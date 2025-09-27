Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Traders Skip ADA For Reasons, Back $0.035 Token as Top Crypto with 15% Price Pump In Days
The post Traders Skip ADA For Reasons, Back $0.035 Token as Top Crypto with 15% Price Pump In Days appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As crypto charts continue to fluctuate and questions arise around why crypto is down, traders are increasingly rotating their capital away from ADA, looking for tokens with stronger utility and ROI potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has emerged as a top choice for forward-looking crypto investors. Currently priced at $0.035 during Phase 6 of the presale, …
ADA
$0.7916
+2.43%
TOKEN
$0.01192
+0.25%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Distribuire
CoinPedia
2025/09/27 15:43
Distribuire
Vanadi Coffee Approves €1B Bitcoin Investment
The post Vanadi Coffee Approves €1B Bitcoin Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vanadi Coffee, the Spanish coffee shop franchise turned bitcoin treasury company, announced the approval of investments in BTC for up to €1 billion. The company stated that it believes in bitcoin as an instrument that can be leveraged as a treasury diversifier and an inflation hedge. Spain-Based Vanadi Coffee Greenlights Investments for up to €1B […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/vanadi-coffee-approves-e1b-bitcoin-investment/
COM
$0.010493
+0.64%
BTC
$112,130.91
+2.39%
1
$0.007001
+9.21%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:41
Distribuire
Dogecoin (DOGE) Analysis Shows Critical $0.23 Support As Mutuum Finance Awes Investors With Revolutionary DeFi Features
The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Analysis Shows Critical $0.23 Support As Mutuum Finance Awes Investors With Revolutionary DeFi Features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Dogecoin oscillates about the crucial $0.23 support, uncertainty looms over its next direction, with the price action reflecting little conviction from buyers. Meanwhile, a new cryptocurrency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is attracting growing market interest on account of its revolutionary DeFi features and strong early-stage fundamentals. Mutuum Finance is at presale phase 6 that is over 50% sold out. Tokens are available for sale at $0.035. The following phase prices will skyrocket to $0.04 With investors focusing more on utility than hype, Mutuum Finance is better value proposition for long-term return, come what may with DOGE’s short-term bounce or breakdown. Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Patterns Hint at Major Breakout as Key Levels Hold Dogecoin is showing strong indications of new momentum, and technical graphs are tilting towards the likelihood of a near-future breakout. The cryptocurrency recently broke above a falling resistance line and tested the significant $0.23 level of support, a typical pattern preceding a continuation rally. Investors are keeping a close eye on a double bottom formation forming and, if accurate, could send a stampede to $0.42 in the near term, with some projecting a run to the $0.60–$0.70 range in mid-to-late 2025. Market sentiment is also becoming increasingly positive, reflected by a Greed reading of 72 and greater whale accumulation at the $0.22–$0.24 levels, setting a price floor. Despite institutional profit-taking danger, sustained closes above pivotal levels of resistance can potentially have DOGE approaching $0.50–$0.60, with the current trading at around $0.24 being a 10.42% day gain. Meanwhile, interest in MUTM continues to rise. Mutuum Finance Presale Milestone Mutuum Finance presale has reached a new level with more than 16,600 investors and more than $16.4 million to date. It is in Phase 6, 45% sold out, selling the tokens at $0.035 for 1 MUTM. As a token of time,…
DOGE
$0.23001
+1.03%
DEFI
$0.001492
-0.26%
COM
$0.010493
+0.64%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:37
Distribuire
SEC’s Cryptocurrency Bull Member Makes a New Call for the Industry
The post SEC’s Cryptocurrency Bull Member Makes a New Call for the Industry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hester Peirce, a member of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that a more positive era has begun in regulations for the cryptocurrency sector and called for “rapid progress.” Peirce, known as “Crypto Mom,” apologized during a speech at the Coin Center Dinner for the institution’s more critical stance toward crypto in the past. “I regret that I was unable to persuade my colleagues to give you a chance during my tenure at the SEC,” Peirce said, arguing that regulatory uncertainty had now given way to clarity. “Use this time to build structures that will enhance safety, prosperity, and happiness,” he said. The SEC has taken more crypto-friendly steps over the past year, following the start of the Trump administration and the appointment of Paul Atkins as its chief executive. This includes the establishment of a Crypto Task Force led by Peirce, the dismissal of several lawsuits, and the launch of a new initiative called “Project Crypto” to modernize existing rules governing digital assets. Under former chairman Gary Gensler, the institution had taken a cautious approach to cryptocurrencies and filed lawsuits against several large companies. Gensler was criticized for his view that most cryptocurrencies were securities and his “regulation through litigation” approach. Peirce was a frequent critic of this approach at the time. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/secs-cryptocurrency-bull-member-makes-a-new-call-for-the-industry/
BULL
$0.001892
+3.05%
COM
$0.010493
+0.64%
MORE
$0.07758
+1.69%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:35
Distribuire
BlackRock Deepens Bitcoin Exposure With $77M Buy as It Prepares New ETF
The post BlackRock Deepens Bitcoin Exposure With $77M Buy as It Prepares New ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 27 September 2025 | 10:05 Even as market sentiment wavers, BlackRock continues to build its Bitcoin position. The asset manager quietly added more than 700 BTC this week, worth close to $77 million, while also laying the groundwork for a new product aimed at yield-hungry investors. The purchase, executed through Coinbase Prime in several large transfers, came during a period of uncertainty in the derivatives market. Roughly $17 billion in Bitcoin options are set to expire on Deribit, leaving traders cautious and pushing the put-to-call ratio toward bearish territory. Despite that backdrop, Bitcoin is still holding above $111,000, and BlackRock’s move stands out as a signal of confidence at a time when retail sentiment appears fragile. A Clear Preference for BTC Recent flows also highlight how the firm is prioritizing Bitcoin over Ethereum. In previous weeks, BlackRock trimmed ETH positions while boosting its BTC