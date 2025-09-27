2025-09-29 Monday

Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves

Bitcoin Stuck at $109K: Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $109,355 with a 24-hour volume of $43.15 billion. The price has slipped 0.24% in the past day and is down 6% over the week. The market is quiet, with traders watching for a clear signal on the next move. Analyst Ted noted that Bitcoin is holding near $109,000, a level that has acted as a pivot in recent days.  He said,  "I'm not expecting much activity over the weekend. If Bitcoin shows some volatility, $112K and $107K are 2 crucial levels." Source: Ted/X Key Levels to Watch Ted pointed to $112,000 as the near-term resistance. He added, "A reclaim of the $112,000 level will start an uptrend." A break above this mark could bring targets at $113,400 and $117,400, with scope to test $124,000 if momentum grows. On the other side, $107,000 stands as the main support. Ted warned, "A dump below $107,000 will start a bigger correction." Should that level fail, traders may look to $105,800 and then the $103,400–$102,000 zone as the next demand areas. Range-Bound Action on Short Timeframes Altcoin Sherpa  described Bitcoin's short-term action as sideways. He wrote, "$BTC range on low time frames." His chart shows a range capped by $109,988 on the upside and $108,625 on the downside. Price has bounced between these levels without breaking out. Trading volume has eased compared to earlier, though occasional spikes appear when price tests the boundaries of the range.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 18:24
Tether Could Join World’s Most Valuable Private Firms with New Deal

Tether Could Join World's Most Valuable Private Firms with New Deal

Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 13:03 Tether is edging closer to one of the biggest cash injections ever seen in crypto, with heavyweight investors SoftBank and Ark Investment Management circling the deal. Talks underway could value the stablecoin powerhouse at as much as $500 billion, a level that would place it among the planet's most valuable private companies. The raise, reportedly seeking up to $20 billion for a minority stake, would reinforce Tether's dominance in the $173 billion stablecoin market and highlight growing interest from traditional finance. SoftBank, famous for backing bold bets in tech, and Ark, which previously invested in Circle, are expected to play leading roles if the funding closes. The push comes as Tether expands beyond USDT. A U.S.-focused product called USAT is in the works, and the company has been moving to strengthen its ties with governments and regulators. Its reliance on short-term U.S. Treasuries has already generated billions in interest, underlining its unusual position as both a crypto giant and a financial juggernaut. Advising the deal is Cantor Fitzgerald, long a key partner and custodian for Tether's reserves. With Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick still linked to Cantor, the raise also highlights the growing overlap between Washington, Wall Street, and digital assets. If finalized, the funding would dwarf most previous crypto rounds and further cement stablecoins as a backbone of global payments and markets.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 18:04
Small chance of breaking below the next support at 0.5730 – UOB Group

NZD/USD: Small chance of breaking below the next support at 0.5730 – UOB Group

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could decline further, but it remains to be seen if it can break below the next support at 0.5730. In the longer run, the outlook for NZD remains negative; the next level to watch is 0.5730, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Outlook for NZD remains negative 24-HOUR VIEW: "NZD plunged to a low of 0.5807 two days ago. In the early Asian session yesterday, we were of the view that NZD 'could drop below the major support at 0.5800, but it might not be able to hold below this level.' We also pointed out that 'the next major support at 0.5775 is unlikely to come into view for now.' We were correct on the first count, but not the second, as NZD plunged to a low of 0.5759. While strong downward momentum continues to suggest further declines, given the deeply oversold conditions, it remains to be seen if NZD can break below the next support at 0.5730. To sustain the oversold momentum, NZD must hold below 0.5800, with minor resistance at 0.5785." 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We have expected NZD to trade with a downward bias since last Friday (see annotations in the chart below). After NZD dropped to a low of 0.5807, we indicated yesterday (25 Sep, spot at 0.5815) that 'the price action not only indicates that NZD could break below 0.5800, but also it may test the next major support at 0.5775.' However, we did not expect NZD to drop below 0.5775 so soon, as it plunged to a low of 0.5759 in the NY session. The outlook for NZD remains negative as long as 0.5830 ('strong resistance' level was at 0.5865 yesterday) is not breached. The next level to watch on the downside is 0.5730." Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-small-chance-of-breaking-below-the-next-support-at-05730-uob-group-202509261416
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 17:55
Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

