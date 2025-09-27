2025-09-29 Monday

Wealth effect stock market recession

The post Wealth effect stock market recession appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., Sept. 17, 2025. Brendan McDermid | Reuters Stock market growth that seems impervious to tariffs, politics and a moribund jobs picture is in turn powering consumer spending and putting a floor under an economy that many expected to be teetering on the brink of recession by now. Economic data this week painted a surprisingly bright picture of recent trends. Consumer spending in August was stronger than expected and so was income. Companies and households continue to order big-ticket items while inflation has been relatively soft. Even housing showed signs of life, with new sales hitting a three-year high in August. Previously, such trends had been powered by trillions in stimulus from both congressional spending and low interest rates and liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve. But the narrative now is shifting towards the ever-popular wealth effect coming from Wall Street and a succession of new highs in major stock indexes despite lofty valuations. “I do think that goes to the bounce in the stock market and the wealth effect,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said Friday on CNBC. “I think all of the spending is coming from the well-to-do high-income high-net-worth households that are seeing their stock portfolios are up and they’re feeling a lot better off and they’re spending.” Indeed, the market has seen a stair-step climb higher this year, boosted by massive AI spending, no doubt, but also rallying thanks to strength in big industrial companies and communications giants. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained more than 9%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite is up 23%. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Dow and Nasdaq Consumers are almost always happier when stocks are up and unemployment is low, as is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:43
7 Things To Know For Week 4

The post 7 Things To Know For Week 4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is about your DFS fantasy football week. Whether you are playing large GPP or small tournament fields, we all know that playing DFS is both fun and frustrating. There are way more than seven things that you know, you know, like monitor your bankroll, pick your games wisely, and it is always better when playing large GPPs to only play those games that you can max out. Remember, this is all about week four. The great thing about DFS is that it’s about the week you are in. So, let’s crush week four. Number 1: DraftKings Sunday Main Slate There are only 11 games on this week’s main slate. Seven of the games are in the early slate, and four are in the late bracket. Number 2: Predictive Points From Highest to Lowest Colts @ Rams -3.5, 49.5 o/u Bears @ Raiders -1.5, 48.5 o/u Ravens -2.5 @ Chiefs, 48.5 o/u Jaguars @ Niners -3.5, 47.5 o/u Saints @ Bills -14.5, 47.5 o/u Browns @ Lions -9.5, 44.5 o/u Commanders @ Falcons -1.5, 43.5 o/u Eagles -3.5 @ Buccaneers, 43.5 o/u Chargers -6.5 @ Giants, 43.5 Panthers @ Patriots -5.5, 42.5 o/u Titans @ Texans -7.5, 39.5 o/u Number 3: Ownership Week 4 Per stokastic.com, the top 10 ownership (stokastic is a paid service) RB Christian McCaffrey 37.73% WR Puka Nacua 37.63% WR Jakobi Meyers 23.83% RB James Cook 23.80% WR Chris Olave 21.03% WR Davante Adams 18.63% RB Jonathan Taylor 17.33% RB Omarion Hampton 15.80% RB Kyren Williams 15.67% WR Drake London 15.07% Stochastic Sims For Quarterbacks: Matthew Stafford on 19% lineups Drake Maye on 14.79% lineups Geno Smith on 12.3% lineups Caleb Williams on 11% lineups Justin Herbert on 10% lineups Patrick Mahomes on 7% lineups For Running Backs: McCaffrey 92 lineups as running back and 33…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:40
United States CFTC Oil NC Net Positions increased to 103K from previous 98.7K

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:37
POP Culture Plans $6M Share Sale for Bitcoin Expansion

