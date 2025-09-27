2025-09-29 Monday

Gavin Wood proposed that Polkadot's native stablecoin PUSD has entered the proposal discussion stage

PANews reported on September 27th that Gavin Wood's proposed Polkadot native stablecoin, PUSD, has entered the proposal discussion phase. His underlying concept is that block producer rewards can be distributed in stablecoins, rather than the highly volatile DOT. Therefore, the Polkadot protocol itself (most likely on the Asset Hub) will issue a new stablecoin, named PUSD, collateralized solely by DOTs. Similar to the HOLLAR stablecoin, users can borrow PUSD by pledging DOTs. However, the community believes that if this stablecoin becomes too large, it will incur correlation risks. For example, a drop in the DOT price could trigger liquidations, which would necessitate the sale of DOTs held in the vault.
PANews2025/09/27 21:42
Sec Commissioner Hester Peirce Says New Era of Crypto Regulation Has Begun

The post Sec Commissioner Hester Peirce Says New Era of Crypto Regulation Has Begun appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations 27 September 2025 | 16:03 SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce signaled a turning point for digital asset regulation in the United States, saying that the crypto industry has entered a “more constructive era” with Washington. Speaking at the Coin Center Dinner, Peirce urged the sector to take advantage of the improved climate and move quickly to build lasting frameworks. Often referred to as “Crypto Mom” for her supportive stance on digital assets, Peirce acknowledged the regulator’s past hostility. She even issued an apology, admitting she had failed to convince colleagues to take a more open approach during earlier years at the Commission. Now, she says, the uncertainty that once clouded the sector is giving way to clearer rules that can underpin innovation. The shift coincides with the arrival of the Trump administration and the appointment of Paul Atkins as SEC chief. Since then, the Commission has rolled out a number of initiatives aimed at integrating crypto into the broader financial system. Among them: a dedicated Crypto Task Force led by Peirce, the shelving of several high-profile lawsuits, and the launch of “Project Crypto,” a program designed to update outdated securities rules for digital assets. This marks a sharp contrast with the era of former Chair Gary Gensler, who drew heavy criticism for labeling most tokens as securities and pursuing enforcement through litigation. Peirce frequently challenged that strategy, warning it stifled innovation and drove activity offshore. Now, she believes the door is open for responsible growth. With the SEC showing a more collaborative face, Peirce said the industry must seize the moment: “This is the time to design systems that strengthen safety, encourage prosperity, and improve people’s lives.” The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:31
Is The $BFX Token Presale Truly Legit—or Just Another Crypto Scam?

The post Is The $BFX Token Presale Truly Legit—or Just Another Crypto Scam? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Talk of a multi-market “super app” has put BlockchainFX firmly in the crypto spotlight. The project promises seamless access to over 500 assets, daily fee-sharing for holders, and an ambitious presale that has already attracted strong interest. With a live beta and bold revenue-sharing model, curiosity is high, but so is caution. This review examines BlockchainFX’s product, token mechanics, and risks to determine whether it is truly legit. What is BlockchainFX? BlockchainFX presents itself as a crypto-native trading super app, designed to unify both decentralized and traditional markets within a single platform. Traders would be able to access more than 500 assets ranging from cryptocurrencies and ETFs to stocks, bonds, commodities, and forex. Instead of switching between multiple brokers and exchanges, the platform proposes a “one account, many markets” solution. The draw isn’t just access but also incentives. BlockchainFX redistributes up to 70% of its trading fees back to the community in BFX and USDT, allowing token holders to earn passive income tied directly to platform activity. Features like the upcoming BFX Visa Card, which allows global spending, and its emphasis on advanced security add to its utility. Is the BlockchainFX Presale Legit? The $BFX presale has already raised more than $8.27 million from over 11,000 participants. Tokens are currently priced at $0.025, with the team stating a launch price of $0.05, effectively offering an immediate 2× uplift once listed. Investors can participate using major cryptocurrencies such as ETH, BNB, BTC, SOL, and USDT, as well as Visa or Mastercard.   What sets this presale apart from many speculative launches is the presence of a working beta. Thousands of traders have already tested the app, and early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. This combination of transparent pricing, standard payment methods, and real user traction suggests that the presale is structured with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:17
Trump-Linked WLFI Burns $1.43M Tokens in Post-Buyback Move to Lower Supply

TLDR WLFI burned 7.89 million tokens worth $1.43M after a $1.06M buyback. The token burn follows a governance vote with 99% approval by WLFI holders. WLFI’s buyback strategy uses DeFi fees to repurchase tokens from liquidity pools. WLFI’s price is down 38% from its all-time high, trading at $0.21. WLFI Burns $1.43 Million in Tokens [...] The post Trump-Linked WLFI Burns $1.43M Tokens in Post-Buyback Move to Lower Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/27 21:15
Missed Bonk’s 1000x Surge? Why BullZilla’s Presale Roar Makes It One of the Top Meme Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

In crypto, this feeling often comes from ignoring the top meme coins to join for short term and watching them […] The post Missed Bonk’s 1000x Surge? Why BullZilla’s Presale Roar Makes It One of the Top Meme Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/27 21:15
Russian Firms Move Billions Using Crypto to Bypass Sanctions: Report

The post Russian Firms Move Billions Using Crypto to Bypass Sanctions: Report appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A recent report from blockchain firm Elliptic reveals how Russian state-linked networks have been using cryptocurrency to avoid Western sanctions and continue trading. Crypto was used to move money across borders, settle trades and even fund political activity. This helped sanctioned groups keep operating but it still left a digital trail. Read on to know …
CoinPedia2025/09/27 21:13
Dogecoin’s Q4 outlook – Can $0.20 hold as $0.30 beckons?

DOGE sits above $0.22, yet Spot selling and $0.20 risk raise questions about a Q4 rally.
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:00
National security questions remain after Donald Trump's TikTok deal

Donald Trump just approved a deal that lets the Chinese-built TikTok algorithm keep running in the U.S., even after all that noise about national security. The same system lawmakers said was too risky is staying. But this isn’t a done deal yet, technically. What Trump signed was an executive order on Thursday that delays a […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 21:00
SWIFT Uses Ethereum L2 Network for Bank Transaction Pilots

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/swift-ethereum-l2-bank-pilot/
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:58
goud prijs voorspelling – XAU/USD bereikt $3.809 recordhoogte

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De goudprijs heeft opnieuw een historisch hoogtepunt bereikt. Sinds januari 2025 is de waarde met 45% gestegen en noteert XAU/USD inmiddels $3.809 per ounce. Vooral centrale banken en geopolitieke spanningen jagen de vraag op. Voor beleggers op zoek naar zekerheid blijft goud de vanzelfsprekende keuze. Centrale banken en reserves verschuiven Centrale banken spelen dit jaar een hoofdrol. Voor het eerst sinds 1996 hebben zij meer goud in bezit dan Amerikaanse Treasuries. Daarmee schuift goud voorbij de euro en neemt het de tweede plaats in als meest aangehouden reserve. Rusland, China en India vullen gestaag hun kluizen, maar Polen valt het meest op. Alleen al in 2025 kwam er 67 ton bij, waardoor het land nu meer goud bezit dan de Europese Centrale Bank. Het laat zien hoe landen sinds de sancties tegen Rusland in 2022 hun financiële onafhankelijkheid versterken. Veel opkomende economieën kopen bovendien rechtstreeks bij eigen mijnen. Hierdoor neemt de afhankelijkheid van de dollar af en verschuift de dynamiek op de goudmarkt fundamenteel. Op die stevige basis lijkt ruimte voor verdere prijsstijgingen. Tarieven en inflatie versterken de goudrally Ook de economische en politieke situatie speelt goud in de kaart. De nieuwe importtarieven van president Trump raken sectoren als farmaceutica, vrachtwagens en meubels, met verhogingen die uiteenlopen van 25% tot 100%. Op de beurs was direct spanning merkbaar. Dat vergrootte de aantrekkingskracht van goud. Tegelijkertijd blijft de inflatie hardnekkig. De PCE-index noteerde 2,7% en de kerninflatie 2,9%, het hoogste punt in zeven maanden. Hoewel beleggers anticiperen op extra renteverlagingen door de Federal Reserve, wijst de combinatie van stijgende inflatie en een zwakkere dollar op blijvende kracht voor goud. #View | Bitter pill, not poison: 100% Trump tariff on imported meds can act as smelling salt for Indian pharmahttps://t.co/5LkVneKcoh — ET Opinion (@ETOpinion) September 27, 2025 ETF-stromen en technische vooruitzichten Op de beleggingsmarkt valt op dat goud-ETF’s minder instroom zien dan cryptoproducten. Terwijl Amerikaanse Bitcoin-ETF’s inmiddels circa 7% van de marktkapitalisatie vertegenwoordigen, blijft goud onder de 1%. Analisten zien hierin nog veel ruimte, genoeg om de koers richting $4.000 te duwen. Vanuit technisch oogpunt oogt het plaatje sterk. Met een Wyckoff-score van 8,5 en weerstandsniveaus rond $3.824 en $3.900 zijn nieuwe records in zicht. Ook zilver beweegt mee. Het metaal tikte $45,35 aan en onderstreept daarmee de breedte van de rally in edelmetalen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht goud prijs voorspelling – XAU/USD bereikt $3.809 recordhoogte is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:46
