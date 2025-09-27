2025-09-29 Monday

U.S. Spot ETFs for DOGE & XRP Unlock New Access

U.S. Spot ETFs for DOGE & XRP Unlock New Access

The post U.S. Spot ETFs for DOGE & XRP Unlock New Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 11:40 REX Osprey has launched the first U.S.-listed spot ETFs for Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRPR), giving investors regulated, direct exposure to two of the market’s most popular altcoins. Structured under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, these ETFs provide investor protections that many crypto products still lack. Following the debut, both DOGE and XRP saw notable price jumps and a spike in trading volume a clear sign of pent-up demand now that institutional and retail access is easier. This move follows earlier milestones such as Solana’s staking ETF approval and reinforces that spot crypto ETFs are no longer niche products. They are quickly becoming a mainstream gateway to digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The market is paying attention and traders are now looking for the next altcoin to benefit from this rising wave. What Could Be Your Next Smart Investment Move With meme coins and altcoins like DOGE and XRP now finding their way into ETF products, the market is clearly signaling where attention is headed next. Pepeto shares much of the same DNA as these tokens especially PEPE, with which it shares the iconic 420T supply model but it’s still at an early stage. Currently priced at just $0.000000155, Pepeto offers a rare chance to get in before the big moves happen, much like the earliest entries into DOGE, SHIB, or PEPE. What sets Pepeto apart is its mix of meme culture, active exchange development, and live staking utility, making it one of the most compelling presales available right now. What This Means for Pepeto and the Future of Meme Coin Plays Pepeto is stepping into this evolving market at exactly the right moment. As crypto ETFs bring meme coins into regulated channels, projects with real infrastructure and strong community backing are…
Unlocking The Future Of XRP And Its Potential $5 Breakthrough

Unlocking The Future Of XRP And Its Potential $5 Breakthrough

The post Unlocking The Future Of XRP And Its Potential $5 Breakthrough appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple XRP Price Prediction: Unlocking The Future Of XRP And Its Potential $5 Breakthrough Skip to content Home Crypto News Ripple XRP Price Prediction: Unlocking the Future of XRP and Its Potential $5 Breakthrough Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ripple-xrp-price-prediction-2/
Bitcoin Bulls Eye $150K, Yet Ozak AI Presale Investors Expect Bigger ROI

Bitcoin Bulls Eye $150K, Yet Ozak AI Presale Investors Expect Bigger ROI

Crypto markets in 2025 are alive with optimism as Bitcoin (BTC) continues its climb, trading around $108,000.
Stablecoin boom risks ‘cryptoization’ in emerging markets

Stablecoin boom risks ‘cryptoization’ in emerging markets

The post Stablecoin boom risks ‘cryptoization’ in emerging markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As stablecoin and cryptocurrency adoption accelerate worldwide, emerging markets face mounting risks to monetary sovereignty and financial stability, according to a new report from Moody’s Ratings.  The credit rating service warned that widespread use of stablecoins — tokens pegged 1:1 with another asset, usually a fiat currency like the US dollar — could weaken central banks’ control over interest rates and exchange rate stability, a trend called “cryptoization.”  Banks could also “face deposit erosion if individuals shift savings from domestic bank deposits into stablecoins or crypto wallets,” the report said.  Crypto adoption risks in different markets. Source: Moody’s Moody’s said digital asset regulations around the world remain fragmented, with fewer than one-third of countries implementing comprehensive rules, exposing many economies to volatility and systemic shocks. While regulatory clarity and enhanced investment channels often drive adoption in advanced economies, Moody’s said the fastest growth is in emerging markets — particularly in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa — where usage stems from remittances, mobile payments and inflation hedging. “[…] the rapid growth of stablecoins, despite their perceived safety, introduces systemic vulnerabilities: insufficient oversight could trigger runs on reserves and force costly government bailouts if pegs collapse,” Moody’s said. The agency said that the divergence highlights not only the potential for financial inclusion but also the mounting risks of financial instability if oversight fails to keep pace. In 2024, global ownership of digital assets reached an estimated 562 million people, up 33% from the previous year.  Related: Singapore New Crypto Rules: $200K Fines, Jail Risk Regulations in Europe, the US and China accelerate  Though much of the world still lacks clear rules around cryptocurrency and stablecoins, Europe, the United States and even China have been making progress over the last year. On Dec. 30, 2024, after a phased rollout, the remaining provisions of…
3 Best Meme Coin Picks to Watch Before They Moon

3 Best Meme Coin Picks to Watch Before They Moon

From classics like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to fresh names like Memecoin and Neiro, each project proves that community, culture, […] The post 3 Best Meme Coin Picks to Watch Before They Moon appeared first on Coindoo.
Stablecoin boom ahead as China accelerates digital currency push

Stablecoin boom ahead as China accelerates digital currency push

The post Stablecoin boom ahead as China accelerates digital currency push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 11:01 China’s digital yuan progress and policy shifts could fuel a global stablecoin boom. Analysts outline what this means for crypto markets. China has been steadily laying the groundwork for one of the largest shifts in global finance: the rollout of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), known as the digital yuan. In recent weeks, pilot programs have expanded to dozens of cities, while cross-border tests with Hong Kong and other Asian financial hubs have accelerated. State media reports suggest transaction volumes through digital yuan wallets are climbing rapidly, signaling growing adoption not only for consumer payments but also for wholesale settlement. This momentum is sparking broader discussions about the future of stablecoins. As the world’s second-largest economy doubles down on its CBDC initiative, analysts argue that private stablecoins like USDT, USDC, and others will face new competitive pressures—but also new opportunities. The demand for tokenized dollars, euros, and yuan could surge as businesses and consumers look for efficient, programmable money rails. For crypto investors, this shifting backdrop has rekindled interest in stablecoin-related tokens, DeFi protocols, and presale projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which are positioned to benefit from renewed liquidity. Stablecoins enter the spotlight Stablecoins already account for more than $300 billion in circulating supply, making them one of the most widely used segments of the crypto economy. They function as bridges between fiat and blockchain ecosystems, facilitating trading, remittances, and increasingly real-world payments. With China’s digital yuan trials showing that central banks can and will push programmable currency, private stablecoin issuers may see greater legitimacy for their role in global finance. At the same time, geopolitical competition is pushing Western regulators to rethink their own frameworks. The U.S. Congress has multiple stablecoin bills under review, while Europe continues to refine its MiCA rules.…
Ethereum Crash: ETH Price Might Crash to $3,500 and Here's Why

Ethereum Crash: ETH Price Might Crash to $3,500 and Here's Why

Ethereum Price on the Edge: $4,000 Support at RiskEthereum ($ETH) is in a dangerous zone as it trades just above the $4,000 mark. After a sharp drop that briefly pushed the coin to $3,800, ETH has managed to claw back some ground—but the recovery looks fragile. With Bitcoin collapsing below $110,000, the pressure across the entire crypto market is weighing heavily on Ethereum, sparking fears of another breakdown toward $3,500.Ethereum price in USD for the past week - TradingViewWhy Is Ethereum Crashing?Several key factors are driving the current crash in Ethereum and the broader crypto market:Bitcoin Crash: Bitcoin’s sharp decline under $110,000 has triggered panic selling across altcoins. ETH, as the second-largest crypto, is following BTC’s lead.Market-Wide Selloff: The entire crypto sector is under pressure, with investors de-risking amid heavy volatility and liquidity squeezes.Political Uncertainty: Global tensions and unclear policies on crypto regulation are pushing risk assets lower.Ethereum Technical Weakness: ETH’s chart shows clear signs of breakdown, with important support levels already tested.Technical Analysis: ETH/USD Price ChartThe Ethereum daily chart reveals a fragile setup:Key Support Levels: $ETH briefly broke the $3,840 support, a level that has been tested multiple times in recent months. A close below this zone would expose the next downside target near $3,500, with deeper risks toward $3,200 if selling intensifies.Resistance Zones: On the upside, ETH faces immediate resistance at $4,350–$4,400, close to the 50-day moving average. Bulls need to reclaim this level to negate further downside pressure.Moving Averages: The 50-day SMA ($4,403) has already flipped into resistance, while the 200-day SMA sits far lower at $2,941, showing how much room ETH has to fall in an extended crash.RSI Indicator: The RSI is currently at 38, signaling bearish momentum. Any further drop into oversold territory could accelerate selling.ETH/USD 1-day chart - TradingViewEthereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Drops to $3,500?Market analysts warn that ETH could revisit $3,500 in the coming days if Bitcoin fails to stabilize above $110,000. The close correlation between the two assets means Ethereum has little chance of decoupling in the short term. While some traders see $3,500 as a potential buy-the-dip opportunity, many fear that a break lower could trigger cascading liquidations.Outlook: Is This the Start of a Bigger Ethereum Crash?Ethereum’s price action is flashing warning signs. The fragile bounce from $3,800 may only be temporary if Bitcoin continues to fall and macro uncertainty persists. Unless ETH can hold above $4,000 and reclaim the $4,350–$4,400 resistance, the path of least resistance remains to the downside.For now, Ethereum traders are bracing for volatility—with eyes on $3,500 as the critical line in the sand.
ETH Eyes Price Discovery After Breakout, Analyst Targets $10K

ETH Eyes Price Discovery After Breakout, Analyst Targets $10K

Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/eth-eyes-price-discovery-after-breakout/
Ether ETFs log straight week of outflows, $796M pulled as price drops 10%

Ether ETFs log straight week of outflows, $796M pulled as price drops 10%

The five straight days of spot Ether ETF outflows come amid recent data suggesting weakening retail participation in the asset. US-based spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETF) have posted five straight net outflow days as the asset’s price slid around 10% over the week.On Friday, spot Ether (ETH) ETFs closed the trading week with $248.4 million in daily outflows, bringing total weekly outflows to $795.8 million, according to Farside data. Meanwhile, the price of Ether fell 10.25% over the past seven days, trading at $4,013 at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap data.Read more
Is Pepe Coin Losing Ground?

Is Pepe Coin Losing Ground?

In a volatile cryptocurrency landscape, Pepe Coin (PEPE) has captured fresh attention as its value drops. Witnessing a recent 2.21% fall in just 24 hours, PEPE extends its weekly losses to 16.65%.Continue Reading:Is Pepe Coin Losing Ground?
