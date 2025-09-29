2025-09-29 Monday

Maple Finance to Tie Into Elwood Technologies’ Systems to Bring Institutional Credit Strategies On-Chain

The post Maple Finance to Tie Into Elwood Technologies’ Systems to Bring Institutional Credit Strategies On-Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto credit firm Maple Finance and Elwood Technologies are joining forces to make it easier for large financial institutions to enter digital asset credit markets. The companies announced Monday that Maple’s on-chain lending and asset management platform will link up with Elwood’s execution, portfolio management, and risk tools. Maple, founded in 2021, specializes in structured lending products and yield strategies built on public blockchains. Elwood, the trading company backed by hedge-fund manager Alan Howard, provides connectivity to global crypto exchanges, custodians and fund administrators, along with analytics and risk monitoring tools for institutional investors. The collaboration targets a key friction point for traditional players. Banks and asset managers looking to diversify into digital assets face fragmented infrastructure and operational hurdles. By combining Maple’s lending expertise with Elwood’s institutional trading and risk systems, the firms aim to create a framework that mirrors what professional investors expect in traditional markets. Sid Powell, Maple’s CEO, said the partnership will extend “institutional-grade” access to on-chain credit opportunities. Elwood CEO Chris Lawn added that credit markets are an essential piece of crypto’s evolution and need the same type of infrastructure as other asset classes. The move comes as demand for tokenized credit and fixed-income products grows. For example, Ripple and Credbull recently launched initiatives that bring U.S. Treasuries and private credit onto blockchain rails. Maple and Elwood’s tie-up underscores how service providers are trying to position themselves as gateways for institutional capital entering the decentralized economy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/29/maple-finance-to-tie-into-elwood-to-bring-institutional-credit-strategies-on-chain
West Africa pushes for democracy with AI; Data breach hits Nigeria

The post West Africa pushes for democracy with AI; Data breach hits Nigeria appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > West Africa pushes for democracy with AI; Data breach hits Nigeria West African countries must utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance accountability in governance and improve parliamentary efficiency, the regional economic bloc states. At a recent seminar for legislators in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), AI was highlighted as a vital tool to enhance ethical governance and promote development within the 12-member bloc. The seminar focused on how lawmakers can tap AI to accelerate the legislative process and make it more efficient, without sacrificing the principles of democracy, trust, and accountability. According to Christian Odo, who spoke to the legislators as a resource person on the technology, AI could “transform various aspects of parliamentary work, from streamlining administrative tasks to enhancing legislative research and improving public engagement process, as well as parliamentary transparency efforts.” Odo, who heads the ICT division of Nigeria’s National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, added that AI could compensate for ECOWAS’ resource and oversight deficiencies. ECOWAS is a regional economic and political organization established in 1975 with 12 members after the withdrawal of three military-led countries earlier this year. It’s headquartered in Abuja. Speaking at the seminar, deputy speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Jubrin Barau, called on regional legislators to sharpen their AI skills so they can formulate policies that promote its uptake and protect the people against its risks. “AI is reshaping governance, economies, and societies worldwide. For us, legislators entrusted with the sacred duty of representation, lawmaking, and oversight, AI presents opportunities to enhance efficiency, strengthen accountability, and promote development,” he stated. Cautious optimism But while the legislators and industry experts believe AI holds great promise for the region, they noted that it comes with a set of risks that the people must be…
XRP sees over $6 billion inflow overnight

The post XRP sees over $6 billion inflow overnight  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP opened the new week with a burst of momentum, pulling in more than $6.7 billion in fresh market value overnight. After dipping to $2.78 on September 28, the token bounced to $2.88 by the morning of September 29, lifting its capitalization from $165.99 billion to $172.72 billion, according to Finbold research calculations from CoinMarketCap data. XRP 1-day market cap chart. Source: CoinMarketCap The rally has been fueled by a notable pickup in activity. Trading volume surged 39.27% in the past 24 hours to over $4 billion, showing that buyers have stepped back in after a choppy week. That spike in participation helped XRP reclaim important technical ground and triggered about $3.76 million in short liquidations, forcing bearish bets to unwind. XRP chart price analysis From a chart perspective, the move above the 200-day EMA at $2.55 and the pivot point at $2.83 flipped short-term market structure back in favor of the bulls. With the RSI sitting at 47, there is still room for upside before the market tips into overbought conditions.  XRP 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold Traders now have their eyes on the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $2.94 as the next hurdle. Clearing that zone would set the stage for a showdown with the psychological $3 barrier, a level that, once turned into support, could become the foundation for a broader rally. Still, the picture is not without risk. Momentum signals hint at caution, with a lingering bearish MACD divergence suggesting the rebound could be vulnerable to a pullback if momentum fades. That tension between renewed optimism and underlying caution has become a familiar theme for XRP traders this month. The overnight inflow underlines how quickly sentiment can swing in the XRP ledger market. Only days ago the token was grinding lower under the weight of ETF delays…
How to use ALL4 Mining contracts to earn stable daily income (available to everyone)

