Unleashing A New Era Of Institutional Trust

Unleashing A New Era Of Institutional Trust

BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:42

Massive Corporate Solana Holdings: Unleashing A New Era Of Institutional Trust
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:42
Can It Stay Above $1.50 While The Best Crypto To Buy Now Races Past $5?

Can It Stay Above $1.50 While The Best Crypto To Buy Now Races Past $5?

BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:41

What if the next 50x project is already in front of investors, quietly building momentum before hitting the big stage? In today's unpredictable market, the question isn't whether crypto will create winners, but which tokens will deliver life-changing returns. Presales are booming, volatility is back, and investors are weighing hype against real utility to decide where capital flows next. XRP has always been one of the most controversial yet resilient assets in the crypto landscape. Its mission to power cross-border payments at lightning speed gave it a unique identity long before regulators finally moved toward clarity. XRP has recently regained market strength, reminding investors that it continues to be a heavyweight in the digital asset economy. But on the other side of this cycle, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is turning heads with a bold vision. Having already raised over $8.18 million from more than 11,045 holders, it is setting itself apart with a presale price of $0.025 and a confirmed launch price of $0.05, guaranteeing early participants 127 percent upside from day one. Anyone joining the presale can maximize rewards by using the referral code OCT35 to receive 35 percent extra tokens — an incentive that amplifies the urgency to act while prices remain low. XRP ($XRP): A Veteran That Refuses to Fade XRP's story is as dramatic as it is resilient. Currently priced at $945.34, the token holds a market cap of $165.23 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume of $9.24 billion shows strong liquidity, though short-term price action reflects volatility, with a 2.35 percent drop in the past day and an 8.97 percent decline over the past week. The last month shows an 8.1 percent decrease, but over the past year XRP has surged by 369.5 percent, making it one of the top performers among major-cap tokens. The long-term trajectory underscores…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:41
Cardano May Slide To A Low Of $0.68

Cardano May Slide To A Low Of $0.68

BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:23

Sep 27, 2025 at 12:12 // Price Cardano price analysis by Coinidol.com. ADA has fallen below the moving average lines after being rejected twice at the $0.95 level. Cardano had been trading above the moving average lines since September 8, but buyers were unable to sustain upward momentum above $0.95. A break above $0.95 would take the altcoin to its previous high of $1.01. Cardano price long-term forecast: bearish Today, the ADA price has dropped below the previous low of $0.78. The cryptocurrency price is rising as buyers attempt to keep it above the $0.78 level. However, if Cardano faces further rejection at its recent high, it will fall back below $0.68. ADA is currently trading at $0.786. Technical Indicators  Key Resistance Zones: $1.20, $1.30, and $1.40  Key Support Zones: $0.90, $0.80, and $0.70 ADA price indicators analysis Following the latest decline, Cardano's price bars have moved below the horizontal moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the downward-sloping moving average lines, indicating the market is in a downward trend. Additionally, the 21-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, signalling a decline. ADA/USD daily chart – September 26, 2025 What is the next move for ADA? Cardano is in decline but has paused above the $0.76 support. The cryptocurrency price is fluctuating above the $0.76 support level and below the moving average lines. If the current support level is breached, ADA's price could fall below $0.68. The altcoin is currently attempting to break through the $0.78 barrier and the moving average lines. ADA/USD 4-hour chart – September 26, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:23
Hong Kong Sets Sights on Becoming Global Fixed Income Powerhouse

Hong Kong Sets Sights on Becoming Global Fixed Income Powerhouse

BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:14

Peter Zhang Sep 26, 2025 13:09 The SFC and HKMA have unveiled a detailed roadmap to transform Hong Kong into a global hub for fixed income and currency markets, fostering demand, liquidity, and innovation. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have jointly announced an ambitious roadmap to position Hong Kong as a global hub for fixed income and currency (FIC) markets. This strategic initiative aims to enhance the city's stature by increasing demand, liquidity, and fostering innovation, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Key Initiatives and Strategic Vision The roadmap outlines critical initiatives across four main pillars: primary market issuance, secondary market liquidity, offshore renminbi (RMB) business, and next-generation infrastructure. Developed in consultation with industry stakeholders, the roadmap will guide policy-making and implementation efforts by the SFC and HKMA. These efforts are geared towards supporting the sustainable and diversified growth of Hong Kong's capital markets. Among the ten proposed initiatives, the plan seeks to strengthen Hong Kong's existing foundations by attracting more issuers to utilize the city as a fundraising hub. Additionally, it aims to equip issuers and investors with tools for risk and liquidity management, while also exploring new grounds in offshore RMB usage and developing advanced infrastructure to support market innovation. Engaging with Market Participants To further dialogue with market participants, the SFC and HKMA co-hosted the Fixed Income and Currency Forum 2025. This event gathered senior officials from Hong Kong and Mainland China, as well as leaders from major financial institutions, to discuss opportunities, challenges, and emerging trends in the global FIC landscape. Dr. Kelvin Wong, Chairman of the SFC, emphasized the central role of Hong Kong's FIC markets in the city's international standing and long-term development. He noted that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:14
Sixers, Quentin Grimes Would Both Lose If He Accepts $8.7 Million Qualifying Offer

Sixers, Quentin Grimes Would Both Lose If He Accepts $8.7 Million Qualifying Offer

BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:10

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 11: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center on February 11, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Raptors defeated the 76ers 106-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty Images It's appearing increasingly unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will sign Quentin Grimes to a long-term contract this offseason, according to multiple reports. On Wednesday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Grimes had "two offers on the table"—his one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer, and a "one-year balloon payment" which would require him to waive his implicit no-trade clause. Grimes' agent, David Bauman, later told Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer that the Sixers had also offered Grimes a four-year, $39 million contract, which a Sixers source "strongly refuted" to Mizell. League sources told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that because of "the wide gap in evaluation," it's "highly unlikely" that Grimes and the Sixers will come to an agreement on a long-term deal. Scotto added that for Grimes to "waive his no-trade clause flexibility on any one-year deal, Philadelphia's offer would preferably somewhere north of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($14 million) and $19 million range." Otherwise, Grimes will "strongly consider" signing his qualifying offer "and retaining his no-trade clause flexibility." Grimes' qualifying offer will automatically expire on Oct. 1, so he and the Sixers only have a few more days to hash out terms either on a one-year deal or a long-term contract. Both he and the Sixers should be motivated to avoid the qualifying offer at all costs, as it's a lose-lose scenario for both sides. Why Grimes Shouldn't…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:10
Klarna (KLAR) Stock: Fintech Falls Below IPO Price After 30% Dump – Here's Why

Klarna (KLAR) Stock: Fintech Falls Below IPO Price After 30% Dump – Here’s Why

Coincentral 2025/09/27 21:05

TLDR Klarna (KLAR) stock dropped below its $40 IPO price for the first time on Friday, hitting a low of $38.31 The decline comes during a broader fintech selloff, with Affirm (AFRM) and Block (XYZ) also trading lower Fed Chair Powell's comments about "challenging situation" and "fairly highly valued" equity prices triggered the tech stock [...]
Coincentral 2025/09/27 21:05
Countdown Begins: Five Potential XRP ETFs Could Define October

Countdown Begins: Five Potential XRP ETFs Could Define October

BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:02

The next few weeks heading into October could be significant for XRP and the rest of the cryptocurrency market amid expectations of a potential spot ETF launch for XRP in the U.S. with six applications in the spotlight. According to Nate Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, October might be crucial to watch given the recent developments in the last two weeks, including the first ETF offering spot XRP exposure, the SEC approving generic listing standards, the first index-based spot crypto ETF and Vanguard's U-turn on crypto ETFs. "Get ready for October," Geraci said. In the past week, the first ETF offering exposure to spot XRP in the U.S., REX-Osprey XRP ETF, XRPR, was launched. Options trading was later added to XRPR ETF this week. This week, Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF was "approved" under SEC's new generic listing standards, which might include other crypto assets apart from Bitcoin and Ethereum, such as XRP. What to expect in October? Between Oct. 18 and 25, the SEC is set to rule on six major spot XRP ETF applications. These include Grayscale XRP ETF (Oct. 18), 21Shares core XRP Trust ETF (Oct. 19), Bitwise XRP ETF (Oct. 22), Canary Capital XRP ETF (Oct. 23), WisdomTree XRP ETF (Oct. 24) and CoinShares XRP ETF (Oct. 23). 🔥 XRP ETFs could bring huge institutional inflows and push $XRP to new ATH $8-$10! 13 Issuers 💵19 Products 🎁 (9 Spot / 9 Futures)10 Live 🟢 | 9 Pending 🔴 pic.twitter.com/GiFEr1IpFr — XRP_Cro 🔥 AI / Gaming / DePIN (@stedas) September 27, 2025 In addition, Ripple's application for a national bank charter (under review by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency) is also expected to be decided in October. The XRP community remains optimistic, expecting XRP ETFs to attract large institutional inflows…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:02
XRP Price Could Crash to $2.08 – Here's What You Need to Know About the Drop

XRP Price Could Crash to $2.08 – Here’s What You Need to Know About the Drop

Coinstats 2025/09/27 21:00

XRP could crash to $2.08 – liquidation risks loom large. Expert predicts 24% drop for XRP, prepare for major losses. XRP traders brace for potential plunge to $2.08, experts warn. XRP investors may be facing a turbulent ride ahead, as recent analysis indicates the
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:00
MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High

MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High

TLDR MindMed (MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow sold $252,036 worth of shares on September 25, 2025 Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan also sold $110,186 worth of shares on the same day Both sales were to cover tax obligations from vested stock units under pre-arranged trading plans MNMD stock is trading near 52-week highs at $9.77, up [...] The post MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/27 20:57
Moscow law enforcement seize cash, documents, hardware in crypto office operations

Moscow law enforcement seize cash, documents, hardware in crypto office operations

Russian law enforcement agencies are raiding the offices of crypto exchange operators in the Moscow City business center, seizing cash and looking for people. According to sources close to Russia’s security services, the operation is linked to an ongoing investigation into illegal transfer of funds to foreign countries. Russian police search crypto exchange offices in Moscow Law enforcement officers are searching the offices of crypto trading platforms in the Moscow International Business Center, seizing large amounts of money, documents and hardware. Multiple raids have been carried out over the past weeks, Russian media reported, quoting Telegram channels publishing information sourced from the police and other security agencies. The actions are part of an investigation into suspected capital flight, more specifically to the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Bits.media. Two cryptocurrency exchange service providers, Rapira and Mosca, have been targeted in particular, the crypto news outlet detailed. On Friday, the Baza Telegram channel, which is close to the Russian police and the Federal Security Service (FSB), unveiled: “More than $10 million, 100 million rubles, and 200,000 euros were seized at one of these exchanges. At the moment, funds are also frozen on several other Chinese exchanges.” “Law enforcement officers are circulating the premises with a list of people who can lead them to one exchange or another,” the online source added. Baza also learned that all this is part of a procedural probe, not a criminal case yet, highlighting that “preliminary reports indicate that several officials may also be involved.” Lawyers representing the exchanges’ owners from the Mushailov, Uzdensky, Rybakov & Partners law firm declined to comment. Agents are checking cards issued by the exchange firms to different people and searching for contact lists providing access to other platforms. Meanwhile, VChK-OGPU reported that police arrived at the Moscow City center on Thursday, asking questions about “offices working with crypto” or processing payments to Chinese factories. They were “extremely serious” and “seizing everything,” the Telegram channel wrote, adding that users of the raided coin exchange offices are now deleting correspondence and getting rid of devices. Crypto exchange Rapira denies links to Dubai Quoted by the business news portal RBC on Saturday, Rapira confirmed the raids have been taking place. However, the crypto exchange insisted there is no evidence linking it to illegal transfer of funds to Dubai. In a statement released by its press service, the company said: “Indeed, authorities have been conducting inspections of exchange offices for two weeks, but we have no information regarding the withdrawal of funds to Dubai.” The other affected crypto trading firm, Mosca, as well as investigative bodies in Moscow, are yet to officially comment on the matter. Russian authorities launched a series of raids against cryptocurrency exchanges in the fall of 2024, RBC recalled in its report. Police searched dozens of addresses in 14 regions, including St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city. Criminal investigations were opened under various articles of the country’s criminal code, including for illegal banking activity and illegal circulation of payment instruments. More than 90 individuals were named as defendants in the case against the operators of the UAPS anonymous payment system and the Cryptex exchange. They are believed to have provided services to cybercriminals, including cryptocurrency exchange, transfer of funds and money laundering. In 2023, the group’s turnover exceeded 112 billion rubles (over $1.3 billion today). Recent legislative changes and a new system for identifying and blocking criminal transactions, announced by the Bank of Russia earlier this year, have been criticized as effectively targeting crypto trading in the country. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:30
