2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding $RTX To Their Portfolio As New Investors Favour Remittix Over Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding $RTX To Their Portfolio As New Investors Favour Remittix Over Shiba Inu

The post Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding $RTX To Their Portfolio As New Investors Favour Remittix Over Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 15:50 Shiba Inu price remains under pressure despite rising burn rates. Investors are watching the token as market volatility continues. Recent drops have prompted holders to consider alternative crypto options. Remittix (RTX) is gaining popularity for its utility and security. With a live wallet beta and CertiK verification, RTX appeals to both new and seasoned investors. Portfolio diversification is increasingly favoring Remittix over Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu Price Update: Volatility Persists Amid Increased Token Burns Shiba Inu price is currently $0.00001188, and the token continues to struggle despite a surge in its burn rate. Over the past 24 hours, more than 7 million SHIB tokens were removed from circulation, marking a 510% increase in burn activity. In total, over 9 million SHIB were burned in the last seven days. Despite this, the Shiba Inu price remains under pressure, down about 10% over the past week, as the broader crypto market reacts to recent Fed PCE data. Investors are carefully watching the Shiba Inu price as the market digests these events. Bulls are attempting a rebound following a sharp drop, with the latest low hitting $0.00001151. While rate cuts anticipated by the Federal Reserve in October could provide some relief, the token still faces significant selling pressure and uncertainty, leaving many holders considering alternative crypto investments. Why Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding Remittix To Their Portfolios While Shiba Inu continues to face volatility, many holders are turning to Remittix (RTX) for a more stable and utility-driven option. Remittix has raised over $26.7 million through the sale of 672 million tokens and is currently priced at $0.1130. Its focus on cross-border payments and real-world applications is appealing to both seasoned and new investors looking for long-term potential. Remittix has also earned the #1 rank for pre-launch…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000517+1.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010495+0.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119--%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:19
Distribuire
Bitcoin Dips Slightly, While Ozak AI Maintains Presale Activity and Community Engagement

Bitcoin Dips Slightly, While Ozak AI Maintains Presale Activity and Community Engagement

The post Bitcoin Dips Slightly, While Ozak AI Maintains Presale Activity and Community Engagement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is a slight drop in Bitcoin (BTC), which has dropped by 0.92%, down from its recent high of above 117,000. Nonetheless, Ozak AI has been sustaining its presale momentum, and it still has good interaction with its community and investors. Despite the achievements and strategic partnerships, Ozak AI demonstrates positive perspectives in the field of AI-blockchain. Ozak AI Presale Results: Good Growth and ROI Perspective. This presale of Ozak AI has already acquired impressive momentum, and the price of the token has increased since the first phase, when it was sold at $0.001, up to the present time, with the price of the token standing at $0.012. The project has been able to sell more than 918 million tokens and earned a total of over $3.41 million as a result. The success of the presale indicates a notable rise in the value of the tokens by 1300 percent since the first stage, and the prospects of future prices indicate additional growth. The current price of Stage 6 of the presale is already at the price of $0.012 and the next phase will probably enable the token price to reach the mark of $0.014. The supply of the token, $OZ, of the Ozak AI is limited to 10 billion, of which 3 billion will be sold during presale. Strategic allocations such as 3 billion tokens on ecosystem development and liquidity and 2 billion tokens to be allocated in future development will also be beneficial to the ecosystem. The bottom-end target price of the project is 1.00 and the potential ROI of the project through the initial stage up to listing is more than 7000%. The most essential diversities and functionalities that bring in the engagement. The novel features of Ozak AI make it stand out in the competitive crypto and…
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:18
Distribuire
Brazilian Companies Embrace Bitcoin For Stability

Brazilian Companies Embrace Bitcoin For Stability

The post Brazilian Companies Embrace Bitcoin For Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazilian businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, are increasingly turning to Bitcoin as a reserve asset to bolster against economic uncertainties. With Brazil ranking high in global cryptocurrency adoption, these shifts reflect a broader change in financial strategies amid concerns over inflation and fluctuating currency values. Continue Reading:Brazilian Companies Embrace Bitcoin For Stability Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/brazilian-companies-embrace-bitcoin-for-stability
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010495+0.35%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0016837+2.46%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367+0.68%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:59
Distribuire
Dirty soda grows at Swig, Taco Bell, PepsiCo

Dirty soda grows at Swig, Taco Bell, PepsiCo

The post Dirty soda grows at Swig, Taco Bell, PepsiCo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Utah-based drink chain Swig coined “dirty soda” back in 2010. Fifteen years later, the trend is fueling innovation everywhere from PepsiCo to McDonald’s, infusing the sluggish beverage category with new life. “Dirty soda” drinks use pop as a base, followed by flavored syrups, cream or other ingredients. While Swig claims credit — and the trademark — for dirty soda, TikTok videos and the reality TV show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” have helped the trend spread far and wide, outpacing even the soda chain’s speedy expansion. Now, consumers can find it nearly everywhere, from grocery store aisles to fast-food chains. In a few weeks, Pepsi plans to unveil two ready-to-drink dirty soda-inspired beverages at the National Association of Convenience Stores trade show in Chicago. The new drinks, the Dirty Dew and the Mug Floats Vanilla Howler, follow on the heels of the Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream flavor, which hit shelves earlier this year. “I think it’s a great opportunity for people like us, like PepsiCo, and for consumers to experience soda in a new way — and in some ways, an old way,” Pepsi Beverages North America Chief Marketing Officer Mark Kirkham told CNBC, comparing the rise of dirty soda to root beer floats and the soda shops of yore. PepsiCo’s lineup of dirty soda-inspired drinks includes Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream, Dirty Mountain Dew and Mug Floats Vanilla Howler. Source: PepsiCo Dirty soda has also drawn new interest beyond beverage players. According to Datassential, 2.7% of U.S. eateries offer a carbonated soft drink that includes cream or milk, up from 1.5% a decade ago. Newcomers to the trend include TGI Fridays, which launched dirty soda as a limited-time menu item this summer that could be spiked with alcohol. McDonald’s is testing flavored sodas, like a “Sprite Lunar…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010495+0.35%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003993-2.08%
Zypher Network
POP$0.009033+0.89%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:49
Distribuire
Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Several Solana ETF proposals, some including staking, could receive approval from US regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci.
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:31
Distribuire
Expert Says We Are Close to Very Big News for XRP

Expert Says We Are Close to Very Big News for XRP

Well-known voice in the XRP community, Cryptoinsightuk, says XRP is on the verge of major news. In a tweet, Cryptoinsightuk asked community members to vote whether the U.S.Visit Website
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000938+4.45%
XRP
XRP$2.8495+2.45%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000496+0.60%
Distribuire
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 18:21
Distribuire
Here is Why Shiba Inu Cannot Even Reach $0.001 Anymore

Here is Why Shiba Inu Cannot Even Reach $0.001 Anymore

Despite the wave of optimism surrounding Shiba Inu’s long-touted $0.001 target, the reality paints a far less flattering picture. Shiba Inu (SHIB) once captured the imagination of the crypto market with a breathtaking rise in 2021.Visit Website
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000517+1.37%
Distribuire
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 14:04
Distribuire
Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

U.S.-based crypto exchange Uphold has once again set the XRP community abuzz with a tweet suggesting the XRP price could reach $1,000. The platform posed a familiar question to its followers, prompting them to imagine their next move if XRP were to hit that milestone.Visit Website
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.8495+2.45%
1
1$0.006986+9.37%
Distribuire
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 13:51
Distribuire
Cyber Hornet Files With SEC for ETF Offering Exposure to XRP

Cyber Hornet Files With SEC for ETF Offering Exposure to XRP

Cyber Hornet ETFs seeks regulatory approval to list and trade an investment product offering exposure to XRP and the S&P 500. The firm submitted the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on September 26, seeking to launch another XRP-constituted ETF.Visit Website
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.4993-0.89%
XRP
XRP$2.8495+2.45%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09576-0.33%
Distribuire
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 13:37
Distribuire
XRP Has a Lower Dormancy Rate than Bitcoin and Ethereum: Report

XRP Has a Lower Dormancy Rate than Bitcoin and Ethereum: Report

A recent report from XPMarket shows that the XRP Ledger boasts incredibly high on-chain activity, featuring a lower dormancy rate than Bitcoin and Ethereum. While the XRP price has fallen below $3 in the latest market downturn, the recent XPMarket report confirms that the XRPL continues to show signs of life.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2.8495+2.45%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003993-2.08%
Distribuire
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 13:18
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase