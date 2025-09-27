Vikings Likely To Pay Huge Price For Playing 2 Games In Europe

The Minnesota Vikings are at the start of their 10-day trip to Europe. On the surface, they have two winnable games ahead of them as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin followed by the Cleveland Browns in London. This was not a trip that the NFL mandated for the Vikings. Instead, when the idea of playing consecutive weeks in Europe came up, the Vikings were the team that raised their hands and shouted "Ooh, ooh," hoping the teacher would call on them. The Vikings got their wish. These trips are huge revenue enhancers for the NFL. They will have sell-out crowds at Croke Park in Ireland and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England and a lot of NFL-related merchandise will be sold. The Vikings will gain their share of the financial windfall. Owner Mark Wilf explained why the Vikings wanted to participate in the two-game excursion. "We're club first, but we are also very mindful of making sure the league and the sport grows," Wilf said. "The more the business grows, the more the fandom grows, and it just makes it exciting for everyone. Our players are up to it." More likely that the players love their jobs and want to keep them, so that objections to the trip are not made public. Arguing with the boss is not a favorable idea for any player or coach. But despite all the preparations the team has made for a 10-day trip to Europe, this is likely to have an impact as the season plays out. The immediate reaction from Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard was…