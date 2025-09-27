2025-09-29 Monday

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Next week's macro outlook: Fed officials speak intensively, non-farm payrolls will challenge dovish bets

PANews reported on September 27th that market sentiment was jittery this week due to central bank communications and seasonal factors. Cryptocurrencies performed the worst, seeing their strong yearly performance take a hit. Although they remain at fairly high levels, their price action resembles a minor correction rather than a simple pullback: Ethereum has fallen below $4,000 as of this writing, while Bitcoin is just shy of $110,000. The market will also be watching to see whether further corrections in cryptocurrencies will trigger a further reaction to the current stubborn market enthusiasm. The following are key points that the market will focus on in the new week: At 8:00 PM on Monday, 2026 FOMC voting member and Cleveland Fed President Hammack will participate in a policy panel discussion. At 01:30 on Tuesday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams and 2025 FOMC voting member and St. Louis Fed President Moussallem will deliver speeches; At 06:00 on Tuesday, 2027 FOMC voting member and Atlanta Fed President Bostic will have a dialogue with Delta Air Lines CEO on issues including the Atlanta economy; At 18:00 on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson delivered a speech; Tuesday at 21:45, US September Chicago PMI; Tuesday at 22:00, the US JOLTs job vacancies for August and the US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for September; At 01:00 on Wednesday, Goolsbee, a 2025 FOMC voting member and president of the Chicago Fed, will deliver a speech; At 07:10 on Wednesday, Logan, a 2026 FOMC voting member and president of the Dallas Fed, delivered a speech; At 08:30 on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson delivered a speech; At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending September 27 and the monthly rate of factory orders in the United States in August; At 10:30 PM on Thursday, Logan, the 2026 FOMC voting member and president of the Dallas Fed, will deliver a speech. At 18:05 on Friday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams delivered a speech at the farewell symposium of Dutch Central Bank President Knot; At 20:30 on Friday, the US September non-farm payrolls, unemployment rate, and average hourly wage annual and monthly rates will be released.
PANews2025/09/27 19:28
Mercury allegedly issues proposal to blacklist Arthur Hayes wallet

PANews reported on September 27th that Arthur Hayes's previous sale of HYPE at the market's peak sparked discontent within the HyperLiquid community. HyperLiquid ecosystem application Mercury, seemingly jokingly, published a proposal on the X platform to blacklist Arthur Hayes' wallet, describing him as a "famous trendline destroyer, the embodiment of market top signals, and a part-time philosopher," and demanding he be stopped before he could buy any more HYPE tokens at the bottom. Arthur Hayes reportedly stated that swing trading HYPE did not mean he was leaving the HyperLiquid ecosystem.
PANews2025/09/27 19:26
Coinbase (COIN) Stock Rebounds After Issuing $20M Loan to Semler Scientific

The post Coinbase (COIN) Stock Rebounds After Issuing $20M Loan to Semler Scientific appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase Credit recently issued a $20 million loan to Semler Scientific, using Bitcoin as collateral. Notably, Coinbase (COIN) stock shows movement as investors track the loan and its implications in the broader Bitcoin as a reserve asset push. The deal was signed on September 25, 2025, to help Semler settle a U.S. Department of Justice obligation. Coinbase and Semler Scientific Agree on Loan Deal Coinbase Credit has lent $20 million to Semler Scientific. The loan is backed by Bitcoin and carries a 10% interest rate. The agreement was made on April 15, 2025, when Semler set up a Master Loan Agreement with Coinbase. This allowed the company to borrow either cash or digital assets when needed. On September 25, Semler Scientific borrowed the funds to pay a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. By using Bitcoin as collateral, Semler could secure the cash while still keeping its exposure to the cryptocurrency. For Semler Scientific, the deal provides needed liquidity. The company has faced pressure from falling revenue and cash flow problems. It also has operational challenges that weigh on its performance. At the same time, Semler Scientific shows strong profitability and has been making moves in both healthcare and Bitcoin-related investments. Analysts remain cautious on the Semler and COIN stock. The most recent rating for Semler Scientific (SMLR) is Hold, with a price target of $32. This loan marks a step forward for Coinbase as well. The company is expanding beyond trading into areas like lending and custody services. Notably, by accepting Bitcoin as collateral, Coinbase shows how digital assets can back real financial agreements. Coinbase (COIN) Stock and Insider Trading Trends Coinbase (COIN) stock closed at $303.96 on September 25, down 2.73 from the day before. The stock is now trading between $308.62, up 0.63%. Over the past…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 19:25
Smart Digital Stock Crashes 87% After Controversial Crypto Fund Reveal – What Went Wrong?

The post Smart Digital Stock Crashes 87% After Controversial Crypto Fund Reveal – What Went Wrong? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Smart Digital Group, a digital marketing services provider, recently announced plans to create a diversified cryptocurrency fund focused on established digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.  While the move aimed to strengthen the company’s role in the digital asset space and tap into the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, the market reaction was far from what …
CoinPedia2025/09/27 19:06
A7 leaks reveal Russia’s influence over Eastern European elections with crypto

The post A7 leaks reveal Russia’s influence over Eastern European elections with crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has flagged a cache of leaked data from businesses controlled by sanctioned Moldovan oligarch and Kremlin ally Ilan Shor. The files, leaked earlier this month, provide a detailed look inside the A7 group, an operation based in Russia, operating a specialized “sanctions evasion-as-a-service.” Elliptic’s analysis of the data shows that several crypto wallets have processed stablecoin transactions worth $8 billion over the past 18 months, tracing the digital money flow from Russian-affiliated entities to political operations in Moldova as the country prepares to hold its parliamentary elections. Reports mentioned that Shor’s switch to digital assets was necessary because of his controversial past. A7 document leaks show Russia’s influence using crypto According to several reports, Shor fled Israel after he was convicted in 2017 for his role in the theft of $1 billion from Moldovan banks. Shor ended up in Russia, with the country granting him citizenship. The United States later sanctioned him in 2022, accusing him of making efforts to undermine democracy in Moldova. From his position as a fugitive, Shor started the A7 group in 2024, creating a structured connection for the expertise he had cultivated. In the report released by Elliptic, it claimed that A7 group is partly owned by Russia’s state-owned Promsvyazbank (PSB), a bank that has been sanctioned for financing Russia’s defense industry, tying A7 as a de facto arm of the country’s financial warfare apparatus. The scale of the operation is quite big, with Shor reportedly boasting to Vladimir Putin in a statement earlier this month that A7 had carried out transactions worth 7.5 trillion rubles, which is approximately $89 billion, for Russian businesses in ten months. While the mechanisms of operations were not clear to people at the time, the A7 leaks now provide a detailed look into the blueprint…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:58
Native Markets: 200,000 HYPE tokens have been pledged and locked for three years

PANews reported on September 27th that Native Markets, the winner of the Hyperliquid stablecoin USDH issuance bidding process, announced on the X platform that it has pledged and locked up 200,000 HYPE tokens for a three-year lockup period, aiming to make USDH the first permissionless spot asset added to Hyperliquiquid. Furthermore, Native Markets is seeking partnerships to promote USDH minting and exchange, as well as integration with other entities.
PANews2025/09/27 18:55
Solana ETFs Embrace Staking Feature as SEC Decision Looms

A major new development in the digital asset market has put Solana (SOL) firmly back in the spotlight. A wave of prominent financial issuers, including Grayscale, Fidelity, Bitwise, VanEck, Franklin, CoinShares, and Canary, have strategically revised their Spot Solana Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The crucial update? The … Continue reading "Solana ETFs Embrace Staking Feature as SEC Decision Looms" The post Solana ETFs Embrace Staking Feature as SEC Decision Looms appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/09/27 18:41
Details Emerge About a Deal That Could Shift the Balance in the Cryptocurrency World

Following the impact of Coinbase's IPO in recent years, another company is preparing to raise a large amount of investment. Continue Reading: Details Emerge About a Deal That Could Shift the Balance in the Cryptocurrency World
Coinstats2025/09/27 18:31
