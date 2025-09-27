2025-09-29 Monday

Trump Orders Troops To Portland And ICE Facilities

Trump Orders Troops To Portland And ICE Facilities

The post Trump Orders Troops To Portland And ICE Facilities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Saturday said he directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy military troops to Portland, Oregon, following local protests against immigration officials and Trump’s ordered crackdown on “organized political violence.” President Donald Trump ordered a crackdown on alleged “organized political violence,” claiming “riots” targeted ICE agents. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts “At the request of [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem, I am directing [Hegseth] to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE facilities under siege from attack by antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump said he has authorized “full force, if necessary.” This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/27/trump-orders-troops-to-portland-authorizes-full-force/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 23:16
Is Bitcoin Inferior to Gold? Schiff Points to BTC/Gold Ratio Drop

The post Is Bitcoin Inferior to Gold? Schiff Points to BTC/Gold Ratio Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin vs gold debate reemerged after Schiff said BTC is in a stealth bear market. Is Bitcoin inferior to gold? Schiff cites a 22% decline in BTC/gold ratio. Bitcoin gold correlation slips as supporters cite BTC’s long-term outperformance. Economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff renewed his criticism of Bitcoin, this time arguing the cryptocurrency has been in a “stealth bear market” when measured in gold. Schiff, in a post on X, pointed out that, when measured in gold, Bitcoin is down 22% from its August 2025 high and 20% from its November 2021 peak. His reasoning was one Bitcoin today, at about $109,702, equals roughly 29 ounces of gold at spot prices near $3,773 per ounce. At Bitcoin’s August 14 peak of $124,128, that ratio was almost 37 ounces, and in November 2021 it stood at 35.6 ounces.  For Schiff, this falling ratio shows why Bitcoin is inferior to gold, and why Schiff has consistently framed gold as a more reliable hedge against inflation compared to Bitcoin. Related: If You Bought Gold Instead of Bitcoin or MicroStrategy, You’re Up 27%, Says Peter Schiff Bitcoin Supporters Push Back Bitcoin supporters quickly responded to Schiff’s comments. John Ratcliff, a Bitcoin investor, said the two assets are not in conflict and can both thrive in periods of rising inflation. “When hyperinflation comes, both bitcoin and gold will continue to do very well,” Ratcliff said. Others reminded readers of Schiff’s past calls, including his 2018 prediction that Bitcoin, then at $3,800, would crash to $750. Instead, the cryptocurrency rose to over $100,000 in subsequent years, far outpacing gold’s growth. These responses reflect the familiar bitcoin vs gold debate that has divided investors for years. Gold loyalists stress the metal’s historic stability. Bitcoin advocates point to its adoption curve and its stronger long-term returns. Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 23:03
Bitcoin Derivatives Heat Up: $77.45B Futures Stack, Calls Still Rule the Options Pit

The post Bitcoin Derivatives Heat Up: $77.45B Futures Stack, Calls Still Rule the Options Pit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Derivatives desks are firing on all cylinders this weekend, and bitcoin’s options board is basically screaming “pick a side” while futures stack up near cycle highs. Deep Liquidity, Sharper Bets: Bitcoin Options Crowd Eyes $110K Strikes Bitcoin is trading at $109,449 on Saturday, and the futures complex is thick: total open interest (OI) sits at […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-derivatives-heat-up-77-45b-futures-stack-calls-still-rule-the-options-pit/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 22:59
Unlocking A New Era Of Decentralized Stability

The post Unlocking A New Era Of Decentralized Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot PUSD: Unlocking A New Era Of Decentralized Stability Skip to content Home Crypto News Polkadot pUSD: Unlocking a New Era of Decentralized Stability Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/polkadot-pusd-stablecoin-proposal/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 22:57
Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended

PANews reported on September 27th that Hyperdrive posted on the X platform that the positions of two accounts in the thBILL market have been compromised. As a safety precaution, Hyperdrive has suspended all currency markets for further investigation. This issue does not affect HYPED.
PANews2025/09/27 22:33
The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, a mysterious whale closed its short position in XPL worth $2.4 million half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000. It then increased its position in XPL again. Currently, the account has bought a total of 24.29 million XPL (about $26.22 million), with a floating profit of $3.26 million. The Perp account still has $7.23 million in available funds.
PANews2025/09/27 22:25
UK Calls for Clear Regulations to Match Bold National Ambitions

The United Kingdom stands at a pivotal moment in its approach to cryptocurrency regulation. While the country has articulated ambitions to become a global hub for digital assets, progress has been sluggish and fragmented. Industry experts warn that without more decisive action, the UK’s competitive edge in the evolving blockchain and DeFi sectors could diminish, [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/27 22:16
Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Plasma Network Shakes Up the Blockchain Scene

As the curtain rises on 2025, the cryptocurrency realm welcomes a new player poised for success. The emerging Layer 1 blockchain, Plasma, saw an unprecedented surge, amassing over $3.14 billion in total value locked (TVL) within merely 24 hours post-launch on September 25.Continue Reading:Plasma Network Shakes Up the Blockchain Scene
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:29
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
