Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now? Lyno AI Surges With Bold Predictions
Lyno AI is currently the most profitable crypto presale to purchase, and it draws the attention of many investors due to the innovative AI-based arbitrage. The Early Bird presale is currently on the presale phase where the tokens are sold at 0.050 and 793,580 tokens have been sold and 39,679 raised to date. Investors can […] The post Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now? Lyno AI Surges With Bold Predictions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NOW
$0,00561
-7,57%
AI
$0,1182
+0,08%
LIVE
$0,01671
+6,84%
Distribuire
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 17:43
Distribuire
Bombay Stock Exchange bars crypto-linked firm from listing
The post Bombay Stock Exchange bars crypto-linked firm from listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has rejected a company’s application for listing its shares. According to reports, the firm raised funds through a preferential stock offering to invest a bulk of the funds in cryptocurrencies, which is why the stock exchange barred its listing. In its statement, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) mentioned that “the policy on investment in virtual digital assets (VDAs) is under review and till a final view emerges, we would not be able to process the applications of this nature”. The company in question, Jetking Infotrain, engages in IT training. The firm had initially gotten an in-principle approval from the BSE on May 9, after the board passed a resolution on May 23 for allotment of more than 3.96 lakh shares, taking the total amount to Rs. 6 lakh (approximately $720,000). Bombay Stock Exchange rejects crypto-linked firm’s listing application In the documents filed with the BSE, based on which it received its initial clearance, its objectives were stated as providing education and skill development, general corporate purposes, and acquisition of VDAs. Most of the proceeds from the issue, which is around Rs. 3.96 crore, representing about 60% were to be invested in buying VDAs. Jetking has crypto investments in its treasury book, a disclosure it made to the Registrar of Companies under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Indian firms are allowed to invest in VDAs, just as they use surplus funds in mutual funds, securities, and fixed deposits, but are required to disclose them. The BSE directives indicate that even though companies are allowed to take direct crypto exposure out of cash profits and internal accruals, authorities are still against listed companies raising funds to invest in digital assets. “We had processed the application in the normal course as per extant norms. Final approval was kept…
COM
$0,010485
+0,45%
WHY
$0,00000002795
-4,93%
VIRTUAL
$1,0146
+0,90%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 17:34
Distribuire
Vitalik Buterin Warns EU’s Chat Control Could Break Digital Privacy: “Fight It”
The post Vitalik Buterin Warns EU’s Chat Control Could Break Digital Privacy: “Fight It” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has slammed the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” law, warning it threatens the basic right to privacy in online communications. Critics say this could turn everyday digital communication into a mass surveillance tool, raising serious questions about how far governments should go in the name of security. Are the concerns valid? …
CHAT
$0,229
+3,61%
FIGHT
$0,0004507
+0,67%
MASS
$0,0005206
-1,49%
Distribuire
CoinPedia
2025/09/27 17:32
Distribuire
Ethereum Price Steady Above $4,000 With Bold $15,000 Forecast in Sight
Ethereum is holding steady at a critical level, and there is a split opinion on what is next. Some think the price is set to go up further in the short term, while others think it could dip slightly before returning. The next few weeks will be critical in determining which direction Ethereum decides to […]
THINK
$0,00953
-2,75%
Distribuire
Tronweekly
2025/09/27 17:30
Distribuire
Ritual — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Ritual is a decentralized AI platform that enables any protocol, application, or smart contract to integrate artificial intelligence models into the blockchain. At the time of writing, the project is running a campaign where users can complete quests to earn points and Discord roles. The team has raised $25 million from Balaji Srinivasan, Polychain, Hack, […] Сообщение Ritual — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
AI
$0,1182
+0,08%
SMART
$0,004365
+1,98%
Distribuire
Incrypted
2025/09/27 17:22
Distribuire
Cardano ADA Enters Institutional Spotlight as Reliance Allocates to $120M Treasury
OReliance Global Group, a Nasdaq-listed insurance technology company, confirmed that it has added Cardano’s native token ADA to its Digital Asset Treasury. This development follows its first crypto allocation earlier in the month with Ethereum. Ezra Beyman, the company’s Chairman and CEO, highlighted that Cardano’s focus on sustainability and governance made it an attractive choice. […]
ADA
$0,7918
+2,49%
TOKEN
$0,01191
+0,08%
Distribuire
Tronweekly
2025/09/27 17:00
Distribuire
New Crypto Projects Poised to Benefit From the UK Tokenized Banking Revolution
The post New Crypto Projects Poised to Benefit From the UK Tokenized Banking Revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 11:44 The financial landscape is shifting. UK banks plan to roll out tokenized customer deposits by 2026 under a Bank of England–backed pilot, setting the stage for a new era of digital money. As the banking system moves on-chain, tokens with real use cases are well placed to benefit. These aren’t just passing meme coins, but projects that combine finance, technology, and investor appeal. What follows are three new crypto projects that could thrive as the rails of money change. If tokenized deposits take hold, they may rank among the best presale opportunities of this cycle. Why Tokenized Deposits Matter UK banks are moving fast. HSBC, Barclays, NatWest, Lloyds, Santander, and Nationwide are already testing tokenized sterling deposits (GBTD) in a pilot coordinated by UK Finance. The program will run until mid-2026 and covers everyday payments, remortgaging, and even settlement of digital assets. The Bank of England has given its blessing. Governor Andrew Bailey has made it clear: tokenized deposits are the future, stablecoins are a risk. This isn’t just happening in the UK. Several European banks have announced plans to launch a euro-backed stablecoin, showing the region is also moving toward digital money. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Trump’s GENIUS Act is already reshaping the market by giving banks and institutions clearer rules for digital assets. Together, these moves highlight that tokenized finance is part of a broader global shift. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority won’t finish its stablecoin rules until late 2026. Until then, tokenized deposits let banks issue digital cash today, without waiting on regulators. 1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Utility-Packed Token With Real Demand Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is more than just a wallet add-on – it’s the engine of the Best Wallet ecosystem. Holding the token unlocks a stack…
COM
$0,010485
+0,45%
BANK
$0,07201
-3,66%
STAGE
$0,0000498
+18,85%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 16:46
Distribuire
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Repeat Their Success? Pepeto Targets 100X Surge
The harsh reality is that if you missed the early waves of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, expecting those exact rallies again isn’t realistic anymore.
NOW
$0,00561
-7,57%
SHIBA
$0,000000000517
+1,37%
WAVES
$0,9483
+0,12%
Distribuire
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/27 16:00
Distribuire
Bowman urges clear rate-cut path to protect employment
Fed's Bowman states that clear rate cuts are necessary to balance the risks in the job market.
CLEAR
$0,01559
+4,56%
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 15:34
Distribuire
Trump DOJ eases fears over Lisa Cook exit from Fed
Donald Trump’s legal team told the Supreme Court on Friday that forcing Lisa Cook out of the Federal Reserve Board won’t crash the financial markets.
TRUMP
$7,534
+0,25%
COOK
$0,011698
-2,37%
T
$0,01478
+0,54%
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 15:22
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase