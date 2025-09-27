2025-09-29 Monday

GitHub Discontinues Recent Changes to Home Dashboard

The post GitHub Discontinues Recent Changes to Home Dashboard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 26, 2025 10:44 GitHub has concluded its testing of new improvements to the home dashboard, which were initially available to a subset of users. The changes have now been disabled. GitHub has announced the conclusion of its recent testing phase for improvements to the home dashboard. The changes, which included modifications to both the content and layout, were initially rolled out to a limited group of users. According to The GitHub Blog, these updates have now been disabled as the testing period has ended. Testing Phase Overview Last month, GitHub initiated a test aimed at enhancing user experience by refining the home dashboard’s interface. The improvements were designed to deliver a more streamlined and user-friendly experience, focusing on better content organization and layout adjustments. This initiative was part of GitHub’s ongoing efforts to optimize its platform for developers. Feedback and Future Plans Despite the changes being disabled, the feedback gathered during the test period will likely inform future updates to the dashboard. GitHub has not yet detailed specific future plans for the dashboard but remains committed to evolving its platform based on user input and technological advancements. Related Developments This move comes amidst a broader trend of tech companies continuously updating and testing new features to enhance user engagement and satisfaction. As platforms like GitHub serve an increasingly global and diverse user base, maintaining a balance between innovation and usability becomes crucial. Users are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming changes and participate in feedback opportunities to influence future enhancements. For more information on GitHub’s updates, users can refer to the official changelog and blog posts. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-discontinues-recent-changes-home-dashboard
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 18:41
Coinbase (COIN) Stock Falls 6% as Mizuho Raises Price Target to $300. Time To Buy?

TLDR Coinbase stock dropped 6% this week to $312.59 as crypto market sell-off reduced trading volumes Q2 earnings disappointed with transaction revenue down 39% quarter-over-quarter and higher operating costs Mizuho raised price target to $300 from $267, citing benefits from potential interest rate cuts Security concerns and regulatory scrutiny continue to weigh on investor sentiment [...] The post Coinbase (COIN) Stock Falls 6% as Mizuho Raises Price Target to $300. Time To Buy? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/27 18:39
Solana ETFs Add Staking as SEC Decision Nears

The post Solana ETFs Add Staking as SEC Decision Nears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 27 September 2025 | 13:10 Solana is back in the spotlight as a wave of issuers push ahead with revised ETF proposals. Firms including Grayscale, Fidelity, Bitwise, VanEck, Franklin, CoinShares, and Canary have all updated their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, this time adding staking to the mix. The adjustment would allow the funds to put their Solana holdings to work on-chain, generating rewards that can be distributed as income to shareholders. Analysts say the move not only enhances potential returns but also strengthens the case for regulatory approval. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart flagged the filings, while ETF specialist Nate Geraci suggested the SEC could deliver a decision in as little as two weeks. Momentum has been building for Solana ETFs throughout 2025. Institutional inflows have already surged in Europe, with Bitwise’s staking product attracting $60 million in its debut week. In the U.S., the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF has also been gaining traction, surpassing $250 million in assets just months after launch. The fund recently restructured to improve tax efficiency, boosting its appeal further. Grayscale, meanwhile, is widening its focus beyond single assets. Its new CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, which includes Solana and XRP, traded $22 million on its opening day. This adds to the growing sense that Solana exposure is becoming a core component of crypto investment strategies. Regulatory winds appear to be shifting in favor of approval. Earlier this month, the SEC streamlined rules for Ethereum products, reducing the need for one-off approvals. Market watchers believe the same framework will clear the path for Solana ETFs, potentially making early October a decisive moment. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 18:16
Best AI Presales in 2025: Analysts Highlight Lyno AI as the #1 Pick

The post Best AI Presales in 2025: Analysts Highlight Lyno AI as the #1 Pick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is receiving significant interest as the leading AI presale of 2025. Analysts point to its sophisticated decision engine and actual cross-chain features.   Analysts Are Buzzing—Early $LYNO Investors Could Ride the Next 181% Boom! Early Bird, which is the first phase of the Lyno AI presale, is already running at 0.050 per token. There are 793,580 tokens sold to date and a total of 39,679 has been raised. The second step of presale raises the price to 0.055, and the ultimate goal is 0.100 per token. Any investor who buys over $100 worth of tokens will be eligible for a giveaway option where they can win 100K, which will be divided into ten prizes of 10K each. The momentum of the presale is characterized by high early-adoption. Analysts commend the neural-optimized risk assessment engine of Lyno AI. Because it uses oracle-fed gas analytics, it can run on over 15 blockchains as opposed to other AI tokens. This wideness enables even people, like a teacher in Santiago de Cuba, to make money on autonomous arbitrage. As Cardano owners continue to swap in presales of $10 million, and Cronos soars 181% this month, Lyno AI will be the platform adopted by many early adopters. No Capital? No Problem—Flash Loans and AI Arbitrage Are Yours With $LYNO! Many projects do not have true AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage as Lyno AI provides. Security and reliability of its smart contracts are audit-tested by Cyberscope. The platform links liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism as well as with 12 other networks. AI is used to scan prices and liquidity in real time to identify arbitrage opportunities. Trades are executed within milliseconds having automatic risk controls and flash loans without initial capital requirements. The token holders control the governance, fee structures, and supported…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 18:14
BNB Up, LINK Down: Digitap Captures Market Attention