The post POP Culture Plans $6M Share Sale for Bitcoin Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: POP Culture plans a $6 million share sale to expand Bitcoin holdings. Aiming to boost BTC treasury to 1,000 from current 300. CEO envisions a Web3-powered entertainment ecosystem. POP Culture Group announced intentions to sell 5 million Class A shares at Nasdaq to raise $6 million, aiming to expand its Bitcoin treasury from 300 to 1,000 BTC by 2025. This fundraising strategy aims to boost the company’s crypto holdings, aligning with its goal to create a global Web3 entertainment ecosystem, while impacting market sentiment for digital currencies. Bitcoin Expansion Mirrors MicroStrategy’s Strategic Moves The decision to expand POP Culture’s Bitcoin holdings is reminiscent of MicroStrategy’s previously similar approach, which helped affirm Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class within corporate reserves. According to CoinMarketCap data on September 27, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) has a market capitalization of formatNumber(2179646777314.06, 2), representing a 57.70% market dominance. Its current price stands at $109,381.96, with a 2.39% increase over the past 24 hours while experiencing a 5.70% decrease over the week. Trading volume plunged by 43.93% from the previous day, indicating recent volatility. “Our strategic cryptocurrency investment marks the beginning of a vision to build not only a pan-entertainment platform, but a global Web3 pan-entertainment super ecosystem. Spanning live entertainment, digital entertainment, short films, and artist management, we aim to create a symbiotic network deeply connecting creators, users, and the platform itself. Entertainment will transform from disposable emotional experiences into sustainably appreciating digital assets.” PR Newswire Market Response and Future Outlook Did you know? Strategic Bitcoin investments by corporations could bolster the asset’s mainstream acceptance. The Coincu research team points out that such strategic Bitcoin investments by corporations could bolster the asset’s mainstream acceptance. The focus on expanding digital asset portfolios aligns with shifts toward decentralized blockchain systems. These moves may fuel growth within…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:30
Australia CFTC AUD NC Net Positions dipped from previous $-51.2K to $-59.6K

The post Australia CFTC AUD NC Net Positions dipped from previous $-51.2K to $-59.6K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:22
Fed Chair Choice May Be Bitcoin’s Biggest Bull Trigger, CEO Says

The post Fed Chair Choice May Be Bitcoin’s Biggest Bull Trigger, CEO Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Chair Choice May Be Bitcoin’s Biggest Bull Trigger, CEO Says Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/fed-chair-choice-may-be-bitcoins-biggest-bull-trigger-ceo-says/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:11
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets New Highs In 2025 But Remittix At $0.11 Could Top $7

The post XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets New Highs In 2025 But Remittix At $0.11 Could Top $7 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As we approach the end of Q3, analysts are predicting a peak in the Ripple (XRP) price at $7. Simultaneously, a newly emerging PayFi solution, Remittix, priced at $0.11, is gaining traction. Savvy investors believe that RTX, dubbed ‘XRP 2.0,’ will surpass Ripple’s growth potential and reach $7 before XRP in the coming months. Ripple Price Prediction: Is $7 Possible? Ripple (XRP) is one of the most established cryptocurrencies in the market, ranking third. Analysts believe that if regulatory clarity continues to improve in the United States, the Ripple price prediction of $7 to $10 should hold by 2026.  Currently, XRP’s price is trading at $2.79, after dropping from over $3. According to Ali Martinez, XRP price needs to stay above $2.78 to potentially move towards the first significant resistance level at $2.87.  Source: Ali_chart via X. Breaking above $2.87, XRP could rise to the next resistance level at $2.95. The third resistance is at $3.18. If the price drops, the first support level to watch is $2.78. If this level does not hold, a further decline to the next support level at $2.72 is possible.  Ripple is an established token with a $166 billion market cap, which means its explosiveness and volatility are somewhat limited. XRP price suddenly soaring to $7 in 2025 is impossible. While Ripple had long been dominating the crypto payment space, the emergence of the Payfi project, Remittix, continues to threaten its dominance. Market watchers continue to dub Remittix as “XRP 2.0”, as it is set to bridge a $19 trillion payment gap overlooked by Ripple. Remittix (RTX): XRP Challenger With PayFi Utility Remittix is building a real-world utility that facilitates direct transfers of cryptocurrency to fiat across 30+ countries, supporting over 40 cryptocurrencies. While XRP is primarily adopted by business owners who accept cryptocurrency,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:08
United States CFTC S&P 500 NC Net Positions climbed from previous $-225.1K to $-172.5K

The post United States CFTC S&P 500 NC Net Positions climbed from previous $-225.1K to $-172.5K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:07
Bitcoin Price Forms Bearish Evening Star Pattern On Weekly Chart, But Can Price Go Below $100,000?

