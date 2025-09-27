Is Bitcoin Inferior to Gold? Schiff Points to BTC/Gold Ratio Drop

The post Is Bitcoin Inferior to Gold? Schiff Points to BTC/Gold Ratio Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin vs gold debate reemerged after Schiff said BTC is in a stealth bear market. Is Bitcoin inferior to gold? Schiff cites a 22% decline in BTC/gold ratio. Bitcoin gold correlation slips as supporters cite BTC’s long-term outperformance. Economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff renewed his criticism of Bitcoin, this time arguing the cryptocurrency has been in a “stealth bear market” when measured in gold. Schiff, in a post on X, pointed out that, when measured in gold, Bitcoin is down 22% from its August 2025 high and 20% from its November 2021 peak. His reasoning was one Bitcoin today, at about $109,702, equals roughly 29 ounces of gold at spot prices near $3,773 per ounce. At Bitcoin’s August 14 peak of $124,128, that ratio was almost 37 ounces, and in November 2021 it stood at 35.6 ounces. For Schiff, this falling ratio shows why Bitcoin is inferior to gold, and why Schiff has consistently framed gold as a more reliable hedge against inflation compared to Bitcoin. Related: If You Bought Gold Instead of Bitcoin or MicroStrategy, You’re Up 27%, Says Peter Schiff Bitcoin Supporters Push Back Bitcoin supporters quickly responded to Schiff’s comments. John Ratcliff, a Bitcoin investor, said the two assets are not in conflict and can both thrive in periods of rising inflation. “When hyperinflation comes, both bitcoin and gold will continue to do very well,” Ratcliff said. Others reminded readers of Schiff’s past calls, including his 2018 prediction that Bitcoin, then at $3,800, would crash to $750. Instead, the cryptocurrency rose to over $100,000 in subsequent years, far outpacing gold’s growth. These responses reflect the familiar bitcoin vs gold debate that has divided investors for years. Gold loyalists stress the metal’s historic stability. Bitcoin advocates point to its adoption curve and its stronger long-term returns. Bitcoin…