The post BNB Up, LINK Down: Digitap Captures Market Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB Up, LINK Down: Digitap Captures Market Attention Skip to content Home Press Release BNB Looks Bearish At $984 And LINK Shows Weakness At $23 While Digitap Enjoys Analyst 20x Forecast Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bnb-looks-bearish-at-984-and-link-shows-weakness-at-23-while-digitap-enjoys-analyst-20x-forecast/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 18:07
Unveiling ADA’s Transformative Path To $2 By 2030

The post Unveiling ADA’s Transformative Path To $2 By 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Price Prediction: Unveiling ADA’s Transformative Path To $2 By 2030 Skip to content Home Crypto News Cardano Price Prediction: Unveiling ADA’s Transformative Path to $2 by 2030 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cardano-price-prediction-2030-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 18:03
why digital assets are taking over

The post why digital assets are taking over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global economy is at an inflection point. Traditional models built on centralized banking, paper-based settlement, and slow-moving institutions are giving way to digital-first systems. From payments to capital markets, the transition is accelerating, powered by blockchain, tokenization, and the rapid growth of digital assets. In recent months, this shift has only become clearer. Central banks are trialing digital currencies, corporations are experimenting with blockchain-based supply chains, and investors are allocating to crypto at unprecedented levels. This transformation mirrors earlier technological revolutions. Just as the internet displaced old communication models and cloud computing replaced on-premises infrastructure, digital assets are set to redefine how value is stored and transferred. The “old economy” isn’t disappearing overnight, but its dominance is waning. Younger generations, emerging markets, and institutional innovators are pulling finance into the digital realm. For investors, this moment represents not only a change in infrastructure but also an opportunity to identify projects that will thrive in a tokenized world. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly gaining visibility as a presale phenomenon aligned with this new digital era. The decline of traditional models Signs of the old system’s limits are everywhere. Settlement times for cross-border payments remain slow, often taking days to clear. Bank transfer fees eat into remittances that are lifelines for emerging economies. Centralized intermediaries control flows of capital and information, making transparency scarce. Meanwhile, younger consumers increasingly demand instant, 24/7 financial access through apps and platforms, expectations that legacy institutions often fail to meet. Global debt levels also weigh heavily on the old order. With governments running deficits and central banks debasing currencies, trust in traditional fiat systems is eroding. Investors are looking for hedges not just against inflation but against systemic inefficiency. Digital assets, whether in the form of Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins, offer transparency, speed, and a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 18:00
Trump’s New Pharma, Truck Tariffs: Terrible Or Toothless?

The post Trump’s New Pharma, Truck Tariffs: Terrible Or Toothless? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mexico dominates U.S. imports of heavy-duty trucks, accounting for 82.31% of the total this year. The United States also has its second-largest deficit with Mexico. ustradenumbers.com Add heavy trucks and pharmaceuticals to the long list of imports President Trump has targeted for tariffs in his quixotic battle to rid the nation of its $1 trillion annual trade deficit. Trump announced on Thursday he was imposing 100% tariffs on branded or patented pharmaceutical products – essentially an embargo – and 25% tariffs on commercial trucks, effective Oct. 1. Terrible? With pharmaceuticals, maybe not, since about 90% of all prescriptions filled in the United States are generics, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They are not affected. In addition, any drug maker that is building a manufacturing plant in the United States is exempt. Might need to switch this one to toothless. What about those heavy-duty trucks? Terrible? Maybe not, since 82.31% of trucks (HS 8704) imported this year come from Mexico, mainly through Port Laredo and Eagle Pass, Texas, and another 13,40% from Canada. That’s 95.71% of the $24.1 billion total, according to U.S. Census Bureau data through July, the latest available. Mexico and Canada are, of course, the “M” and the “C” in USMCA, the treaty Trump negotiated in his first term that has allowed imports to enter the United States without being subjected to tariffs if they were compliant with the treaty, as had been the case with the treaty’s successor, NAFTA. But maybe so. Maybe it will be terrible for commercial vehicle manufacturers Daimler, Paccar, Volvo and Traton, all with manufacturing in Mexico. That’s because earlier this year, when announcing 25% tariffs that involved imports from USMCA partners Canada and Mexico, Trump followed with a “carve out,” meaning those imports that complied with the treaty terms…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 17:49
At AIESEC in Nigeria’s IYD 2025, Youth Leaders Prove the Future Is Now

At AIESEC in Nigeria’s IYD 2025 event, “Youth in a Connected World,” young leaders explored how technology, storytelling, and purposeful community action can drive meaningful change. From building trust beyond the internet, to championing local SDG initiatives, to amplifying youth voices through storytelling platforms like HackerNoon, the discussions reinforced one truth: the future isn’t something to wait for—it’s something youth are actively shaping today.
Hackernoon 2025/09/27 17:00
BlockDAG Presale Analysis Provides Context for XRP Tundra’s Market Strategy

XRP Tundra’s dual-token presale, staking model, and DAMM V2 liquidity design stand out in contrast to BlockDAG’s massive fundraising drive.
Cryptodaily 2025/09/27 01:15
