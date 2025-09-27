Bursa MEXC
Robinhood (HOOD) Stock: Analysts Raise Price Targets as Sports Betting Revenue Surges
TLDR Robinhood stock surged 500% in the past year but trades at expensive valuations Q2 revenue jumped 45% to $989 million with net income up 105% year-over-year Citigroup raised price target to $135 while Piper Sandler set target at $140 Sports betting and prediction markets driving new growth, bringing in $200 million Company expanding beyond [...] The post Robinhood (HOOD) Stock: Analysts Raise Price Targets as Sports Betting Revenue Surges appeared first on CoinCentral.
HOOD
$0.00002276
-1.21%
NET
$0.00007367
+0.68%
Coincentral
2025/09/27 20:41
Trump affiliated World Liberty Financial executes $1.43M token burn amid WLFI market volatility
The post Trump affiliated World Liberty Financial executes $1.43M token burn amid WLFI market volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI burns 7.89M tokens ($1.43M) following $1.06M buyback to reduce circulating supply. 99% of WLFI holders approved burn plan; program excludes community liquidity pools. Trump family controls $5B in WLFI; token trades at $0.2049 after recent market volatility. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) project affiliated with US President Donald Trump, has executed a significant token burn, removing 7.89 million WLFI tokens from circulation, valued at roughly $1.43 million. The burn follows a $1.06 million buyback across multiple blockchain networks, part of a strategy approved by WLFI holders to stabilize token supply and market dynamics. WLFI token burn and buyback details According to onchain data compiled by Lookonchain, the WLFI team collected 4.91 million WLFI (approximately $1.01 million) along with $1.06 million in fees and earnings from liquidity operations. These funds were used to repurchase 6.04 million WLFI on the open market. Following these transactions, the team burned 7.89 million WLFI tokens on both the BNB Smart Chain (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) networks. A total of 3.06 million WLFI ($638,000) remains on Solana (SOL), with the project indicating that further burns may occur. The token burn program aims to permanently reduce WLFI’s circulating supply, thereby alleviating selling pressure and supporting market stability. Community and third-party liquidity pools are not included in the burn process, with the initiative relying solely on fees generated from WLFI-managed liquidity pools. Governance approval and market context The burn plan was approved via governance vote earlier this month, with overwhelming support: 99% of WLFI holders voted in favor. This approval demonstrates strong alignment between the community and the project’s management regarding strategies to manage token supply and enhance long-term value. The WLFI price has experienced significant fluctuations, falling roughly 33% over the past month. As of Saturday, the token was trading at $0.2049, marking…
TRUMP
$7.529
+0.22%
LIBERTY
$0.03295
+6.39%
1
$0.006977
+9.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 20:30
7 Top Meme Coins That Could Explode – Get Ready for Q4 2025
MoonBull presale is surging with 24,540% ROI potential, rewarding holders through burns, liquidity boosts, and passive rewards, making it 2025’s top meme coin.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MEME
$0.002335
+0.95%
GET
$0.004546
--%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 20:15
Intel (INTC) Stock Jumps on Trump Tariff News and Nvidia Partnership
TLDR President Trump considering new tariffs on chip companies that manufacture more overseas than in the US Companies must maintain at least 1-to-1 ratio of domestic to international chip production to avoid penalties Nvidia announced $5 billion investment in Intel at $23.28 per share, a 25% discount to current price Federal government took 10% stake [...] The post Intel (INTC) Stock Jumps on Trump Tariff News and Nvidia Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.
TRUMP
$7.529
+0.22%
MORE
$0.07761
+1.63%
1
$0.006977
+9.23%
Coincentral
2025/09/27 20:11
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Expert Flags Trump’s Fed Choice as Key Driver
Speaking in a recent interview, he said such a move would create “the biggest bull catalyst” for crypto, possibly driving […] The post Bitcoin Price Outlook: Expert Flags Trump’s Fed Choice as Key Driver appeared first on Coindoo.
EXPERT
$0.000938
+4.45%
TRUMP
$7.529
+0.22%
MOVE
$0.106
-0.56%
Coindoo
2025/09/27 20:03
Ford (F) Stock Hits 52-Week High as Investors Bet on Electric Truck Dreams
TLDR Ford Motor Company stock reached a new 52-week high at $11.99, delivering 24.63% returns year-to-date The company plans to launch a $30,000 electric pickup truck by 2027 on its new Universal EV Platform Ford is recalling over 115,000 vehicles due to steering and electrical defects The automaker will cut up to 1,000 jobs at [...] The post Ford (F) Stock Hits 52-Week High as Investors Bet on Electric Truck Dreams appeared first on CoinCentral.
F
$0.012856
+3.92%
DREAMS
$0.0003039
+4.03%
1
$0.006977
+9.23%
Coincentral
2025/09/27 20:03
XRP 2025 Prediction: Can It Stay Above $1.50 While the Best Crypto to Buy Now Races Past $5?
XRP aims to hold above $1.50, but BlockchainFX steals the spotlight with a $0.025 presale, $0.05 launch, staking rewards, and 200x upside potential.
XRP
$2.85
+2.47%
1
$0.006977
+9.23%
NOW
$0.00562
-7.41%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 20:02
BlockchainFX Exposed: Is the $BFX Token Presale Truly Legit—or Just Another Crypto Scam?
BlockchainFX’s $BFX presale raised $8.27M, offering fee-sharing, 500+ assets, and a live beta. Strong upside potential, but risks remain.
TOKEN
$0.0119
--%
SCAM
$0.000019
--%
LIVE
$0.01657
+6.14%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 19:56
Dogecoin Price Rally: Can the New ETF Push DOGE to $0.45?
The post Dogecoin Price Rally: Can the New ETF Push DOGE to $0.45? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin (DOGE), the world-famous meme coin, is back in the spotlight as the first-ever U.S. Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) begins trading. The REX-Osprey Doge ETF debuted on the CBOE exchange, offering investors the direct exposure to Dogecoin. The strong debut of Doge ETF has investors and analysts wondering: could this ETF be the catalyst for …
PUSH
$0.02898
+1.64%
DOGE
$0.2299
+0.97%
MEME
$0.002335
+0.95%
CoinPedia
2025/09/27 19:49
ETH Hits Record High, Investors Turn to MSP Miner for Attractive Contracts
Unlike traditional self-run mining rigs, MSP Miner uses a “contract-to-profit” model. Users don’t need to buy hardware or have technical expertise—once a contract is activated, mining starts automatically.
ETH
$4,110.33
+2.78%
DON
$0.000699
+3.24%
T
$0.01476
+0.40%
Coinstats
2025/09/27 19:45
