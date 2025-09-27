Bursa MEXC
Best Altcoins to Buy After Vanguard’s Big Crypto ETF Shift
The post Best Altcoins to Buy After Vanguard's Big Crypto ETF Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy After Vanguard's Big Crypto ETF Shift
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:38
Ethereum reclaims the lead as the largest blockchain for USDT deployment
The post Ethereum reclaims the lead as the largest blockchain for USDT deployment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has reclaimed its position as the largest blockchain for USDT deployment by surpassing Tron in supply. USDT supply on the ETH blockchain has grown by around $17 billion since May to $77 billion. The shift represents a reversal from earlier in May, when Tron temporarily held the lead with 48% supply compared to Ethereum's 42%. The two blockchain networks have remained close competitors throughout the year, with between $75 billion and $80 billion supply levels. According to DeFiLlama data, Tron's supply stands at $76.23 billion at the time of publication. Institutional adoption fuels ETH dominance as the preferred network for USDT Retail traders have largely favored Tron for its low fees against Ethereum's institutional-grade infrastructure with higher transfer fees. Despite that, ETH has maintained deep liquidity and an extensive DeFi ecosystem reach. Other notable chains include the BSC chain, which holds 7.48% of the USDT supply, and Plasma (XPL), with a supply of $4.37 billion. Solana has remained low, capturing only $2.1 billion of the USDT supply, according to data on DeFiLlama. 📈🔝 @Tether_to's USDT on @ethereum is back as the biggest stablecoin deployment by supply. The supply of USDT on Ethereum has increased by ~$17 billion since May. pic.twitter.com/1wS2RZ1FA3 — Token Terminal @ TOKEN2049 🇸🇬 (@tokenterminal) September 26, 2025 Ethereum's daily USDT transactions average around 400K, while overall network transactions surpassed 1.64 million today. This shows its active use in payments and settlements across the DeFi ecosystem. Tron, however, still dominates in terms of daily transactions. Institutional adoption of Ethereum has fueled the reversal, with companies like PayPal integrating PYUSD stablecoin into Ethereum, currently leading with $1.75 billion in supply. The scale of USDT volumes on Ethereum influences cross-chain bridge activity, liquidity provision, and exchange integration. Ethereum's ability to capture institutional stablecoin flows positions it as the primary…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:37
Beyond BTC & ETH: Crypto ETFs Turn to DOGE, XRP, Is Pepeto the Next Breakout?
Beyond BTC & ETH: Crypto ETFs Turn to DOGE, XRP, Is Pepeto the Next Breakout? The post Beyond BTC & ETH: Crypto ETFs Turn to DOGE, XRP, Is Pepeto the Next Breakout? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SEC Greenlights Regulations That Could Trigger a Surge of New Crypto ETF Listings The SEC has approved a new set of "generic listing standards," designed to streamline the process for listing spot crypto ETFs. As of September 19, 2025, this change means that funds meeting basic criteria, such as having a regulated futures market for …
CoinPedia
2025/09/27 18:30
Hyperliquid launches HYPE/USDH spot trading pair
PANews reported on September 27 that according to the official website, Hyperliquid has just launched the HYPE/USDH spot trading pair, having previously launched USDH/USDC.
PANews
2025/09/27 18:19
Vitalik Buterin Slams EU’s ‘Chat Control’ Bill: Privacy Concerns Alarm Blockchain Pioneer
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has issued a strong warning against the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” legislation, asserting that it poses a significant threat to digital privacy rights. As debates over crypto regulation intensify across the continent, Buterin’s comments highlight the growing concern within the crypto community about government surveillance measures and their potential impact [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/27 18:15
Blackrock Cryptocurrency Investment Framework Applied to XRP Tundra’s Value Proposition
BlackRock has become a force in digital assets, building a regulated bridge for institutional capital. Its spot Bitcoin ETF in the US and tokenization fund BUIDL are examples of how it treats crypto like infrastructure, not speculation. The strategy is clear: establish transparency, stability, and predictable yield structures so large investors can commit. XRP Tundra’s […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/27 18:00
XRP Ledger Positioned as Foundation for Institutional DeFi, Says Ripple CTO David Schwartz
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Tronweekly
2025/09/27 18:00
Presale Frenzy: Lyno AI Dominates September’s Best Crypto Picks
Presale Frenzy: Lyno AI Dominates September's Best Crypto Picks The September presale frenzy is underway, and Lyno AI is on the frontline. Lyno AI has piqued investor interest because of its novel AI-based platform and appealing presale figures amidst intense competition. The enthusiasm over other competitors such as Pepe Dollar is an indication that there is great confidence in the possibility of Lyno in […]
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 17:49
Bombay Stock Exchange rejects crypto-linked firm’s listing application
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has rejected a company’s application for listing its shares. The firm raised funds through a stock offering to invest in crypto.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 17:20
Typographic Attacks on Vision-LLMs: Evaluating Adversarial Threats in Autonomous Driving Systems
This paper explores the critical safety risk of typographic attacks against Vision-Large-Language-Models (Vision-LLMs) integrated into autonomous driving (AD) systems.
Hackernoon
2025/09/27 09:28
