Crypto service provider SOS Limited has temporarily shut down its internal Bitcoin mining operations.
PANews reported on September 27 that according to PRNewswire, SOS Limited, a New York Stock Exchange-listed crypto service provider engaged in commodity trading and cryptocurrency mining and hosting, disclosed in its latest 2025 semi-annual financial results report that the company has temporarily closed its internal Bitcoin mining business (autonomous mining). The company raised US$7.5 million through a rights issue at the end of July and expects to prioritize the development and expansion of third-party mining hosting services.
PANews
2025/09/27 17:40
The 2025 Seoul Energy Conference Ignited XRP Fever, With MSP Miner Investors Earning up to $6,500 in Daily Returns
$XRP Seoul 2025 gathered 3,000+ global attendees, while MSP Miner lets XRP holders earn stable daily income with eco-friendly cloud mining contracts.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 17:30
BTC Recovery Halted at $110K, XRL Skyrockets 23% Daily: Weekend Watch
XPL is today's top performer shortly after its launch.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/27 17:24
XRP Price: Bulls Defends Key Support as Blackrock ETF Momentum Builds
TLDR XRP trades near $2.80 after defending the $2.70 support level multiple times in recent weeks Technical analysis shows RSI near 40 indicating weak demand, while MACD stabilizes suggesting selling pressure may be easing BlackRock executive discusses potential XRP ETF evaluation based on client demand, market cap, and liquidity factors Analysts identify potential retest of [...] The post XRP Price: Bulls Defends Key Support as Blackrock ETF Momentum Builds appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 17:13
Earning Passive Income in DeFi Beyond Staking and Yield Farming
Discover the top ways to earn passive income in DeFi — from staking and lending to Zexpire’s $ZX token, a new way to profit from crypto volatility.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/27 17:09
Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings increased to 1997.5, and mining output this week was 108.3 BTC.
PANews reported on September 27th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of September 26th, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,997.5 (Note: This number is pure holdings and does not include Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 108.3 BTC, but 76.9 BTC were sold during the same period.
PANews
2025/09/27 17:04
ChainCatcher Partners with Alibaba Cloud to Enhance Web3 Infrastructure
The post ChainCatcher Partners with Alibaba Cloud to Enhance Web3 Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher collaborates with Alibaba Cloud for Web3 enhancement. No immediate financial shifts in crypto markets. Focus remains on infrastructure, not speculation. ChainCatcher has partnered with Alibaba Cloud to support blockchain startups with enhanced Web3 infrastructure, announced in July 2025, focusing on non-financial infrastructure growth. The partnership emphasizes accessible blockchain tools, aligning with industry trends of tech infrastructure over market speculation, with no immediate impact on ETH, BTC, or altcoins. Market Stability Despite Major Cloud Partnership Initiatives While official statements from ChainCatcher’s leadership are absent, its channels highlight the importance of cloud infrastructure development. Market watchers note no unusual changes connected to this announcement, reflecting a focus on foundational goals. Did you know? The AWS-Avalanche partnership in 2023, similar to ChainCatcher’s recent alliance with Alibaba Cloud, resulted in improved development tools without immediate effects on asset prices, suggesting infrastructure partnerships usually promise long-term gains. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum’s current price stands at $3,991.42, with a market cap of $481.78 billion and a 24-hour trading volume decrease of 40.20% to $37.80 billion. Recent price changes show mixed performance with a 1.34% increase over the past 24 hours and a 63.24% rise over 90 days. Market Insights Did you know? The AWS-Avalanche partnership in 2023, similar to ChainCatcher’s recent alliance with Alibaba Cloud, resulted in improved development tools without immediate effects on asset prices, suggesting infrastructure partnerships usually promise long-term gains. Insights from the IBM’s insights on blockchain technology developments recommend prioritizing operational capabilities over immediate market responses for ecosystem growth. Analysts note the absence of direct regulatory guidance ensures the focus remains on long-term technological advancement rather than speculative influence. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:53 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the IBM’s insights on blockchain technology developments recommend prioritizing operational capabilities over immediate…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 17:03
Multiple Solana Staking ETFs Could Get SEC Approval Within Two Weeks
TLDR Major ETF firms including Grayscale, Fidelity, Bitwise, VanEck and others filed amended S-1 documents with the SEC for Solana ETFs that include staking features ETF analyst Nate Geraci predicts approval could come within two weeks due to streamlined SEC processes All filings include staking provisions allowing funds to earn yield through Solana’s proof-of-stake mechanism [...] The post Multiple Solana Staking ETFs Could Get SEC Approval Within Two Weeks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 17:02
When will Bitcoin go up again? – Insights from KEY indicators
ETF outflows crush Bitcoin’s September gains. Is Q4 the bulls’ last lifeline?
Coinstats
2025/09/27 17:00
WLFI: The token supported by the Trumps launches a massive buyback operation
Has Trump found the cure for plummeting cryptos? WLFI buys back its tokens burned with the financial blowtorch. A hastily botched operation or a finely tuned strategy? To be seen. L’article WLFI: The token supported by the Trumps launches a massive buyback operation est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 16:46
