2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Coinbase Legal Chief Says : L2 Sequencers Like Base Are Not Securities Exchanges Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Coinbase Legal Chief Says : L2 Sequencers Like Base Are Not Securities Exchanges Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Paul Grewal, the chief legal officer of Coinbase, a leading American crypto firm, has defended the company’s native layer-2 blockchain, Base, following a recent argument by a Commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that such infrastructures should be treated similarly to securities exchanges like the Nasdaq and NYSE. Launched in 2023, Base ... Read more The post Coinbase Legal Chief Says : L2 Sequencers Like Base Are Not Securities Exchanges Amid Regulatory Scrutiny appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Wink
LIKE$0.007394-3.16%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001533-0.77%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4097-1.08%
Distribuire
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 19:39
Distribuire
Ethereum ETF Headlines Signal Safety, BlockchainFX Presale Signals Scarcity With Token Prices Rising Fast

Ethereum ETF Headlines Signal Safety, BlockchainFX Presale Signals Scarcity With Token Prices Rising Fast

Now in 2025, the best crypto presale projects are where the next millionaire-making stories are being written. Among all trending […] The post Ethereum ETF Headlines Signal Safety, BlockchainFX Presale Signals Scarcity With Token Prices Rising Fast appeared first on Coindoo.
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0762+1.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-7.73%
Distribuire
Coindoo2025/09/27 19:35
Distribuire
Top 5 Presales in 2025: Why Lyno AI Leads Analyst Rankings

Top 5 Presales in 2025: Why Lyno AI Leads Analyst Rankings

Lyno AI dominates the list as the highest presale in 2025, with analysts respecting its cross-chain arbitrage system based on innovative AI.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1179-0.16%
Distribuire
Cryptodaily2025/09/27 19:31
Distribuire
Raj Kundra Charged Over 285 Bitcoin Linked to Crypto Scam

Raj Kundra Charged Over 285 Bitcoin Linked to Crypto Scam

The post Raj Kundra Charged Over 285 Bitcoin Linked to Crypto Scam appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Raj Kundra, accusing him of being the beneficial owner of 285 Bitcoins valued at ₹150 crore. These Bitcoins are linked to the late Amit Bhardwaj’s crypto Ponzi scheme. ED alleges Kundra concealed crucial evidence, failed to surrender the Bitcoins, and disguised the origin of these …
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Distribuire
CoinPedia2025/09/27 19:21
Distribuire
XRP Price Rally Outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum: Here’s How

XRP Price Rally Outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum: Here’s How

The post XRP Price Rally Outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum: Here’s How  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple (XRP) has staged one of the most dramatic comebacks in cryptocurrency history. The digital asset, once considered “dead money” following its SEC lawsuit, is now up 370% year-to-date, trading near $2.85.  This performance outpaces both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which have gained 167% and 76% respectively, in 2025. Price and Return Comparison: Jan …
XRP
XRP$2.8512+2.57%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-7.73%
Distribuire
CoinPedia2025/09/27 19:14
Distribuire
Ethereum Treasuries Face Valuation Stress as mNAV Drops

Ethereum Treasuries Face Valuation Stress as mNAV Drops

The post Ethereum Treasuries Face Valuation Stress as mNAV Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ethereum treasury companies face valuation stress as mNAV drops below 1. Reduced equity issuance capacity hampers ETH accumulation. Might trigger asset sales affecting ETH price negatively. On September 27, 2025, Ethereum treasury firms SharpLink, The Ether Machine, and ETHZilla reported mNAV ratios below 1, amid price weaknesses in ETH, revealing significant valuation stress. This downturn may trigger forced asset sales, affecting governance token values and potentially impacting ETH’s market price. Ethereum Treasuries’ mNAV Decline Sparks Financial Stress The mNAV for major Ethereum treasuries SharpLink, The Ether Machine, and ETHZilla fell below 1, indicating valuation stress. SharpLink holds 838,730 ETH, The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH, and ETHZilla holds 102,240 ETH as of September 27. The low mNAV ratio restricts their ability to issue equity at a premium for ETH acquisition, impacting the treasury’s ETH accumulation process. With mNAV below 1, the regular mechanism to bolster ETH holdings through premium equity issuance is halted. This shift can potentially lead to asset liquidation, negatively affecting the ETH value. Market participants express concern over this negative feedback loop, which might further reduce the secondary market for ETH. Ethereum stakeholders and the broader community are closely monitoring these developments. As reported on-chain, there is increased governance activity as treasury managers seek restructuring solutions. Key figures like Joe Lubin, linked with SharpLink, highlight the necessity for innovative capital strategies to navigate this downturn. “Ethereum treasuries must innovate on capital efficiency and staking composition to weather cyclical downturns.” – Joe Lubin, Founder, SharpLink ETH Market Responses to Ongoing Treasury Liquidation Risks Did you know? The fall of mNAV below 1 often indicates emerging market distress reminiscent of the 2022 altcoin cycles when various treasuries faced similar liquidation pressures, affecting liquidity and governance token values. Ethereum (ETH) currently priced at $4,014.97, has a market cap…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010501+0.50%
1
1$0.006977+9.01%
Ethereum
ETH$4,112.33+2.91%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 19:00
Distribuire
Amid the Unrest in the Middle East, Investors Flocked to DOT Miners for a Safe Haven

Amid the Unrest in the Middle East, Investors Flocked to DOT Miners for a Safe Haven

Cloud mining platform DOT Miners is attracting more investors with its compliant and transparent operating model, global layout, and security protection system.
Polkadot
DOT$3.89+1.17%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3575-0.99%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1102--%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:00
Distribuire
CoinStats and Hexens Collaborate to Identify Token Smart Contract Risks for Traders

CoinStats and Hexens Collaborate to Identify Token Smart Contract Risks for Traders

CoinStats, a global leader in cryptocurrency portfolio management, has announced the integration of Glider Token Risk, an advanced smart contract risk analysis tool developed by cybersecurity firm Hexens. The feature provides traders with instant visibility into potential vulnerabilities embedded in token contracts, strengthening protection against scams and exploits. This development comes at a time when […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004365+1.98%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/27 18:41
Distribuire
Leaked documents implicate Russia in elections interference, sanctions evasion with crypto

Leaked documents implicate Russia in elections interference, sanctions evasion with crypto

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has flagged a cache of leaked data from businesses controlled by sanctioned Moldovan oligarch and Kremlin ally Ilan Shor. The files, leaked earlier this month, provide a detailed look inside the A7 group, an operation based in Russia, operating a specialized “sanctions evasion-as-a-service.” Elliptic’s analysis of the data shows that several crypto wallets have processed stablecoin transactions worth $8 billion over the past 18 months, tracing the digital money flow from Russian-affiliated entities to political operations in Moldova as the country prepares to hold its parliamentary elections. Reports mentioned that Shor’s switch to digital assets was necessary because of his controversial past. A7 document leaks show Russia’s influence using crypto According to several reports, Shor fled Israel after he was convicted in 2017 for his role in the theft of $1 billion from Moldovan banks. Shor ended up in Russia, with the country granting him citizenship. The United States later sanctioned him in 2022, accusing him of making efforts to undermine democracy in Moldova. From his position as a fugitive, Shor started the A7 group in 2024, creating a structured connection for the expertise he had cultivated. In the report released by Elliptic, it claimed that A7 group is partly owned by Russia’s state-owned Promsvyazbank (PSB), a bank that has been sanctioned for financing Russia’s defense industry, tying A7 as a de facto arm of the country’s financial warfare apparatus. The scale of the operation is quite big, with Shor reportedly boasting to Vladimir Putin in a statement earlier this month that A7 had carried out transactions worth 7.5 trillion rubles, which is approximately $89 billion, for Russian businesses in ten months. While the mechanisms of operations were not clear to people at the time, the A7 leaks now provide a detailed look into the blueprint of operations. They reveal a complex settlement network built to move payments through a group of companies, primarily located in Kyrgyzstan, a country that shares close political and financial ties with Russia. The scheme also combines the use of traditional tools like cash and promissory notes with a heavy reliance on digital assets like USDT to move funds across borders outside the controlled traditional finance system. Creation of A7A5 eliminated reliance on USDT This dependence on crypto is revealed in internal chat logs where employees discuss multi-million dollar USDT transfers for treasury management. In one exchange, a user named athena1098 requested two million USDT for “treasury,” a transaction that was connected to a wallet that had seen more than $677 million in inflows. The leak revealed that the user is Maria Albot, a former Moldovan politician who was also sanctioned. Albot also shares close ties to Shor. The leaks also showed how sanctioned individuals continued to carry out large-scale financial operations and transactions using digital assets. In the leaked file, A7 noted that there is a vulnerability in relying on USDT, in the sense that it could be frozen by its issuer, Tether. The company then moved to develop its alternative, A7A5, a stablecoin backed by the Russian ruble. With about 41.6 billion tokens in circulation, the stablecoin is currently valued at $500 million. In addition, reports claim that A7A5 was engineered to be sanctions-proof. Leaked chats from April 2025 show employees discussing concerted market-making efforts, which led A7 wallets to send $2 billion in USDT to exchanges to purchase A7A5 and build liquidity, creating a self-contained financial ecosystem insulated from Western pressure. Notably, the stablecoin was also used on Garantex, an exchange that has since been brought down for several sanctions violations. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
LOOK
LOOK$0.03831+15.14%
FLOW
FLOW$0.347+0.63%
1
1$0.006977+9.01%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/27 18:40
Distribuire
XRP Price Prediction: Bearish Triangle vs. Onchain Buy Wall – Which Will Break First?

XRP Price Prediction: Bearish Triangle vs. Onchain Buy Wall – Which Will Break First?

XRP price prediction weighs a bearish triangle against a strong onchain buy wall. Will $2.50 trigger a recovery or deepen the slide?
XRP
XRP$2.8512+2.57%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/27 18:35
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase