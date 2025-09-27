Trump affiliated World Liberty Financial executes $1.43M token burn amid WLFI market volatility

The post Trump affiliated World Liberty Financial executes $1.43M token burn amid WLFI market volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI burns 7.89M tokens ($1.43M) following $1.06M buyback to reduce circulating supply. 99% of WLFI holders approved burn plan; program excludes community liquidity pools. Trump family controls $5B in WLFI; token trades at $0.2049 after recent market volatility. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) project affiliated with US President Donald Trump, has executed a significant token burn, removing 7.89 million WLFI tokens from circulation, valued at roughly $1.43 million. The burn follows a $1.06 million buyback across multiple blockchain networks, part of a strategy approved by WLFI holders to stabilize token supply and market dynamics. WLFI token burn and buyback details According to onchain data compiled by Lookonchain, the WLFI team collected 4.91 million WLFI (approximately $1.01 million) along with $1.06 million in fees and earnings from liquidity operations. These funds were used to repurchase 6.04 million WLFI on the open market. Following these transactions, the team burned 7.89 million WLFI tokens on both the BNB Smart Chain (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) networks. A total of 3.06 million WLFI ($638,000) remains on Solana (SOL), with the project indicating that further burns may occur. The token burn program aims to permanently reduce WLFI’s circulating supply, thereby alleviating selling pressure and supporting market stability. Community and third-party liquidity pools are not included in the burn process, with the initiative relying solely on fees generated from WLFI-managed liquidity pools. Governance approval and market context The burn plan was approved via governance vote earlier this month, with overwhelming support: 99% of WLFI holders voted in favor. This approval demonstrates strong alignment between the community and the project’s management regarding strategies to manage token supply and enhance long-term value. The WLFI price has experienced significant fluctuations, falling roughly 33% over the past month. As of Saturday, the token was trading at $0.2049, marking…