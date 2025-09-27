2025-09-29 Monday

Analysis: SharpLink and other three leading ETH treasury companies have all seen their mNAVs fall below 1, suggesting a negative feedback loop in the “flywheel”

PANews reported on September 27 that according to data from Strategythreserve, as the price of ETH fell, the mNAV indicators of the three Ethereum treasury companies, SharpLink, The Ether Machine and ETHZilla, have all fallen below 1, reaching 0.99, 0.07 and 0.88 respectively. The three companies' current ETH holdings are 838,730, 495,360 and 102,240 respectively. The ratio of market capitalization to net asset value (mNAV) is a key indicator for measuring the valuation of a treasury company. If mNAV is greater than 1, the company can issue additional shares within the premium range and use the proceeds to purchase ETH, thereby increasing the ETH holdings per share and bringing about a thickening of the book value. If it converges to 1 or below 1, the price of ETH itself will decline and the secondary market will be weak, and the flywheel mechanism will shift from "thickening" to "dilution", forming a negative feedback.
Ethereum
ETH$4 112,43+2,91%
1
1$0,006982+9,09%
LoopNetwork
LOOP$0,02379+4,34%
PANews2025/09/27 18:44
"Big Brother Maji" increased his XPL holdings fivefold to 8.8 million, worth $13.3 million.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Big Brother Maji" Huang Licheng increased his XPL holdings fivefold to 8.8 million coins, worth $13.3 million, with an average opening price of $1.55. The current floating loss on a single coin is $381,000, and the overall floating loss on the position is $14.06 million.
Plasma
XPL$1,2575-10,99%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1179-0,16%
1
1$0,006982+9,09%
PANews2025/09/27 18:32
Fetch.ai Launches Agentverse MCP Tools to Simplify AI Agent Development

According to Fetch.ai, the Agentverse MCP and Agentvere MCP-Lite are the exclusive toolkit versions for Agentvere simplifying management of AI agents.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1179-0,16%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/27 18:30
Report: Crypto Growth Puts Financial Stability at Risk in Emerging Markets

In a new report, the credit rating agency said digital assets are no longer confined to speculative investing but are […] The post Report: Crypto Growth Puts Financial Stability at Risk in Emerging Markets appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/27 18:20
Coinbase Defends Base Network From Exchange Label Amid Token Exploration

Highlights: Coinbase has defended Base network, as Paul Grewal says sequencers process transactions but do not match trades. Base is exploring a token launch and aims to add a Solana bridge to boost decentralization. Base has secured 4.83 billion TVL with stablecoin liquidity as it strengthens its position in the DeFi market. Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, dismissed claims that its Ethereum Layer-2 network, Base, should be labeled an exchange. Speaking in an interview, Grewal explained that Base functions as blockchain infrastructure, not a marketplace for securities trading. He stressed that transaction matching happens inside applications, including automated market makers or centralized order book protocols, not on the Layer-2 level itself. Should @base be regulated like the Nasdaq exchange? Here's what @coinbase CLO @iampaulgrewal has to say: “Base is just a normal blockchain… Yes it’s a layer2. But that doesn’t change its relationship to securities laws.” “We are not matching buyers and sellers of securities…… pic.twitter.com/Cd4M8kizTZ — Bankless (@BanklessHQ) September 26, 2025 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission defines an exchange as a system that brings buyers and sellers together. This raised questions about whether sequencers, which order transactions, could fall into that category. Commissioner Hester Peirce warned that centralized sequencers might resemble matching engines and attract legal oversight. Grewal argued that this interpretation creates confusion. He compared sequencers to cloud service providers, which run code but are not responsible for the activities built on top. Ripple’s David Schwartz supported that position, while Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised Base for combining centralized sequencing with decentralized Ethereum security. Base is doing things the right way: an L2 on top of Ethereum, that uses its centralized features to provide stronger UX features, while still being tied into Ethereum's decentralized base layer for security. Base does not have custody over your funds, they cannot steal funds or… https://t.co/0EMdThg4gU — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 22, 2025 Grewal cautioned that treating sequencers as exchanges could impose heavy compliance demands. He said such restrictions would harm innovation and slow the development of Ethereum’s scaling ecosystem. Coinbase Defends Base Network While Exploring Token Plans Coinbase used its BaseCamp 2025 event in Vermont to outline new directions for the Base network. Jesse Pollak, who leads the project, revealed that the team is now exploring the launch of a native token. This represented a shift from earlier statements that ruled out any token for Base. Meanwhile, Coinbase recently launched a $5 million security program that is set to focus on its on-chain products and the smart contracts of the Base network. Pollak clarified that no decision has been reached on token design, governance, or launch timing. However, he said that the exploration aligns with efforts to expand decentralization and support more opportunities for developers and creators. The remarks followed the recent token release by Consensys’ Linea network, which distributed more than nine billion LINEA tokens. At the same event, Base announced a new bridge with Solana. The bridge will facilitate interoperability between ERC-20 and SPL tokens and allow more flexibility to users. Pollak termed these steps as crucial to developing more adoption and creating more avenues of cooperation among ecosystems. Grewal emphasized that the Base Network operates as infrastructure. He said compliance burdens should fall on applications, not on the Layer-2 itself. He added that mislabeling sequencers only spreads confusion and slows adoption. Base Strengthens Its DeFi Position Base continues to gain traction in decentralized finance. The network has a total value locked of $4.83 billion in over 700 protocols. Liquidity is also high, and $4.4 billion of stablecoins are circulating on the network. These assets allow lending, trading, and other DeFi activity. Source: DefiLlama Ethereum remains dominant in the industry with a locked value of $86.3 billion. Solana comes behind, with Base gaining an increasing market share despite its smaller size. The gradual increase emphasizes the significance of the Coinbase user base and infrastructure. Base has positioned itself as a major player in the growth of the market. Its development demonstrates the ability of Layer-2 networks to compete and overcome innovation objectives as well as legal challenges. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0119--%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001534-0,71%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,06647+2,34%
Coinstats2025/09/27 17:59
Greeks.live: Most traders focus on the two key price levels of $104,000 and $112,000 for Bitcoin

PANews reported on September 27th that Greeks.live macroeconomic researcher Adam released a Chinese community briefing, noting that there is a significant disagreement among the community regarding Bitcoin's short-term outlook, with bearish sentiment predominant. Most traders are focusing on Bitcoin's key price levels of $104,000 and $112,000, while also closely monitoring Ethereum's support level of $3,700 and resistance level of $4,300. Ethereum's relative strength has drawn attention: Yesterday, ETH and SOL rebounded significantly more strongly than Bitcoin, and despite a net outflow of over 60,000 coins from ETFs, Ethereum still saw a 4% surge, indicating signs of whales buying the dip.
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01673+7,10%
Ethereum
ETH$4 112,43+2,91%
Solana
SOL$206,52+3,52%
PANews2025/09/27 17:58
Bitcoin Price Could Hit $200,000 If Fed Turns Dovish, Says Galaxy CEO

