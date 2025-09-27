Bursa MEXC
New Crypto Projects Ready to Thrive as UK Banks Embrace Tokenized Deposits
As the banking system moves on-chain, tokens with real use cases are well placed to benefit. These aren’t just passing […] The post New Crypto Projects Ready to Thrive as UK Banks Embrace Tokenized Deposits appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/27 16:44
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6332.18.
PANews reported on September 27 that El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,332.18, with a total value of US$693 million.
PANews
2025/09/27 16:43
Private equity moves from bankrolling AI to seizing the energy that keeps it running
Private equity firms bankrolling the AI explosion across America are now moving in on something way more basic; the electricity that powers it all.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 16:40
JPMorgan and Citigroup Upgrade Riot Platforms on AI Computing Pivot
TLDR JPMorgan upgraded Riot Platforms from Neutral to Overweight with price target raised to $19 from $15 Citigroup also upgraded RIOT to Buy from Neutral, lifting price target to $24 from $13.75 Both upgrades cite Riot’s pivot into artificial intelligence and high-performance computing as key growth drivers JPMorgan assigns 50% probability that Riot secures near-term [...] The post JPMorgan and Citigroup Upgrade Riot Platforms on AI Computing Pivot appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 16:31
Vanguard Considers Enabling Cryptocurrency ETF Access for Clients
The post Vanguard Considers Enabling Cryptocurrency ETF Access for Clients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vanguard considers allowing cryptocurrency ETF access for brokerage clients. Investor demand drives potential ETF access changes. Regulatory shifts impact Vanguard’s strategic considerations. Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, is reportedly planning to allow brokerage clients to invest in third-party cryptocurrency ETFs, responding to increased demand for digital assets. This potential shift could impact retail and institutional investments, boosting cryptocurrency market legitimacy amid evolving regulatory landscapes. Vanguard Explores Cryptocurrency ETFs Amid Regulatory Changes Vanguard, managing an asset portfolio valued at $10 trillion, is reportedly preparing to offer access to cryptocurrency ETFs for its brokerage clients. CEO Salim Ramji, known for his pivotal role in BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF success, is steering Vanguard’s potential shift towards digital assets. The regulatory landscape regarding digital assets is evolving, as the SEC adopts a more open stance, enabling Vanguard to consider listing select third-party crypto ETFs. This openness reflects significant investor interest and indicates broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in institutional portfolios. Although Vanguard’s leadership has not publicly affirmed any specific plans, the investment community is keenly watching. Salim Ramji previously indicated at a financial conference that third-party crypto ETF access remains a possibility. Investor forums are abuzz with discussions over potential positive shifts in asset inflows. Bitcoin Price and ETF Moves Set Market Dynamics Did you know? Widespread institutional interest in Bitcoin ETFs began with BlackRock’s IBIT launch, which significantly influenced asset inflows and market sentiment, highlighting the potential positive impacts of new ETF offerings. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $109,383.88 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its market dominance stands at 57.82%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $45.91 billion, reflecting a short-term decline of 0.17% over the past day. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The possible…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 16:30
CryptoPropTrader.com: A Smarter Way To Choose A Crypto Prop Firm
CryptoPropTrader.com turns scattered research into a single, clear view so traders spend more time trading and less time cross-checking rules, fees, and fine print.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/27 16:24
Cathie Wood’s Ark and SoftBank Target Stakes in Crypto Giant Tether
TLDR Tether seeks $15-20 billion funding at $500 billion valuation from investors including SoftBank and Ark Invest The deal would give investors roughly 3% stake in the world’s largest stablecoin issuer Tether’s USDT has $173 billion market cap and the company reported $4.9 billion Q2 profits Cantor Fitzgerald advises the deal, led by new U.S. [...] The post Cathie Wood’s Ark and SoftBank Target Stakes in Crypto Giant Tether appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 16:22
Supreme Court allows Trump to freeze $4 billion in foreign aid
The Supreme Court has handed Trump a major legal victory by allowing his administration to freeze $4B in foreign aid, money that Congress had already approved.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 16:20
Stablecoin Boom on the Way as China Makes Big Moves
China has been steadily laying the groundwork for one of the largest shifts in global finance: the rollout of its […] The post Stablecoin Boom on the Way as China Makes Big Moves appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/27 16:01
Can Shiba Reach 10x Or Pepeto is The Best Crypto To Invest In
The post Can Shiba Reach 10x Or Pepeto is The Best Crypto To Invest In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Remember the first time you opened a crypto chart, the sudden what-if that one trade could change your week or your life? That spark is back. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing renewed strength; token burns and an active community have traders asking if this could match SHIB’s 2021 surge. But be realistic: from here, can SHIB deliver a clean 10x? Maybe, yet the biggest moves often begin much earlier on the curve. That is why many former SHIB believers are quietly rotating into a 2025 presale gaining serious attention: Pepeto (PEPETO), Market watchers are calling it the best crypto to invest in now, a culture-first project aiming to carve a lasting place on the memecoin map. It could be the story you’ll want to say you spotted in time. First, let’s get precise on Shiba’s price setup and whether SHIB truly has a major run left. Shiba Price Prediction, Is It Still A Good Crypto Investment To Make To decide if Shiba can still deliver a life-changing rally, start by examining its current technical picture and realistic price paths today. Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades around $0.00001215, held between support at $0.00001200–$0.00001290 and a key pivot at $0.00001364; a decisive close above $0.00001364 could clear room toward $0.00001488. Renewed burn activity and fresh technical setups are generating buzz, which could fuel a move reminiscent of SHIB’s past spikes. Meme coins can still produce massive wins ask the early SHIB holders who became millionaires in 2021. Even so, the chance of a 10x or more from current levels looks limited and would require near-perfect conditions. That reality is driving smart money into presales: tiny entry prices, low market caps, and space for momentum to build before the crowd shows up. pepeto (PEPETO) meets those criteria and adds what many presales…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:45
