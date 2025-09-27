Bursa MEXC
Expert Flags Trump’s Fed Choice as Key Driver
The post Expert Flags Trump’s Fed Choice as Key Driver appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 27 September 2025 | 15:03 Galaxy Digital chief Mike Novogratz believes Bitcoin could soar if Donald Trump appoints a deeply dovish Federal Reserve chair once Jerome Powell’s term ends. Speaking in a recent interview, he said such a move would create “the biggest bull catalyst” for crypto, possibly driving Bitcoin toward $200,000. Novogratz warned, however, that what would ignite a rally for digital assets would also spell trouble for the U.S. economy. A central bank that slashes rates too aggressively could weaken the dollar, compromise the Fed’s independence, and trigger what he called an “oh shit moment” for markets. In that scenario, gold and Bitcoin would both surge. Bitcoin is currently trading above $109,000, and analysts suggest policy shifts could soon play a larger role in shaping its trajectory. PGIM economist Daleep Singh has echoed similar concerns, noting that the Fed’s makeup may change significantly after Powell’s term ends in May 2026, with risks skewed against the dollar. Trump has already signaled he wants a more dovish stance at the Fed, naming economic adviser Kevin Hassett, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, and former Governor Kevin Warsh as his shortlist of potential replacements. While markets largely expect continuity, Novogratz believes traders won’t fully price in the risk until the decision is official. The timing of such a change could prove crucial. The Fed has already delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut this September, its first since the tightening cycle that began in 2022. Another wave of aggressive easing would likely lower yields across traditional safe havens, creating a stronger narrative for investors to rotate into Bitcoin and other risk assets. Still, Novogratz was clear about the trade-off: a weaker dollar and a less independent Fed might fuel speculative booms but would damage the long-term health of the U.S. economy. That tension –…
BitcoinEthereumNews
The September Curse Reappears: BTC Falls Below $110K
People who are actively involved in the crypto sector always wonder whether the “September Curse” is real. At the moment, the entire cryptocurrency market is going through a rough patch, experiencing $160 to $300 billion in a single week and falling to around $3.8 trillion by late September. Some analysts in the sector describe the ... Read more The post The September Curse Reappears: BTC Falls Below $110K appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
YouTube Music announces plans to test new AI host
The post YouTube Music announces plans to test new AI host appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. YouTube Music has announced that it will test a new artificial intelligence feature meant to engage its users. In its recent statement, the company mentioned that it will test out the AI music host feature, noting that it will provide relevant stories, fan trivia, and commentary about whatever a user is listening to. The move comes two years after Spotify announced the launch of its AI DJ, a feature where it delivers a curated selection of music alongside AI-powered spoken commentary about the tracks and artists that users are interested in. At the time, Spotify claimed the idea behind the feature was to ensure that it was aware of the taste of its users when it comes to music, so the DJ can choose what to play when they hit the button. The company said it was like having an “AI DJ in your pocket.” YouTube Music to test its new AI host feature In its blog post, YouTube claims its new AI hosts are currently undergoing tests at YouTube Labs, its new hub for AI experiments. It also added that YouTube Labs is “a new initiative dedicated to exploring the potential of AI on YouTube.” The new AI lab is expected to share a similarity to Google Labs, Google’s experimental arm that allows users to test early-stage AI products and provide feedback. YouTube Labs is open to all users, which means that users do not need to subscribe to a premium membership to access the new hub. However, the company noted that only a limited number of its users based in the United States will be allowed to test out the experimental phase of the program. The move is in line with YouTube’s shift towards AI, with the company announcing the implementation of several AI features across the main…
ATH Price Gains Momentum: Is It Aimed at $0.12 Retest?
The post ATH Price Gains Momentum: Is It Aimed at $0.12 Retest? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post ATH Price Gains Momentum: Is It Aimed at $0.12 Retest? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News ATH price has started to climb steadily, fueling speculation as Aethir completed its KBW event and hinted at a big reveal before the quarter closes. With growing liquidity and trading volume, ATH crypto is gaining traction as investors eye a possible breakout toward its previous highs. ATH Price Strengthens Amid Anticipation ATH price today is showing clear momentum, moving from recent lows toward the $0.062 zone with traders closely watching the possibility of reclaiming the earlier peak near $0.12. Market sentiment has shifted quickly, with dips being absorbed fast, suggesting participants are preparing for an upcoming catalyst. Rumors circulating in the Aethir crypto community suggest that the anticipated announcement could involve a new Layer 1 development. It’s confirmed. Something big is lined up for $ATH this Monday, which explains why every dip is getting eaten so quickly. Rumors suggest it could be about a Layer 1 and that would be huge if true. There’s also chatter about DAT, and if that’s the case, it’s even bigger. Let’s… pic.twitter.com/hJAICSef4V — Tyrion Trades (@TradesTyr) September 26, 2025 If true, this would position Aethir as more than just a decentralized GPU compute solution, strengthening its role as infrastructure in the growing AI and DePIN sector. Others hint at developments around DAT, which, if confirmed, could be even more impactful. ATH Price and Market Liquidity Data shows more than $100M in 24-hour trading volume, with liquidity continuing to expand. This increase not only supports the current uptrend but also provides a cushion against heavy volatility. Aethir price chart watchers are pointing out that if momentum holds, ATH price USD could revisit its all-time high with nearly a +90% move possible from current levels. $ATH is heating…
Sinclair, Nexstar return show to ABC stations
The post Sinclair, Nexstar return show to ABC stations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sinclair and Nexstar are returning “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to ABC affiliate broadcast stations beginning Friday, the companies said in separate statements. The announcements come three days after Disney’s ABC broadcast network returned the late night program to its air after a nearly week-long suspension. Disney had temporarily suspended the late night show following comments Kimmel made about the alleged murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. “Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience. We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming,” Sinclair said in a statement on Friday. “Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives,” Sinclair said. “We have also witnessed troubling acts of violence, including the despicable incident of a shooting at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento. These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important.” The broadcast station owners said earlier this week they would continue to preempt Kimmel’s late night show, meaning it would be unavailable on local stations for roughly 20% of the country, while they evaluated the situation and continued discussions with Disney. Sinclair owns roughly 40 ABC affiliate stations in the U.S., including one in in Washington, D.C. Nexstar owns about 30 in markets including Salt Lake City and New Orleans. Kimmel addressed the situation — and the ongoing preemptions — during his returning show this week. “We are still on the air in most of the country, except, ironically, from Washington, D.C., where we have been preempted,” Kimmel said during Tuesday’s monologue.…
Sui Stack Introduces Messaging SDK for Enhanced Web3 Communication
The post Sui Stack Introduces Messaging SDK for Enhanced Web3 Communication appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 26, 2025 11:56 The Sui Stack Messaging SDK, now in alpha, offers developers tools for secure, programmable communication within Web3 applications, integrating seamlessly with Sui’s blockchain and decentralized storage solutions. The Sui Foundation has announced the release of its Sui Stack Messaging SDK, currently available in alpha, designed to revolutionize communication within Web3 applications. This SDK aims to integrate secure, programmable messaging directly into apps, addressing the fragmentation and security vulnerabilities of current messaging systems in the crypto space, according to the Sui Foundation. Addressing Fragmented Communication Traditional messaging in the crypto world often relies on centralized applications and APIs, which can expose users to phishing risks and disconnect conversations from wallet activities. The Sui Stack Messaging SDK intends to bridge this gap by providing a verifiable and encrypted communication system within the same framework that manages assets, storage, and access control. Integration with Sui Ecosystem The new SDK is built to work seamlessly with the existing Sui Stack, leveraging the Sui blockchain for verifiable identity, Walrus for decentralized storage, and Seal for secrets management. This integration ensures messaging is private, recoverable, and composable, allowing developers to embed secure communication into their apps without relying on external solutions. Innovative Features and Use Cases The Sui Stack Messaging SDK is not just a typical messaging library. It offers several advanced features, such as: End-to-end encrypted conversations between users. Secure groups for customer support and community discussions. Onchain message storage with verifiable encryption. Event-driven messaging linked to blockchain activities like NFT mints or governance votes. These capabilities allow for diverse applications, from providing in-app customer support to facilitating secure cross-app workflows and AI agent communications. Future Developments While the SDK is currently in its alpha phase, future updates are expected to…
GeForce NOW Expands Library with ‘Mecha BREAK’ and More
The post GeForce NOW Expands Library with ‘Mecha BREAK’ and More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 26, 2025 11:40 GeForce NOW introduces ‘Mecha BREAK’ and nine other games, enhancing its cloud gaming lineup with NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology for improved performance. GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service, has announced the addition of Mecha BREAK and nine other titles to its extensive library, now nearing 5,000 games. The announcement comes as NVIDIA continues to enhance its offering with cutting-edge technology, including NVIDIA DLSS 4, for an improved gaming experience, according to [GeForce NOW Community](https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/geforce-now-thursday-mecha-break/). New Game Additions The latest update includes Capcom’s Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, allowing players to immerse themselves in the iconic courtroom battles across 14 episodes in a single collection. The game lineup also features popular titles like Alan Wake 2 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which are GeForce RTX 5080-ready, enhancing the service’s high-performance offerings. Innovations in Cloud Gaming With NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology, GeForce NOW Ultimate members can enjoy enhanced graphics and smoother frame rates, bringing games like Mecha BREAK to life with vivid detail and seamless gameplay. This multiplayer mech game challenges players to customize their mechs and engage in strategic battles in destructible arenas, offering a variety of play styles from agile snipers to heavy frontline fighters. LG and GeForce NOW Partnership In a notable collaboration, LG has become the first to offer OLED TVs capable of streaming GeForce NOW natively at 4K and 120 frames per second. To celebrate, LG is distributing 100 one-month GeForce NOW Ultimate membership codes. Interested participants can enter the giveaway on the r/LG_UserHub Reddit page. Expanding Titles and Features The new releases on GeForce NOW also include ENDLESS Legend 2, Renown, Baby Steps, and several others, available on platforms like Steam and Xbox. This move not only broadens the accessibility of…
Spirit Airlines halts 40 routes, hires ex-Amazon network planning exec
The post Spirit Airlines halts 40 routes, hires ex-Amazon network planning exec appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Spirit Airlines aircraft undergoes operations in preparation for departure at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 12, 2024. Brandon Bell | Getty Images Spirit Airlines told staff Friday that it’s suspending about 40 routes, finalizing a 25% cut to its November schedule as it scrambles to slash costs in bankruptcy and focus on profitable flights. “While the news has been tough, we believe the clarity will help us move forward as a team,” Rana Ghosh, Spirit’s chief commercial officer, said in a note to employees, which was seen by CNBC. Earlier this week Spirit said it plans to furlough about 1,800 flight attendants, around a third of its cabin crew members. Read more CNBC airline news Spirit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month for the second time in less than a year as it struggled with higher-than-expected costs and weaker travel demand than it projected. Spirit didn’t immediately comment on the routes it is cutting, but Ghosh said in his note that Spirit will be halting service in Hartford, Connecticut, and Minneapolis. He also said Spirit has hired Andrea Lusso, who previously was the principal for supply chain and network design at Amazon Air, the online retailer’s air shipment arm. Lusso will serve as vice president of network planning. His predecessor, John Kirby, retired last month after more than 40 years in the industry. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/26/spirit-airlines-routes-network-planning.html
Gold climbs as PCE data fuels Fed easing speculation
The post Gold climbs as PCE data fuels Fed easing speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold surges as dovish bets grow despite fragile labor market and mixed consumer sentiment signals. Core PCE inflation stays under 3%, fueling speculation that Fed will extend easing into year-end meetings. Traders eye upcoming US data releases, including NFPs and ISM PMI, for confirmation of Fed’s policy trajectory. Gold price advances during the North American session, up 0.60% on Friday after the last inflation report maintained the status quo, reinforcing dovish bets for further easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). At the time of writing, the XAU/USD trades at $3,774 after bouncing off daily lows of $3,734. Precious metal rises after PCE data bolsters expectations of further easing by the Fed Market mood remains upbeat as traders digest the last tranche of data from the US that keeps Fed rate cuts alive. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, was aligned with estimates. Although the cost of living had trended up, the core PCE remains below the 3% threshold peak hit in February. Recently, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment fell in September as households are worried about high prices and the labor market. Inflation expectations showed that Americans see prices gradually trending lower. Aside from this, Fed officials crossed the wires. Governor Michelle Bowman said that data shows a more fragile labor market, while inflation excluding tariffs is not far above target. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that spending remains healthy for lower and higher income consumers. Bullion traders should also be keen on the latest round of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump to pharmaceuticals and furniture manufactured outside of the United States (US). Next week, the US schedule will feature a flurry of Fed speakers, US ADP National Employment Change, the ISM Manufacturing PMI, Initial Jobless Claims and Nonfarm…
ChangeNOW B2B: A Practical Infrastructure Overview For Crypto-Ready Businesses
ChangeNOW, a non-custodial crypto exchange with over five million retail clients, is gaining traction as an infrastructure provider for businesses and entrepreneurs who want to accept payments in crypto. Founded in 2017, the platform supports roughly 1,500 digital assets across more than 110 networks and offers buy/sell support in more than 70 fiat currencies.Visit Website
