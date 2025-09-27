Ethereum reclaims the lead as the largest blockchain for USDT deployment

Ethereum has reclaimed its position as the largest blockchain for USDT deployment by surpassing Tron in supply. USDT supply on the ETH blockchain has grown by around $17 billion since May to $77 billion. The shift represents a reversal from earlier in May, when Tron temporarily held the lead with 48% supply compared to Ethereum's 42%. The two blockchain networks have remained close competitors throughout the year, with between $75 billion and $80 billion supply levels. According to DeFiLlama data, Tron's supply stands at $76.23 billion at the time of publication. Institutional adoption fuels ETH dominance as the preferred network for USDT Retail traders have largely favored Tron for its low fees against Ethereum's institutional-grade infrastructure with higher transfer fees. Despite that, ETH has maintained deep liquidity and an extensive DeFi ecosystem reach. Other notable chains include the BSC chain, which holds 7.48% of the USDT supply, and Plasma (XPL), with a supply of $4.37 billion. Solana has remained low, capturing only $2.1 billion of the USDT supply, according to data on DeFiLlama. 📈🔝 @Tether_to's USDT on @ethereum is back as the biggest stablecoin deployment by supply. The supply of USDT on Ethereum has increased by ~$17 billion since May. pic.twitter.com/1wS2RZ1FA3 — Token Terminal @ TOKEN2049 🇸🇬 (@tokenterminal) September 26, 2025 Ethereum's daily USDT transactions average around 400K, while overall network transactions surpassed 1.64 million today. This shows its active use in payments and settlements across the DeFi ecosystem. Tron, however, still dominates in terms of daily transactions. Institutional adoption of Ethereum has fueled the reversal, with companies like PayPal integrating PYUSD stablecoin into Ethereum, currently leading with $1.75 billion in supply. The scale of USDT volumes on Ethereum influences cross-chain bridge activity, liquidity provision, and exchange integration. Ethereum's ability to capture institutional stablecoin flows positions it as the primary…