exposure, leading to hundreds of millions in net inflows for the top cryptocurrency. Ethereum, by contrast, has seen persistent outflows, and its staking ETF application remains under SEC review until late October. Expanding Its ETF Suite Alongside accumulation, BlackRock has filed for a new iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF. Unlike the flagship IBIT, which tracks spot prices, this fund would employ covered call strategies designed to generate income while offering Bitcoin exposure. Analysts have framed it as a follow-up to IBIT rather than a diversification into altcoins. The strategy comes after IBIT shattered ETF growth records, surpassing $80 billion in assets under management in just over a year — a feat that took Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF nearly five years to match. Broader Ambitions Beyond ETFs, BlackRock has hinted at tokenizing traditional assets such as equities, reflecting a push to bring conventional finance into blockchain ecosystems. At the same time, it continues to face regulatory hurdles,…
COM
$0.010493
+0.64%
MORE
$0.07758
+1.69%
BTC
$112,130.91
+2.39%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:07
Distribuire
Bitcoin Underperformance Signals ‘Distinct’ Q3 Altseason — Grayscale
The post Bitcoin Underperformance Signals ‘Distinct’ Q3 Altseason — Grayscale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset management company Grayscale has suggested that the third quarter of 2025 may have represented an altcoin season “distinct from those in the past,” based in part on the underperformance of Bitcoin and a boost from centralized exchanges. According to a Grayscale report released on Thursday, though returns across crypto-related markets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), AI, and smart contracts, were positive in Q3, the quarter may have stood out as an “alt season.” The asset manager said the smart contracts sector benefited from stablecoin legislation — likely referring to the GENIUS Act signed into law in the US in July — while AI, currencies and BTC lagged behind. “Bitcoin underperformed other market segments, and the pattern of returns could be considered a crypto ‘alt season’ — although distinct from other periods of falling Bitcoin dominance in the past,” said the Grayscale report. Source: Grayscale Among other themes in the report were a surge in the number of crypto treasuries holding a variety of tokens on their balance sheets, greater adoption of stablecoins in the US and rising volume in centralized exchanges. Grayscale speculated that other US policies, including a digital asset market structure bill pending in Congress, could help drive crypto markets in the fourth quarter of 2025. Related: Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse Though the price of BTC increased significantly in Q3, reaching an all-time high of more than $120,000 in August, its performance was still lagging when compared to other assets. Research suggested that Bitcoin and altcoins were falling behind gold and stocks in reaching new all-time high prices, in part due to stablecoins leaving exchanges. Optimism for crypto exchange-traded funds As one of the largest asset managers offering cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Grayscale has been a first mover in digital…
COM
$0.010493
+0.64%
MAY
$0.0391
+2.35%
ALTCOIN
$0.0004442
+18.01%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:05
Distribuire
$10 Trillion Asset Manager Vanguard Prepares To Offer Access To Crypto ETFs For The First Time
One of the world’s largest asset managers, Vanguard, is reportedly preparing to enter the digital asset space by offering access to crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the first time. This move comes after a period of skepticism from the firm, which manages approximately $10 trillion in assets. Vanguard Lays Groundwork For Crypto ETFs According to […]
SPACE
$0.2074
-1.37%
MOVE
$0.1061
-0.56%
Distribuire
Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 15:00
Distribuire
BONDX Simplifies Web3 Shopping and Crypto Payments at Uquid
BONDX and Uquid team up for seamless, rewarding, and borderless crypto shopping and payments, expanding Web3 e-commerce accessibility globally.
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 15:00
Distribuire
Franklin Templeton Expands Benji Platform to BNB Chain, Enhancing Tokenized Finance
The post Franklin Templeton Expands Benji Platform to BNB Chain, Enhancing Tokenized Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 26, 2025 07:29 Franklin Templeton integrates its Benji Technology Platform with BNB Chain, aiming to revolutionize tokenized finance by scaling real-world assets on blockchain. Franklin Templeton, a global asset management leader with $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has announced the expansion of its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain. This strategic move aims to leverage BNB Chain’s robust infrastructure to scale tokenized financial products, according to BNB Chain. Integration Details The Benji Technology Platform, a proprietary tokenization stack, is now integrated with BNB Chain, connecting Franklin Templeton’s offerings to a rapidly growing community of institutional and retail investors. This integration is a significant step in moving real-world assets (RWAs) onchain, a trend Franklin Templeton has been at the forefront of since 2021 when it launched the first U.S.-registered mutual fund using blockchain for transactions and ownership records. Advantages of BNB Chain By integrating with BNB Chain, Franklin Templeton gains access to several advantages: Scale and Speed: BNB Chain offers sub-second finality and ultra-low transaction costs, making RWAs practical at scale. Compliance-Ready Infrastructure: The platform provides tools and data solutions that meet stringent regulatory requirements. Ecosystem Reach: Immediate integration with leading protocols, builders, and liquidity hubs. Strategic Vision Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, emphasized the goal of broadening access to tokenized assets while ensuring security and compliance. This partnership underscores BNB Chain’s capability to support regulated, real-world assets at scale, as noted by Sarah Song, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain. Path to Institutional Adoption The integration is a crucial milestone in bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). It aligns with BNB Chain’s vision of becoming a primary destination for onchain financial products, ranging from money market funds to credit instruments.…
BNB
$1,004.46
+3.16%
COM
$0.010493
+0.64%
REAL
$0.07265
+5.36%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 14:53
Distribuire
Solana tokenized stocks hit $800M volume, flips Ethereum – What’s next?
Despite the dominant flip, short-term price weakness lingers.
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/27 14:00
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase