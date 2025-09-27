2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Crypto Market Shows Slight Recovery after Massive Dip as Major Assets Turn Green

Crypto Market Shows Slight Recovery after Massive Dip as Major Assets Turn Green

Crypto market shows mild recovery as major assets are turning green as well as DeFi and NFT metrics rise, and key industry developments emerge globally.
Major
MAJOR$0.12196-0.65%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000496+0.60%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001491-0.53%
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/27 20:30
Distribuire
Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rallies as Top Analyst Hikes Price Target to $600 – Here’s Why

Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rallies as Top Analyst Hikes Price Target to $600 – Here’s Why

TLDR Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised Tesla price target to $600 from $500, the highest on Wall Street Tesla stock has gained 30% over the past three months, trading well above the average analyst price target of $342 Ives sees Tesla reaching $2 trillion market cap by early 2026 and $3 trillion by end of [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rallies as Top Analyst Hikes Price Target to $600 – Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/27 20:28
Distribuire
Can ETH Price Reach $10,000 By 2030?

Can ETH Price Reach $10,000 By 2030?

The post Can ETH Price Reach $10,000 By 2030? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s Astonishing Ascent: Can ETH Price Reach $10,000 By 2030? Skip to content Home Crypto News Ethereum’s Astonishing Ascent: Can ETH Price Reach $10,000 by 2030? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-price-prediction-10k-3/
Ethereum
ETH$4,112.38+2.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0105+0.40%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:27
Distribuire
The LIGHT airdrop query page is now online

The LIGHT airdrop query page is now online

PANews reported on September 27 that according to the official website, Bitlight Labs has launched the LIGHT airdrop query page, and users can now connect to their wallets to query airdrop tokens.
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT$0.8341+1.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-7.57%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/27 20:25
Distribuire
BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Falls 22% After Massive Rally – Buying Opportunity?

BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Falls 22% After Massive Rally – Buying Opportunity?

TLDR BBAI stock fell 8% Friday following Fed Chair Powell’s market valuation warnings, despite being up 51% year-to-date Company trades at P/S ratio of 10.2, much lower than competitor Palantir’s valuation metrics BigBear.ai has issued downward sales revisions despite positive AI market sentiment and recent naval contract wins Public companies and individual investors hold 63.62% [...] The post BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Falls 22% After Massive Rally – Buying Opportunity? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1179-0.25%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05372-4.71%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/27 20:17
Distribuire
Bitcoin’de Tarihi Tartışma: Bir Geliştirici, Hardfork ile BTC’yi Değiştirmeye Çalışıyor!

Bitcoin’de Tarihi Tartışma: Bir Geliştirici, Hardfork ile BTC’yi Değiştirmeye Çalışıyor!

Bitcoin Core geliştiricisi ve Bitcoin Knots görevlisi Luke Dashjr’ın, blockchain üzerinde yasa dışı içerikleri kaldırmak amacıyla “güvenilir bir çoklu imza komitesi” oluşturmayı öngören hardfork planladığı iddia edildi. The Rage tarafından paylaşılan özel mesajlarda Dashjr’ın, mevcut filtreleme yöntemlerinin yeterli olmadığını kabul ettiği görülüyor. Bitcoin ekosisteminde uzun süredir Bitcoin Core ile Bitcoin Knots arasında “spam” olarak adlandırılan […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$112,132.73+2.40%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3843+0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0105+0.40%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:53
Distribuire
YouTube teases AI hosts currently undergoing tests in new AI division

YouTube teases AI hosts currently undergoing tests in new AI division

YouTube Music has announced that it will test a new artificial intelligence feature meant to engage its users. In its recent statement, the company mentioned that it will test out the AI music host feature, noting that it will provide relevant stories, fan trivia, and commentary about whatever a user is listening to. The move comes two years after Spotify announced the launch of its AI DJ, a feature where it delivers a curated selection of music alongside AI-powered spoken commentary about the tracks and artists that users are interested in. At the time, Spotify claimed the idea behind the feature was to ensure that it was aware of the taste of its users when it comes to music, so the DJ can choose what to play when they hit the button. The company said it was like having an “AI DJ in your pocket.” YouTube Music to test its new AI host feature In its blog post, YouTube claims its new AI hosts are currently undergoing tests at YouTube Labs, its new hub for AI experiments. It also added that YouTube Labs is “a new initiative dedicated to exploring the potential of AI on YouTube.” The new AI lab is expected to share a similarity to Google Labs, Google’s experimental arm that allows users to test early-stage AI products and provide feedback. YouTube Labs is open to all users, which means that users do not need to subscribe to a premium membership to access the new hub. However, the company noted that only a limited number of its users based in the United States will be allowed to test out the experimental phase of the program. The move is in line with YouTube’s shift towards AI, with the company announcing the implementation of several AI features across the main YouTube application. Earlier this month, the company announced the release of a series of AI tools for creators, including GenAI tools for Shorts creation. YouTube is deploying a custom version of Veo 3, Google’s text-to-video generative AI model, to Shorts. In addition, it will add a new remixing tool, an “Edit with AI” feature, and many other tools. With the custom version, Veo 3 Fast, creators can apply motions from a video to an image, add different styles to their videos, and insert objects into the video with a simple text prompt. New features and a crackdown on AI slop Creators can also change the dialogue from eligible videos into soundtracks for other Shorts using Google’s AI music model, Lyria 2. The company also showed off new and updated tools in its Studio, where creators can manage their channels and track analytics. It also said its likeness detection feature, which was announced last year, is now in open beta. The feature is expected to help people flag and remove any unauthorized videos using their facial likeness. Other features include a countdown timer for new releases for YouTube Music and a chance for users to release thank you videos. The company is also exploring a pilot program for US listeners that will allow them to access exclusive merchandise drops from artists. Also, video podcast creators in the US will be able to create clips more easily with AI suggestions, according to YouTube. A new feature that will turn audio podcasts into video podcasts is also expected to be released next year, the company said. While YouTube is embracing AI through the deployment of these new features, it is also cracking down on AI slop. The company recently updated its policies to crack down on creators generating revenue from inauthentic content, including mass-produced videos and other types of repetitive content. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1179-0.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.106-0.56%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.00336+0.71%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:50
Distribuire
Exploring the Pioneering Lyno AI Presale of 2025

Exploring the Pioneering Lyno AI Presale of 2025

Entering 2025, Lyno AI has not only emerged as a top contender in blockchain technology innovations but also led the presale game by a significant margin. Its unique value proposition rests on its AI-enabled cross-chain arbitrage system, which analysts commend for its efficacy and innovation. The Competitive Edge of Lyno AI The promising Early Bird phase of Lyno AI's presale saw a price set at $0.050 per token, which was notably lower than subsequent phases with a price tag of $0.055. This strategic pricing helped in selling a staggering 793,580 tokens and raising almost $40,000. This has outperformed other competitors like Bitcoin Hyper and Ozak AI in practicality and community benefits. The Rise of AI in Blockchain: A Look at Lyno AI's Strategy Analysts who had previously accurately predicted a 150% increase in Ethereum in 2024 now point to Lyno AI as the standout presale of 2025. The platform utilizes AI-driven neural networks to execute swift and profitable cross-chain trades on networks like Ethereum, Polygon, and Optimism. This method facilitates a steady ROI of 2.6% from flash loans, surpassing previous single-chain models. Investor Benefits and Community Involvement Lyno AI is not just about technology; it's about creating a community-driven ecosystem. Token holders of $LYNO play a role in governance decisions and benefit directly from 30% of protocol fees when they stake their tokens. This attractive incentive model builds on the confidence demonstrated by the rigorous audits from Cyberscope, ensuring secure and quick transactions within the blockchain network. Exclusive Presale Opportunities: Win Big with Lyno AI In a unique promotional move, Lyno AI has announced a giveaway for early supporters. Investors purchasing over $100 worth of tokens stand a chance to win a share of 100,000 tokens, creating excitement and driving early participation in the presale. This kind of incentive is aimed at bolstering early stage investment before prices surge to $0.100 after the Early Bird phase. Why Lyno AI Could Redefine Blockchain Economics The innovative use of AI for arbitrage across multiple chains sets Lyno AI apart, potentially revolutionizing blockchain economics. Investors looking for new opportunities following the explosive growth seen in coins like Solana and Avalanche should consider locking in their stake in Lyno AI during its compelling presale period. For additional details about this groundbreaking opportunity in the blockchain space, visit the following resources: Official Website: https://lyno.ai/ Presale Details: https://lyno.ai/#presale Whitepaper Overview: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf Social Media and Updates: https://x.com/Lyno_AI Community Engagement: https://t.me/lyno_ai Participate in the Giveaway: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway Contact Lyno AI directly at contact@lyno.ai for more information. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1179-0.25%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001532-0.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:30
Distribuire
SWIFT test blockchain betaalsysteem via Ethereum netwerk Linea

SWIFT test blockchain betaalsysteem via Ethereum netwerk Linea

Het internationale betaalsysteem SWIFT gaat een flinke stap richting blockchain zetten. In samenwerking met meer dan twaalf grote banken, waaronder BNP Paribas en BNY Mellon, is SWIFT begonnen met het testen van een vernieuwd berichtensysteem dat draait op Linea, een Ethereum Layer 2 netwerk van Consensys. Dat meldt journalist Grégory... Het bericht SWIFT test blockchain betaalsysteem via Ethereum netwerk Linea verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Octavia
VIA$0.0147+5.75%
LINEA
LINEA$0.02736-0.29%
MetYa
MET$0.2324+3.10%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:30
Distribuire
Here’s the Price of Cardano If It Reaches Ethereum Market Cap by 2030

Here’s the Price of Cardano If It Reaches Ethereum Market Cap by 2030

Analysis indicates that the price of Cardano will reach double figures if it achieves Ethereum's current market capitalization by 2030. Cardano remains a notable asset in the cryptocurrency space.Visit Website
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
Capverse
CAP$0.10545+0.21%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.205-3.80%
Distribuire
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 18:18
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase