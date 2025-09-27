2025-09-29 Monday

Why Are 11,500 Buyers Rushing Into BlockchainFX Presale 2025 Instead of Rollblock or SpacePay?

Every bull cycle creates crypto millionaire stories, but only for those who spot the best presale crypto projects 2025 before launch. In September, three names are trending across crypto market news 2025: BlockchainFX ($BFX), Rollblock ($RBLK), and SpacePay ($SPY). While all three are raising millions, BlockchainFX is emerging as the top 100x crypto presale in [...] The post Why Are 11,500 Buyers Rushing Into BlockchainFX Presale 2025 Instead of Rollblock or SpacePay? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/27 20:45
Unlocking SOL’s Crucial Path To $500 And Beyond By 2030

The post Unlocking SOL’s Crucial Path To $500 And Beyond By 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Price Prediction: Unlocking SOL’s Crucial Path To $500 And Beyond By 2030 Skip to content Home Crypto News Solana Price Prediction: Unlocking SOL’s Crucial Path to $500 and Beyond by 2030 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/solana-price-prediction-2030-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:45
U.S. Government Shutdown Probability at 71% on Polymarket

The post U.S. Government Shutdown Probability at 71% on Polymarket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: 71% chance of U.S. shutdown per Polymarket data. Increased ETH, USDC activity on Polymarket. No official responses from key crypto figures. Polymarket estimates a 71% likelihood of a U.S. government shutdown on October 1st. This forecast, reported by BlockBeats News, is based on prediction markets dynamics. The potential shutdown could disrupt economic activities, impacting prediction markets and investors’ confidence. Crypto assets like ETH might experience increased trading activities due to market speculation. Crypto Market Faces Uncertainty Amid Shutdown Speculations The market response has seen an uptick in ETH and USDC trading, reflecting heightened speculation. However, no substantial evidence of liquidity shifts or volume spikes is officially reported by the exchange. The limited information from both Polymarket and industry leaders results in clouded interpretations of expected market movements. “The latest communications from Polymarket have been generic, with no attributed statements on the current odds for the upcoming U.S. government shutdown.” — Shayne Coplan, CEO of Polymarket Market Data and Insights Did you know? In past U.S. government shutdowns, prediction markets similarly faced activity surges as Congressional negotiations drove volatility, influencing assets like ETH and USDC significantly. CoinMarketCap data shows that Ethereum (ETH) trades at $3,998.56 with a market cap of $482.64 billion, maintaining 12.80% market share as of September 27, 2025. Trading volume has recently dropped by 43.07%, affecting liquidity. ETH’s price increased by 2.90% in 24 hours but saw a 10.56% drop over seven days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:25 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests this shutdown forecast affects crypto markets by influencing confidence and trading volume trends. Historically, prediction markets have indicated financial disruptions, yet no clear regulation or leadership direction has emerged amid current scenarios. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:42
XRP Momentum October as SEC Weighs ETF Approvals

The post XRP Momentum October as SEC Weighs ETF Approvals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP ETF approval October: SEC deadlines loom for Grayscale and WisdomTree filings. XRP traders brace for October catalysts as ETF approvals could drive inflows. SEC updates streamline crypto ETF approvals tied to XRP, Solana, Cardano. XRP traders are preparing for a decisive month as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approaches multiple deadlines for spot XRP ETF filings in October 2025. Analysts said these rulings could reshape XRP price momentum and will stand out as the biggest XRP news October catalysts for traders. XRP trades at $2.78, up 1.2% in the past 24 hours, trimming its weekly loss to 7.5% despite broader market weakness. A positive decision on an XRP ETF could help restore momentum after weeks of weakness in broader crypto markets. October Deadlines for SEC’s Crypto ETF Approvals Major asset managers, including Grayscale and WisdomTree, have pending XRP ETF filings under the SEC’s updated framework for altcoin-based ETFs. WisdomTree, with $113 billion in assets under management, faces a deadline of October 24, while Grayscale is due on October 18.  Related: First Spot XRP ETF Goes Live, XRPR Structured Under 1940 Act; XRP Holds $3.10 Other pending proposals for October include 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, and CoinShares. Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton, a $1.5 trillion asset manager, has a decision timeline in November.  Approved XRP ETFs Already Trading Notably, some XRP-linked funds are already live. ProShares operates four XRP futures ETFs with $70 billion in assets under management, and Volatility Shares has launched similar products.  Teucrium’s 2x Long Daily XRP ETF trades with $320 million in assets. REX Shares and Osprey Funds have introduced a spot XRP ETF. The product enjoyed a strong debut, seeing $37.5 million in trading volume on its first day. Meanwhile, speculation surrounding a potential BlackRock XRP ETF has intensified following the attraction of more than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:39
Bitcoin and Ethereum Slide Amid U.S. Shutdown Risks, Is BlockchainFX the Best Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025?

Bitcoin and Ethereum dip on U.S. shutdown fears, but BlockchainFX presale at $0.025 with staking rewards and 200x upside draws investors in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/27 20:14
Fed Talks Set Amid Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

The post Fed Talks Set Amid Possible U.S. Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. Fed officials to give speeches, risking shutdown impacts on economic data. Potential government shutdown threatens CPI and October Fed meeting outcomes. High crypto market volatility observed amid economic uncertainties. Federal Reserve officials are set to deliver speeches next week, closely watched for policy cues, especially amid the looming risk of a U.S. government shutdown delaying crucial employment data. These events could influence market volatility, affect crypto sector performance, and impact the October FOMC meeting as uncertainty grows around economic indicators and fiscal policy implications. Fed Officials Speak as Shutdown Looms Over Economy Federal Reserve officials, including Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and New York Fed President John Williams, are scheduled to speak amid concerns over a U.S. government shutdown. These talks are scrutinized for policy signals, as market participants assess potential impacts on financial stability. The possibility of a shutdown presents challenges for the release of employment data, which could affect the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting in October. Observers are concerned that such disruptions might complicate policy decisions, making it difficult to forecast economic conditions accurately. The crypto market has seen varied responses, with some assets maintaining stability while others decline. Market experts note that government and institutional reactions will play a critical role in shaping future market dynamics, particularly if a shutdown occurs. Crypto Market Faces Volatility Amid Shutdown Threat Did you know? In past government shutdowns, crypto markets have often served as a refuge for investors seeking stability amidst increased uncertainty, highlighting the assets’ role as potential safe-havens during economic disruptions. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,004.06 with a market cap of $483.30 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume is $35.35 billion, representing a 42.74% decrease. Ethereum recorded a 2.39% rise in the past 24 hours, while it fell 10.47% in seven…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:00
Momentum Shift: $MAXI Navigates Market Dip to Earn Title of Best Altcoin to Watch

Despite a high price decline in September 2025, Maxi Doge ($MAXI), a meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has acquired recognition for its strong presale performance in the cryptocurrency market. According to Jacob Crypto Bury, a well-known YouTuber and crypto analyst, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is more than a meme coin; it’s a significant movement which stimulated by gallons of ... Read more The post Momentum Shift: $MAXI Navigates Market Dip to Earn Title of Best Altcoin to Watch appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 19:57
Solana ETF Set for $1 Trillion? Bitwise CEO Shares Optimistic Outlook

Countdown begins to Bitwise's US Solana ETF approval
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:53
These U.S. politicians dumped Tylenol maker shares before Trump’s autism warning

The post These U.S. politicians dumped Tylenol maker shares before Trump’s autism warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A pair of United States lawmakers sold shares in Tylenol’s parent company, Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE), just days before President Donald Trump made controversial remarks linking the painkiller to autism. According to congressional financial disclosures, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse reported a full sale of his Kenvue holdings, valued between $1,001 and $15,000, on August 28, 2025.  Two days earlier, on August 26, Rep. Ro Khanna also sold Kenvue shares in the same value range.  Interestingly, Khanna had only purchased Kenvue stock on August 4, 2025, suggesting a quick reversal of position. Less than a month later, on September 22, Trump publicly urged pregnant women to avoid Tylenol, claiming that prenatal acetaminophen use could increase autism risk.  The announcement sparked backlash from health authorities and drew international condemnation, while bringing renewed attention to Kenvue, which manufactures Tylenol following its 2023 spin-off from Johnson & Johnson. Notably, the company has denied any connection, citing scientific studies showing no link.  Tylenol represents about 10% of Kenvue’s global sales and 15% of operating profits, leading analysts to note that even significant sales declines would have a limited impact on earnings. KVUE stock analysis  Meanwhile, KVUE shares have shown volatility, trading at $16.42 at the close of the last session, down more than 20% over the past month. The company’s market capitalization has also fallen by roughly $15 billion over the past two months. KVUE one-month stock price chart. Source: Finbold While there is currently no evidence that the lawmakers acted on insider information, the timing of their trades is likely to intensify scrutiny of congressional stock trading practices.  This comes amid a broader push to ban individual stock trading by members of Congress. Featured image via Shutterstock The post These U.S. politicians dumped Tylenol maker shares before Trump’s autism warning appeared first on Finbold. Source: https://finbold.com/these-u-s-politicians-dumped-tylenol-maker-shares-before-trumps-autism-warning/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 19:49
WinnerMining: Turning Crypto Compliance Into Fresh Opportunities

WinnerMining combines real computing power with transparent operations to offer investors practical, new opportunities in a fully regulated environment.
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:30
