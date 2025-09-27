SEC’s Hester Peirce Jokes About her ’Crypto Mom’ NFT Plan

Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) known by many in the industry as "Crypto Mom," gave a speech laced with non-fungible token (NFT) metaphors and a review of the agency's approach to digital assets. Speaking at a Coin Center event on Thursday, Peirce seemed to joke in response to speculation that her "days at the SEC [were] numbered," given her term officially expired in June. However, statutes allow SEC commissioners to serve up to an additional 18 months until the US Senate confirms a replacement. "A lot of people have asked me what is next," said Peirce. "I could leave the government and do a 180 on crypto, but that career path is too well-trodden for me. My plan long had been to transition to beekeeping—honey is delicious and nutritious, and bees sting with less glee than most of my Twitter commenters." She added, later clarifying that she was joking: "For post-SEC life, therefore, I must turn to Plan C, or more precisely, Plan NFT […] My NFT collection is going to be a set of characters that I have encountered in the world of crypto, especially at its current, often uncomfortable intersection with policy." Peirce, as one of four commissioners and three Republicans currently serving in the SEC's leadership, has often introduced and backed policy proposals favoring the crypto and blockchain industry. Following the departure of former Chair Gary Gensler in January, she announced the launch of a crypto task force aimed at developing a framework for digital assets. Related: Who's in the running to become the next CFTC chair? The SEC's "Crypto Mom" appeared to joke with the event's attendees, describing NFTs resembling her, crypto CEOs, figures from traditional finance, regulators and digital asset influencers before shifting to a serious note on…