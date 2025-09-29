2025-09-29 Monday

RZTO Partners With Assetswap.AI To Power AI-Driven Trading Capabilities, Empower Users To Unlock DeFi Potential

The post RZTO Partners With Assetswap.AI To Power AI-Driven Trading Capabilities, Empower Users To Unlock DeFi Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RZTO, an AI-powered blockchain-based rewards ecosystem that integrates mobile networks with decentralized technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Assetswap.AI, an AI interface layer for DeFi. This partnership enabled the integration of Assetswap.AI’s on-chain intelligent trading solution into RZTO’s blockchain network to advance the capability and effectiveness of the crypto platform. RZTO is an AI-driven mobile and crypto project (built on Solana) that connects mobile users with token rewards and blockchain technology. It enables mobile users to earn tokens through the use of their phone services. On the other hand, Assetswap.AI is an AI platform that enables Web3 platforms and users to manage, evaluate, and swap financial assets through an intelligent interface machine that refines based on their market trends and customer behaviour. RZTO Improving User Experience Using Assetswap.AI’s Technology This partnership highlights RZTO’s commitment to advancing its effectiveness in DeFi, a permissionless money market. By leveraging Assetswap.AI’s trading intelligence, RZTO runs a smarter system that optimizes trading in DeFi within its blockchain network, powers real-time predictive insights, seamlessly connects with other Web3 ecosystems, and increases user engagement. With Assetswap.AI’s trading intelligence infrastructure, RZTO is now equipped with automation capabilities and real-time analytics for smarter trades in its network. With the integration, RZTO is powered by an advanced algorithmic system that empowers it with powerful market intelligence and accurate decision-making. The integration is beneficial as it helps RZTO to increase user engagement on the platform and build reliability and trust through the power of AI trading intelligence. This means that RZTO customers can deploy complex AI-driven trading strategies and, at the same time, maintain a complete view of how agents manage their assets. With AI’s decision-making process remaining verifiable and transparent on-chain, this helps the protocol to reduce cases of manipulation. Driving Web3 Innovation Through AI and Blockchain The partnership…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:41
Hyperliquid’s Hypurr NFTs Hit $76K Floor Price, But Hacker Steals 8 for $400K Profit

A threat actor stole eight Hypurr NFTs worth approximately $400,000 within hours of the collection’s launch by compromising wallets that received the airdropped tokens on Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM layer. Blockchain investigator ZachXBT first reported the sophisticated theft targeting early Genesis Event participants who had opted to receive the free digital collectibles.Source: ZachXTB The Hyper Foundation distributed 4,600 unique cat-themed NFTs on September 28 to reward early supporters from the November 2024 Genesis Event. The collection immediately achieved a floor price of $68,900, with total trading volume reaching $45 million within 24 hours on OpenSea. At the time of writing, the floor price has surpassed $70K. The most expensive sale involved Hypurr #21, which featured rare “Knight Ghost Armor” traits, selling for 9,999 HYPE tokens, worth approximately $470,000. Some NFTs had traded over-the-counter for $88,000 before the official launch through DripTrade’s collateralized pre-sale system. The theft compounds security concerns plaguing Hyperliquid’s ecosystem following the $773,000 HyperDrive exploit and $3.6 million HyperVault rug pull within the same week. The rapid succession of attacks has intensified scrutiny of security practices across projects building on the decentralized exchange platform. Digital Cats Command Six-Figure Prices Despite Global Economic Pressures The Hypurr collection features generative art depicting cartoon cats with various traits, including sunglasses, wizard robes, and armor elements. Distribution allocated 4,313 NFTs to Genesis Event participants, 144 to the Hyper Foundation, and 143 to core contributors, including developers and artists. According to OpenSea data, over 1.3 million HYPE tokens were traded in the past 24 hours, equivalent to $61 million at current prices. The collection maintained 92.8% of supply held by 4,270 unique owners. Community reactions varied widely, with some celebrating life-changing windfalls while others criticized the wealth disparity. Creative director Alex Obymuralex praised the Hypurr design language as “timeless” rather than trend-driven, noting the collection’s simple forms and saturated colors lower intimidation barriers for mainstream adoption. He argued that recognizable silhouettes and joyful palettes create lasting brand equity beyond speculation cycles. Early adopters who participated in November’s Genesis Event received the NFTs at no cost beyond their initial platform engagement. The event centered on the launch of Hyperliquid’s native HYPE token and HyperEVM programmability layer. Notably, DripTrade’s over-the-counter system enabled pre-launch trading through collateralized agreements requiring sellers to fulfill transactions within seven days of receiving NFTs or forfeit deposited security. This mechanism allowed price discovery even before official distribution. Security Breaches Threaten Ecosystem Credibility The Hypurr NFT theft follows three major security incidents targeting Hyperliquid projects within one week. HyperDrive DeFi lost $773,000 through router contract vulnerabilities that enabled arbitrary function calls, while HyperVault developers executed a $3.6 million exit scam after ignoring community warnings about fabricated audit claims. Previous exploits include the March JELLY token manipulation, which cost $13.5 million, and the “ETH 50x Big Guy” trader, who netted a $1.8 million profit while causing $4 million in vault losses. This incident prompted a reduction in maximum leverage limits from 40x to 25x for major cryptocurrencies. Competition intensifies as ASTER DEX processes over $13 billion in daily perpetual futures volume, compared to Hyperliquid’s reduced activity. ASTER’s Trust Wallet integration provides 100 million users with direct access to perpetual contracts, challenging Hyperliquid’s market dominance. Arthur Hayes exited his entire HYPE position with a $823,000 profit, citing the massive token unlocks worth $11.9 billion that were set to start on November 29. He recently polled followers about re-entering after HYPE dropped 23% weekly to $35.50. However, community members have proposed blacklisting Hayes from purchasing HYPE, with some labeling his trades as the “ultimate sell signal.” Despite security challenges, Hyperliquid launched its USDH stablecoin, generating $2.2 million in early volume, while Native Markets secured the issuance mandate through a competitive governance voting process. The platform also activated HYPE/USDH spot trading following Native Markets’ commitment to stake 200,000 tokens for a period of three years. HYPE traded up 4.65% following the Hypurr launch, reaching $47.14 as community enthusiasm temporarily overshadowed ongoing security concerns and competition threats across the broader ecosystem
CryptoNews2025/09/29 17:36
BTC Price Commences Potential Recovery; Will Bitcoin Tokens Sustain Gains?