The post How to use ALL4 Mining contracts to earn stable daily income (available to everyone) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, ease of use and profitability are crucial. Cloud mining offers an interesting option for newbies looking for easy and stable income. To further understand the concept of cloud mining, we will use ALL4 Mining, the world’s leading cloud mining platform, to help you start your journey to $9,170 or more in daily earnings. Cloud mining has long been a favorite among cryptocurrency enthusiasts because it is easy to use and affordable. Unlike traditional mining, it does not require expensive hardware, technical knowledge, or constant monitoring. Cloud mining simplifies the process, allowing anyone, regardless of experience, to participate in the cryptocurrency revolution. Instead of investing in expensive mining equipment and managing a complex setup, users can rent mining power from a remote data center and receive a portion of the profits generated. For example, ALL4 Mining takes the simplicity of cloud mining to a new level, making it ideal for beginners. The platform’s user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency newbies can navigate it with ease. As a pioneer in providing cloud mining services, ALL4 Mining has multiple mining facilities around the world and has won the trust of more than 900 users worldwide with stable income and security. ALL4 Mining relies on renewable energy such as solar and wind power to power cloud mining operations, which greatly reduces mining costs and integrates surplus electricity into the power grid. This means you get access to tons of mining power without the hassle of expensive hardware or dealing with noise and heat at home. You can sign a mining contract and start reaping rewards simply from your computer or phone. The profit potential is beyond imagination. What makes ALL4 Mining different is the daily income potential. ALL4 Mining offers the opportunity to earn $$9,170 or more per…
Qatar National Bank Embraces J.P. Morgan’s Blockchain for Faster 24/7 Dollar Payments

Highlights: QNB adopts JPMorgan’s Kinexys, enabling faster 24/7 corporate US dollar payments. Kinexys expands across MENA, processing $3 billion daily with strong growth potential. QNB’s blockchain adoption may inspire Gulf banks, boosting regional leadership in digital finance. Qatar National Bank (QNB), one of the largest financial institutions in the region, has taken a big step into blockchain-based finance. The bank has adopted JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments platform to manage corporate US dollar payments in Qatar, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. With this system, transactions can be processed within minutes and are available 24/7, unlike conventional payment methods that usually take several days to complete. Kamel Moris, executive vice president of transactional banking at QNB, told Bloomberg that corporate clients are showing growing demand for faster and more reliable cross-border payment solutions. “Now we can have a 24/7 service window, we can guarantee payments as fast as in two minutes. It’s a treasurer’s dream,” he said. QNB, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, has switched to JPMorgan’s blockchain platform for US dollar corporate payments processed by its Qatar-based bank https://t.co/lixFy7R2Qb — Bloomberg (@business) September 29, 2025 Kinexys Expands Across the MENA Region JPMorgan introduced Kinexys in 2019, and the platform currently processes around $3 billion in daily transactions. Although this is relatively small compared to the bank’s $10 trillion payments business, its growth prospects remain strong. The US banking giant is leveraging its vast global correspondent network to expand participation from more financial institutions. “This is institutional-grade scale,” stated Naveen Mallela, global co-head of Kinexys. In May, J.P. Morgan confirmed that eight of the biggest banks in the Middle East and North Africa had joined Kinexys. QNB was among the first to use the system. This shows a wider change in the region, where banks are turning to blockchain to cut settlement costs and improve liquidity. In September, QNB also launched a tokenized money market fund. This step added to its focus on tokenization and digital assets. It showed the bank’s plan to use distributed ledger technology in more parts of its business. By adopting both tokenized investment products and blockchain-based payments, QNB is positioning itself as a leader in the Gulf’s move toward digital finance. Regional Impact and Future Outlook Industry experts say QNB’s use of Kinexys could encourage other banks in the region to move faster with blockchain. QNB has size, influence, and a strong presence in the market. Its adoption of J.P. Morgan’s platform could become a model for the wider financial sector. Blockchain payments are now moving from small pilot projects to full-scale use. Banks like QNB are showing that distributed ledger technology can bring real results. The benefits include faster speed, stronger security, and better efficiency. The partnership between Qatar National Bank and J.P. Morgan is a major step in the growth of banking in the region. It shows the rising demand for faster settlement systems. It also highlights the value of working with global leaders driving blockchain innovation. As Gulf banks continue to upgrade their systems, QNB’s use of Kinexys points to what the future may look like. Blockchain-based payments could soon replace traditional methods and become the normal way of doing business. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
ECB Advocates Digital Euro as Shield for Freedom, Autonomy and Security

