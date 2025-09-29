Qatar National Bank Embraces J.P. Morgan’s Blockchain for Faster 24/7 Dollar Payments

Highlights: QNB adopts JPMorgan's Kinexys, enabling faster 24/7 corporate US dollar payments. Kinexys expands across MENA, processing $3 billion daily with strong growth potential. QNB's blockchain adoption may inspire Gulf banks, boosting regional leadership in digital finance. Qatar National Bank (QNB), one of the largest financial institutions in the region, has taken a big step into blockchain-based finance. The bank has adopted JPMorgan's Kinexys Digital Payments platform to manage corporate US dollar payments in Qatar, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. With this system, transactions can be processed within minutes and are available 24/7, unlike conventional payment methods that usually take several days to complete. Kamel Moris, executive vice president of transactional banking at QNB, told Bloomberg that corporate clients are showing growing demand for faster and more reliable cross-border payment solutions. "Now we can have a 24/7 service window, we can guarantee payments as fast as in two minutes. It's a treasurer's dream," he said. QNB, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, has switched to JPMorgan's blockchain platform for US dollar corporate payments processed by its Qatar-based bank https://t.co/lixFy7R2Qb — Bloomberg (@business) September 29, 2025 Kinexys Expands Across the MENA Region JPMorgan introduced Kinexys in 2019, and the platform currently processes around $3 billion in daily transactions. Although this is relatively small compared to the bank's $10 trillion payments business, its growth prospects remain strong. The US banking giant is leveraging its vast global correspondent network to expand participation from more financial institutions. "This is institutional-grade scale," stated Naveen Mallela, global co-head of Kinexys. In May, J.P. Morgan confirmed that eight of the biggest banks in the Middle East and North Africa had joined Kinexys. QNB was among the first to use the system. This shows a wider change in the region, where banks are turning to blockchain to cut settlement costs and improve liquidity. In September, QNB also launched a tokenized money market fund. This step added to its focus on tokenization and digital assets. It showed the bank's plan to use distributed ledger technology in more parts of its business. By adopting both tokenized investment products and blockchain-based payments, QNB is positioning itself as a leader in the Gulf's move toward digital finance. Regional Impact and Future Outlook Industry experts say QNB's use of Kinexys could encourage other banks in the region to move faster with blockchain. QNB has size, influence, and a strong presence in the market. Its adoption of J.P. Morgan's platform could become a model for the wider financial sector. Blockchain payments are now moving from small pilot projects to full-scale use. Banks like QNB are showing that distributed ledger technology can bring real results. The benefits include faster speed, stronger security, and better efficiency. The partnership between Qatar National Bank and J.P. Morgan is a major step in the growth of banking in the region. It shows the rising demand for faster settlement systems. It also highlights the value of working with global leaders driving blockchain innovation. As Gulf banks continue to upgrade their systems, QNB's use of Kinexys points to what the future may look like. Blockchain-based payments could soon replace traditional methods and become the normal way of doing business.