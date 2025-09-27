2025-09-29 Monday

XRP Coinmarketcap Data Analysis Suggests Strong Market for Tundra’s Token Model

The post XRP Coinmarketcap Data Analysis Suggests Strong Market for Tundra’s Token Model appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP continues to feature in Coinmarketcap’s top rankings, holding a position among the most traded and widely held digital assets. With daily volumes consistently measured in the billions and a market capitalization that secures it a spot in the top ten cryptocurrencies, XRP remains a core instrument for settlement and liquidity across exchanges. Yet liquidity …
CoinPedia2025/09/27 16:38
Experts Claim Bitcoin Crash to $94,334 Ahead As BTC Dominance Rebounds

The post Experts Claim Bitcoin Crash to $94,334 Ahead As BTC Dominance Rebounds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) price is seeing strong selling pressure, correcting another 6% over the past week and slipping under $110,000. Market experts believe that the Bitcoin crash can extend further all the way t0 $94,334. At the same time, they see BTC dominance surging higher, which could potentially mean that altcoins could crash even harder. Bitcoin Crash Can Extend to $94,334 Says Expert Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has warned that Bitcoin faces the risk of a steep correction if it fails to reclaim the $116,354 level. According to Martinez, pricing bands suggest that BTC is currently trading in a tight range, with resistance at $116,000 and support near $94,000. He explained that the MVRV bands highlight this consolidation zone. Thus, losing the mean band could trigger a Bitcoin crash with another 15% downside. Bitcoin price is showing weakness despite the drop in US PCE inflation data. If BTC cannot hold above the critical resistance, a decline toward $94,334 remains a strong possibility. Bitcoin MVRV band | Source: Ali Martinez Although analysts remain positive about Q4, expecting a strong rebound from the Bitcoin crash. Furthermore, they expect the BTC dominance to rise, which could mean a strong altcoin correction in the near term. Speaking on the development, crypto analyst Ted Pillows noted: “Crypto market open interest is now at a 4-week low. All the leverage built up this month has been wiped out. Open interest has gone down by $21,000,000,000 from its peak. This is a good thing in the long term”. BTC Dominance Sees Strong Bounce Crypto analysts are pointing to renewed strength in Bitcoin dominance, signaling a shift in market liquidity. This could potentially weigh on altcoins in the near term. Analyst Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin dominance is bouncing back sharply, suggesting liquidity is moving into BTC at the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:38
Unlocking Astounding Gains By 2030

The post Unlocking Astounding Gains By 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Unlocking Astounding Gains By 2030 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Prediction: Unlocking Astounding Gains by 2030 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-prediction-2030-3/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:33
Supreme Court lets Trump block $4 billion in foreign aid spending

The post Supreme Court lets Trump block $4 billion in foreign aid spending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Supreme Court has handed Trump a major legal victory by allowing his administration to freeze $4 billion in foreign aid, money that Congress had already approved. This ruling, issued Friday, overturned a lower court decision that had ordered the funds to be disbursed before the end of the fiscal year on September 30. The court’s order gives Trump cover to ignore Congress’s deadline and kill the aid package without spending a cent. The decision was short and unsigned, but made one thing clear: the groups that sued the White House over the withheld aid had no legal standing to sue under the Impoundment Control Act. The court accepted Trump’s argument that his executive power outweighed the potential harm to nonprofit groups expecting the money, which included organizations working on water access and disease prevention across developing countries. Supreme Court overrides lower court order without full hearing The court’s conservative 6-3 majority said it saw enough harm in blocking the administration’s foreign policy plans to justify letting the aid freeze stand. But the ruling didn’t come with a full opinion or any oral arguments. That pissed off the three liberal justices, especially Elena Kagan, who wrote in her dissent that the court was rushing into “uncharted territory” and ignoring the legal process. “We therefore should have denied this application,” Kagan wrote, “allowed the lower courts to go forward, and ensured that the weighty question presented here receives the consideration it deserves.” This is now the 20th emergency ruling the court has granted Trump since the start of his second term in January. The pace and volume of wins he’s getting at the top court are unlike anything seen before, and even some federal judges are calling it out. But for now, the administration isn’t slowing down. Chief Justice John Roberts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:31
United States Michigan Consumer Expectations Index registered at 51.7, below expectations (51.8) in September

The post United States Michigan Consumer Expectations Index registered at 51.7, below expectations (51.8) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:22
Crypto ETFs Grow Beyond BTC and ETH: Pepeto Draws Focus After DOGE and XRP Listings

The post Crypto ETFs Grow Beyond BTC and ETH: Pepeto Draws Focus After DOGE and XRP Listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Crypto ETFs Grow Beyond BTC and ETH: Pepeto Draws Focus After DOGE and XRP Listings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News U.S. Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP Open New Opportunities REX Osprey has introduced first U.S.-listed spot ETFs  for Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP), providing regulated and direct access to these popular altcoins. These ETFs are structured under the protections of the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, which offers investor safeguards that many other crypto products lack. After their launch, both DOGE and XRP experienced price boosts and a surge in trading volume, signaling strong demand now that access is easier for both institutional and retail investors. This trend builds on earlier developments like the Solana and staking ETF, showing that spot crypto ETFs are no longer just niche products. They are becoming a standard way for mainstream investors to gain exposure to digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The market has made its message clear the dog has barked loudly, and the market is now listening. What Should Be Your Next Smart Investment Move The increased adoption of meme and altcoins like DOGE and XRP in ETF products suggests that even more innovative opportunities are on the horizon. Pepeto shares a strong DNA with these tokens, particularly Pepe, not just in its meme origins but also in its supply model of 420 trillion tokens. However, unlike many projects of the past, Pepeto remains in its early growth phase, with a current price of only $0.000000155.  This creates a rare window for investors to get involved in a promising narrative-driven project before its price begins to rise, much like early positions in DOGE or SHIB, and even PEPE. Pepeto’s integration with meme culture, ongoing exchange development, and staking utility make it a standout opportunity in today’s presale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:14
Accenture announces new job policy: Learn AI or leave the company

The post Accenture announces new job policy: Learn AI or leave the company appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Accenture is forcing a hard reset on its workforce. If you can’t work with AI, you’re out. That’s the new rule. The company is done waiting for people to catch up. Either you learn fast or you lose your job. This move is part of a huge restructuring. The company says AI is now baked into everything it does. CEO Julie Sweet made it clear: “We are investing in upskilling our reinventors, which is our primary strategy.”  For those who can’t be retrained? She said the company is “exiting on a compression timeline” for anyone for whom reskilling is not “a viable path.” In short: adapt or disappear. Accenture plans to hire AI experts So far, Accenture says it’s already retrained 550,000 employees on the basics of generative AI. That’s part of a massive six-month $865 million business optimization program, which includes layoffs and severance packages. The company expects to save over $1 billion, according to CFO Angie Park, and plans to reinvest the savings into the business and the remaining staff. It also wants to maintain profit margins while doing it. Even as cuts continue, Accenture isn’t freezing hiring. The company is actively expanding its AI and data team, which hit 77,000 workers in 2025, up from 40,000 in 2023. New hires are expected in the U.S., Europe, and other major markets. Sweet confirmed, “Our No. 1 strategy is upskilling, given the skills we need.” If workers don’t have those skills and can’t get them quickly, they’re gone. The restructuring comes at a time when Accenture’s revenue reached $69.7 billion, a 7% increase from the year before. That growth, Sweet said, comes directly from companies scrambling to roll out AI tools. She said, “Our early investment in AI is really paying off.” Sweet added, “We feel very good as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:10
Eric Trump Claims Stablecoins Could Protect the U.S. Dollar

Speaking to the New York Post, he argued that properly regulated stablecoins would “save the dollar” at a time when […] The post Eric Trump Claims Stablecoins Could Protect the U.S. Dollar appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/27 16:03
Fed’s Bowman urges decisive rate cuts to protect fragile job market

The post Fed’s Bowman urges decisive rate cuts to protect fragile job market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman has called for significant cuts to interest rates to stop the problems in the job market from worsening. During her speech at the Forecasters Club of New York, Bowman mentioned that recent information from reliable sources indicated that the labor market is weakening as inflation, excluding tariffs, stays slightly above its target. Fed’s Vice Chair calls for the need to help the job market  Bowman recently analyzed data collected over the last few months and pointed out that it indicated escalating problems in the job market. Concerning these rising issues, she urged the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Federal Reserve System responsible for creating the nation’s monetary policy to achieve maximum employment and stable prices, to implement bold and proactive measures to address the diminishing activity in the labor market and new signs of weakness. The Vice Chair cautioned, “We may already be lagging behind in responding to escalating concerns in the labor market.” She further expressed worries that if these issues persist, they might have to change their policies more swiftly and implement substantial adjustments. In their last meeting in August, the Federal Open Market Committee had reduced its target range for overnight interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to between 4% and 4.25%. Notably, this rate cut was meant to support the job market despite officials raising concerns about inflation remaining above the target. Following these concerns, one Federal Reserve governor favored a bigger rate cut, but Bowman decided to stick with her colleagues’ opinion to support the 25-basis-point decrease. However, during the meeting in late July, she disagreed with the decision to maintain the rates unchanged, while most officials supported the idea. Bowman explained her stand, stating that US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs might result in long-term inflation problems. Based…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 15:49
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can Shiba Reach 10x Or Pepeto is The Best Crypto To Invest In

Remember the first time you opened a crypto chart, the sudden what-if that one trade could change your week or your life?
The Cryptonomist2025/09/27 14:55
