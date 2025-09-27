Bitcoin Dips Slightly, While Ozak AI Maintains Presale Activity and Community Engagement

The post Bitcoin Dips Slightly, While Ozak AI Maintains Presale Activity and Community Engagement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is a slight drop in Bitcoin (BTC), which has dropped by 0.92%, down from its recent high of above 117,000. Nonetheless, Ozak AI has been sustaining its presale momentum, and it still has good interaction with its community and investors. Despite the achievements and strategic partnerships, Ozak AI demonstrates positive perspectives in the field of AI-blockchain. Ozak AI Presale Results: Good Growth and ROI Perspective. This presale of Ozak AI has already acquired impressive momentum, and the price of the token has increased since the first phase, when it was sold at $0.001, up to the present time, with the price of the token standing at $0.012. The project has been able to sell more than 918 million tokens and earned a total of over $3.41 million as a result. The success of the presale indicates a notable rise in the value of the tokens by 1300 percent since the first stage, and the prospects of future prices indicate additional growth. The current price of Stage 6 of the presale is already at the price of $0.012 and the next phase will probably enable the token price to reach the mark of $0.014. The supply of the token, $OZ, of the Ozak AI is limited to 10 billion, of which 3 billion will be sold during presale. Strategic allocations such as 3 billion tokens on ecosystem development and liquidity and 2 billion tokens to be allocated in future development will also be beneficial to the ecosystem. The bottom-end target price of the project is 1.00 and the potential ROI of the project through the initial stage up to listing is more than 7000%. The most essential diversities and functionalities that bring in the engagement. The novel features of Ozak AI make it stand out in the competitive crypto and…