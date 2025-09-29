2025-09-29 Monday

Alpenglow and Firedancer Set the Stage for a New Era of Solana Scalability

TLDR Solana’s Alpenglow revamps consensus with 150ms finality & dynamic scaling Alpenglow + SIMD-0370 drive Solana’s leap to sub-second finality Firedancer and Alpenglow supercharge Solana with next-gen performance Solana drops compute limits, enables validator-driven block scaling Alpenglow ushers Solana into high-speed, validator-optimized future Solana is preparing to transform its performance through the Alpenglow upgrade, which [...] The post Alpenglow and Firedancer Set the Stage for a New Era of Solana Scalability appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/29 17:41
Hyperliquid Airdrops Hypurr NFT Collection with Floor Price of $68,900

TLDR Hyperliquid airdropped 4,600 Hypurr NFT collection to early users and contributors Floor price has surged to approximately $68,900 (1,458 HYPE) Highest sale recorded was Hypurr #21 for 9,999 HYPE ($467,000) 24-hour trading volume reached 952,000 HYPE ($45 million) NFTs went primarily to participants from November 2024 “Genesis” event Early adopters of Hyperliquid, the perpetuals-focused [...] The post Hyperliquid Airdrops Hypurr NFT Collection with Floor Price of $68,900 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/29 17:37
Cloud Mining Wealth Code: OPTO Miner Enables XRP Holders to Earn 3,700 USDT Daily

After XRP’s legal win boosts prices past $3, investors turn to OPTO Miner for stable passive income. Cloud mining pays daily USD from XRP, BTC, ETH, and USDT.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/29 17:15
16 Crypto ETFs Await SEC Approval in October: Major Decisions Ahead

TLDR The SEC will make final decisions on 16 crypto ETFs throughout October. Key altcoins such as Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin are included in the ETF filings. The first decision will be on Canary’s Litecoin ETF, with a deadline of October 2. Grayscale’s Solana and Litecoin trust conversion will be reviewed on October 10. [...] The post 16 Crypto ETFs Await SEC Approval in October: Major Decisions Ahead appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/29 17:11
Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?

Solana’s TVL surges despite token creation shrink, raising questions on whether bulls can sustain prices above $200.
Coinstats 2025/09/29 17:00
Tata loses $75 billion in market value after visa fees hikes and cyberattack

Tata Group's 16 listed companies lost over $75 billion in market value this year, with $20 billion gone since September 19.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/29 17:00
Investment Guru Robert Kiyosaki Reveals His Top Pick for a $100 Investment

Famed financial educator and Rich Dad Poor Dad author, Robert Kiyosaki, has once again weighed in on the current economic environment, offering a definitive recommendation for investors with limited capital. While his long-term advice frequently centers on holding gold and Bitcoin, Kiyosaki’s immediate focus for an investor with just $100 is on a specific precious … Continue reading "Investment Guru Robert Kiyosaki Reveals His Top Pick for a $100 Investment" The post Investment Guru Robert Kiyosaki Reveals His Top Pick for a $100 Investment appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats 2025/09/29 16:57
Bitcoin mining krijgt impuls door DL Holdings en Bitmain

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   DL Holdings investeert samen met Bitmain HK$320 miljoen (USD $41 miljoen)om de wereldwijde Bitcoin mining capaciteit te vergroten. De samenwerking onderstreept de institutionele rol in digitale activa en toont de groeiende invloed van Hongkong in de cryptomarkt. DL Holdings investeert in groei van Bitcoin mining DL Holdings Group Limited, een beursgenoteerd investeringsbedrijf, kondigde een forse investering aan in de infrastructuur van Bitcoin mining. De inbreng van HK$320 miljoen is bedoeld om miningcapaciteit aanzienlijk uit te breiden en een concurrentievoordeel te behalen in de wereldwijde hashrate. Hiermee zet het bedrijf een duidelijke stap richting diversificatie van zijn inkomsten, die tot nu toe vooral uit traditionele vermogensbeheeractiviteiten kwamen. DL Holdings (https://t.co/F2PHhSpjmj) invests HK$320M+ with BITMAIN, buying 2,995 Antminer S21 miners ~2.1 EH/s combined hashrate Target: HK’s #1 Bitcoin hashrate stock Inclusive mining + tokenization potential#DLHoldings #Bitcoin #BITMAIN #Hashrate #Crypto pic.twitter.com/joerx2aiPv — DL Holdings (@dl_holding16552) September 29, 2025 Bitmain levert technologie voor hogere hashrate De samenwerking met Bitmain is cruciaal, omdat dit bedrijf wereldwijd bekendstaat als producent van hoogwaardige ASIC-mininghardware. Met de nieuwste generatie energie-efficiënte miners vergroot DL Holdings zijn slagkracht. Ook duurzaamheid en energie-efficiëntie worden steeds belangrijker in de mining-industrie. Strategisch belang voor het wereldwijde Bitcoin-netwerk Een hogere hashrate betekent meer rekenkracht die wordt ingezet om het Bitcoin-netwerk te beveiligen. Voor DL Holdings draait het niet alleen om winstgevendheid. Het bedrijf wil ook bijdragen aan de stabiliteit en veiligheid van het netwerk. Dit sluit aan bij de bredere trend waarin institutionele investeerders een steeds grotere rol spelen in de fundamenten van de cryptomarkt, niet alleen in de handel. Hongkong en China versterken hun mining invloed De investering benadrukt ook de groeiende rol van Hongkong en China in de wereldwijde cryptosector. Met de bundeling van kapitaal en technologie verstevigt de regio haar rol als centrum voor mining en digitale infrastructuur. Daarmee vergroot Azië zijn invloed op de mondiale ontwikkeling van Bitcoin mining en het bredere ecosysteem van digitale activa. NEW: Hong Kong-listed DL Holdings Group enters Bitcoin mining with a $21.85M convertible bond deal, partnering with Fortune Peak to acquire over 2,200 ASIC miners, targeting 200 BTC annually and a Bitcoin reserve of over 4,000 BTC within two years. pic.twitter.com/ui9KaGMlP3 — Bitcoin News (@BitcoinNewsCom) September 18, 2025 Nieuwe fase voor institutionele Bitcoin mining De samenwerking tussen DL Holdings en Bitmain laat zien dat institutionele investeerders steeds actiever worden in de basis van het Bitcoin-ecosysteem. Door grootschalige miningprojecten te financieren en uit te voeren, creëren ze een stevig fundament dat de verdere groei van de cryptomarkt ondersteunt. Aziatische kracht in de wereldwijde miningmarkt Met deze investering zet DL Holdings een strategische stap vooruit. Dit levert financiële voordelen op en vergroot de invloed van Azië op de wereldwijde miningmarkt. Het project luidt een nieuwe fase in waarin financiële spelers en technologiebedrijven samen de koers van Bitcoin mining bepalen. Koop je Bitcoin via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin mining krijgt impuls door DL Holdings en Bitmain is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/09/29 16:46
XRP: Most Critical Price Breakout Starts Now?

XRP making another breakthrough attempt, which could be last one in medium term
Coinstats 2025/09/29 16:40
Popular Pundit Sends Important Message to XRP Holders

Pumpius emphasized that even modest XRP investments ($100–$500) represent real sacrifice and belief, making them significant. Despite holding millions of XRP himself, he stressed that whales and small stackers are equally important, united by a shared vision. He called smaller holders the backbone of the movement, praising their courage and hard work in pursuing financial freedom. Crypto pundit Pumpius has shared an impassioned message with the XRP community, emphasizing that holders with small amounts of XRP should never be overlooked or underestimated. According to him, even a $100 or $500 investment carries immense meaning because it reflects real sacrifice, effort, and belief in a better financial future. “Those small bags carry weight far beyond their size,” he said, noting that many retail investors are not playing with surplus cash, but with money earned through long hours and hard work. Unity Beyond Numbers While Pumpius himself disclosed holding over six to seven million XRP, he was quick to underline that bag size does not make one investor more important than another. What unites the XRP community, he said, is a shared vision of freedom from the legacy financial system and trust in the XRP Ledger as the rails of a new one. “From the smallest stacker to the largest whale, we are united by the same vision,” he stated. Also Read: Crypto Market Sees Strong Gains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Others Surge in 24 Hours My friends, Never look down on someone who can only afford $100… or $500… in XRP. Those small bags carry weight far beyond their size. Behind them are people who work tirelessly, who don’t have the “extra” you and I may take for granted. Every dollar represents hours of… — Pumpius (@pumpius) September 28, 2025 Pumpius stressed that when the anticipated “reset” occurs, it will not be the size of one’s entry that determines significance, but rather the vision and courage of those who chose to participate. “It will be your vision, your courage, and your refusal to bow to a broken order,” he explained. Acknowledging Everyday Investors In closing, Pumpius directed his message specifically to the smaller holders, whom he called the backbone of the movement. “To those stacking with sweat, not surplus: I see you. I respect you,” he affirmed, reinforcing his belief that the community’s strength lies in its diversity and resilience. Also Read: Mike Novogratz Reflects on XRP’s Resilience Amid SEC Battle The post Popular Pundit Sends Important Message to XRP Holders appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats 2025/09/29 16:29
