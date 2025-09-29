2025-09-29 Monday

Falcon Finance: 0.3% of total rewards are allocated to Yap2Fly and Kaito staking

PANews reported on September 29th that Falcon Finance announced that $FF redemption will open today at 20:00 UTC+8. The announcement stated that 0.3% of the total token supply will be distributed 50/50 between the top 200 Yap2Fly leaders and Kaito stakers (holding 5,000 sKAITO or YT-sKAITO ). Vesting will unlock 40% of the tokens for the TGE , with the remainder gradually unlocked in Q4 as Falcon badge levels are achieved. Any rewards not claimed within three months will be forfeited and redistributed equally between the two groups of eligible users.
PANews2025/09/29 17:39
Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Next 24 Hours – Sep-29, 2025

Bitcoin, one of the top cryptocurrencies, experienced a rather steep decline in September 2025. However, after an extensive losing streak, the coin is finally attempting a comeback, bouncing back above $110,000. However, many speculate that this bounce back is just a relief rally before a large correction, as the coin lacks a solid base and ... Read more The post Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Next 24 Hours – Sep-29, 2025 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/29 17:30
Solana Block Limit Removal Proposed by Jump Crypto After Alpenglow Upgrade

TLDR Jump Crypto proposed removing Solana’s fixed compute block limit after the upcoming Alpenglow upgrade The change would let high-performance validators process more complex blocks, creating a performance incentive system Current fixed limit of 60 million compute units would be replaced with scaling based on validator capabilities Validators with better hardware could earn more fees, [...] The post Solana Block Limit Removal Proposed by Jump Crypto After Alpenglow Upgrade appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/29 17:24
5 features that set Leverage.Trading apart in crypto market

The post 5 features that set Leverage.Trading apart in crypto market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Leverage.Trading has emerged as an independent hub for calculators, guides, and risk reports that help traders navigate crypto leverage, margin, futures, and derivatives. Summary Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara, Leverage.Trading serves 850,000+ users across 200 countries with over 15 million calculations to date. Its mobile-first calculators, plain-English strategy guides, and transparent platform reviews make it a go-to resource for risk-focused traders. The Global Leverage & Risk Report, launched in 2025, highlights real-time trading behavior through anonymized data, offering insights into market stress before major liquidations. Leverage moves fast, and so do mistakes. In the summer of 2025, data from Leverage.Trading’s calculators captured that reality in stark detail, with nearly 85% of liquidation checks coming from mobile devices, and sharp spikes in risk testing just before billion-dollar wipeouts. This Project Review takes a closer look at Leverage.Trading, the independent brand behind those signals. Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara and operated by Prospective Aimline S.L. in Córdoba, Spain, the platform has become a go-to companion for traders trading high-risk instruments like leverage, margin, futures, and derivatives. Overview Website: https://leverage.trading/  Focus: Independent analytics and education for crypto leverage, futures, and margin trading. User Base: 850,000+ traders in 200+ countries. Content: Calculator suite, guides, platform reviews, risk reports Commercial stance: Rankings not for sale; affiliate disclosure published Support: Yes Languages: English What is Leverage.Trading? Leverage.Trading is an independent educational and analytics brand focused on crypto leverage, margin trading, futures, and derivatives. Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara and operated by Prospective Aimline S.L. in Córdoba, Spain, the publisher combines pro-grade calculators (liquidation price, leverage, position size, futures, funding, risk–reward, stop loss, margin call), plain-English strategy guides, and transparent…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:24
Big Week Ahead for U.S. Economy & Crypto Markets: Fed Speeches, FTX Payout, and More

The post Big Week Ahead for U.S. Economy & Crypto Markets: Fed Speeches, FTX Payout, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A big week is ahead for both the U.S. economy and crypto markets.  Investors and crypto holders alike are watching closely as fresh jobs data, key Federal Reserve speeches, and the $1.6 billion FTX payout are all set to be released. This comes after the Fed recently slashed its rates by 25 bps and investors …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 17:21
Bittensor (TAO) Faces Pullback, Eyes $310–$320 Rebound Soon

Bittensor (TAO) is showing volatility as it touched at $305. After failing to hold the support $353 mark, the coin retreated back to $310 before sliding further. It is now significant support around $260, while a reclamation of $310 could catalyse the short-term retracement. Bittensor is currently trading at $305.48, with a 24-hour trading volume […]
Tronweekly2025/09/29 17:15
DeepSeek and Zhipu will release new models

PANews reported on September 29th that, according to Yicai Global, AI practitioners discovered that the new DeepSeek-V3.2 model had been uploaded to the community platform HuggingFace and subsequently deleted. It is also understood that Zhipu's new model, GLM-4.6, will be released soon and is currently available through the API.
PANews2025/09/29 17:13
Chinese EV Giant BYD Targets up to 1 Million Overseas Deliveries This Year

TLDRs; BYD forecasts 800,000–1 million overseas EV deliveries in 2025, nearly double last year’s performance. The company now operates eight car-carrier ships, boosting efficiency in exports to Europe and Southeast Asia. BYD will open a Hungary plant in 2026 and plans to double European showrooms to strengthen its market presence. Overseas sales already grew 145% [...] The post Chinese EV Giant BYD Targets up to 1 Million Overseas Deliveries This Year appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 17:11
China’s CSI 300 tech index hits highest level since 2015

Retail investors in China are flooding the market like it’s a clearance sale, and the CSI 300 Information Technology Index just hit its highest point since 2015.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 16:29
Ex-Goldman Sachs Exec Sees Another Bitcoin Bull Market Arriving Later Than Expected

Raoul Pal, macro strategist and former Goldman Sachs executive, believes the cycle driving Bitcoin has shifted – and that the […] The post Ex-Goldman Sachs Exec Sees Another Bitcoin Bull Market Arriving Later Than Expected appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 12:01