PANews reported on September 27th that Adam, a macro researcher at Greeks.live, published an English community briefing on the X platform, noting that the community displayed mixed sentiment, with traders positioning themselves on both sides, including selling call options at a strike price of $110,000 and buying put options at a strike price of $109,000. He expressed doubts about the current market optimism, noting that "CT's Q4 forecasts are overly optimistic," and describing the price action as "foolish price behavior." Traders observed significant volatility compression heading into the weekend, making it "difficult to see" significant moves. Several traders actively managed their short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options, aiming to take profits before holding them overnight.
PANews 2025/09/27 17:28
Indian agency files charges against businessman over crypto linked to scammers

Indian agency files charges against businessman over crypto linked to scammers

Indian agency, The Enforcement Directorate, has filed a charge sheet against businessman Raj Kundra, accusing him of having about 285 Bitcoins, which are proceeds of crime. The Bitcoin, worth Rs. 150.47 crore (approximately $18 million), was received from late crypto scam mastermind Amit Bhardwaj, Indian authorities said. The charge sheet was filed before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court. Indian authorities claimed that Kundra concealed crucial evidence in the case and failed to surrender the digital assets linked to the crime. According to the ED, Kundra remains in possession of the Bitcoin, enjoying the proceeds of crime. The Indian agency also mentioned that he conducted a transaction with his wife, Shilpa Shetty, an actress, at below market rate to obfuscate the funds gotten through criminal activities. Indian agency files charges against businessman over crime-linked Bitcoin The money laundering case originates from several FIRs filed by police in the Maharashtra and Delhi regions against Variable Tech Private Limited and several individuals, including Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj, Vivek Bhardwaj, and Mahender Bhardwaj. Indian authorities claimed that the promoters promised investors huge gains in return for their investments in a Bitcoin mining program, but instead got cheated. Authorities claimed that the suspects took the ill-gotten Bitcoin and sent it into obscure online wallets. The Indian agency claimed that Kundra received the said Bitcoin from Amit Bhardwaj for establishing a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. Though the deal failed to materialize, authorities claimed that Kundra allegedly still retained possession of the Bitcoin, failing to remit it so that it could be returned to those who invested in the program.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 17:22
U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: Trump may forgive Musk but will not forget the negative impact

U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: Trump may forgive Musk but will not forget the negative impact

PANews reported on September 27th that according to The Hill, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Trump may forgive Musk, but will not forget the negative impact he had after leaving the administration. Musk was once one of the president's closest allies in the Trump administration. Lutnick said: "I think Musk is that kind of person. He did win the president's friendship and admiration, but when he left, he showed a very negative side of himself. And I don't think the president will forget that negativity. Trump will remain friendly to Musk in the future and will be friendly and kind because he is indeed very affable, but do I think he will forget it? I don't think so."
PANews 2025/09/27 17:20
Syz Capital Partner Richard Byworth Withdraws from Bitcoin ETFs and MSTR to Metaplanet

Syz Capital Partner Richard Byworth Withdraws from Bitcoin ETFs and MSTR to Metaplanet

PANews reported on September 27 that according to BitcoinTreasuries, Richard Byworth, partner of Swiss hedge fund Syz Capital, is withdrawing funds from Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and some Bitcoin ETF investments, and has begun to invest in Japanese Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet. He expects the company's market performance to outperform Bitcoin's recent market trends by more than 50%.
PANews 2025/09/27 17:18
Hong Kong-listed company Zhiyun International has completed the opening of a Bitcoin account and purchased more than one BTC.

Hong Kong-listed company Zhiyun International has completed the opening of a Bitcoin account and purchased more than one BTC.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zhiyun International, a Hong Kong-listed company, disclosed that its wholly-owned subsidiary Zhiyun Kuangshi Co., Ltd. has completed the opening of a Bitcoin account at a regulated virtual asset trading platform service provider in Hong Kong, and purchased more than one Bitcoin through the group's internal resources, with an average purchase price of approximately US$118,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$918,000).
PANews 2025/09/27 17:14
Economist: Bitcoin's growth rate this year lags behind precious metals such as gold and silver, and it may have been in a long-term invisible bear market

Economist: Bitcoin's growth rate this year lags behind precious metals such as gold and silver, and it may have been in a long-term invisible bear market

PANews reported on September 27th that economist and cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff published data on the X platform showing that BTC and ETH's year-to-date gains have lagged behind those of major precious metals: platinum is up 74%, silver is up 59%, palladium is up 44%, gold is up 43%, Ethereum is up 20%, and Bitcoin is up 16%. Peter Schiff also pointed out that Bitcoin has been in a long-term "hidden bear market," as its price, denominated in gold, is currently 22% below its August 2025 high and 20% below its November 2021 high.
PANews 2025/09/27 17:09
Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

Plans for Fusaka are moving quickly. Test runs are set to begin in October, and while developers initially aimed for […]
Coindoo 2025/09/27 17:04