The post ECB Advocates Digital Euro as Shield for Freedom, Autonomy and Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Piero Cipollone, member of the ECB Executive Board, delivered a keynote at the Baltic conference “Payments & Policy in a Changing Environment,” arguing the digital euro is essential to preserve Europeans’ ability to use sovereign money as transactions go increasingly digital. Cipollone framed the digital euro as an extension of central bank money that would […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ecb-advocates-digital-euro-as-shield-for-freedom-autonomy-and-security/
What Could Drive Litecoin (LTC) in Q4?

The post What Could Drive Litecoin (LTC) in Q4? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin (LTC), an altcoin that uses the proof-of-work consensus mechanism and was once called “digital silver,” is working to regain its former glory. Fundamental factors strengthen the network’s resilience and utility, but the price does not reflect those underlying values. A few signals suggest that Litecoin’s momentum is reviving and growing in the year’s final quarter. Sponsored Sponsored Average Transaction Value, Litecoin ETF, and More According to expert Nate Geraci, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will soon issue final decisions on spot crypto ETF applications in the coming weeks. The Canary Litecoin ETF application is the first in line. A decision is expected this week on October 2, followed by rulings on other altcoins such as SOL, DOGE, XRP, ADA, and HBAR. Prediction platform Polymarket currently assigns a 90% probability that regulators will approve a Litecoin ETF in 2025. Investors show strong confidence in this outcome. Litecoin ETF Approval Possibility in 2025. Source: Polymarket Second, Litecoin’s average transaction value has reached a two-year high, signaling a surge in large transactions across the network. Data from BitInfoCharts shows that the average transaction value (solid line) climbed from $25,000 at the end of 2023 to nearly $100,000 in September 2025, four times higher and the highest level in two years. Average LTC Transaction Value. Source: Bitinfocharts Sponsored Sponsored The rise is noteworthy because LTC’s price remained stable at around $100 without hitting new highs. This suggests more LTC is moving across the network. These could be payment transactions or accumulation moves. Recent Santiment data support the accumulation thesis. Wallet addresses holding between 10,000 and 100,000 LTC have grown steadily over the past five years, accounting for more than 20% of the supply. Share of Supply Distribution of Wallet Addresses Holding Between 10,000 and 100,000 LTC. Source: Santiment Third, a report…
SEC Surprises Market by Dropping All Delays on Solana, XRP and Ethereum ETFs

The regulator has now dropped every delay notice connected to applications for products based on Solana, XRP, Hedera, Litecoin, Cardano […] The post SEC Surprises Market by Dropping All Delays on Solana, XRP and Ethereum ETFs appeared first on Coindoo.
Pakistan’s Crypto Czar Presses UN on Bitcoin, Seeks Deeper US Blockchain Ties

Pakistan crypto policy moved onto a bilateral track in Washington. Bilal bin Saqib, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, met Patrick Witt, the US President’s crypto advisor, at a White House crypto meeting. The conversation focused on Pakistan United States crypto coordination and Pakistan US blockchain ties. Saqib said he explored best practices […] The post Pakistan’s Crypto Czar Presses UN on Bitcoin, Seeks Deeper US Blockchain Ties appeared first on CoinChapter.
Crypto markt weer omhoog: Bitcoin koers boven $112K en altcoins knallen

De crypto markt laat de afgelopen 24 uur een gemengd beeld zien. Ondanks relatief bescheiden liquidaties van $350 miljoen in totaal, veert de markt aardig op. Bitcoin en Ethereum boeken beide winst, maar het zijn vooral de kleinere altcoins die de show stelen. Traders met shortposities kregen het zwaar te... Het bericht Crypto markt weer omhoog: Bitcoin koers boven $112K en altcoins knallen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