The post Bitcoin Price Forms Bearish Evening Star Pattern On Weekly Chart, But Can Price Go Below $100,000? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market expert Tony Severino has raised some concerns with the current Bitcoin price action on the weekly chart. This comes as the flagship crypto trades below $110,000, with predictions that it could further drop below the psychological $100,000 level.  Bitcoin Price Forms Bearish Pattern On Weekly Chart Severino revealed in an X post that the Bitcoin price is potentially forming an Evening Star pattern on the weekly chart, something he is wary of. He noted that this pattern is forming right at the Bollinger Band basis line, at around $111,600, during the tightest BB squeeze in BTC’s history.  The market expert had earlier revealed that the Bitcoin price’s weekly Bollinger Bands are officially the tightest in the entire history of BTCUSD price action. Essentially, BTC is currently trading within a tight range, indicating low volatility. Severino’s accompanying chart shows that the upper BB is at around $122,000, the basis BB is at $111,600, while the lower BB is at $101,000.  Meanwhile, the Evening Star pattern suggests that the bears are taking control from the bulls, putting the Bitcoin price at risk of a further downtrend. With the Bollinger bands being this tight, Severino may be cautious of how this could lead to a BTC decline to the lower BB basis. Crypto analyst Bob Loukas confirmed that the bears are in control and indicated that BTC could still drop below $100,000.  He noted that the Bitcoin price is looking to print its Weekly Cycle Low, although he opined that BTC is holding up well despite the current downtrend. The analyst declared that a rally to $118,000 will confirm the start of a new cycle.  Until then, the bears will remain in control. His accompanying chart showed that the flagship crypto could risk dropping below $100,000 during this period when the bears…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:05
Artists Revolutionize Immersive 3D Art Beyond Screens

The post Artists Revolutionize Immersive 3D Art Beyond Screens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 26, 2025 12:35 Discover how artists like Blake Kathryn and Wren Weichman are transforming immersive 3D art, pushing boundaries from digital screens to expansive physical spaces. The world of immersive and spatial 3D art is undergoing a transformative evolution, according to a panel at RenderCon 2025. Artists like Blake Kathryn, Wren Weichman, Annibale Siconolfi, and Alex Ness are pioneering the future of art by expanding it beyond traditional screens and into entire environments. Blurring the Line Between Art and Environment Blake Kathryn, known for her surrealist digital art, discussed the challenges of scaling art to massive dimensions. Her recent installation, The River Remembers at Artechouse NYC, exemplifies her approach to blending digital and physical spaces into immersive experiences. From YouTube to Immersive Storytelling Wren Weichman, a filmmaker and technologist, emphasized the importance of storytelling in 3D content. He highlighted the balance between using advanced technology and maintaining a compelling narrative to engage audiences effectively. World-Building at the Edge of Reality Annibale Siconolfi, also known as Inward, brings his architectural background to his art, creating intricate dystopian cityscapes. His interest in holographic technology suggests a future where art and reality intertwine in cyberpunk-inspired environments. Designing at Concert Scale Alex Ness, of NessGraphics, detailed his work on large-scale concert visuals, such as those for Coachella. His focus is on creating impactful experiences that enhance live performances through dynamic and visually striking animations. Bridging Digital and Physical Spaces The panelists collectively noted the growing trend of hybrid formats, where digital overlays transform physical spaces. This “phygital synergy” is reshaping how artists approach their work, merging digital creativity with physical environments. The Future: From Spectacle to Storytelling As technology continues to advance rapidly, the possibilities for immersive 3D art are expanding. Faster rendering…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:50
