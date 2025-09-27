Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Ethereum surpasses other networks as leading chain for Tether's USDT
Ethereum has reclaimed its position as the largest blockchain for USDT deployment by supply, surpassing Tron.
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 18:21
Distribuire
Cache Wallet Taps CodexField to Elevate Onchain Security and Drive Web3 Adoption
Cache Wallet and CodexField set to deliver secure, recoverable, and user-friendly Web3 solutions across DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and AI at the global level.
WALLET
$0.02281
+2.51%
DEFI
$0.001492
-0.26%
AI
$0.1182
+0.08%
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 18:10
Distribuire
Experts Load a $0.035 Altcoin, Calling It the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Year-End
The post Experts Load a $0.035 Altcoin, Calling It the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Year-End appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As crypto charts continue to fluctuate and investors debate why crypto is down, analysts are turning their attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as one of the best crypto investment opportunities currently available. Market insiders are quietly accumulating MUTM at $0.035, recognizing both its utility-driven design and its strong potential for year-end returns. With Phase 6 …
ALTCOIN
$0.0004431
+17.81%
NOW
$0.00563
-7.40%
WHY
$0.00000002795
-4.93%
Distribuire
CoinPedia
2025/09/27 18:01
Distribuire
Bitcoin Price Prediction: The Key Onchain Support Levels Bulls Must Defend to Avoid $60,000
Bitcoin price prediction warns bulls must hold $107K–$104K support or risk a collapse toward $60,000.
BULLS
$807.48
+1.44%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/27 17:56
Distribuire
Crypto Regulation is Struggling to Keep Pace with Rapid Adoption – Exclusive Insights
The post Crypto Regulation is Struggling to Keep Pace with Rapid Adoption – Exclusive Insights appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto Loopholes Criminals Exploit While Regulators Play Catch-Up Just this month, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority accelerated crypto approvals to address criticisms of slow licensing and acknowledgment that regulation must catch up to the pace of innovation. At the same time, crypto adoption is rising fast: around 562 million people now own crypto globally, up …
PLAY
$0.03963
+2.19%
CATCH
$0.0229
-2.13%
PEOPLE
$0.01631
-0.30%
Distribuire
CoinPedia
2025/09/27 17:55
Distribuire
Is Ripple’s Bull Run Finished? AI’s Answers May Surprise the XRP Army
Is it all over for XRP during this cycle?
BULL
$0.001892
+3.05%
AI
$0.1182
+0.08%
MAY
$0.0391
+2.35%
Distribuire
CryptoPotato
2025/09/27 17:55
Distribuire
Peter Schiff Doubles Down: Gold Set to Outshine Crypto in 2025
Outspoken economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff has reasserted his bold prediction for 2025, arguing that gold and precious metals are poised to leave Bitcoin and Ethereum “in the dust.” Schiff maintains that while digital assets remain highly speculative, the enduring stability and institutional backing of gold confirm its superiority as the ultimate store of … Continue reading "Peter Schiff Doubles Down: Gold Set to Outshine Crypto in 2025" The post Peter Schiff Doubles Down: Gold Set to Outshine Crypto in 2025 appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
DUST
$0.002184
-16.41%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/27 17:49
Distribuire
Novogratz: Dovish Fed Chair Nominee Could Trigger Major Bitcoin Rally
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes Bitcoin could stage a sharp rally if the next US Federal Reserve chair turns out to be a monetary dove.
MAJOR
$0.12187
-0.74%
STAGE
$0.0000498
+18.85%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/27 17:46
Distribuire
The Risky, Rewarding World of DeFi Yield Optimization
Decentralized finance offers more than just staking. Protocols like Yearn, Barnbridge, and Horizon showcase advanced strategies—liquidity pools, yield farming, interest rate swaps, and tranching—that can generate higher returns while mitigating risks like impermanent loss. By combining diversification, hedging, and algorithmic optimization, DeFi is evolving into a bank-like system designed to balance stability with growth for savers.
DEFI
$0.001492
-0.26%
MORE
$0.0776
+1.75%
LIKE
$0.007393
-3.18%
Distribuire
Hackernoon
2025/09/27 10:00
Distribuire
The Role of Mutation Path Algorithms in Tree-Diffusion Program Synthesis
This article details the Tree Path Algorithm, which finds the first mutation step to convert a source syntax tree into a target tree.
TREE
$0.2617
--%
Distribuire
Hackernoon
2025/09/27 09:18
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase