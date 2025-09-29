5 features that set Leverage.Trading apart in crypto market

The post 5 features that set Leverage.Trading apart in crypto market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Leverage.Trading has emerged as an independent hub for calculators, guides, and risk reports that help traders navigate crypto leverage, margin, futures, and derivatives. Summary Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara, Leverage.Trading serves 850,000+ users across 200 countries with over 15 million calculations to date. Its mobile-first calculators, plain-English strategy guides, and transparent platform reviews make it a go-to resource for risk-focused traders. The Global Leverage & Risk Report, launched in 2025, highlights real-time trading behavior through anonymized data, offering insights into market stress before major liquidations. Leverage moves fast, and so do mistakes. In the summer of 2025, data from Leverage.Trading’s calculators captured that reality in stark detail, with nearly 85% of liquidation checks coming from mobile devices, and sharp spikes in risk testing just before billion-dollar wipeouts. This Project Review takes a closer look at Leverage.Trading, the independent brand behind those signals. Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara and operated by Prospective Aimline S.L. in Córdoba, Spain, the platform has become a go-to companion for traders trading high-risk instruments like leverage, margin, futures, and derivatives. Overview Website: https://leverage.trading/ Focus: Independent analytics and education for crypto leverage, futures, and margin trading. User Base: 850,000+ traders in 200+ countries. Content: Calculator suite, guides, platform reviews, risk reports Commercial stance: Rankings not for sale; affiliate disclosure published Support: Yes Languages: English What is Leverage.Trading? Leverage.Trading is an independent educational and analytics brand focused on crypto leverage, margin trading, futures, and derivatives. Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara and operated by Prospective Aimline S.L. in Córdoba, Spain, the publisher combines pro-grade calculators (liquidation price, leverage, position size, futures, funding, risk–reward, stop loss, margin call), plain-English strategy guides, and transparent…