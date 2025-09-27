Behind The Camera With Madeleine Penfold: Stories That Transform Sport
Photographer and director, Madeleine Penfold. Madeleine Penfold Sport is a powerful force for change, sparking conversations about equality, inclusion, opportunity, and health. It speaks across languages and cultures, often through athletes admired for their talent, grit, and authenticity. For UK-based photographer and director Madeleine Penfold, sport is the perfect lens through which to tell stories that inspire and transform. With over 15 years behind the lens, Penfold has built a career on pushing the boundaries of how athletes, teams, and communities are portrayed, always with authenticity, intention, and inclusivity at the core. "My mission is to create work that encourages people to put their energy into pursuing passions, not repressing them," she says. Recognized for her collaborative approach, Penfold has worked with global brands, athletes, and organizations including Simone Biles, Lewis Hamilton, Jude Bellingham, David Beckham, the Lionesses and Nike. But for Penfold, the end goal is always bigger than the image: it's about rewriting the visual narrative around sport and who gets to be seen. "We are at a pivotal moment—a time to rewrite the narrative around sport and the imagery that supports it. Critical questions need to be asked: What message are we sending? Are we truly connecting with audiences? Has the athlete's perspective been considered? Will this resonate with the fan base?" Connection, Collaboration And A Changing Landscape Madeleine Penfold & Maria Thorisdóttir at Manchester United Women's team in Malta. Madeleine Penfold The foundation of Madeleine Penfold's career is rooted in a deeply personal place. "My motivation comes from not seeing myself reflected in mainstream media," she says. Growing up, the lack of role models with different body types or those who enjoyed interests labeled as "masculine" made her question herself and hold back from the things she loved. Her time teaching film and photography at a…
