst For A $200,000 Surge Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Rally: The Explosive Catalyst for a $200,000 Surge Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-rally-fed-chair/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 13:59
SOL’s Last Dip? Analyst Sees $500 Target This Cycle
Solana trades near key support as analysts eye a Wyckoff breakout, ETF filings, and a possible $500 cycle target.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/27 13:52