The post BTC Price Commences Potential Recovery; Will Bitcoin Tokens Sustain Gains? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC price is listed at $111,927.45 after an increase of 2.27% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin tokens are testing a resistance level of $113,223. Rate cut and ETF flows are likely to affect BTC price in the days to come. Many cryptocurrencies are seeing an increase in their value. Bitcoin tokens are one of them, with BTC price noting a significant surge in the last 24 hours. However, it remains to be seen if the price of Bitcoin tokens sustains ongoing gains or sees downtrends in the days to come. Two factors are expected to affect the rise and fall of BTC price irrespective of predicted estimates. Gains in BTC Price BTC price was hovering below $109,000 a couple of hours ago, but the flagship cryptocurrency has commenced a potential recovery. Bitcoin tokens are now exchanging hands at $111,927.45. This is after an increase of 2.27% over the past 24 hours, and 3.1% in the last 30 days. It is considerably down by 2.4% over a week, but the recent increase has vastly washed out the weekly decline. The 24-hour trading volume has soared by 51.72%. Interestingly, Bitcoin tokens are down by 10.08% from their ATH of $124,457.12, which was noted on August 14, 2025. It is estimated that reclaiming the margin of $112k could fuel its rise closer to the all-time high milestone. Possible Price Movements for Bitcoin Tokens BTC price would either tank or jump in the days to come. Predictions estimate Bitcoin tokens to surge by 4.70% in the next 30 days. This would take the value to around $116,858 amid the volatility of 2.36%. Overall sentiments towards the crypto following the short-term BTC price prediction have shifted to neutral. The same is evident from the FGI rating of 50 points. The closest resistance level rests…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:21
Bayern Munich Appoint Rouven Kasper As Director Of Marketing And Sales

