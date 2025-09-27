Continuity Defines OKC Thunder Training Camp In 2025

The post Continuity Defines OKC Thunder Training Camp In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 18: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 is interviewed with teammates Chet Holmgren #7 and Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder after beating the Denver Nuggets 125-93 in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 18, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images) Getty Images Training camp around the NBA can mean a lot of different things depending on where a team stands, both in its competitive cycle and in its roster construction. There have been plenty of training camps in Oklahoma City over the past half-decade that have been crucial in deciding who makes the cut on the final 15-man roster. There have even been somewhat recent years where good players, legitimate NBA talents who had earned the love of the fan base, ended up being let go because of roster crunch situations and the influx of talent as the team searched for its core. But training camp this year in Oklahoma City is very different, both compared to recent Thunder camps and to most teams around the league. That’s because the Thunder is essentially returning the same team that just won a championship. You basically swap out Dylan Jones for Thomas Sorber, who recently tore his ACL and won’t play anyway, and factor in Nikola Topić returning from injury and finally getting to compete. Other than that, it’s the exact same team. All of the guys who actually played minutes last season in meaningful, high-leverage moments are back. All 15 roster spots are already filled with players the Thunder likes and will have…