Top Cryptos To Buy As Willy Woo revamps Bitcoin (BTC) price target after 4 years

Top Cryptos To Buy As Willy Woo revamps Bitcoin (BTC) price target after 4 years

The post Top Cryptos To Buy As Willy Woo revamps Bitcoin (BTC) price target after 4 years  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As on-chain analyst Willy Woo updates Bitcoin long-term price target for the first time in four years, investor attention is shifting away from the broader altcoin market and to a new coin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). As Bitcoin’s fresh outlook promises a possible new bull run, intelligent money is also searching for high-upside plays beyond the flagship cryptocurrency.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM), with its revolutionary DeFi model and parabolic growth potential, is quickly emerging as one of the top cryptos to build up before the market’s next leg higher. Mutuum Finance is in phase 6 of its presale which is 50% sold out. The project has already raised more than $16.4 million and attracted more than 16,600 unique holders. Bitcoin’s Long-Term Outlook Grows Stronger as Analysts Set Sights on $160K and More The price action of Bitcoin continues to be a topic of interest in the market as top on-chain analyst Willy Woo gives an update to his long-term forecasts, stating the top crypto can surge to the $140,000–$160,000 range during the next cycle. Woo, who has previously referred to Bitcoin potentially reaching $250,000 to $300,000 on the back of on-chain supply shocks and ongoing long-term investor accumulation, now acknowledges the potential for even higher targets of $300,000–$400,000 if institutional inflows were to gain traction.  Despite recent profit-taking, with whales selling positions close to $120,000 and rotating capital into traditional markets, Bitcoin’s fundamental foundation remains solid, underpinned by sustained inflows and tightening supply dynamics. While the pace of capital entering the market is slower than in previous cycles, analysts believe that these circumstances can still yield a considerable upside run, cementing Bitcoin’s status as a core holding even as investors diversify into riskier, higher-reward Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance Skyrockets in Presale Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sixth presale round is currently underway at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 19:43
Bitcoin Tipped To Peak In 2026 – Here's Why

Bitcoin Tipped To Peak In 2026 – Here’s Why

The post Bitcoin Tipped To Peak In 2026 – Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following a rather turbulent trading week, Bitcoin prices now sit below $110,000, representing a 12% decline from its all-time high at $124,457. Amid this situation, popular analyst Ted Pillows has shared an audacious market prediction that would douse fears of an impending cycle top. Institutional Demand To Extend Bitcoin Market Cycle To 2026 A typical crypto market cycle has always peaked in Q4 of the fourth year. This timing usually matches the post-halving hype and a strong wave of retail and institutional market demand.  Such behavior is observed in the last two cycles when Bitcoin reached a market top of $19,700 in December 2017, and $69,000 in November 2021. However, Ted Pillows postulates the present market is likely to present a different pattern, which aligns with the US business cycle. Generally, the US business policy centered around liquidity, interest rates, and inflation all play a heavy role in Bitcoin demand. Notably, the US Federal Reserve implemented its first rate cut of 2025 this September, and market analysts expect the monetary authority to maintain this dovish approach for the next six months. In particular, JP Morgan predicts the Fed will implement two more rate cuts in 2025 and one in 2026. This drop in interest rates is expected to boost investors’ access to liquidity through borrowing and support investments in risk assets such as Bitcoin. Furthermore, the introduction of Bitcoin Spot ETFs has also changed the structure of inflows. Notably, these investments have improved the ease of institutional investment in Bitcoin, with the present cumulative ETF inflows valued at $57.23 billion. Importantly, these heavy inflows, coupled with the emergence of Bitcoin treasury companies, have all contributed to maturing the Bitcoin market that is now likely to be driven by macroeconomic cycles rather than the traditional crypto-native cycles.  If US market forces prove dominant,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 19:17
This Dabo Swinney Bashing Over Clemson Football's 1-3 Start Is Out Of Control

This Dabo Swinney Bashing Over Clemson Football’s 1-3 Start Is Out Of Control

The post This Dabo Swinney Bashing Over Clemson Football’s 1-3 Start Is Out Of Control appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts after a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 5, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images Despite a college football season of horrors for the Clemson Tigers, they will not extend their losing streak from two games to three this weekend. That’s because they don’t play. Rimshot. But seriously, folks. It’s time for everybody to leave Dabo Swinney and his $11.13 million per year salary alone. Only Georgia’s Kirby Smart ($13.28 million) makes more than Swinney, and they deserve their status as financial kings of their profession. Only Smart joins Swinney with two national championships among active coaches, and nobody else has more than one. So all this whining over Swinney these days needs to stop. That’s especially true for those around Clemson, South Carolina, where he is the reason the Tigers became famous in a hurry beyond Howard’s Rock, the other Death Valley and a hill of 30 to 40 degrees inside Memorial Stadium on campus. Swinney gets it, though. “We’ll just try to have a great open date and reset our goals,” Swinney told reporters earlier this week, reflecting on the 1-3 start for a supposedly loaded Clemson team ranked in the top six of most preseason polls. “We have an 8-game season. That’s how we have to look at it. We have a bunch of great people who have worked their tails off. It’s frustrating when you don’t get the results you worked for, but that’s life. Life also is about accountability. My job is to make sure we are better. We have not achieved what we expected to achieve.” CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 19:04
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 27

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 27

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 27 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bulls are dominating over bears on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD Unlike other coins, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.11% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $109,255. However, if a bounce back does not happen, the fall is likely to continue to the $109,000 area by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the situation is less clear. The price of the main crypto is within yesterday’s bar, which means neither side is dominating. You Might Also Like In this case, consolidation in the area of $109,000-$110,000 is the more likely scenario over the next days. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $117,622. If the drop continues to the support of $107,389, one can expect a test of the $105,000 zone soon. Bitcoin is trading at $109,352 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-september-27-0
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:53
Crypto security experts flag major risks in crypto market structure legislation

Crypto security experts flag major risks in crypto market structure legislation

The post Crypto security experts flag major risks in crypto market structure legislation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global civil society organization Transparency International U.S. has urged lawmakers to reexamine some parts of the crypto market structure legislation. The bill is currently awaiting approval from Capitol Hill. The organization expressed its concerns about the legislation in a letter to U.S. Senator Majority Leader John Thune and Senator Charles Schumer. Transparency International’s concerns are on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act) and the Responsible Financial Innovation Act (RFIA). Transparency International sees risks posed by the RFIA bill The letter highlights the risks posed by the bills, with support from the Free Russia Foundation, Financial Accountability and Corporate Transparency Coalition, and Nate Sibley, the director of the Hudson Institute’s Kleptocracy Initiative. The parties want Congress to ensure that digital asset legislation includes measures to protect against money laundering and sanctions evasion, among other illicit activities. The organization argued that virtual assets are becoming the new tools for laundering the proceeds of corruption, including bribery and embezzlement. The letter cited the example of Tareck El Aissami, a Venezuelan official accused of embezzling state funds into digital assets and laundering them through U.S. crypto exchanges. “These blind spots in our crypto laws would give drug cartels, fentanyl traffickers, and corrupt regimes like Iran, North Korea, and Russia exactly what they need to anonymously move dirty money and fund their crimes.” -Scott Greytak, Deputy Executive Director of Transparency International U.S. The organization’s recommendations come in the wake of the recent market structure framework provided by Senate Democrats. The market structure framework highlights the need for stricter regulatory measures for cryptocurrencies. Democratic senators previously explained that the risks stemming from the high volatility of most digital assets pose a financial crisis under the RIFA. The newly appointed executive director of the President’s Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, Patrick Witt, also called…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:19
Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

The experts want Congress to ensure that crypto legislation includes measures to protect against money laundering, sanctions evasion, and more.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 18:00
Old Economy is Finished – The World Goes Digital

Old Economy is Finished – The World Goes Digital

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/the-end-of-the-old-economy-why-digital-assets-are-taking-over/
Coinstats2025/09/27 18:00
SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

Can decline of SHIB continue to $0.00001150 zone?
Coinstats2025/09/27 17:51
Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

The Indian Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against businessman Raj Kundra over his possession of Bitcoin linked to a crime.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 17:00
Anchor's 20% Savings Rate Isn't All That Meets the Eye

Anchor’s 20% Savings Rate Isn’t All That Meets the Eye

Anchor Protocol promises high, stable savings rates by carefully balancing staking fees, borrowing demand, and risk exposure. Its mechanisms include dynamic fee splits, reserves for downturns, and adjustments to collateralization requirements. While the system has held up even through market crashes, competition from protocols like Liquity, fluctuating borrower demand, and the risks of staking derivatives raise important caveats about sustainability.
Hackernoon2025/09/27 09:00