The post Bayern Munich Appoint Rouven Kasper As Director Of Marketing And Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rouven Kasper will return to Bayern Munich on Jan.1 2026. (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Bayern Munich has found a replacement for Dr. Michael Diederich, who stepped down as executive vice chairman and chief financial officer in September. As of Jan. 1, 2026, the board will be complemented by Rouven Kasper. Kasper will join Bayern Munich as director of marketing and sales. Kasper joins Bayern from Bundesliga rival VfB Stuttgart, where he served on the board. The 43-year-old began his career at the marketing agency Sportfive and served as President for Asia at Bayern Munich from 2016 to 2021. During that time, Kasper was the central figure behind Bayern’s establishment in China, overseeing, among other things, the establishment of the Shanghai office. In 2022, Kasper returned to Stuttgart, where he oversaw the club’s internationalization as the director of marketing and sales. “We have agreed to Rouven Kasper’s request to take on this new professional challenge because he has rendered outstanding services to our club during his time at VfB and made a major contribution to our resurgence,” VfB Stuttgart chairman of the supervisory board and president Dietmar Allgaier said in a club statement. “Without his work, VfB would not be as strongly positioned as a company, business platform, and brand as it is today.” There is no doubt that it is true. Since his return in 2016, Stuttgart has, after an initial period of fighting against relegation, gone from strength to strength. In the 2023/24 season, Stuttgart finished second in the Bundesliga, ahead of Bayern Munich, and qualified for the Champions League. Last season, the club won the DFB-Pokal and once again qualified for a European competition, this time in the form of the UEFA Europa League. Off the field, Stuttgart has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:16
HumidiFi Emerges as Leading Solana DEX With $5.57B Volume

The post HumidiFi Emerges as Leading Solana DEX With $5.57B Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: HumidiFi achieved $5.57B DEX volume with its proprietary AMM model. This approach eliminates external liquidity providers. Integrating with Jupiter has enhanced its rankings, influencing the DeFi market. HumidiFi, a Solana-based proprietary AMM DEX, recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $5.57 billion, challenging Raydium and following Meteora, according to DefiLlama data. HumidiFi’s growth, driven by internal liquidity and integration with the Jupiter aggregator, underscores shifts in Solana’s DEX landscape, balancing efficiency with DeFi’s traditional open-access values. Innovative Trading Models Reshape DeFi Dynamics HumidiFi has emerged as a substantial player in decentralized finance (DeFi) with its unique trading model, distinguished by a lack of external liquidity providers, instead relying solely on internal, creator-controlled liquidity. This strategy has enabled HumidiFi to provide a narrower slippage tolerance and significant protection against Maximal Extractable Value (MEV), an approach distinct within the trading sphere. Industry experts, such as Jupiter’s co-founder Siong Ong, have pointed to the platform’s efficiency and stringent audits. “I have personally met all dark pool operators personally, and ensure that audits are conducted ‘on both sides’ in the interests of security,” Ong stated, highlighting the assurance provided on security protocols. These integrations are complex but necessary to reassure and build confidence among users in a rapidly evolving digital finance landscape. Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Did you know? HumidiFi’s control of nearly 31.3% of Prop AMM volume within Jupiter marks a significant shift from traditional DEX models, fuelling all-time high liquidity segments in Solana’s DeFi sector. Solana (SOL) prices reached $209.34, reflecting recent momentum with a 3.34% gain within a day, despite a 5.69% decrease over 7 days. The market cap stood at $113.80 billion, with a circulating supply of 543.63 million SOL as of September 29, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap data. These movements suggest fluctuations typical of rapidly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:03
Aster Price Prediction as US President Adds $110M Worth of Tokens to His Portfolio

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:00
2 overbought cryptocurrencies to avoid this week

The post 2 overbought cryptocurrencies to avoid this week  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The broader crypto market has entered a period of consolidation, with many assets trading sideways after weeks of volatility.  While some coins are cooling off, a few are showing signs of being overbought, raising the risk of sharp reversals if momentum stalls.  To this end, the following two cryptocurrencies are firmly in the overbought zone, suggesting that traders should approach with caution. Zcash (ZEC) Zcash (ZEC), the privacy-focused cryptocurrency, has been on a tear, climbing more than 17% over the past 24 hours to trade near $65.95 as of press time.  ZEC RSI levels. Source: Coinglass While this rally has attracted significant investor interest, ZEC’s technical picture suggests traders may be getting ahead of themselves.  Its RSI levels are hovering in the mid-to-high 70s across multiple timeframes, including 78.18 on the four-hour chart.  Such readings signal extreme overbought conditions, often a precursor to price pullbacks once buying pressure fades. Alpine (ALPINE)  Meanwhile, Alpine (ALPINE) tells a different but equally cautionary story. Despite shedding nearly 7% in the last 24 hours and dipping to $5.37 as of press time, the token remains technically overheated.  Alpine RSI levels. Source: Coinglass Specifically, ALPINE’s values still point to overbought territory, with the 24-hour RSI at 77.25 and the four-hour value above 73.  This suggests that even as the price slips, further downside may be ahead as momentum traders continue to unwind positions. Ultimately, the momentum of these assets will depend on the broader market’s trajectory, particularly how Bitcoin (BTC) performs.  Notably, the maiden cryptocurrency has seen reduced activity this past week, a key level that continues to weigh on overall sentiment. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/2-overbought-cryptocurrencies-to-avoid-this-week/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:58
A whale held a 3x long position in ASTER on HyperLiquid, earning a floating profit of $4 million.

