DEA and NPCC Enhance Crypto Investigations with Chainalysis Rapid

DEA and NPCC Enhance Crypto Investigations with Chainalysis Rapid

The post DEA and NPCC Enhance Crypto Investigations with Chainalysis Rapid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 26, 2025 08:10 The DEA and NPCC are leveraging Chainalysis Rapid to streamline crypto investigations, empowering non-specialists and improving case efficiency, according to Chainalysis. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the U.K.’s National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) are adopting Chainalysis Rapid to enhance their ability to manage and investigate cryptocurrency-related cases. This initiative aims to address the challenge of an overwhelming number of crypto leads without enough specialists to handle them, according to Chainalysis. Frontline Impact: Real-Time Decisions Chad Martin, a Task Force Officer with the DEA, highlighted the tool’s capability to make real-time decisions during investigations. Officers can now scan cryptocurrency addresses on the scene to quickly determine their relevance and whether they warrant further action. Martin emphasized that this technology also allows for revisiting older cases, offering insights such as balances, recent transactions, and links to darknet markets or sanctions. Breaking Bottlenecks: Scaling Capacity The NPCC has faced challenges with the scalability of crypto investigations due to limited access to advanced tools. Andrew Pester, National Crypto Asset Investigator with the NPCC, noted that Chainalysis Rapid has reduced early inquiries and improved the efficiency of investigations by providing crucial attribution and risk information not available through open-source tools. Beyond Cybercrime: Expanding Applications Chainalysis Rapid is proving beneficial beyond traditional cybercrime cases, aiding agencies in fraud, financial crime, and tax enforcement. This tool enables investigative teams to act swiftly on crypto leads without waiting for a crypto expert, thus broadening its applicability across various sectors. Starting Out: Building Confidence For new investigators, the complexity of crypto evidence often leads to hesitation. However, Chainalysis Rapid lowers the barriers to entry, allowing them to engage with crypto investigations confidently. Pester observed that the tool provides an accessible way for investigators…
Crypto ETFs Expand Beyond BTC and ETH: Pepeto Gains Buzz After DOGE and XRP Listings

Crypto ETFs Expand Beyond BTC and ETH: Pepeto Gains Buzz After DOGE and XRP Listings

Structured under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, these ETFs provide investor protections that many crypto products still lack. […] The post Crypto ETFs Expand Beyond BTC and ETH: Pepeto Gains Buzz After DOGE and XRP Listings appeared first on Coindoo.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Or Remittix In 2025? One Of These Is Set For 40x Gains

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Or Remittix In 2025? One Of These Is Set For 40x Gains

Dogecoin holds steady near $0.22, but capped upside limits 40x potential. Remittix, with $26.7M raised and PayFi utility, offers realistic explosive gains.
bepay money Powers Invest Web3 Forum's 3rd Edition in Dubai, Bringing $500B+ AUM Representatives and 80+ Investors

bepay money Powers Invest Web3 Forum’s 3rd Edition in Dubai, Bringing $500B+ AUM Representatives and 80+ Investors

Invest Web3 Forum 2025 in Dubai gathers $500B+ AUM investors. Powered by bepay money, it highlights cross-border payments, DeFi yields, and tokenized assets.
SWIFT partners with Linea to test blockchain messaging and interbank token

SWIFT partners with Linea to test blockchain messaging and interbank token

SWIFT, the global financial messaging backbone, has launched a blockchain pilot with Linea, an Ethereum Layer-2 network by Consensys. The project will test on-chain messaging and a stablecoin-like settlement token with more than a dozen global banks. Participants include BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, according to The Big Whale. The trial seeks to cut costs […]
ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

The post ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher hosts event, affects blockchain market dynamics. Ethereum ETF sees nearly $900M outflow. Solana and BNB relations show blockchain market shifts. ChainCatcher will host “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” in April with Solana advisors participating, highlighting a significant convergence of blockchain influencers and technology leaders. This event underscores strategic shifts in blockchain, reflecting Solana’s influence amidst Ethereum ETF outflow of $897.6 million, suggesting realignment in institutional crypto investments. ChainCatcher Event Shakes Up Blockchain Dynamics ChainCatcher and RootData announced their co-hosted event “Crypto 2025” set for April 2025. A leading Solana advisor will be among the speakers. Significant participation includes technologists, investors, and regulators, as confirmed by ChainCatcher news channels. The announcement coincides with notable outflows in the Ethereum ETF market, totaling nearly $900 million. This highlights institutional sentiment shifts affecting Ethereum and derivative financial products over the past week. The Ether.fi Foundation reported protocol buybacks, purchasing 127,000 ETHFI from revenue, offering insights into corporate robust steps in a volatile market. “We are excited to bring together leading experts and stakeholders in the blockchain space to discuss the future of the industry.” — ChainCatcher Leadership Statement. From institutional market players to independent investors, the response indicates heightened attentiveness to the evolving landscape. A lack of prime-level comments via official regulatory or C-suite channels emphasizes the private nature of these shifts. Ethereum ETF Outflows and Market Volatility Insights Did you know? Solana’s significant decline in on-chain activity during Autumn 2025 marked a major turning point, reflecting crypto market volatility and competitive shifts with Ethereum and BNB Chain. Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,011.87, holding a market cap of $484.25 billion. Over 24 hours, ETH grew by 2.25%, but its seven-day and 30-day performance declined by 10.46% and 12.50%, respectively. The volume decreased by 38.52% to $37.84 billion. Data…
SEC's Hester Peirce Jokes About her 'Crypto Mom' NFT Plan

SEC’s Hester Peirce Jokes About her ’Crypto Mom’ NFT Plan

The post SEC’s Hester Peirce Jokes About her ’Crypto Mom’ NFT Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) known by many in the industry as “Crypto Mom,” gave a speech laced with non-fungible token (NFT) metaphors and a review of the agency’s approach to digital assets. Speaking at a Coin Center event on Thursday, Peirce seemed to joke in response to speculation that her “days at the SEC [were] numbered,” given her term officially expired in June. However, statutes allow SEC commissioners to serve up to an additional 18 months until the US Senate confirms a replacement.  “A lot of people have asked me what is next,” said Peirce. “I could leave the government and do a 180 on crypto, but that career path is too well-trodden for me. My plan long had been to transition to beekeeping—honey is delicious and nutritious, and bees sting with less glee than most of my Twitter commenters.” She added, later clarifying that she was joking:  “For post-SEC life, therefore, I must turn to Plan C, or more precisely, Plan NFT […] My NFT collection is going to be a set of characters that I have encountered in the world of crypto, especially at its current, often uncomfortable intersection with policy.” Peirce, as one of four commissioners and three Republicans currently serving in the SEC’s leadership, has often introduced and backed policy proposals favoring the crypto and blockchain industry. Following the departure of former Chair Gary Gensler in January, she announced the launch of a crypto task force aimed at developing a framework for digital assets. Related: Who’s in the running to become the next CFTC chair? The SEC’s “Crypto Mom” appeared to joke with the event’s attendees, describing NFTs resembling her, crypto CEOs, figures from traditional finance, regulators and digital asset influencers before shifting to a serious note on…
Accenture tell staff to learn AI or exit the company

Accenture tell staff to learn AI or exit the company

Accenture is forcing a hard reset on its workforce. If you can’t work with AI, you’re out. That’s the new rule. The firm is done waiting for people to catch up.
ETH Might Crash to $3,500 and Here's Why

ETH Might Crash to $3,500 and Here’s Why

The post ETH Might Crash to $3,500 and Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Price on the Edge: $4,000 Support at Risk Ethereum ($ETH) is in a dangerous zone as it trades just above the $4,000 mark. After a sharp drop that briefly pushed the coin to $3,800, ETH has managed to claw back some ground—but the recovery looks fragile. With Bitcoin collapsing below $110,000, the pressure across the entire crypto market is weighing heavily on Ethereum, sparking fears of another breakdown toward $3,500. Ethereum price in USD for the past week – TradingView Why Is Ethereum Crashing? Several key factors are driving the current crash in Ethereum and the broader crypto market: Bitcoin Crash: Bitcoin’s sharp decline under $110,000 has triggered panic selling across altcoins. ETH, as the second-largest crypto, is following BTC’s lead. Market-Wide Selloff: The entire crypto sector is under pressure, with investors de-risking amid heavy volatility and liquidity squeezes. Political Uncertainty: Global tensions and unclear policies on crypto regulation are pushing risk assets lower. Ethereum Technical Weakness: ETH’s chart shows clear signs of breakdown, with important support levels already tested. Technical Analysis: ETH/USD Price Chart The Ethereum daily chart reveals a fragile setup: Key Support Levels: $ETH briefly broke the $3,840 support, a level that has been tested multiple times in recent months. A close below this zone would expose the next downside target near $3,500, with deeper risks toward $3,200 if selling intensifies. Resistance Zones: On the upside, ETH faces immediate resistance at $4,350–$4,400, close to the 50-day moving average. Bulls need to reclaim this level to negate further downside pressure. Moving Averages: The 50-day SMA ($4,403) has already flipped into resistance, while the 200-day SMA sits far lower at $2,941, showing how much room ETH has to fall in an extended crash. RSI Indicator: The RSI is currently at 38, signaling bearish momentum. Any further drop into…
NEAR Protocol slides 8% as TVL sinks 12% – Recovery to $2.80 IF…

NEAR Protocol slides 8% as TVL sinks 12% – Recovery to $2.80 IF…

Retail buyers absorbed the sell pressure, but looming clusters may decide where price moves next!