Highlights: Novogratz predicts that a dovish Federal Reserve chair could trigger a major crypto rally. He said the Bitcoin price might climb to $200,000, though the U.S. economy could face costs. Trump’s Fed appointment choice may shock markets, boosting both Bitcoin and gold sharply. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin might climb to new highs if the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair adopts a strongly dovish stance. In an interview with Kyle Chasse released Friday, he described such a move as the biggest potential catalyst for Bitcoin and the wider crypto market. He explained that a dovish leader would likely speed up interest rate cuts, which could provide solid support for risk assets.  Novogratz Sees Bitcoin Hitting $200K but Warns of Economic Costs Mike Novogratz said the Bitcoin price could go up to $200,000, but it might be a temporary high. While he acknowledged the upside for crypto, he also cautioned that this outcome could come with significant costs for the U.S. economy. Novogratz added that despite the benefits of digital assets, it is not something he personally wants to see because of his concern for America. Novogratz cautioned that an overly dovish Federal Reserve could weaken the U.S. dollar, which might drive investors toward assets like Bitcoin and gold. He viewed this as a situation where both assets could rise sharply if confidence in U.S. monetary independence fades. Historically, lower interest rates have reduced the appeal of bonds and deposits, often redirecting liquidity into risk assets.  Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin’s “biggest bull catalyst” could be an ultra-dovish policy shift following a change in Federal Reserve leadership. He noted that if Trump appoints a dovish chair, aggressive rate cuts could drive Bitcoin to $200,000 — but warned it… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 27, 2025 Daleep Singh, vice chair and chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income, shared a similar perspective, saying that risks to the dollar remain tilted to the downside. He also highlighted the likelihood of a major shift in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) after Powell’s term ends in May 2026. “On a cyclical basis, I think the risks to the dollar are skewed to the downside,” he added.  Trump’s Fed Appointment Could Shock Markets Novogratz suggested that if Trump goes ahead with his promise to appoint a dovish leader, it could create what he described as a major shock for the markets. He believed such a move would cause both gold and Bitcoin to rise sharply. He explained that while many expect Trump to select someone dovish, there is still uncertainty surrounding the final choice. According to him, this scenario may not fully appear in market behavior until the appointment is officially confirmed. Novogratz also mentioned that investors might not take Trump’s intentions seriously until the decision is actually made. BREAKING: President Trump just called on Jerome Powell to “RESIGN IMMEDIATELY.” And if he doesn’t, he should be FIRED for lying to Congress, as Federal Housing Chair @Pulte alleged POWELL MUST GO! pic.twitter.com/jpNoFCoblt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 2, 2025 Reports suggest that Trump has limited his choices for the next Federal Reserve chair to three names. The list includes White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. Trump mentioned during remarks at the Oval Office on September 6 that these three could be considered the leading candidates for the role.  Fed Moves Put Pressure on Bitcoin Price The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September, as markets largely expected. Waller had been calling for a rate cut since July. Bitcoin is under pressure, trading near $109,000 after a 6% drop last week. Powell lowered expectations for further rate cuts, saying policy depends on data. Crypto markets faced turmoil this week with over $1.1 billion in liquidations. Ethereum led the selloff with $409 million, while Bitcoin saw $272 million liquidated. Still, Galaxy Digital CEO hopes that the Bitcoin price could shift market sentiment quickly if the Fed Chair turns dovish. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Major
MAJOR$0,12187-0,74%
Union
U$0,010226+0,80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,54+0,45%
Coinstats2025/09/27 17:55
Data: Aster's cumulative fee revenue has exceeded US$100 million, surpassing Circle's fee revenue in the past 7 days

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Deflama data, the cumulative fee income of perpetual contract DEX Aster has exceeded US$100 million, currently reaching US$110.5 million. In addition, Aster's fee revenue has reached US$56.3 million in the past seven days, more than 2.5 times the fee revenue of Hyperliquid ($21.75 million). It has now surpassed Circle ($54 million) and is currently ranked second in protocol revenue, second only to Tether ($153.95 million).
Aster
ASTER$1,8257+3,36%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0776+1,75%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00562-7,56%
PANews2025/09/27 17:55
Caitong Securities received a fine from the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau due to risk control issues at its overseas subsidiary. In June, it obtained the qualification to trade virtual asset E

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Cailianshe, due to multiple compliance loopholes in the management of overseas subsidiaries, the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau issued a fine. Caitong Securities and the company's assistant general manager and the then chairman of Caitong Securities (Hong Kong) Qian Bin were respectively issued warning letters and the relevant circumstances were recorded in the securities and futures market integrity file. Caitong Hong Kong reportedly obtained virtual asset ETF agency trading licenses in June of this year, becoming one of the first Chinese institutions to offer brokerage services for Bitcoin and Ethereum-related ETFs. Caitong Hong Kong is expected to complete approximately HK$21.2 billion in offshore debt financing in 2024. According to a penalty notice released by the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau, Caitong Securities failed to establish an effective risk isolation and control system for its overseas subsidiaries, increasing its cross-border operating risk exposure.
FINE
FINE$0,0000000014254+9,02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0995-2,45%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,09564-0,50%
PANews2025/09/27 17:48
Why AI Won’t Replace Your Weather App (Yet)

AI can summarize, interpret, and enhance – but when it comes to delivering reliable, real-time weather data, your radar-based weather app is still irreplaceable. Here's why.
WHY
WHY$0,00000002795-4,93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1179-0,16%
Threshold
T$0,01478+0,61%
Hackernoon2025/09/27 08:21