PANews reported on September 29 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the price of ASTER tokens once again reached $2, a whale held a 3x leveraged long position in ASTER on the HyperLiquid platform, and its current floating profit has reached $4 million.
PANews2025/09/29 16:53
‘Rich Dad’ R. Kiyosaki reveals where to invest $100 right now

The post ‘Rich Dad’ R. Kiyosaki reveals where to invest $100 right now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial educator and investor Robert Kiyosaki has suggested that investors with $100 can consider precious metals as ideal investments. According to the Rich Dad Poor Dad author, if he had just $100 to invest, he would put it into silver coins. He argued that silver has been manipulated for years but is “about to explode,” predicting that $100 invested today could become $500 within a year, he said in an X post on September 28.  Kiyosaki added that he is personally buying more immediately, urging others not to miss what he views as a rare opportunity. IF I HAD $100 WHAT WOULD I INVEST IN? I WOULD BUY MORE SILVER COINS. Silver has been manipulated for years. In September 2025 Silver is about to explode. I predict your $100 in silver will be $500 in a year. I am buying more tomorrow. Please do not miss silvers explosion.… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 28, 2025 His comments come at a time when silver is already enjoying one of its strongest years in more than a decade. Silver’s impressive 2025 run The metal began 2025 trading at around $28.92 per ounce and by late September had surged past $46, marking a gain of over 55% year to date. Over the past six weeks alone, silver has rallied nearly 19%, outpacing gold and logging one of the most powerful short-term runs in recent memory. The rally has been fueled by a mix of industrial and macroeconomic factors. In this case, demand for silver in electronics and renewable energy, particularly solar panels, continues to climb, while supply has remained tight.  To this end, HSBC projects a deficit of more than 200 million ounces in 2025, adding further pressure to prices. On the macro side, a weaker U.S. dollar and expectations of additional Federal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:52
$773M Token Unlocks Threaten Market as Gold Hits Record High

The post $773M Token Unlocks Threaten Market as Gold Hits Record High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points $773M in token unlocks could trigger volatility across major projects. HumidiFi tops Solana DEXs with $8.55B in weekly trading volume. Gold hits record $3,804 as investors expect U.S. rate cuts. Between September 29 and October 6, over $773 million in token unlocks are scheduled, according to Tokenomist data. One-time cliff unlocks include SUI at $143.86 million, ENA at $126.78 million, and EIGEN at $68.59 million. Notably, BIGTIME faces a release of 20.01% of its supply, while ZETA sees 4.33% enter circulation. These sharp increases risk pressuring token prices, as large volumes move into the market simultaneously. Linear unlocks add further supply-side challenges for established assets, though in a more gradual fashion. SOL will see $104.88 million unlocked, WLD $49.14 million, and DOGE $22.43 million. Tokens with higher relative releases, including MORPHO at 3.45% and ETHFI at 2.04%, may face stronger dilution. The combined impact of these events could create volatility as recipients decide whether to hold or sell. HumidiFi Gains Momentum as Gold Extends Historic Rally Meanwhile, Solana’s decentralized exchange landscape is shifting rapidly with HumidiFi emerging as a leader. It recorded $8.554 billion in weekly volume, surpassing Meteora, Raydium, and Orca. On September 25, HumidiFi achieved a record $1.917 billion in daily trading, cementing its dominance. Its growth highlights the influence of prop AMMs, which operate privately and route liquidity through aggregators. Solana Chains DEX Volume | Source : X Other platforms such as Tessera V and Pump recorded smaller weekly activity at $2.419 billion and $1.792 billion. The sharp rise in HumidiFi’s volume signals a broader change in liquidity flows on Solana. In commodities, gold surged to a record high of $3,804 per ounce amid renewed investor demand. The move reflects expectations of U.S. rate cuts and continued dollar weakness. Gold Price | Source : X…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:45
